Au pair in the UK in 2026

Au pair in the UK at a glance Topic UK reality Visa routes There is no dedicated au pair visa, so you’ll need a valid visa route (e.g., Youth Mobility Scheme) or existing immigration status (e.g., EU Settlement Scheme). Pay Au pairs are entitled to at least the applicable National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage. Accommodation The host family typically provides a private room in the home, along with meals and household bills. The value of the accommodation may be taken into account when calculating minimum wage under the accommodation offset rules. Setup Au pairs provide live-in childcare plus light child-related duties. Contract Although not always a legal requirement, a written agreement covering pay, hours, duties, holidays, and accommodation is strongly recommended. *Information correct on 26th June 2026

Pay, hours, duties, time off (what to expect) Pay (minimum wage + accommodation offset) Au pairs in the UK are entitled to at least the National Minimum Wage (NMW) and National Living Wage (NLW). The NMW applies to workers of school leaving age, and the NLW applies to those aged 21 and above. Rates update on 1 April each year. Current rates are (April 2026): £8 for under 18s and apprentices

£10.85 for workers aged 18-20

£12.71 for workers aged 21 and over Employers who provide accommodation can apply the accommodation offset, which allows a limited amount of the accommodation’s value to count towards minimum wage pay. This only applies to accommodation – not food, travel, or other benefits. From 1 April 2026, the accommodation offset is £11.10 per day or £77.70 per week. Example au pair salary in the UK: A live-in au pair aged over 21 working 30 hours a week would receive at least: £12.71 x 30 = £381.30

Less maximum weekly accommodation offset: £77.70

Minimum weekly pay: £303.60 Hours and schedule Au pair working hours in the UK are typically 30 hours per week, although there is no legal standard. Families and au pairs can agree to different working hours, provided the arrangement complies with UK employment law and the au pair receives at least the applicable NMW or NLW. Both parties should agree the exact schedule in advance. If you work as an au pair in the UK, or are a family employing an au pair, it’s a good idea to keep a record of the hours worked to ensure pay compliance and avoid disputes. Duties Reasonable duties for an au pair include: Childcare, e.g., preparing kids’ meals, school runs, bedtime routines

Light child-related household duties, e.g., keeping play areas tidy, helping with kids’ laundry Duties that are not reasonable include: Deep cleaning or spring cleaning

Full housekeeping

Gardening

Carrying out duties expected of a full-time nanny, cleaner, or housemaid Time off / holidays Au pairs in the UK generally receive two days off per week, with one of these falling on a Sunday at least once a month. There are no specific UK legal rules on holiday entitlement for au pairs, although a common recommendation is four weeks’ holiday for a 12-month stay (pro rata for shorter placements). It is a good idea for families and au pairs to agree time off and holiday arrangements before the placement begins and to put them in writing. Labor Law Employment law and workers rights in the UK Read more

How to find an au pair job (host family) in the UK Finding an au pair job in the UK means finding a suitable host family who will act as your employer while you work as an au pair in the UK. Where to look Here are some of the most common ways to find an au pair position in the UK: Online platforms: Platforms such as AuPairWorld and AuPair.com allow au pairs and host families to create profiles and arrange placements directly. Some platforms also offer guidance and resources, although the level of support varies.

Platforms such as AuPairWorld and AuPair.com allow au pairs and host families to create profiles and arrange placements directly. Some platforms also offer guidance and resources, although the level of support varies. Au pair agencies: Many specialist au pair agencies can help match you with a suitable host family and may provide additional support before and during your placement. Agencies often charge fees, so check what is included before signing up.

Many specialist au pair agencies can help match you with a suitable host family and may provide additional support before and during your placement. Agencies often charge fees, so check what is included before signing up. Online groups: Facebook groups and expat communities often have UK host families looking for au pairs. However, beware of scams and always verify opportunities before accepting a position.

Facebook groups and expat communities often have UK host families looking for au pairs. However, beware of scams and always verify opportunities before accepting a position. General job websites: Some host families advertise au pair positions on general job boards. Safety checklist Here are a few tips on how to avoid scams and exploitative practices when looking for au pair work: ✅ Arrange a video call in advance where you can meet the family virtually before travelling to the UK. ✅ Get an agreement in writing before confirming arrangements. ✅ Be wary of vague or suspicious offers such as “come as a visitor and help out”. ✅ Don’t send money to a host family or an unverified individual. If using an agency, check that any fees are clear and legitimate before making a payment. ✅ Ask for references from previous au pairs if possible, and check independent reviews of agencies or online platforms. ✅ If possible, agree on a trial period so that both you and the host family can make sure the arrangement is a good fit.

Au pair contract checklist (what to put in writing) An au pair contract in the UK is not a legal requirement but having a written agreement is strongly recommended. This should include: Start date, trial period, and notice period. The standard notice period is 14 days.

Working hours, including breaks.

List of duties and responsibilities for both parties.

Babysitting arrangements (e.g., how often and whether these hours are included in the agreed working hours).

Pay (ensuring compliance with NMW/LMW requirements), usual payday, and how to record working hours.

Accommodation details, including what is provided (e.g., meals, Wi-Fi, and access to a car if applicable).

House rules (e.g., whether guests are permitted).

Holidays/time off, and what happens in the event of sickness. Both parties should sign and date the agreement before the arrangement begins. AuPairWorld provides a standard European au pair contract widely used in many countries.

Money & settling in (budget + admin) Although your host family will usually provide accommodation and meals, you will need to budget for a few personal day-to-day expenses. These may include transport costs, a UK mobile phone or SIM plan, taking English classes, and leisure or entertainment costs. It’s worth researching the general cost of living in the UK before you arrive. The UK is one of the more expensive countries in Europe although costs vary considerably by location. London and much of southern England are generally the most expensive areas, while Scotland, Wales, and much of northern England are often more affordable. You may want to open a UK bank account to receive your au pair payments. This can make it easier to manage your finances. If you send money back home, remember to factor in money transfer fees and currency conversion costs. Manage your au pair finances with a Wise account If you’re moving to the UK as an au pair, Wise can help you get paid and manage your spending in GBP—plus send money home with low, transparent fees. Consider opening a Wise account before you arrive. Go to website