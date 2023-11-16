How do I use this calculator? Select the University level, then choose your degree classification (e.g. First Class, 2:1) from the dropdown for each module or enter your overall classification once. Optionally add module credits for a credit-weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA updates automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? If you enter credits for all modules, we calculate a credit-weighted GPA. Without credits, all modules are averaged equally. The result is on the US 4.0 scale. A First Class degree converts to a 4.0; a 2:1 to approximately 3.3.

Are these degree classification conversions official? These conversions are based on widely accepted standards used by US graduate admissions offices and credential evaluation services. The mapping of a First Class to 4.0 and a 2:1 to 3.3 is the most common convention, though individual institutions may differ. Always confirm with your target university or employer.

Who uses this tool? UK graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; professionals and job seekers who need to present their UK degree as a GPA to a US employer; expats and digital nomads who have relocated to the US and need to translate their academic record; and parents of international students wanting to understand their child's degree classification.