Youth Mobility Scheme visa (UK): eligibility, requirements, costs, and how to apply (2026)

What is the Youth Mobility Scheme visa? The Youth Mobility Scheme visa is a “working holiday” visa that allows young people from eligible countries to live in the UK for up to 24 months. During this time, you can travel in and out of the country freely. It permits work and study, although some restrictions apply, including limits on sports roles and self-employment.

Who can apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa? Youth mobility scheme eligible countries (and whether a ballot is required) Here are the current eligible countries for the YMS visa. Nationality / status Age when you apply Ballot needed? Australia 18–35 No Canada 18–35 No New Zealand 18–35 No South Korea 18–35 No Andorra 18–30 No Iceland 18–30 No Japan 18–30 No Monaco 18–30 No San Marino 18–30 No Uruguay 18–30 No Hong Kong (SAR passport) 18–30 Yes (ballot) Taiwan 18–30 Yes (ballot) British Overseas Citizen / British Overseas Territories Citizen / British National (Overseas) 18–30 No *Information correct on 20th April 2026 Important note: Country lists and ballot processes can change. Check the UK government website for the most up-to-date information. Age rules The Youth Mobility Scheme visa is age-limited. To apply, you must be: 18+ when your visa starts

Within the age limit when you apply (30 or 35 depending on nationality) It’s possible to apply before turning 18 (as long as you’ll be 18 when the visa starts) and be older than the limit when the visa starts. When you cannot apply You cannot apply if you have: Children under the age of 18 who live with you

Children you are financially responsible for

Already had a Youth Mobility Scheme visa before India note Indian nationals use a different scheme called the Indian Young Professionals Scheme. You can check the UK government website to see if you are eligible for this visa.

UK Youth Mobility Scheme visa requirements (documents + money) Required documents checklist You will need to provide the following documents when you apply: Valid passport or other eligible identity document

Bank statement proving you have at least £2,530 savings

Tuberculosis (TB) test results if you’re from a country where you have to take the test

Certified translation of documents that are not in English or Welsh Additional country-specific documents include: Andorra / Iceland / Uruguay – criminal record certificate

– criminal record certificate Hong Kong or Taiwan – valid email from the Home Office confirming you were successful in the YMS ballot

– valid email from the Home Office confirming you were successful in the YMS ballot San Marino – letter from your government’s Directorate of Political and Diplomatic Affairs confirming your suitability for the YMS scheme (issued less than six months before your application) Proof of funds — the £2,530 rule To apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, you’ll need proof of funds (at least £2,530) in your bank account. Your bank statement must show that: At least £2,530 has been in your account for 28 consecutive days

Day 28 must be within 31 days of your online application date For example, if you apply on 21 April, your bank statement must show a 28-day period ending between 21 March and 21 April. Check the UK government website for more information on providing financial evidence for work visas.

What does the Youth Mobility Scheme visa allow you to do? Here is a quick overview of what you can and cannot do on a YMS visa. You can Work in most jobs

Study (some courses may require an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate)

Be self-employed or start your own company (as long as your business premises are rented, your equipment is not worth more than £5,000, and you have no employees)

Enter/leave the UK multiple times while the visa is valid You cannot Work as a professional sportsperson or coach

Access public funds, e.g., most benefits, tax credits, or housing assistance

Include family members on your application (they must apply separately) Healthcare You will need to pay the immigration healthcare surcharge (IHS) as part of your application. This allows you to access NHS services free of charge from your visa start date, although you’ll still need to pay standard charges for certain services (e.g., prescriptions, dental care, and eye care).

Fees, processing times, and how early to apply The earliest you can apply for a YMS visa is six months before the date you want to travel. For example, if you want to travel on 1 July then the earliest you can apply is 1 January. Processing time for applications is usually within three weeks of submission date, although this may be longer during peak times. Current fees (April, 2026) are: YMS visa fee – £340

IHS fee – £776 per year (reduced rate) You can sometimes pay for priority services to get a faster decision on your application. These include: Priority service – decision within five working days (cost £500)

Super priority service – decision within the next working day (cost £1,000) Check the UK government website for availability and eligibility.

After you arrive in the UK (essential first-week checklist) Here are a few things to consider sorting out when you first arrive in the UK: Find work : If you want to work and earn money while in the UK, you’ll need to search for a job and show your eVisa (or BRP) to employers as proof of your right to live and work in the UK.

: If you want to work and earn money while in the UK, you’ll need to search for a job and show your eVisa (or BRP) to employers as proof of your right to live and work in the UK. Get your National Insurance (NI) number : Your NI number is your social security number that allows you to work in the UK, although you can start work before you have one if you can prove your right to work. You can apply for a NI number online.

: Your NI number is your social security number that allows you to work in the UK, although you can start work before you have one if you can prove your right to work. You can apply for a NI number online. Open a bank account : You’ll usually need UK account details to receive salary or make payments for rent and utilities. This could be a bank account, or a multi-currency account with local account details if you are managing multiple currencies.

: You’ll usually need UK account details to receive salary or make payments for rent and utilities. This could be a bank account, or a multi-currency account with local account details if you are managing multiple currencies. Register with a GP : You can use NHS healthcare during your stay if you’ve paid the IHS, and registering with a local GP will make accessing services easier.

: You can use NHS healthcare during your stay if you’ve paid the IHS, and registering with a local GP will make accessing services easier. Sorting out accommodation: You will likely be renting accommodation during your stay. To rent in the UK, you’ll usually need to provide documents (ID, bank statements), references (or guarantor), and pay a deposit. If you’re staying in England, you’ll also need to prove your Right to Rent (using your eVisa). Writer’s Tip : If you’re converting savings into GBP for your first few months in the UK, compare providers and exchange rates. Wise uses the mid-market rate with transparent fees, and can help you hold and convert GBP. Wise can also help you get paid in GBP, convert savings, pay rent and bills, and send money home. Go to Wise

Can you extend, renew, or switch from a Youth Mobility Scheme visa? Extension You can only extend your YMS visa if you’re from Australia, Canada, or New Zealand. Extensions are available for one year, and you can only extend the visa once. To extend your visa, you should apply online from inside the UK no more than 28 days before your current YMS visa expires. You’ll need to pay the application fee (currently £340) and the IHS for another year. Renewing / applying again Other than the extensions for nationals of the countries mentioned above, you cannot renew the YMS visa at any time or apply again if you’ve already been in the UK under the scheme. Switching to another visa You can sometimes switch from the YMS visa to other UK visas (e.g., Skilled Worker, Global Talent, student, or family visa) if you meet the requirements. You can usually do this from inside the UK before your YMS visa expires. If you are considering switching from a YMS visa to another visa route, you should check out the UK government visas and immigration web pages and get professional advice if you are unsure of anything or your case is complex.

FAQ What is the Youth Mobility Scheme visa in the UK? The UK Youth Mobility Scheme visa is a temporary visa that allows young people from certain countries to live and work in the UK, usually for up to two years. Which countries are eligible for the UK Youth Mobility Scheme? The UK Youth Mobility Scheme is open to citizens from Andorra, Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, South Korea, and Uruguay. Citizens from Hong Kong and Taiwan can also apply through a ballot system. What is the age limit for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa? The age limit is 18–30 for most countries, extended to 18–35 for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Korea. You can be above the age limit when your visa starts, as long as you apply while you are within the limit. How much money do I need for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa? You need to have at least £2,530 in your bank account, and provide bank statements showing that you had this amount in your account for at least 28 consecutive days, with the final (28th) day being within 31 days of your application date. How much does the Youth Mobility Scheme visa cost? (fee + IHS) The current visa cost is £340, plus the annual Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) at the discounted rate of £776 (so £1552 for two years). Can you extend the Youth Mobility Scheme visa? You can extend the Youth Mobility Scheme visa for a maximum of one year (three years total YMS visa maximum) if you are from Australia, Canada, or New Zealand. Can I bring my partner or children on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa? No, you cannot include family members on a YMS visa application. If any relatives want to join you, they need to make their own application and meet the visa requirements. Can I be self-employed on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa? According to Youth Mobility Scheme visa rules, you can be self-employed or start your own company in the UK as long as your business premises are rented, your equipment costs no more than £5,000 in total, and you don’t have any employees. Can you switch from the Youth Mobility Scheme to a Skilled Worker visa? Yes, you can switch from a Youth Mobility Scheme visa to a Skilled Worker visa while you’re in the UK, as long as you meet the requirements. You’ll need a job offer from a UK employer that is approved by the Home Office, and the role must meet the required skill level and minimum salary threshold.