UK GCSE to GPA Calculator
Convert your UK GCSE grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Useful for US university applications, credential evaluations, or understanding how your secondary results translate to the American grading system. Enter your subjects below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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- US · GPA—
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GCSE Grades: UK to US Equivalency
Common UK GCSE grade to US GPA equivalents:
|UK Grade
|US Letter
|GPA
|9
|A+
|4.0
|8
|A
|4.0
|7
|A-
|3.7
|6
|B+
|3.3
|5
|B
|3.0
|4
|B-
|2.7
|3
|C
|2.0
|2
|D
|1.0
|1
|E/F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on commonly accepted US admissions standards and may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each subject name, select the GCSE level, then choose your grade from the dropdown. Optionally add credits (contact hours or weighting) for a credit-weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA updates automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
If you enter credits for all courses, we calculate a credit-weighted GPA — each course's GPA points are multiplied by its credits and divided by total credits. If no credits are entered, we use a simple average of all GPA point values. The result is on the standard US 4.0 scale.
Are these GCSE conversions official?
These conversions are based on widely accepted US admissions standards, cross-referenced with GPACalculator.net and Scholaro. They are intended as a reliable guide, but individual universities and credential evaluation services (such as WES or ECE) may use slightly different mappings. Always confirm with your target institution.
Who typically uses this tool?
Students applying to US universities who need to show their GCSE results in a US format; parents helping children understand their grades in an American context; expats and digital nomads who need to present their UK academic record to a US employer; and job seekers who need to include a GPA on a US-format resume.
What is a good GPA?
On the US 4.0 scale, 3.7 and above is considered excellent (A/A+). 3.0–3.69 is good (B range). 2.0–2.99 is satisfactory (C range). Below 2.0 is generally considered below average. Most competitive US universities expect a 3.5+ GPA from international applicants.
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