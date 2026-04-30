Youth Mobility Scheme visa (UK): eligibility, requirements, costs, and how to apply (2026)

The YMS visa is more flexible than most other UK work visas. You don’t need a job offer to apply, and you can change employers while in the UK. This gives you the freedom to travel, work in different places, and experience life across the country.
However, there are some restrictions. Eligibility depends on your nationality and financial situation, and for some countries, applications are only possible during limited ballot periods. This guide explains the key information about the YMS visa, including how to apply and what you can and cannot do once you arrive.
Table of contents
- What is the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
- Who can apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
- UK Youth Mobility Scheme visa requirements (documents + money)
- What does the Youth Mobility Scheme visa allow you to do?
- How to apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa for the UK (step-by-step, 2026)
- Step 0 (only if relevant): Enter the Youth Mobility Scheme Visa ballot (Hong Kong SAR / Taiwan)
- Step 1: Apply online (from outside the UK)
- Step 2: Pay Youth Mobility Scheme Visa cost (fee + IHS)
- Step 3: Prove your identity
- Step 4: Upload/submit documents + wait for a decision
- Step 5: Get your immigration status proof and prepare to travel
- Fees, processing times, and how early to apply
- After you arrive in the UK (essential first-week checklist)
- Can you extend, renew, or switch from a Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
- FAQ
- What is the Youth Mobility Scheme visa in the UK?
- Which countries are eligible for the UK Youth Mobility Scheme?
- What is the age limit for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
- How much money do I need for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
- How much does the Youth Mobility Scheme visa cost? (fee + IHS)
- Can you extend the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
- Can I bring my partner or children on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
- Can I be self-employed on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
- Can you switch from the Youth Mobility Scheme to a Skilled Worker visa?
- Useful resources
Health insurance for the UK (Youth Mobility Scheme visa)
When you apply for the UK Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) visa, you’ll usually pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) as part of your application. This gives you access to NHS healthcare during your stay.That said, some people still choose private travel/health insurance (for example, for repatriation, trip disruption, or extra cover beyond NHS access). Before you travel, compare international health insurance options and keep your policy certificate and emergency contact details handy.
What is the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
The Youth Mobility Scheme visa is a “working holiday” visa that allows young people from eligible countries to live in the UK for up to 24 months. During this time, you can travel in and out of the country freely. It permits work and study, although some restrictions apply, including limits on sports roles and self-employment.
Who can apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
Youth mobility scheme eligible countries (and whether a ballot is required)
Here are the current eligible countries for the YMS visa.
|Nationality / status
|Age when you apply
|Ballot needed?
|Australia
|18–35
|No
|Canada
|18–35
|No
|New Zealand
|18–35
|No
|South Korea
|18–35
|No
|Andorra
|18–30
|No
|Iceland
|18–30
|No
|Japan
|18–30
|No
|Monaco
|18–30
|No
|San Marino
|18–30
|No
|Uruguay
|18–30
|No
|Hong Kong (SAR passport)
|18–30
|Yes (ballot)
|Taiwan
|18–30
|Yes (ballot)
|British Overseas Citizen / British Overseas Territories Citizen / British National (Overseas)
|18–30
|No
Important note: Country lists and ballot processes can change. Check the UK government website for the most up-to-date information.
Age rules
The Youth Mobility Scheme visa is age-limited. To apply, you must be:
- 18+ when your visa starts
- Within the age limit when you apply (30 or 35 depending on nationality)
It’s possible to apply before turning 18 (as long as you’ll be 18 when the visa starts) and be older than the limit when the visa starts.
When you cannot apply
You cannot apply if you have:
- Children under the age of 18 who live with you
- Children you are financially responsible for
- Already had a Youth Mobility Scheme visa before
India note
Indian nationals use a different scheme called the Indian Young Professionals Scheme. You can check the UK government website to see if you are eligible for this visa.
UK Youth Mobility Scheme visa requirements (documents + money)
Required documents checklist
You will need to provide the following documents when you apply:
- Valid passport or other eligible identity document
- Bank statement proving you have at least £2,530 savings
- Tuberculosis (TB) test results if you’re from a country where you have to take the test
- Certified translation of documents that are not in English or Welsh
Additional country-specific documents include:
- Andorra / Iceland / Uruguay – criminal record certificate
- Hong Kong or Taiwan – valid email from the Home Office confirming you were successful in the YMS ballot
- San Marino – letter from your government’s Directorate of Political and Diplomatic Affairs confirming your suitability for the YMS scheme (issued less than six months before your application)
Proof of funds — the £2,530 rule
To apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, you’ll need proof of funds (at least £2,530) in your bank account. Your bank statement must show that:
- At least £2,530 has been in your account for 28 consecutive days
- Day 28 must be within 31 days of your online application date
For example, if you apply on 21 April, your bank statement must show a 28-day period ending between 21 March and 21 April.
Check the UK government website for more information on providing financial evidence for work visas.
What does the Youth Mobility Scheme visa allow you to do?
Here is a quick overview of what you can and cannot do on a YMS visa.
You can
- Work in most jobs
- Study (some courses may require an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate)
- Be self-employed or start your own company (as long as your business premises are rented, your equipment is not worth more than £5,000, and you have no employees)
- Enter/leave the UK multiple times while the visa is valid
You cannot
- Work as a professional sportsperson or coach
- Access public funds, e.g., most benefits, tax credits, or housing assistance
- Include family members on your application (they must apply separately)
Healthcare
You will need to pay the immigration healthcare surcharge (IHS) as part of your application. This allows you to access NHS services free of charge from your visa start date, although you’ll still need to pay standard charges for certain services (e.g., prescriptions, dental care, and eye care).
How to apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa for the UK (step-by-step, 2026)
Here are the steps to take to apply for a YMS visa.
Step 0 (only if relevant): Enter the Youth Mobility Scheme Visa ballot (Hong Kong SAR / Taiwan)
Applicants from Hong Kong (with SAR passport) and Taiwan need to enter a ballot to apply for the YMS visa. To apply, you need to send an email to the Home Office following the exact format detailed on the UK government website.
Ballots usually open for short 48-hour windows. The first 2026 ballot took place in February (now closed) with another expected in the summer.
All applicants are notified of the ballot outcome by email. If you are successful, you have 90 days to complete your application. Unsuccessful applicants can enter future ballots as long as they remain eligible.
See the GOV.UK official ballot page for information and updates.
Step 1: Apply online (from outside the UK)
You need to apply for the YMS visa online from outside the UK. This involves creating an online account, uploading the necessary documents, and paying the visa fees.
The application portal will guide you through the process step-by-step, and you can save and return to your application at any time.
Step 2: Pay Youth Mobility Scheme Visa cost (fee + IHS)
The current visa fee is £340 (check online for up-to-date costs). You will also have to pay the IHS, which is currently £776. Again, you can check online for the up-to-date amount.
If you are paying from abroad, make sure you budget for any transaction fees, plus conversion fees if you pay in a currency other than GBP.
Step 3: Prove your identity
The process for this depends on which country you’re from and what type of passport you have. You will either:
- Use the UK Immigration: ID Check app to create/sign into your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account and scan your passport/ID
- Book an appointment as a Visa Application Center (VAC) to submit your biometric information (fingerprints and photo)
If you have a VAC appointment, make sure you bring your passport/ID. Some applicants may need to travel to another country if this is where the closest center is located.
Step 4: Upload/submit documents + wait for a decision
You can upload your documents online as part of the application process. Once you have completed your application, you should receive a decision within three weeks, although this can be longer during busy periods.
Step 5: Get your immigration status proof and prepare to travel
If your application is successful, you will receive an approval letter which explains what to do. This includes instructions on how to prove your immigration status – usually digital eVisa but it could involve collecting a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) from a designated Post Office within 10 days of arrival.
Fees, processing times, and how early to apply
The earliest you can apply for a YMS visa is six months before the date you want to travel. For example, if you want to travel on 1 July then the earliest you can apply is 1 January.
Processing time for applications is usually within three weeks of submission date, although this may be longer during peak times.
Current fees (April, 2026) are:
- YMS visa fee – £340
- IHS fee – £776 per year (reduced rate)
You can sometimes pay for priority services to get a faster decision on your application. These include:
- Priority service – decision within five working days (cost £500)
- Super priority service – decision within the next working day (cost £1,000)
Check the UK government website for availability and eligibility.
After you arrive in the UK (essential first-week checklist)
Here are a few things to consider sorting out when you first arrive in the UK:
- Find work: If you want to work and earn money while in the UK, you’ll need to search for a job and show your eVisa (or BRP) to employers as proof of your right to live and work in the UK.
- Get your National Insurance (NI) number: Your NI number is your social security number that allows you to work in the UK, although you can start work before you have one if you can prove your right to work. You can apply for a NI number online.
- Open a bank account: You’ll usually need UK account details to receive salary or make payments for rent and utilities. This could be a bank account, or a multi-currency account with local account details if you are managing multiple currencies.
- Register with a GP: You can use NHS healthcare during your stay if you’ve paid the IHS, and registering with a local GP will make accessing services easier.
- Sorting out accommodation: You will likely be renting accommodation during your stay. To rent in the UK, you’ll usually need to provide documents (ID, bank statements), references (or guarantor), and pay a deposit. If you’re staying in England, you’ll also need to prove your Right to Rent (using your eVisa).
Writer’s Tip :
If you’re converting savings into GBP for your first few months in the UK, compare providers and exchange rates. Wise uses the mid-market rate with transparent fees, and can help you hold and convert GBP.
Wise can also help you get paid in GBP, convert savings, pay rent and bills, and send money home.
Can you extend, renew, or switch from a Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
Extension
You can only extend your YMS visa if you’re from Australia, Canada, or New Zealand. Extensions are available for one year, and you can only extend the visa once.
To extend your visa, you should apply online from inside the UK no more than 28 days before your current YMS visa expires. You’ll need to pay the application fee (currently £340) and the IHS for another year.
Renewing / applying again
Other than the extensions for nationals of the countries mentioned above, you cannot renew the YMS visa at any time or apply again if you’ve already been in the UK under the scheme.
Switching to another visa
You can sometimes switch from the YMS visa to other UK visas (e.g., Skilled Worker, Global Talent, student, or family visa) if you meet the requirements. You can usually do this from inside the UK before your YMS visa expires.
If you are considering switching from a YMS visa to another visa route, you should check out the UK government visas and immigration web pages and get professional advice if you are unsure of anything or your case is complex.
FAQ
What is the Youth Mobility Scheme visa in the UK?
The UK Youth Mobility Scheme visa is a temporary visa that allows young people from certain countries to live and work in the UK, usually for up to two years.
Which countries are eligible for the UK Youth Mobility Scheme?
The UK Youth Mobility Scheme is open to citizens from Andorra, Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, South Korea, and Uruguay. Citizens from Hong Kong and Taiwan can also apply through a ballot system.
What is the age limit for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
The age limit is 18–30 for most countries, extended to 18–35 for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Korea. You can be above the age limit when your visa starts, as long as you apply while you are within the limit.
How much money do I need for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
You need to have at least £2,530 in your bank account, and provide bank statements showing that you had this amount in your account for at least 28 consecutive days, with the final (28th) day being within 31 days of your application date.
How much does the Youth Mobility Scheme visa cost? (fee + IHS)
The current visa cost is £340, plus the annual Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) at the discounted rate of £776 (so £1552 for two years).
Can you extend the Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
You can extend the Youth Mobility Scheme visa for a maximum of one year (three years total YMS visa maximum) if you are from Australia, Canada, or New Zealand.
Can I bring my partner or children on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
No, you cannot include family members on a YMS visa application. If any relatives want to join you, they need to make their own application and meet the visa requirements.
Can I be self-employed on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa?
According to Youth Mobility Scheme visa rules, you can be self-employed or start your own company in the UK as long as your business premises are rented, your equipment costs no more than £5,000 in total, and you don’t have any employees.
Can you switch from the Youth Mobility Scheme to a Skilled Worker visa?
Yes, you can switch from a Youth Mobility Scheme visa to a Skilled Worker visa while you’re in the UK, as long as you meet the requirements. You’ll need a job offer from a UK employer that is approved by the Home Office, and the role must meet the required skill level and minimum salary threshold.
Useful resources
- GOV.UK — YMS overview: https://www.gov.uk/youth-mobility
- GOV.UK — Eligibility: https://www.gov.uk/youth-mobility/eligibility
- GOV.UK — Documents: https://www.gov.uk/youth-mobility/documents-you-must-provide
- GOV.UK — Apply: https://www.gov.uk/youth-mobility/apply
- GOV.UK — Ballot system: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/youth-mobility-scheme-visa-ballot-system
- GOV.UK — Extend (Aus/Can/NZ): https://www.gov.uk/youth-mobility/extend-your-visa
- GOV.UK — TB test info: https://www.gov.uk/tb-test-visa
- GOV.UK — Immigration Health Surcharge: https://www.gov.uk/healthcare-immigration-application
- GOV.UK — National Insurance number: https://www.gov.uk/apply-national-insurance-number