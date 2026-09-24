Spain entrepreneur visa: requirements, process, and costs

Visas & Immigration
Spain’s entrepreneur route is designed for non-EU founders bringing innovative, scalable projects into the Spanish economy. Evaluating whether your startup qualifies hinges on the strength of your business plan and how well it demonstrates long-term technological or financial impact.
Choosing between applying through a Spanish consulate in your home country or lodging the paperwork directly from within Spain changes both your timeline and permit length. Here is how to confirm your project meets the standard, structure your file, and navigate the approval process from start to finish.
Spain’s entrepreneur visa (visado para emprendedor) is for non-EU nationals starting or developing an innovative business of particular economic interest to Spain. In search results, you may also see “Spanish startup visa” or “innovative business visa in Spain.”
Official PRIE entrepreneurs portal guidance says applicants already legally in Spain can seek a three-year residence authorization, while representative consular pages describe a one-year entrepreneur visa for applicants filing from abroad. A Spanish entrepreneur visa:
Before you spend money on apostilles or sworn translations, ask a simpler question. Does your business really fit this route? The entrepreneur visa is more likely to fit when the innovation case is as strong as the idea itself.
|Route
|Best for
|Main work model
|Key distinction
|Entrepreneur visa
|Founder building an innovative Spanish venture
|Launching or scaling a business in Spain
|Needs a strong innovation and economic-interest case
|Self-employed visa
|Founder opening a conventional local business or solo practice
|Local trading, freelancing, or services
|Usually focuses more on viability and permits than innovation
|Digital nomad visa
|Remote employee or contractor working mainly for non-Spanish clients
|Remote work from Spain
|Not designed as the main route for launching a Spanish startup
If your plan looks more like remote work or salaried employment, Expatica’s guides to the digital nomad visa in Spain and work visa in Spain may fit better.
Spain wants more than a promising idea. Authorities look for something new, credible, and differentiated, with a realistic path to growth, jobs, investment, or productivity gains in Spain.
A café, shop, or generic consultancy can sometimes qualify, but only if you show a real innovation angle instead of rebranding a familiar local business as a startup.
Insider Tip: If your project looks like a standard local business, build the plan around what is genuinely new and valuable to Spain, or consider another route.
A complete file requires both a solid business project and the personal documents that prove you can execute it. Applications often get delayed when there is a disconnect between the proposed business plan, the underlying finances, and the administrative forms.
The PRIE entrepreneurs portal says the business plan should cover the project, product or service, market analysis, funding, founder profile, and added value to Spain. It should also explain the start date, location, legal form, sales strategy, and expected job creation.
You may come across the ENISA entrepreneur visa, but do not assume one workflow fits every case. PRIE says visa applicants need a favorable report before filing, while in-Spain residence cases go through UGE-CE. Compare PRIE, UGE-CE, and your own consulate’s instructions before you start.
Formalities, rather than the business idea itself, are what trip up many otherwise strong applications here.
Representative consular pages say families may include a spouse or unmarried partner, dependent children and adult children without their own family unit, and relatives in the ascending line who are in the entrepreneur’s care.
Each family member may need extra civil status, dependency, and relationship documents, and those papers must also meet Spanish translation and legalization rules. Check the exact list with the office handling your case before you book appointments.
Think about the Spain entrepreneur visa process as a route check, followed by a document project, and then a filing.
If you are outside Spain, find your jurisdiction through Spain’s official embassy and consulate directory. Then check the local entrepreneur visa page for the form, appointment system, document order, and fees.
A representative entrepreneur visa page shows the kind of list many consulates publish, including jurisdiction, insurance, financial means, and the favorable project report. Local document lists, booking systems, and fees can still differ, so confirm the details with the office handling your case.
Your current entry status directly determines whether you qualify to submit through the in-Spain route. Moving your application to UGE-CE requires a tailored file rather than a standard consular packet, making it important to confirm your legal standing and document setup before lodging the application.
|Topic
|What it means in practice
|What to verify
|Decision timing
|Representative consular pages published in 2026 state a 10-day legal decision period after submission, but extra document requests or interviews can extend it
|The current route, your consulate, and whether your file is complete
|Fees
|Consular fees can vary by nationality, reciprocity, and local currency, and are often non-refundable once filed
|The live fee page for your district before you pay
|Common delays
|Weak business plans, expiring certificates, missing translations, and unclear proof of funds are common reasons files slow down
|Your document dates, translations, and funding evidence
|If refused
|Refusals should be given in writing, and a reconsideration or appeal route may be available
|The refusal notice and the deadline on your own case
Approval brings new admin tasks. Your next steps depend on whether you entered Spain on a visa or filed in-country.
Some consular pages say the one-year visa itself can prove residence during its validity, which may make a TIE unnecessary in some cases. Even so, check your post-approval step list early, especially if you need appointments, housing paperwork, or business registrations.
Expatica’s moving to Spain checklist is useful for the broader landing process.
Getting your visa approved is only half the battle when it comes to your finances. You will still need to move startup capital, pay a rental deposit, and cover everyday expenses before your local account with Santander, BBVA, or CaixaBank is up and running.
A Wise account can be useful while comparing local options. You can hold euros, receive EUR account details, and handle cross-border transfers, but it cannot fully replace a bank in Spain when a local account is specifically required.
For the latest rules, start with PRIE and the authority handling your case.
FAQ
Not automatically in every situation. ENISA is often mentioned online, but the reporting path should be checked against PRIE, UGE-CE, and your filing authority before you assume one body is always involved.
Sometimes, yes, if you are already legally in Spain and the in-country route fits your status. Check the current rules and document list before you assume you can switch locally.
Avoid unofficial claims about a universal minimum investment. Check the current rules on sufficient means, family additions, and route-specific evidence, often linked in practice to IPREM.
You should receive written reasons for the refusal. Before you reapply or appeal, check whether the problem was route fit, weak business evidence, or a formal document issue.
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