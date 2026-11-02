Teaching English in Spain: requirements, jobs, and pay

This guide is for recent graduates, career changers, and internationally mobile teachers trying to decide whether teaching English in Spain is a realistic course of action for them. Spain offers strong lifestyle appeal and steady demand for English teaching support, but your passport status, job route, and startup budget will always shape the experience more than the dream does. In this guide, we’ll explore the main teaching routes, the paperwork that matters, what pay looks like in practice, and when to apply.

Key takeaways Public-school assistant programs: A solid starting point for many non-EU applicants who want a structured legal route. Expect lighter classroom hours, a monthly stipend, and a fair amount of paperwork.

A solid starting point for many non-EU applicants who want a structured legal route. Expect lighter classroom hours, a monthly stipend, and a fair amount of paperwork. Already have work rights in Spain? Private academy jobs can be easier to access, but afternoon and evening split shifts are common.

Private academy jobs can be easier to access, but afternoon and evening split shifts are common. Bilingual and international schools: These roles usually ask for more than fluent English. Formal teaching credentials, classroom experience, or both are often expected.

These roles usually ask for more than fluent English. Formal teaching credentials, classroom experience, or both are often expected. Private tutoring: Flexible, but rarely the safest first plan for paying your bills. Client hunting, travel time, and cancellations all have an impact.

Flexible, but rarely the safest first plan for paying your bills. Client hunting, travel time, and cancellations all have an impact. Budget reality: Deposits, temporary housing, and delayed first payments can put real pressure on your first two months. On this page Key takeaways

What you need before you apply

What you can earn and what it costs to live in Spain

How to find jobs and avoid bad offers

What teaching in Spain is really like

Managing money between Spain and home Note that this guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, or tax advice. Teaching English in Spain usually falls into three buckets: public-school assistant programs, private-sector teaching jobs, and private tutoring. For many non-EU newcomers, a structured assistant program is the most realistic first step because it gives you a clearer legal framework, lighter hours, and official paperwork tied to the role. EU and EEA citizens, and anyone who already has the right to work in Spain, can usually cast a wider net. That opens up academy work, bilingual school roles, or a mix of teaching and tutoring. Academy work can bring more hours, but also more fragmented days. School roles can look more stable on paper, yet they often require stronger credentials before a school will even interview you. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Public-school language assistant programs An auxiliar de conversación is usually a classroom language assistant, not the main teacher. Official routes such as NALCAP place assistants in public schools across Spain, where they support speaking practice and cultural exchange under a lead teacher. You may be placed in a city, a suburb, or a smaller town, and you might support primary, secondary, or adult state language schools. The role is closer to language support and cultural exchange than to running your own class list. For the 2026-2027 cycle, NALCAP states that most placements run from November 1 to May 31, with 14 to 16 teaching hours a week and a monthly stipend of €800 to €1,000 depending on region. A stipend is not a full salary, and hours and payment timing vary across Spain’s autonomous communities. Private academies, bilingual schools, and international schools These jobs are often talked about together, but they are very different. Private academies usually focus on after-school classes, exam prep, or adult lessons, which can mean afternoon and evening shifts. Bilingual schools may offer more stable daytime schedules, while international schools usually expect stronger formal teaching credentials and proven classroom experience. For people who already have the right to work in Spain, academies can be one of the more accessible sources of English teaching jobs in Spain. Many academy contracts also cluster hours before and after school, so dead time in the middle of the day can make a decent rate feel smaller. Current listings on InfoJobs checked in October 2026 show part-time academy and after-school roles commonly advertised around €12 to €16 an hour. When a school offers a contract rather than casual hours, social-security registration changes the real value of the role because it affects healthcare and other benefits. Expatica’s Spain social security guide explains the system in more detail. If you are aiming for licensed-school routes, qualifications recognition in Spain may also matter. Government & Law Social security in Spain Read more Private tutoring and freelance teaching Private English lessons in Spain can work well as a side income, especially once you know your area and build referrals. They are less reliable as a first full-time plan, as you’ll need to find clients, manage cancellations, and often travel across the city between in-person lessons. Tutoring looks simple from the outside, but it is more flexible than stable. Online lessons can reduce travel, but they also bring competition and inconsistent student retention. If you want to treat tutoring as your main income, you need to understand the legal setup for self-employment, rather than assuming odd casual lessons will be enough.

What you need before you apply Requirements for teaching English in Spain vary by route, so it helps to separate qualifications from immigration and arrival admin. Start with the route that matches your passport status, then build your checklist around that. A simple way to prepare is to work in this order: Confirm your route: Assistant program, direct employer, or self-employed tutoring. Check the core requirements: Degree, TEFL, teaching license, and work rights. Gather documents early: Passport, background checks, translations, medical paperwork, and financial proof where required. Plan arrival admin: Housing, your NIE or foreigner identification number, your TIE or foreigner identity card if applicable, and local registration. Qualifications, TEFL, and experience Not every route has the same bar. Public assistant programs may accept applicants with a degree or current university status, depending on the program, without requiring a TEFL certificate. A degree is still common, even when it is not a hard legal rule. Private academies often prefer TEFL or CELTA because they expect you to manage groups and lesson flow more independently. Formal school roles are different again. Bilingual and international schools may care less about TEFL and more about a teaching license, classroom experience, or a recognized education degree. Visas, background checks, and paperwork EU and EEA citizens usually do not need a visa to teach in Spain. You will still need local admin, though, which can include registration, a social security number for contracted work, and often a NIE for tax and banking. Non-EU applicants usually need a visa-linked route. The exact process changes by nationality, consulate, and job type, so compare the current rules in Expatica’s Spain visa guide and Spain work visa guide with your own consulate’s page. Visas & Immigration Spanish visas: how to immigrate to Spain Read more In practice, you should expect to verify: Passport validity: Many consulates require a passport with enough remaining validity and blank pages. Background checks: Some routes require a national criminal record check, often with apostille and translation. Medical and insurance documents: Requirements differ depending on route and length of stay. Program or employer letters: Assistant routes usually rely on official appointment paperwork, while direct work routes need employer-backed documents. Arrival admin: If your stay is long enough, you may need a TIE within your first month in Spain. Some consulates also ask for proof of financial means or housing arrangements, and those details are not consistent across every nationality. That is why copying another applicant’s checklist can backfire. Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Do not book your move around best-case document timing. Background checks, apostilles, translations, and visa appointments often take longer than first-time applicants expect.

What you can earn and what it costs to live in Spain Pay only makes sense once you compare it with rent, setup costs, and when the money lands in your account. The same headline figure can feel very different depending on whether it is a stipend, a part-time hourly contract, or a full salary with benefits. Pay by route and region Official assistant routes are the easiest numbers to verify. NALCAP lists about €800 to €1,000 a month for 14 to 16 hours, depending on region, while the British Council’s Spain assistant guide shows the same broad pattern and warns that housing costs and payment timing vary by destination. Here is the practical picture: Route Typical weekly hours Pay type Approximate pay reality Public-school assistant program 14 to 16 Stipend About €800 to €1,000 a month, depending on region UCETAM-style private assistant route 17 to 26 Stipend or route-specific package Higher hours, but terms vary and some routes include added training costs Private academy or after-school teaching About 10 to 25 Hourly pay Current listings checked in October 2026 often show about €12 to €16 an hour Bilingual or international school role Usually closer to full-time Salary Often better paid than assistant or academy roles, but far more selective Private academy income can look better month to month, but unpaid travel between classes and quiet summer months can thin it out. Better-paid school roles tend to be daytime roles with more responsibility, more competition, and more paperwork at the front end. Madrid and Barcelona can offer higher pay or more openings, but that does not automatically mean more disposable income. Budgeting your first two months The British Council guide advises assistants to budget for at least two months without their allowance because first payments can arrive late. That matters in practice. You may need a room deposit, the first month of rent, temporary housing, transit, paperwork costs, and basic setup spending before income lands. Utilities, metro passes, and a few days in temporary lodging can stack up fast. If you are opening an account with major local banks such as Santander, BBVA, or CaixaBank, you may also hit extra admin or timing friction as a newcomer. Build a cash buffer before you fly.

How to find jobs and avoid bad offers Timing matters almost as much as qualifications. The risk is not only missing deadlines. It is also wasting money on a paid route that sounds more secure than it really is. Where to apply and when Public-school assistant programs usually open well before the school year starts. For example, the UCETAM English Language Assistant program published a 2 February to 27 March 2026 application window for the 2026-2027 year, while Ministry-linked routes publish their own annual calendars. Information checked in October 2026, but dates move, so verify every cycle. Private academies and some schools hire more flexibly. Many English teaching jobs in Spain appear on a rolling basis, with another rush before the fall term. Academies often recruit before September and may also fill gaps midyear when teachers leave, which is why late-summer and early-winter searches can still turn up openings. If you need a wider job search plan, start with Expatica’s guide to finding a job in Spain. Regional guides to jobs in Madrid and jobs in Barcelona can also help you gauge where the market feels most crowded. Finding a Job Guide to finding a job in Spain Read more How to verify a program or employer Before you pay a fee or accept an offer, check what is actually being sold. Ask what the fee covers: Placement, training, visa guidance, housing help, or just admin support.

Placement, training, visa guidance, housing help, or just admin support. Check whether housing is guaranteed: “Support” often only means tips and group chats.

“Support” often only means tips and group chats. Separate visa help from visa sponsorship: Guidance is not the same thing as legal sponsorship.

Guidance is not the same thing as legal sponsorship. Check the hours against the pay: 12 to 16 hours can suit an assistantship, but may not cover a high-cost city well.

12 to 16 hours can suit an assistantship, but may not cover a high-cost city well. Read refund and exit terms carefully: Especially if you are paying a third-party provider. Warning signs include vague placement promises, pressure to pay early, missing written terms, and claims that make every route sound equally easy. The safest first route is often the boring one with clear paperwork, not the glossy one with the loudest marketing.

What teaching in Spain is really like School life can be rewarding, but it also comes with commuting, paperwork, and a faster learning curve than many first-time movers expect. In UCETAM participant testimonials checked in October 2026, former assistants describe the role as real classroom work, not just friendly conversation practice. Schedule, classroom role, and school culture In assistant roles, you will often support a lead teacher rather than run every class alone. That can mean conversation practice, pronunciation drills, small-group activities, or helping across several age groups in the same week. You may also work across more than one school, which can change the commute and timetable. Spanish schools can feel lively and relationship-driven. In assistant routes, you are there to support spoken English and classroom confidence, which is different from holding full responsibility for curriculum and grading. Better-paid school roles usually come with more planning, assessment, and parent communication. City versus small-town placements Large cities can offer more jobs, more social life, and easier travel. They also tend to bring higher rent and more competition for housing. Smaller placements can feel quieter, but they often give you faster language immersion and a more manageable budget. Commuting can also shape the week more than applicants think, especially if your placement is outside the city where you live. Even a light timetable can feel fuller once travel, prep, and admin are added. In Catalonia, Valencia, the Balearic Islands, and parts of the Basque Country and Galicia, daily language life may also include a regional language alongside Spanish. If you want a head start, learning Spanish in Spain can make housing, paperwork, and school life much easier.