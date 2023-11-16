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UK Grades to US GPA Calculator

Moving to the US shouldn't mean getting lost in translation. Whether you're applying for a degree or a dream job, use our converter to get an accurate 4.0 scale equivalent.

  • Students & Parents: Translate UK school or university marks for US admissions.
  • Expats & Nomads: Present your UK qualifications clearly to American employers.
  • Job Seekers: Calculate a precise GPA for your US-style resume.

UK

UK GCSE to GPA Calculator

Convert your UK GCSE grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Useful for US university applications, credential evaluations, or understanding how your secondary results translate to the American grading system. Enter your subjects below.

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UK

UK A-Level to GPA Calculator

Convert your UK A-Level grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. A-Levels are viewed highly by US admissions offices, comparable to AP or IB courses. Whether you're applying to a US university, helping your child with applications, or showing your qualifications to a US employer, enter your subjects below.

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UK

UK University Degree to GPA Calculator

Convert your UK university degree classification to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, presenting your degree to a US employer, or an expat or digital nomad needing a GPA equivalent for a job application, enter your modules or overall classification below.

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