How do I use this calculator? Enter each subject name, confirm the A-Level level is selected, then choose your grade (A* through E) from the dropdown. Optionally enter credits or weighting per subject for a credit-weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA is shown automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? If you enter credits for all subjects, we use a credit-weighted average — each subject's GPA points multiplied by credits, divided by total credits. Without credits, we average the GPA point values equally. All results are on the US 4.0 scale.

Are these A-Level conversions official? Conversions follow commonly accepted US admissions standards, verified against GPACalculator.net and Scholaro. A-Levels are widely recognised by US universities, but specific conversion policies can vary. Always check with your target institution or use a credential evaluation service such as WES.

Who uses this tool? Students applying to US universities who need their A-Level results expressed as a GPA; parents helping their children present qualifications for US college applications; UK expats and digital nomads in the US who need to show their academic credentials to an employer; and job seekers listing grades on a US-format resume.