Does Spain allow dual citizenship? Rules for expats

Is dual citizenship allowed in Spain? Yes, but only under certain circumstances. Spain’s rules do not give the same answer to everyone, which is why some websites say yes and others say no. The general rule is that Spain recognizes dual nationality more readily for nationals of certain countries and under some specific legal routes. For many other nationalities, Spanish law usually requires applicants to declare that they renounce their previous nationality when Spanish nationality is granted. You can check the official framework on the Ministry of Justice page on dual nationality. One of the main reasons for the general confusion is that people often mix up three different things: Spain’s formal nationality law

Special exceptions linked to nationality or origin

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Who can keep their original citizenship? Whether or not you can keep your original citizenship if you become a Spanish citizen usually depends on your nationality and how you qualify for Spanish nationality. Spain generally allows dual nationality for nationals of only a limited number of countries. For many other nationalities, Spanish law normally requires a declaration renouncing the previous nationality when Spanish nationality is granted. Countries Spain recognizes for dual nationality Spain’s Ministry of Justice says people from the following countries do not need to renounce their prior nationality when acquiring Spanish nationality: Ibero-American countries

Andorra

The Philippines

Equatorial Guinea

Portugal Spain and France also now allow dual nationality under a bilateral agreement. If you are a French national applying for Spanish nationality, or vice versa, you should still check that your circumstances fall within the current rules. Ibero-American countries include those in which Spanish or Portuguese are one of the official languages. However, while Puerto Rico is included, the dual citizenship list does not include Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana. Visas & Immigration Digital Nomad Visa in Spain Read more Common exceptions Not everyone becomes Spanish through the same legal route. People claiming Spanish nationality through a Spanish parent or another descent-based route may be covered by different rules from someone applying for Spanish nationality after living in Spain for several years. If your claim is based on family ties rather than residence, check the rules for your specific route before assuming the standard dual nationality rules apply. Marriage to a Spanish citizen can reduce the residence period needed before applying for Spanish nationality, but it does not automatically allow you to keep your original nationality. Insider Tip: If you hold more than one nationality, check which one forms the basis of your application before you apply. Your nationality can affect both the residence period required and whether Spain allows you to keep your other nationality.

What if you are not from an eligible country? People from countries not covered by Spain’s dual nationality rules can still become Spanish citizens. However, the standard naturalization process normally includes a formal declaration renouncing the previous nationality under Spanish law. Spain’s legal position can conflict with the position of your home country, which is what causes much of the confusion. Countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada permit dual nationality, but this is only possible with other countries that also allow this. If you want to become a Spanish citizen, you should check: Your nationality group under Spanish law

Your route to Spanish citizenship, such as residence, origin, or option

Whether your home country treats the Spanish declaration as a loss of its citizenship

Whether your case needs confirmation from the Registro Civil or the relevant Spanish consulate Formal renunciation versus practical reality For many non-eligible nationalities, Spain still requires a formal declaration renouncing the previous nationality when citizenship is granted. The residence requirements for nationality by residence, together with the declaration of renunciation required in many cases, are set out in the Spanish Civil Code as published in the Official State Gazette, BOE. That does not automatically mean your home country will treat you as no longer its citizen. For example, some countries apply their own separate process for giving up nationality. This is why the practical outcome can differ from Spain’s own formal legal requirement. You should never assume that means Spain formally accepts dual nationality in your case. Common mistakes Treating online anecdotes as official policy

Assuming Spanish citizenship automatically changes your tax residence

Assuming permanent residence gives the same rights as citizenship

Relying on outdated advice without checking current official guidance Photo: Sam Williams/Unsplash

How can expats qualify for Spanish citizenship? If you decide citizenship is worth exploring, the next step is understanding which route applies to you. Most expats apply through nationality by residence, but the qualifying residence period depends on: Your nationality

Family links

Whether you qualify for a reduced residence period Spanish nationality by residence normally requires legal and continuous residence in Spain for the required period immediately before you apply. That matters in practice because simply spending time in Spain is not enough. Your residence must meet the legal requirements for the nationality route you are using. Qualifying residence periods How long you need to live in Spain before applying depends on the qualifying residence period set out in the Spanish Civil Code. Route Usual residence period Typical examples Key point Standard route 10 years Most non-eligible nationalities Residence must usually be legal and continuous Reduced nationality route 2 years Many Ibero-American nationals, plus certain other favored groups A shorter residence period does not automatically mean you can keep your original citizenship. Refugee route 5 years Recognized refugees Official refugee status is required Short route 1 year Spouses of Spanish citizens, some people born in Spain, and some origin-based cases Eligibility depends on the legal category, not simply the family relationship Documents, exams, and where to apply Citizenship applications usually involve identity documents, criminal record certificates, proof of residence in Spain, and civil status records. Foreign documents often need an apostille, and a sworn translation into Spanish. You may also need your NIE (foreigner identification number), your TIE (physical foreigner identity card for many non-EU residents), and your padrón certificate, which confirms your registration with your local municipality. Most adult applicants also need to pass the: CCSE (assessed knowledge of Spain’s constitution and society)

DELE A2 (Spanish language test) Both of these tests are through Instituto Cervantes. Insider Tip: Apostilles, sworn translations, and overseas criminal record certificates often take longer than expected, so it helps to start gathering documents well before you become eligible to apply. A common paperwork checklist includes: Valid passport and residence documents

Criminal record checks from Spain and often from abroad

Proof of legal residence and municipal registration

CCSE/DELE certificates or proof of exemption

Supporting civil status documents, such as birth or marriage certificates

What does dual citizenship mean in practice in Spain? Dual citizenship in Spain means being legally recognized as a citizen by both Spain and another country at the same time. It has several practical benefits, for example you can: Vote in Spanish elections

Travel on a Spanish passport, as well as that of your own country

Get consular protection as a Spanish citizen abroad It can also mean additional legal obligations in your other country, such as compulsory military service where it still exists, or other nationality-based responsibilities. However, citizenship is separate from: Residence status, such as permanent residence, which relates to your immigration status

Tax residence, which affects your tax responsibilities and whether Spain taxes only your Spanish-source income or your worldwide income. Visas & Immigration Spanish visas: how to immigrate to Spain in 2026 Read more Passports, travel, and consular dealings If you become a Spanish citizen, Spain generally treats you as a Spanish national when you are in Spain and dealing with Spanish authorities. Travel can also become more complicated because some countries expect you to enter and leave using the passport issued by that country. You can usually continue using the passport from your home country. However, passport rules, consular protection, airline check-in requirements, and how each government records your status can all differ. Residence, taxes, and family planning If you are deciding whether citizenship is really necessary, the key question is what rights you need that permanent residence does not give you. Permanent residence can be enough for many long-term expats who mainly want stability in Spain. Citizenship matters more if full political rights, a Spanish passport, or the right to move and live freely across the EU as an EU citizen are central to your plans. For families, the practical issues often include: Whether children can acquire Spanish nationality through origin or later through a parent’s status.

Whether a spouse qualifies for a shorter residence period before applying for Spanish nationality, rather than gaining nationality automatically.

Whether future mobility across the EU matters more to you than keeping your current nationality unchanged

Managing money across euros and other currencies Settling in Spain often means your legal life and your financial life move at different speeds. You may earn in one currency, pay rent or school costs in euros, and still support family elsewhere. That does not affect your citizenship eligibility, but it can make day-to-day life more complicated. Major Spanish banks can meet many domestic banking needs, especially once you are fully settled in Spain. Some expats also use a Wise account as a separate money-management tool to hold and manage euros and other currencies in one place. That can be useful if your finances remain cross-border after you move or become a Spanish citizen. Utility box Use a Spanish bank account for local bills and day-to-day banking where needed

Compare whether a multi-currency tool fits your income, savings, or family support needs

Keep your money arrangements separate from your nationality paperwork, because they serve different purposes