The Digital Nomad Landscape in Spain Spain is a popular place to live and visit, so it’s no surprise that digital nomads enjoy it too. Barcelona, Valencia, the Costas, and the capital Madrid are popular hubs for the digital nomad lifestyle. For a different type of life, some digital nomads choose the Canary Islands instead. The introduction of Spain’s digital nomad visa in 2023 has made remote working options clearer in terms of residency and taxation. The purpose of the visa is to attract digital nomads to Spain, with the expectation that they’ll spend money in the local economy and contribute to the local community. You can apply for the Spanish Digital Nomad Visa (Visado Teletrabajo Nomada Digital) at your nearest Spanish consulate. This visa is for people who are employed or self employed primarily outside of Spain and can work through digital means while living in Spain. To qualify you must meet education, experience and earning requirements. You can also apply on behalf of close family members if you can prove you have the financial means to pay for them.

Who is Eligible for the Digital Nomad Visa in Spain? Here are the key eligibility criteria applicants must meet before applying. Bear in mind that rules can change without notice – check the latest details if you’re considering this visa route to live and work in Spain. Details in this guide have primarily been sourced from the Spanish consulate in London, UK. Check your own consulate’s information in case of regional variations. Appropriate qualifications Applicants must have either: Undergraduate or postgraduate degree from an approved University, College or Business School

from an approved University, College or Business School At least 3 years of work experience in their niche Proof of ability to work remotely in Spain You’ll need to show details of your contract and proof of your employer’s approval to work remotely from Spain if you’re employed. If you’re self-employed you must show the type of contact you have and how it allows you to work in Spain. In either case you’ll need to show the official registration details of the company paying you to prove it is reputable. Minimum income and financial means You’ll need to prove you can pay for yourself and any dependents when in Spain. This means showing you have access to at least 200% of the monthly Spanish national minimum wage for a single person. If you apply for one dependent you must prove access to a further 75% of the minimum wage, and 25% each for any additional dependent applicants. Proof of income and financial means could be bank statements showing access to cash, or another proof of employment income for example. The Spanish minimum wage at the time of research is €1,424.50 per month, which means an individual applicant needs evidence of €2,849 per month or €34,188 per year. Relocation The essential checklist for moving to Spain Read more

Applying for Your Visa: A Step-by-Step Guide Make sure you get all the required documents together before you apply. Some will need to be apostilled and translated if they’re not in Spanish, so do that as well. This process can take a while, so get started well in advance of when you plan to apply. Required Documents You’ll need the following documents to apply: Completed National visa application form​

Your passport and recent passport photos

Criminal record certificate

Proof of your residence in the consular district you’re applying to

Proof of payment of the visa fee

Health insurance cover which meets minimum standards

Proof of work for at least 3 months, with approval from your employer to work in Spain (for employees)

Proof of contract which allows you to work in Spain (for self employed)

Proof of financial means The Application Process If you’re in your home country, you need to fill in the application form you can find online via the Spanish consulate or embassy. In some countries the forms and any required appointments will be facilitated at a partner like VFS Global. You’ll be asked to pay the fee when you apply, and show proof of payment as part of the process. You’ll need to gather all your documents to take to the appointment and submit them there. It’s always better to take more evidence than you think you’ll need. Timeline and Fees Once you’ve applied you have to wait for the outcome. In some cases you may be asked for additional documents or to attend an interview which may extend the timeline. Wait times depend on the country you apply from. To give an example, if you apply from the UK you should get a decision within 10 days. The costs of your visa may depend on your own nationality and any reciprocal arrangements the country has with Spain. The basic cost when applying from the UK, as an example, is €2,255.75.

Financial Planning for Your Move Initial Costs If you’re planning to rent a house or apartment in Spain, you’ll likely need to pay a deposit. You should expect this to be one or two months’ rent. Your visa application might cost €2,000+ and you’ll need to have €34,188 in savings when you apply. Then there’s the cost of transport to Spain, which depends entirely on where in the world you’re coming from. International Transfers Expatica advice When moving large sums for a deposit or paying visa fees, exchange rates and hidden bank fees can add up. A multi-currency tool like Wise can help digital nomads manage euros and their home currency efficiently during the move. While it’s possible for non-residents to open a bank account in Spain, you need to have proof of address and a NIE (Foreigner Identity Number) already with most banks. Wise can be a great option when you first arrive and to help you manage your money in multiple locations. Go to Wise Insider tip Living and working in a new country can be a fantastic experience. Before you apply for a visa, make sure you have all your paperwork in order and follow the instructions. That way you won’t have any nasty surprises that could potentially derail your application. The process can sometimes take a while and won’t always go smoothly, so just try to be patient if there are any roadblocks. Taxes and Social Security in Spain Tax Residency In Spain, if you spend more than 183 days in the country each year then you’re considered a resident for tax purposes. If your stay means you’re considered a Spanish tax resident, the chances are that you’re liable to pay taxes there. Spain has double taxation agreements with some countries, but you might still find that you need to file taxes elsewhere. It’s always best to speak to a tax expert about your own individual circumstances. Special Tax Regimes Spanish taxes for digital nomads can be complicated and you may benefit from getting local advice from a professional. In some cases you might be eligible for a flat tax rate of 24% which might be beneficial in some cases, compared to the progressive income tax rates which usually apply in Spain. Social Security As part of your visa application you might be obliged to provide information about which social security regime you’ll be involved in – your home country or the Spanish system. This can depend on the nature of your work, your home country’s rules and your employer’s preferences. It’s a good idea to speak with a tax expert to understand social security obligations in both Spain and your home country.

Setting Up Your Life: Housing and Healthcare Finding a Rental Proof of planned accommodation is not usually required as part of the visa application, but you’ll still need a plan covering where to live. You may choose to stay initially in hotel or similar short term accommodation while finding a long term solution. Or it’s sometimes possible to find rentals and organise leases ahead of arrival through an agent. Spain has a large number of English speaking realtors who may be well placed to help you if this is your preference. Healthcare As part of your visa application you’re required to provide proof of health insurance through an insurance entity authorized to operate in Spain. Your policy must cover all the risks insured by Spain’s public health system, and must be registered with the Spanish National Social Security system. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Spain Read more

Banking and Managing Money as a Digital Nomad Local Banking You may decide to open a Spanish bank account either when you apply for your digital nomad visa, or on arrival. Having a local account can be handy for day to day spending, but it’s not always necessary depending on your plans. For example, some people prefer a multi-currency account from a provider like Wise which lets you hold euros alongside many other currencies, to continue managing transactions in their home currency more conveniently. You could also use a service like Wise to transfer money from your home bank account to your Spanish bank account and save on fees, and get paid by overseas clients into your Wise account in multiple currencies using local payment methods.