Retirement visa Spain: requirements and steps

Retirement
Looking for a retirement visa for Spain can get confusing fast, because Spain does not usually use that official label. Most non-EU retirees instead apply for a non-lucrative residence visa, which lets you live in Spain if you can support yourself without working.
If you’re comparing routes or broader plans to retire in Spain, start here with the visa mechanics, then confirm your exact checklist with the wider Spanish visas rules and the consulate that serves your district. This guide covers income, documents, application steps, and first-month admin.
Spain does not normally issue a visa officially called a retirement visa. For most non-EU citizens, the practical route is the non-lucrative residence visa, or visado de residencia no lucrativa, which lets you live in Spain without working if you can prove you have enough funds.
The initial residence authorization is usually granted for one year, and you apply from your country of legal residence through the Spanish consulate that serves your area. To live in Spain as a retiree or self-funded resident without working locally, the non-lucrative visa offers several core benefits:
This route is usually for non-EU citizens who want to live in Spain on passive income rather than a salary. That can include pensions, savings, annuities, rental income, or other regular non-work funds, as long as the evidence is clear and consistent.
If you want to retire to Spain from the US, retire to Spain from the UK, or move from Canada or Australia, this is often the route to research. EU and EEA citizens use a different residency path, and family members can often apply too if the household meets the financial rules.
Typical applicant profiles include:
You cannot keep consulting, freelancing, or managing online client work on this visa. Spanish consular guidance treats that as work activity, so readers planning to keep working should research Spain’s digital nomad visa instead.
The Spain retirement visa income requirement is usually measured against IPREM, Spain’s public income benchmark. As checked on 21st September 2026, one official Spanish consular guide uses IPREM of €600 per month for 2026, which means €28,800 a year for the main applicant and €7,200 a year for each dependent. Verify the figure and evidence standards on your own consulate page before applying.
However, meeting the threshold on paper is not always enough. Consulates often want a clean paper trail that shows the money is available, legal, and stable, which is why pension award letters, bank statements, tax returns, and proof of recurring income matter so much.
|Applicant type
|Threshold basis
|What you usually need to prove
|Main applicant
|400% of IPREM
|Enough funds or regular non-work income for the first year
|Each dependent
|100% of IPREM
|Extra household resources above the main applicant amount
|Income evidence
|Consulate specific
|Pension letters, bank statements, investment income, tax returns, and sometimes average balances
If you apply with a spouse, partner, or dependent relative, the financial test is based on the whole household, not just you. That is why the document pack for a Spain non-lucrative visa often gets more detailed when relatives apply too.
Before you apply together, double-check:
Most Spain retirement visa requirements revolve around proving identity, funds, health cover, and clean records. The exact checklist can change by consulate, so always compare your local consular list with the pack below before you book anything.
Many consulates want medical certificates issued within 90 days and police certificates issued within six months, so time your paperwork around the appointment.
Foreign public documents often need two separate fixes before Spain will accept them: authentication and language. That usually means an apostille for the original document and an official Spanish translation if the document is not already in Spanish.
For example, a U.S. FBI certificate or a UK ACRO police certificate will usually need authentication and then a sworn Spanish translation before your appointment.
Insider tip for paperwork: Some consulates care more about presentation than the headline rules suggest, so group each original, copy, apostille, and translation together as one labeled packet instead of handing over loose pages.
Treat the process as a sequence, not a pile of forms. Most delays start when people gather documents before checking the right consulate, or book appointments before they know what that post will accept.
Official pages describe decision periods differently, so verify timing on your own consulate website and avoid irreversible travel plans until your passport is returned.
Approval is only the first stage. After landing, most new residents need to apply for the TIE, or tarjeta de identidad de extranjero, through the local Oficina de Extranjería or Policía Nacional within one month, then register on the local padrón, or empadronamiento, and start healthcare, utility, and banking setup.
Your TIE normally carries your NIE number in Spain, the foreigner ID number used across daily admin. You may also need a major local bank such as Santander, BBVA, or CaixaBank, although some readers compare options such as the Wise account for moving pension or relocation funds across currencies, although country availability, fees, and terms can differ.
Insider tip for arrival: TIE appointment slots in cities such as Madrid or Barcelona can vanish quickly, so prepare copies, photos, and proof of address before you fly. If needed, use your first weeks to review longer-term health insurance in Spain and any later public coverage routes tied to the INSS.
Most refusals are not about wanting to retire in Spain. They happen because the file leaves room for doubt, especially around money, insurance, or whether the applicant really understands the no-work rule.
Most refusals trace back to a few practical gaps: a bank balance that cannot be traced, a policy with deductibles, an out-of-date police certificate, or a missing translation.
Avoid these mistakes:
Budgeting for Spain retirement visa requirements is only the start. You will also need room for fees, translations, apostilles, insurance, housing deposits, and exchange-rate movement if your income is paid in USD, GBP, or CAD.
A retiree paid in dollars or pounds may meet the threshold and still feel squeezed when rent and setup costs arrive in euros. If you spend more than 183 days a year in Spain, you may become a Spanish tax resident, so review the basics of taxes in Spain and Agencia Tributaria guidance. Some readers also compare the Wise account to hold 40 + currencies, convert, send and receive money, and the Wise card for spending in 150+ countries, but availability, fees, and terms depend on where you live.
FAQ
Not as a standard official label. Most non-EU retirees instead use Spain’s non-lucrative residence visa.
No. The non-lucrative visa does not allow work activity, including remote work, so readers planning to keep working should research the digital nomad route.
Usually yes. Applicants normally need private health insurance for a Spain visa from an insurer authorised in Spain, and travel insurance is not usually accepted.
The initial authorisation usually lasts one year, with renewals after that if you still qualify. After five years of legal stay, you may be able to move toward permanent residence in Spain.
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