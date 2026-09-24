Retirement visa Spain: requirements and steps

If you’re comparing routes or broader plans to retire in Spain, start here with the visa mechanics, then confirm your exact checklist with the wider Spanish visas rules and the consulate that serves your district. This guide covers income, documents, application steps, and first-month admin.

Key takeaways Spain does not have a standalone retirement visa. Instead, most non-EU retirees use the non-lucrative residence visa.

This route suits people with pensions, savings, annuities, or other passive income who do not plan to work in Spain.

As checked against official 2026 guidance, the main applicant usually needs 400% of IPREM, and each dependent adds 100%, though you should verify with your chosen consulate as some may ask for stricter evidence.

Remote work is not allowed on this visa, including online consulting, freelancing, or similar paid activity.

After arrival, your first big admin task is applying for your TIE, then registering on the padrón and sorting healthcare and day-to-day finances.

What is Spain’s retirement visa? Spain does not normally issue a visa officially called a retirement visa. For most non-EU citizens, the practical route is the non-lucrative residence visa, or visado de residencia no lucrativa, which lets you live in Spain without working if you can prove you have enough funds. The initial residence authorization is usually granted for one year, and you apply from your country of legal residence through the Spanish consulate that serves your area. To live in Spain as a retiree or self-funded resident without working locally, the non-lucrative visa offers several core benefits: To live in Spain as a financially self-supporting resident. It is not a work permit.

Bring eligible family members if your household funds are high enough and properly documented.

Start building lawful residence time toward renewals and long-term residence, provided you keep meeting the rules.

Who can apply for it? This route is usually for non-EU citizens who want to live in Spain on passive income rather than a salary. That can include pensions, savings, annuities, rental income, or other regular non-work funds, as long as the evidence is clear and consistent. If you want to retire to Spain from the US, retire to Spain from the UK, or move from Canada or Australia, this is often the route to research. EU and EEA citizens use a different residency path, and family members can often apply too if the household meets the financial rules. Typical applicant profiles include: Retirees living on state or private pensions

Couples using pension income plus savings

Financially independent applicants with investment or annuity income

Families joining a main applicant with enough documented resources What if you plan to work remotely? You cannot keep consulting, freelancing, or managing online client work on this visa. Spanish consular guidance treats that as work activity, so readers planning to keep working should research Spain’s digital nomad visa instead.

What are the financial requirements? The Spain retirement visa income requirement is usually measured against IPREM, Spain’s public income benchmark. As checked on 21st September 2026, one official Spanish consular guide uses IPREM of €600 per month for 2026, which means €28,800 a year for the main applicant and €7,200 a year for each dependent. Verify the figure and evidence standards on your own consulate page before applying. However, meeting the threshold on paper is not always enough. Consulates often want a clean paper trail that shows the money is available, legal, and stable, which is why pension award letters, bank statements, tax returns, and proof of recurring income matter so much. Applicant type Threshold basis What you usually need to prove Main applicant 400% of IPREM Enough funds or regular non-work income for the first year Each dependent 100% of IPREM Extra household resources above the main applicant amount Income evidence Consulate specific Pension letters, bank statements, investment income, tax returns, and sometimes average balances How much do you need for family members? If you apply with a spouse, partner, or dependent relative, the financial test is based on the whole household, not just you. That is why the document pack for a Spain non-lucrative visa often gets more detailed when relatives apply too. Before you apply together, double-check: How many dependents your consulate will accept under this route

Whether your income evidence clearly covers the full household

Which family relationship documents need apostilles and Spanish translations

Which documents do you need? Asian woman, laptop and sofa with documents for finance, budget planning or debt review at home. Female person, computer or paperwork with invoices for financial report, bills or expenses at house Most Spain retirement visa requirements revolve around proving identity, funds, health cover, and clean records. The exact checklist can change by consulate, so always compare your local consular list with the pack below before you book anything. Passport and national visa form: Your valid passport and the national visa form. Form EX-01: The residence application form for the non-lucrative route. Financial proof: Pension letters, bank statements, tax returns, savings records, or annuity evidence. Private health insurance: Cover from an insurer authorised in Spain. Travel insurance is not enough. Medical certificate: Issued under the 2005 International Health Regulations standard. Criminal background checks: Usually from recent countries of residence. Form 790-052: The residence fee form. Consulate extras: Photos, proof of consular residence, or family documents. Many consulates want medical certificates issued within 90 days and police certificates issued within six months, so time your paperwork around the appointment. How do translations and apostilles work? Foreign public documents often need two separate fixes before Spain will accept them: authentication and language. That usually means an apostille for the original document and an official Spanish translation if the document is not already in Spanish. For example, a U.S. FBI certificate or a UK ACRO police certificate will usually need authentication and then a sworn Spanish translation before your appointment. Insider tip for paperwork: Some consulates care more about presentation than the headline rules suggest, so group each original, copy, apostille, and translation together as one labeled packet instead of handing over loose pages.

How do you apply step by step? Treat the process as a sequence, not a pile of forms. Most delays start when people gather documents before checking the right consulate, or book appointments before they know what that post will accept. Find the right consulate: Use the consulate that serves your legal residence. Read the checklist closely: Check fees, insurance wording, translations, and appointment rules. Prepare the file: Complete the national visa form, EX-01, and 790-052, then build the evidence file. Attend the appointment: Often in person, and sometimes through BLS. Pay the fees: Keep copies. Answer follow-up requests: Reply quickly if the consulate asks for more. Collect the visa: Travel within its validity. Official pages describe decision periods differently, so verify timing on your own consulate website and avoid irreversible travel plans until your passport is returned. What happens after you arrive in Spain? Approval is only the first stage. After landing, most new residents need to apply for the TIE, or tarjeta de identidad de extranjero, through the local Oficina de Extranjería or Policía Nacional within one month, then register on the local padrón, or empadronamiento, and start healthcare, utility, and banking setup. Your TIE normally carries your NIE number in Spain, the foreigner ID number used across daily admin. You may also need a major local bank such as Santander, BBVA, or CaixaBank, although some readers compare options such as the Wise account for moving pension or relocation funds across currencies, although country availability, fees, and terms can differ. Insider tip for arrival: TIE appointment slots in cities such as Madrid or Barcelona can vanish quickly, so prepare copies, photos, and proof of address before you fly. If needed, use your first weeks to review longer-term health insurance in Spain and any later public coverage routes tied to the INSS.

What can get your application refused? Most refusals are not about wanting to retire in Spain. They happen because the file leaves room for doubt, especially around money, insurance, or whether the applicant really understands the no-work rule. Most refusals trace back to a few practical gaps: a bank balance that cannot be traced, a policy with deductibles, an out-of-date police certificate, or a missing translation. Avoid these mistakes: Unclear or inconsistent financial evidence

Travel insurance instead of Spain-compliant health cover

Stale, missing, or badly organised translated documents

Any statement or evidence that suggests you plan to keep working