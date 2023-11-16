UK University Degree to GPA Calculator
Convert your UK university degree classification to a US GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, presenting your degree to a US employer, or an expat or digital nomad needing a GPA equivalent for a job application, enter your modules or overall classification below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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UK University Degree Classifications: US GPA Equivalency
Common UK Uni grade to US GPA equivalents:
|UK Grade
|US Letter
|GPA
|First Class (1st)
|A
|4.0
|Upper Second (2:1)
|B+
|3.3
|Lower Second (2:2)
|B
|3.0
|Third Class (3rd)
|C
|2.0
|Pass
|D
|1.0
Grade equivalencies are based on commonly accepted US admissions standards and may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Select the University level, then choose your degree classification (e.g. First Class, 2:1) from the dropdown for each module or enter your overall classification once. Optionally add module credits for a credit-weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA updates automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
If you enter credits for all modules, we calculate a credit-weighted GPA. Without credits, all modules are averaged equally. The result is on the US 4.0 scale. A First Class degree converts to a 4.0; a 2:1 to approximately 3.3.
Are these degree classification conversions official?
These conversions are based on widely accepted standards used by US graduate admissions offices and credential evaluation services. The mapping of a First Class to 4.0 and a 2:1 to 3.3 is the most common convention, though individual institutions may differ. Always confirm with your target university or employer.
Who uses this tool?
UK graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; professionals and job seekers who need to present their UK degree as a GPA to a US employer; expats and digital nomads who have relocated to the US and need to translate their academic record; and parents of international students wanting to understand their child's degree classification.
What is a good GPA for postgraduate admission?
US graduate programmes typically expect a 3.0+ GPA (equivalent to a 2:1 or higher). Competitive programmes at top universities often want 3.5+ (closer to a First Class). A First Class honours degree converting to a 4.0 GPA is the strongest possible result.
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