How does residency in Spain work for Non-EU citizens

Here is a clear breakdown of the primary residency pathways, the essential supporting paperwork, and the initial bureaucratic hurdles you will cross upon arrival.

Key takeaways Here is the fast version before you compare the routes in detail. Non-lucrative visa: Best for people living on pensions, savings, investments, or other passive income. You usually apply through a Spanish consulate, and it does not allow work or remote work.

Best for people living on pensions, savings, investments, or other passive income. You usually apply through a Spanish consulate, and it does not allow work or remote work. Digital nomad visa: Best for remote employees and qualifying freelancers working mainly for clients or employers outside Spain. Depending on your situation, you may apply through a consulate or from inside Spain under the correct conditions.

Best for remote employees and qualifying freelancers working mainly for clients or employers outside Spain. Depending on your situation, you may apply through a consulate or from inside Spain under the correct conditions. Work and self-employment routes: Best for people with a Spanish job offer, a business project, or a self-employment plan. Work rights depend on the specific permit.

Best for people with a Spanish job offer, a business project, or a self-employment plan. Work rights depend on the specific permit. Student and family routes: Useful if you are studying in Spain or joining a resident relative or partner. Work rights and family timing rules vary by route.

Useful if you are studying in Spain or joining a resident relative or partner. Work rights and family timing rules vary by route. Long-term outlook: Many temporary routes can lead to long-term residence after five years of legal stay, but renewals matter.

Many temporary routes can lead to long-term residence after five years of legal stay, but renewals matter. Golden Visa: Spain’s Golden Visa route is closed to new applicants, so it is no longer a fallback option for new residency cases.

What residency in Spain means for non-EU citizens Moving to Spain long-term is a completely different process than coming for a 90-day holiday. First, you get a long-stay national visa to enter the country, which backs your legal right to reside here. Once you land, you will encounter two acronyms that trip up almost every newcomer, your NIE and your TIE. Your NIE is simply a personal tax and tracking number assigned to you for life. Your TIE, on the other hand, is the physical plastic ID card you apply for after arriving to prove your legal residence status.

Which residency route fits your situation? The right residence permit in Spain for foreigners usually depends on your income source, employment status, family ties, and whether your route must start abroad or may be handled from inside Spain. If you have stopped working and live on passive income, the non-lucrative route may fit. On the other hand, if you plan to keep working online for a foreign employer, the digital nomad route is usually the better first test. You might enjoy Spain visa guide Read more Non-lucrative visa This route, officially the visado de residencia no lucrativa, is usually for retirees or financially independent people who want to live in Spain without carrying out gainful activity. It is built around proof of sufficient funds and private health coverage in Spain. You will generally need: Enough funds or recurring passive income

Qualifying private health insurance

Route-specific supporting documents

A clear plan not to work while in Spain Note that the non-lucrative route does not permit remote work or telework. Do not treat it as a workaround if you plan to keep working online. Digital nomad visa If your income depends on a foreign employer or overseas clients, this is the route to check first. Spain’s digital nomad visa is aimed at third-country nationals doing remote work for companies outside Spain, or professional activity that mainly stays outside the Spanish market. This differs from the non-lucrative route because work is the basis of the permit. Broadly, you will need to show qualifying professional status, remote work arrangements, and enough income. Thresholds are linked to Spain’s SMI, so check the latest official guidance from the Unidad de Grandes Empresas y Colectivos Estratégicos (UGE-CE) before you apply. In some cases, this route may also be handled from inside Spain. Work and self-employment routes If a Spanish employer wants to hire you, or if you plan to run your own activity in Spain, a work-led route may fit better than either the digital nomad or non-lucrative option. This usually comes down to whether you will be hired locally or operate your own business in Spain. These routes often turn on approvals such as: A job offer and employer sponsorship

Proof that the role fits the correct permit category

A business or viability plan for self-employment

Sector or professional requirements where relevant Joining a Spanish payroll typically calls for a traditional salaried work visa. However, when your plans involve setting up a company or freelancing for your own clients, look into self-employment (autónomo) or entrepreneur routes. Student, family, and longer-term pathways Non-EU nationals often relocate to Spain on student permits or family-based visas. It is important to compare these options early, as work permissions vary significantly depending on whether you are studying, joining a spouse, or reuniting with extended family. If family is your main reason for moving, Expatica’s guide to family visas for Spain is a useful next step. These pathways can lead in different directions: Student residence may include limited work rights, depending on the rules that apply

Family routes depend on the sponsor’s status and timing

Long-term residence can become relevant after several years of legal stay If your goal is to settle for the long run, keep renewal deadlines in view from the start. Temporary residence can later lead to permanent residence in Spain.

What most applicants need before they start Before you compare forms, start with the document chain. Spain often wants more than the document itself. A police certificate or marriage record from abroad may also need a Hague Apostille, which verifies it for use overseas, plus a traductor jurado (sworn translator) if the document is not already accepted in Spanish. This extra chain is a common reason applications stall. Most routes involve some version of the following: A valid passport with enough remaining validity

Criminal record checks, often for recent countries of residence

Proof of funds or qualifying income

Private health insurance where the route requires it

A medical certificate where the route requires one

Apostilles for foreign public documents

Sworn Spanish translations where needed Start early, especially if your documents come from more than one country. Some consulates also expect recent versions of certain records, not old copies pulled out at the last minute. Expatica’s guide to medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas explains two items that often cause last-minute problems. Managing money between countries Getting your finances ready in advance saves time later. Tools like a Wise multi-currency account let you hold euros alongside your native currency before your local bank account is set up. This makes it much easier to cover your first month’s expenses and handle cross-border transfers smoothly.

How the application process works Woman browsing internet on mobile phone while working on laptop computer at home One crucial distinction many guides overlook is that some residency routes must start through a Spanish consulate abroad, whereas others can be submitted directly from inside Spain if your legal status allows it. Applying through a Spanish consulate For many routes, the classic path still starts outside Spain. That usually means using the Spanish consulate with jurisdiction over your legal residence, not just the nearest office or a checklist written for another country. A typical sequence looks like this: Confirm the exact consulate and route checklist Book the appointment and prepare route-specific forms Submit supporting documents and pay the relevant fees Respond if the consulate asks for more evidence Enter Spain within the visa validity window if you are approved For some initial residence applications, you may see forms such as EX-01 and fee form 790-052. The exact paperwork depends on the route. Insider tip: Two consulates can apply the same national rule differently on translations, insurance wording, or financial proof, so use the checklist from the consulate that serves your legal residence before applying. Applying from inside Spain Some readers ask whether non-EU citizens can apply for residency from inside Spain. Sometimes yes, but not across the board. The digital nomad route is the best-known example where legal entry into Spain may allow an in-country application under the correct conditions. The general logic is usually: Make sure you entered Spain legally Confirm that your specific route allows in-country filing Prepare the same core evidence, including translations and legalisations Submit on time, often electronically where the route permits Keep proof of submission and any follow-up notices Legal presence in Spain does not mean every permit can be switched in-country. Check the current UGE-CE or immigration authority page for your exact route before you rely on this option. If your route may be filed in Spain, do not wait until the last days of your legal stay to start gathering documents.

Costs, timelines, and what happens after approval Processing times vary by route, authority, season, and whether you are asked for extra documents. A consular case and an in-country UGE case can move at very different speeds, so build slack into your plan instead of assuming the shortest timeline. Approval is also not the end of the process, because local follow-up steps can take additional time. Costs come in layers. Separate government fees from apostilles, sworn translations, insurance, and relocation expenses rather than rolling everything into one vague estimate. If you spend more than 183 days in Spain, you may also become a Spanish tax resident. That can affect your filing obligations, so get advice for your own situation. TIE, empadronamiento, and first-month admin After arrival, many residents must register their local address through empadronamiento (town hall address registration) and apply for the TIE within 1 month of entry, often through the Oficina de Extranjería (Foreigners’ Office) or the relevant police station. As immigration consultant Luisa Morales noted in an Expatica tip for new arrivals, empadronamiento often turns up again for healthcare, school enrollment, and some renewals. A practical order is: Register your address if your local process requires it first

Book your TIE appointment and fingerprinting as early as possible

Prepare EX-17 and the 790 code 012 fee receipt for the TIE step

Keep proof of entry, your approval, and appointment confirmations

Collect the card when the police or immigration office tells you it is ready