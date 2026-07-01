Au pair in the UK in 2026

Table of contents
- Au pair in the UK at a glance
- Can foreigners be an au pair in the UK?
- Pay, hours, duties, time off (what to expect)
- How to find an au pair job (host family) in the UK
- Au pair contract checklist (what to put in writing)
- Money & settling in (budget + admin)
- Step-by-step: how to become an au pair in the UK (2026)
Becoming an au pair in the UK can be a great and affordable way to experience British culture, improve your English, and develop your childcare skills. However, the UK no longer has a dedicated au pair visa, so you’ll need to choose another suitable visa route if you want to stay legally. This is especially important for EU citizens, as the rules changed after Brexit.
Au pair in the UK at a glance
|Topic
|UK reality
|Visa routes
|There is no dedicated au pair visa, so you’ll need a valid visa route (e.g., Youth Mobility Scheme) or existing immigration status (e.g., EU Settlement Scheme).
|Pay
|Au pairs are entitled to at least the applicable National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.
|Accommodation
|The host family typically provides a private room in the home, along with meals and household bills. The value of the accommodation may be taken into account when calculating minimum wage under the accommodation offset rules.
|Setup
|Au pairs provide live-in childcare plus light child-related duties.
|Contract
|Although not always a legal requirement, a written agreement covering pay, hours, duties, holidays, and accommodation is strongly recommended.
Can foreigners be an au pair in the UK?
Yes, foreigners can become au pairs in the UK, but they must have the legal right to live and work in the UK. Since there is no longer a dedicated au pair UK visa, most overseas applicants need to qualify via another immigration route.
Quick eligibility checklist
The following groups meet au pair requirements for the UK:
- UK and Irish citizens
- EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens who already have settled or pre-settled status in the UK (the deadline for most applications for this status was 30 June 2021)
- People with a UK visa or immigration status that allows work
Common routes
|Route
|Who it suits
|Key notes
|Official links
|Youth Mobility Scheme visa (main route for au pairs in the UK)
|Citizens of eligible countries aged 18–30 or 18–35, depending on nationality
|The visa is time-limited. You must meet the eligibility requirements, including paying the visa fee and Immigration Health Surcharge and, in most cases, meeting the savings requirement.
|https://www.gov.uk/youth-mobilityhttps://www.gov.uk/youth-mobility/eligibility
|EU Settlement Scheme status
|EU/EEA/Swiss citizens who want to au pair after Brexit and were UK residents before 31 Dec 2020
|Not suitable for most new applicants, although late applications may still be accepted in limited circumstances.
|https://www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families/what-settled-and-presettled-status-means
|Student visa
|International students whose visa permits them to work
|You must comply with your visa’s work conditions, including any limits on working hours during term time.
|https://www.gov.uk/student-visa
Note: You cannot work as an au pair in the UK on a visitor visa
Official checker
You can check your visa requirements for au pair work on the UK government website.
Pay, hours, duties, time off (what to expect)
Pay (minimum wage + accommodation offset)
Au pairs in the UK are entitled to at least the National Minimum Wage (NMW) and National Living Wage (NLW). The NMW applies to workers of school leaving age, and the NLW applies to those aged 21 and above.
Rates update on 1 April each year. Current rates are (April 2026):
- £8 for under 18s and apprentices
- £10.85 for workers aged 18-20
- £12.71 for workers aged 21 and over
Employers who provide accommodation can apply the accommodation offset, which allows a limited amount of the accommodation’s value to count towards minimum wage pay. This only applies to accommodation – not food, travel, or other benefits. From 1 April 2026, the accommodation offset is £11.10 per day or £77.70 per week.
Example au pair salary in the UK: A live-in au pair aged over 21 working 30 hours a week would receive at least:
- £12.71 x 30 = £381.30
- Less maximum weekly accommodation offset: £77.70
- Minimum weekly pay: £303.60
Hours and schedule
Au pair working hours in the UK are typically 30 hours per week, although there is no legal standard. Families and au pairs can agree to different working hours, provided the arrangement complies with UK employment law and the au pair receives at least the applicable NMW or NLW. Both parties should agree the exact schedule in advance.
If you work as an au pair in the UK, or are a family employing an au pair, it’s a good idea to keep a record of the hours worked to ensure pay compliance and avoid disputes.
Duties
Reasonable duties for an au pair include:
- Childcare, e.g., preparing kids’ meals, school runs, bedtime routines
- Light child-related household duties, e.g., keeping play areas tidy, helping with kids’ laundry
Duties that are not reasonable include:
- Deep cleaning or spring cleaning
- Full housekeeping
- Gardening
- Carrying out duties expected of a full-time nanny, cleaner, or housemaid
Time off / holidays
Au pairs in the UK generally receive two days off per week, with one of these falling on a Sunday at least once a month. There are no specific UK legal rules on holiday entitlement for au pairs, although a common recommendation is four weeks’ holiday for a 12-month stay (pro rata for shorter placements). It is a good idea for families and au pairs to agree time off and holiday arrangements before the placement begins and to put them in writing.
How to find an au pair job (host family) in the UK
Finding an au pair job in the UK means finding a suitable host family who will act as your employer while you work as an au pair in the UK.
Where to look
Here are some of the most common ways to find an au pair position in the UK:
- Online platforms: Platforms such as AuPairWorld and AuPair.com allow au pairs and host families to create profiles and arrange placements directly. Some platforms also offer guidance and resources, although the level of support varies.
- Au pair agencies: Many specialist au pair agencies can help match you with a suitable host family and may provide additional support before and during your placement. Agencies often charge fees, so check what is included before signing up.
- Online groups: Facebook groups and expat communities often have UK host families looking for au pairs. However, beware of scams and always verify opportunities before accepting a position.
- General job websites: Some host families advertise au pair positions on general job boards.
Safety checklist
Here are a few tips on how to avoid scams and exploitative practices when looking for au pair work:
|✅ Arrange a video call in advance where you can meet the family virtually before travelling to the UK.
|✅ Get an agreement in writing before confirming arrangements.
|✅ Be wary of vague or suspicious offers such as “come as a visitor and help out”.
|✅ Don’t send money to a host family or an unverified individual. If using an agency, check that any fees are clear and legitimate before making a payment.
|✅ Ask for references from previous au pairs if possible, and check independent reviews of agencies or online platforms.
|✅ If possible, agree on a trial period so that both you and the host family can make sure the arrangement is a good fit.
Au pair contract checklist (what to put in writing)
An au pair contract in the UK is not a legal requirement but having a written agreement is strongly recommended. This should include:
- Start date, trial period, and notice period. The standard notice period is 14 days.
- Working hours, including breaks.
- List of duties and responsibilities for both parties.
- Babysitting arrangements (e.g., how often and whether these hours are included in the agreed working hours).
- Pay (ensuring compliance with NMW/LMW requirements), usual payday, and how to record working hours.
- Accommodation details, including what is provided (e.g., meals, Wi-Fi, and access to a car if applicable).
- House rules (e.g., whether guests are permitted).
- Holidays/time off, and what happens in the event of sickness.
Both parties should sign and date the agreement before the arrangement begins.
AuPairWorld provides a standard European au pair contract widely used in many countries.
Money & settling in (budget + admin)
Although your host family will usually provide accommodation and meals, you will need to budget for a few personal day-to-day expenses. These may include transport costs, a UK mobile phone or SIM plan, taking English classes, and leisure or entertainment costs.
It’s worth researching the general cost of living in the UK before you arrive. The UK is one of the more expensive countries in Europe although costs vary considerably by location. London and much of southern England are generally the most expensive areas, while Scotland, Wales, and much of northern England are often more affordable.
You may want to open a UK bank account to receive your au pair payments. This can make it easier to manage your finances. If you send money back home, remember to factor in money transfer fees and currency conversion costs.
Manage your au pair finances with a Wise account
If you’re moving to the UK as an au pair, Wise can help you get paid and manage your spending in GBP—plus send money home with low, transparent fees. Consider opening a Wise account before you arrive.
Step-by-step: how to become an au pair in the UK (2026)
|1. Confirm your right to work and choose the right visa if you need one (e.g., Youth Mobility Scheme visa).
|2. Choose your ideal setup, for example where in the UK you want to work, hours you want to work (typically around 30 per week), and age of children you want to work with.
|3. Build your au pair profile on reputable au pair websites or via an au pair agency, including details about childcare experience, language skills, availability, and references.
|4. Interview host families via video (if possible), asking questions about childcare duties, accommodation, working hours, pay, and family life to ensure a good fit.
|5. Agree the terms in writing, including information on the contract checklist.
|6. Apply for your visa (if required) and arrange your travel, paying any necessary visa fees + immigration health surcharge (IHS) and booking your flights.
|7. Make insurance arrangements if you want to take out travel insurance or supplementary health insurance on top of accessing NHS services through your IHS.
|8. Arrive in the UK and settle in, make bank account arrangements to receive payments, and review arrangements after 2-4 weeks.
FAQ
How many hours can an au pair work in the UK?
Au pairs in the UK typically work around 30 hours per week, although families and au pairs can agree to different schedules as long as they comply with UK employment law and minimum wage requirements. The exact working pattern should be agreed in advance and set out in writing to avoid misunderstandings.
What’s the difference between an au pair and a nanny in the UK?
An au pair is usually a young person who lives with a host family as part of a cultural exchange, helping with childcare and light child-related household tasks in return for pay, accommodation, and meals. A nanny is a professional childcare worker who is employed primarily to provide childcare. They often work longer hours, have greater childcare responsibilities, and may not live with the family.
Can I au pair on a visitor visa?
No. You cannot work as an au pair in the UK on a visitor visa or while visiting the UK for up to six months. The UK government states that host families must not employ au pairs who are in the UK as visitors, so you will need a visa or immigration status that gives you the right to work.
Do au pairs have to pay tax/National Insurance?
Yes, if you are employed as a worker in the UK, your au pair earnings may be subject to income tax and National Insurance (NI) in the same way as other employees. However, whether you actually pay depends on how much you earn, as tax and NI are only due if your income exceeds the relevant thresholds. As your employer, your host family is generally responsible for deducting any tax and NI owed from your wages.
Useful resources
- GOV.UK au pairs: https://www.gov.uk/au-pairs-employment-law/au-pairs
- GOV.UK Youth Mobility: https://www.gov.uk/youth-mobility + https://www.gov.uk/youth-mobility/eligibility
- GOV.UK minimum wage rates: https://www.gov.uk/national-minimum-wage-rates
- GOV.UK accommodation offset: https://www.gov.uk/national-minimum-wage-accommodation
- GOV.UK visa checker: https://www.gov.uk/check-uk-visa(Recommended context: https://www.aupairworld.com/en/au-pair-programs/uk/general-conditions)