UK A-Level to GPA Calculator
Convert your UK A-Level grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. A-Levels are viewed highly by US admissions offices, comparable to AP or IB courses. Whether you're applying to a US university, helping your child with applications, or showing your qualifications to a US employer, enter your subjects below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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- US · GPA—
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A-Level Grades: UK to US Equivalency
Common UK A-Level grade to US GPA equivalents:
|UK Grade
|US Letter
|GPA
|A*
|A+
|4.0
|A
|A
|4.0
|B
|B+
|3.3
|C
|B-
|2.7
|D
|C
|2.0
|E
|D
|1.0
Grade equivalencies are based on commonly accepted US admissions standards and may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each subject name, confirm the A-Level level is selected, then choose your grade (A* through E) from the dropdown. Optionally enter credits or weighting per subject for a credit-weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA is shown automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
If you enter credits for all subjects, we use a credit-weighted average — each subject's GPA points multiplied by credits, divided by total credits. Without credits, we average the GPA point values equally. All results are on the US 4.0 scale.
Are these A-Level conversions official?
Conversions follow commonly accepted US admissions standards, verified against GPACalculator.net and Scholaro. A-Levels are widely recognised by US universities, but specific conversion policies can vary. Always check with your target institution or use a credential evaluation service such as WES.
Who uses this tool?
Students applying to US universities who need their A-Level results expressed as a GPA; parents helping their children present qualifications for US college applications; UK expats and digital nomads in the US who need to show their academic credentials to an employer; and job seekers listing grades on a US-format resume.
What is a good GPA?
On the 4.0 scale, 3.7+ is excellent (equivalent to an A or A*). 3.0–3.69 is strong (B range). 2.0–2.99 is satisfactory. Most selective US universities target incoming students with a 3.5+ GPA. An A* in A-Level converts to a 4.0 — the highest possible score.
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