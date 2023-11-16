How do I use this calculator? Enter each subject name, select the GCSE level, then choose your grade from the dropdown. Optionally add credits (contact hours or weighting) for a credit-weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA updates automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? If you enter credits for all courses, we calculate a credit-weighted GPA — each course's GPA points are multiplied by its credits and divided by total credits. If no credits are entered, we use a simple average of all GPA point values. The result is on the standard US 4.0 scale.

Are these GCSE conversions official? These conversions are based on widely accepted US admissions standards, cross-referenced with GPACalculator.net and Scholaro. They are intended as a reliable guide, but individual universities and credential evaluation services (such as WES or ECE) may use slightly different mappings. Always confirm with your target institution.

Who typically uses this tool? Students applying to US universities who need to show their GCSE results in a US format; parents helping children understand their grades in an American context; expats and digital nomads who need to present their UK academic record to a US employer; and job seekers who need to include a GPA on a US-format resume.