Schengen visa for Spain: requirements and how to apply

Either way, the same border requirements and stay limits apply once you land. This guide cuts through the administrative noise to help you check your requirements, organise your documents, and master the 90/180-day rule. Below is your step-by-step roadmap for a smooth, stress-free application. Relocating long-term? You will need a national residency visa instead.

Key takeaways Who needs to apply: Non-EU passport holders from visa-required countries must secure an approved Schengen visa before travelling to Spain.

Non-EU passport holders from visa-required countries must secure an approved Schengen visa before travelling to Spain. What the visa allows: It grants short-stay access to Spain and the broader Schengen Area for up to 90 days within any 180-day rolling window.

It grants short-stay access to Spain and the broader Schengen Area for up to 90 days within any 180-day rolling window. 90/180 rule: The 90-day maximum cumulative limit applies across all Schengen member states combined.

The 90-day maximum cumulative limit applies across all Schengen member states combined. Application window: Applications can be submitted up to 6 months in advance of your trip, but no later than 15 calendar days before departure.

Applications can be submitted up to 6 months in advance of your trip, but no later than 15 calendar days before departure. Core documents: A complete file requires a valid passport, application form, photo, round-trip itinerary, accommodation proof, travel insurance, financial statements, and trip purpose evidence.

A complete file requires a valid passport, application form, photo, round-trip itinerary, accommodation proof, travel insurance, financial statements, and trip purpose evidence. Common mistake: Submitting your file through Spain when another Schengen state is your main destination by length or primary purpose of stay.

What is a Schengen visa for Spain? A Schengen visa for Spain is a short-stay, C-type visa for visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. It is designed for temporary travel, not relocation. The visa usually lets you visit Spain and other Schengen countries for a limited time under one shared short-stay framework, set out in the EU’s visa policy. If you want to work, live in Spain long term, or study there for more than 90 days, you need a Spanish national visa instead. You might enjoy Spanish visas: how to immigrate to Spain in 2026 Read more What this visa lets you do This visa is typically used for tourism, family visits, business meetings, short study programmes, medical trips, and other non-gainful activities under 90 days. A Spain-issued Schengen visa can usually be used around the wider Schengen Area as well, as long as Spain is still your main destination if that is where you applied. What this visa does not let you do A Schengen short-stay visa does not give you long-term residence in Spain, permission to work there, or a simple in-country switch to a long-stay visa. If your plan includes a longer stay, whether for work or joining a relative or partner, see our guides below for more information: You might enjoy Digital nomad visa in Spain Read more

Who needs a Schengen visa for Spain? Photo: SCStock/Shutterstock The answer mainly depends on nationality. EU, European Economic Area (EEA), and Swiss citizens do not need a Schengen visa for a short visit to Spain, while some non-EU travellers are visa-exempt for short stays, but still need to follow border rules and the 90/180-day cap. Travellers from visa-required nationalities must usually apply before departure. Rather than relying on old country lists on blogs or forums, check the current rules through the EU’s Schengen application guidance and then confirm with your Spanish consulate. When you do and do not need to apply in advance You do not apply in advance if you are from a visa-exempt country and your trip is a qualifying short stay.

if you are from a visa-exempt country and your trip is a qualifying short stay. You still need to meet entry conditions if you are visa-exempt, which can include proof of funds, accommodation, and onward travel.

if you are visa-exempt, which can include proof of funds, accommodation, and onward travel. You do need to apply in advance if your nationality is on the visa-required list for short stays.

if your nationality is on the visa-required list for short stays. You also need to watch the 90/180 rule even if no visa is required. For American readers, U.S. citizens are generally visa-exempt for short stays in Spain. As of August 2026, ETIAS is not yet in operation, so check live EU updates before you travel. You might enjoy Student visa in Spain Read more

How the 90/180-day rule works for Spain This is where many travellers get caught out. The rule is not 90 days per trip, and it is not 90 days in Spain alone. Instead, it is a rolling limit of 90 days across the whole Schengen Area in any 180-day period. That means every day you are in Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, or another Schengen country counts toward the same total. Here is a simple example. Say you spend 30 days in Spain from March 1 to March 30, then 20 days in Portugal in May. If you want to return to Spain on July 15, you have already used 50 of your 90 available days within the previous 180 days, so you would usually have 40 days left at that point. What does this mean for repeat trips? Short breaks still add up, and leaving Spain does not clear your record if those earlier Schengen days still sit inside the rolling 180-day window. How to count your days and re-entries The trickiest part about the 90-day rule is that it doesn’t reset on January 1st, it moves with you. Whenever you step foot in Spain, border control looks back over the last 180 days to count your total time in the Schengen zone. Both the day you land and the day you take off count toward your total. Leaving the zone stops your tally from growing, but old days only drop off as they age past that 180-day mark. Double-check your itinerary on an official Schengen calculator so you know exactly how many days you have left to play with. What happens if you overstay? Overstaying can lead to fines, future entry problems, or other immigration consequences. The exact result can vary by case and by how the overstay is detected, so do not assume there is a single fixed penalty every time. Overstaying can also make future visa applications harder because it can raise questions about compliance. If your travel dates change, recalculate early rather than hoping a short overstay will be ignored. You might enjoy Family visas for Spain: how to join a relative or partner Read more

How to apply for a Schengen visa for Spain Photo: Divinetechygirl/Pexels Applying for a Spanish Schengen visa is fairly straightforward, but paying attention to small details makes all the difference. While the Spanish consulate makes the final decision on your application, they outsource the day-to-day intake to BLS International in most regions. A typical application process looks like this: Confirm that you actually need a short-stay visa. Check that Spain is the right country to apply through. Gather the required documents. Book an appointment with the Spanish consulate or its official visa center. Attend in person, submit documents, and provide biometrics if required. Wait for the decision, then check the visa sticker carefully if approved. Visa approval is not guaranteed, and you should not buy non-refundable tickets unless your consulate clearly says that is acceptable. Where to apply and the main destination rule Apply through Spain if it is your only destination, or your main destination by length or purpose of stay. If you are spending five nights in Spain and three in Portugal, Spain is usually the right place to apply. If you are spending four nights in Spain and four in France, the first-entry rule usually matters more, so you would normally apply through the country you enter first. When to apply, biometrics, and decision times Short-stay applications are usually filed no earlier than 6 months before travel and no later than 15 days before departure. Biometrics are commonly required, although some applicants are exempt, such as children under certain ages or people whose prints are still valid in the system. Decision times are often around 15 calendar days, but they can stretch to 45 days if the consulate asks for extra documents or further checks. That is why last-minute applications are risky, even when the trip itself is short. You might enjoy Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas Read more

Documents you need for a Spain Schengen visa Asian woman, laptop and sofa with documents for finance, budget planning or debt review at home. Female person, computer or paperwork with invoices for financial report, bills or expenses at house Think of the document list in two parts: core items and extra items. The core set is similar for most applicants, but the final list can still vary by nationality, age, purpose of trip, and the consulate handling the case. One thing worth knowing is that many refusals are not about one dramatic problem. They are usually the result of small details not lining up, like hotel and insurance dates, and the stated travel purpose. Core documents most applicants need Most applicants will usually need: Application form , completed and signed

, completed and signed Passport , issued within the last 10 years, valid for at least three months after you leave Schengen, with blank pages

, issued within the last 10 years, valid for at least three months after you leave Schengen, with blank pages Recent passport photo

Travel itinerary , such as reservation details or planned transport

, such as reservation details or planned transport Accommodation proof , covering the stay

, covering the stay Travel medical insurance , valid across Schengen and usually covering at least EUR 30,000

, valid across Schengen and usually covering at least EUR 30,000 Proof of funds

Evidence of trip purpose, such as tourism plans, business invitation, or family-visit documents Make sure the dates match across your itinerary, accommodation, and insurance. Proof-of-funds and insurance formats should also match what your Spanish consulate or BLS centre expects. Minors may need birth certificates, notarised travel permissions, and extra ID documents from parents or guardians. If one parent is not traveling, that missing-consent issue is a common reason for delays. For family visits, Spain may require an official carta de invitación, which means an invitation letter issued through the Spanish police process, not just a casual note from a host. Sponsored trips can also require sponsor letters, proof of relationship, employment or income evidence, and the sponsor’s recent statements. Business travellers may need both an employer letter and an invitation from the company in Spain. If you are unsure whether your case is standard or special, check with your consulate before the appointment.

How to avoid common mistakes on a Spain Schengen visa application Most mistakes are preventable if you review the file like a caseworker would. Ask yourself whether the story of the trip is clear from start to finish. Common problems include: Mismatched dates , where flights, hotel bookings, and insurance do not cover the same trip

, where flights, hotel bookings, and insurance do not cover the same trip Weak proof of funds , where balances look unstable or the source of support is unclear

, where balances look unstable or the source of support is unclear Inadequate insurance , especially if the coverage dates or territory are wrong

, especially if the coverage dates or territory are wrong Unclear purpose of visit , where the documents do not clearly support tourism, family visit, or business travel

, where the documents do not clearly support tourism, family visit, or business travel Applying through the wrong country, which can happen on multi-stop Schengen trips