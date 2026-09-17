Moving to Spain from Canada: practical guide

Relocating to Spain and keeping within the relevant regulations can feel overwhelming at first, but Canadians do have workable routes to residency, as long as you choose the right visa and handle the admin steps in the correct order. If you’re wondering where to start, the first thing to look at is whether your visa, healthcare, tax position, and banking will still work once you arrive. This guide explains the main routes to residency, what to do before you leave Canada, what to tackle in your first month in Spain, and how to avoid common mistakes.

Key takeaways Canadians can visit Spain for up to 90 days in any 180-day Schengen period, but longer stays usually need a long-stay visa or residence route.

Your route depends on purpose. The digital nomad visa can suit qualifying remote workers, while the non-lucrative visa is for savings or passive income, not active remote work.

In your first month, expect to sort an address, the padrón, a TIE appointment, social security or private healthcare registration, and local banking.

Spending more than 183 days in Spain usually triggers Spanish tax residency. This might be triggered earlier if your main economic interests are based in Spain.

Public healthcare usually depends on legal residence and a recognized route through social security or another entitlement path.

Compare the full cost of moving money from Canada to Spain, not just transfer fees.

Choose the right visa and residence route Canadians don’t have an automatic right to live and work in Spain, and you’ll need to secure a visa that’s right for your working status and finances. Our Spain visas guide can help you compare different options and decide a visa that’s the best fit for your unique situation. Which visa fits most Canadians? If you work online, the digital nomad visa in Spain is usually the first route to examine. However, there may be other visa options available that are better-suited to your needs. Here’s a brief comparison of the main options available to Canadians immigrating to Spain. Route Best for Work? Main proof Watch out for Digital nomad visa Remote workers Yes Income, work contract(s), insurance, proof of income Meeting the minimum required income threshold Non-lucrative visa Retirees, passive-income households No Savings or passive income, insurance Not a remote-work visa Work visa People hired in Spain Yes Job offer, employer sponsorship Depends on employer approval Student route Study-led relocation Limited Admission, funds, insurance Limited work rights Spanish immigration advisers often flag a common mistake made by would-be expats: treating the non-lucrative visa like a flexible remote-work option. In practice, this visa only suits retirees or financially independent households. For Canadians planning to work in a salaried job or as a remote freelancer for clients, the digital nomad visa is usually the best route to residency. What should you prepare before you apply? Most Spanish visa applications require the same things: Passport validity

Police checks

Proof of funds

Private insurance

Legalized or apostilled documents

Sworn translations The exact checklist of materials you need can vary by consular district, so make sure to verify yours with the relevant Spanish consulate in Canada before you make any travel plans. Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas in particular can vary from one consulate to another, and may be a confusing topic for expats who are immigrating for the first time. Last checked in August 2026, the Consulate General of Spain in Toronto still states that Canadians do not need a short-stay visa for tourism or business stays under 90 days, but national visa rules and fees depend on the route.

Plan your move before you leave Canada To keep your move simple and easy to organise, we recommend you split your moving to Spain checklist into two stages: what you need to finish in Canada, and what needs to wait until you’re in Spain. What should you do before departure? Confirm your visa route before you book anything non-refundable. Get the required insurance, whether travel cover, visa-compliant private medical insurance, or both. Acquire an NIE through your nearest Spanish consulate. Acquire authenticated copies of key records and application papers. Book temporary housing if your long-term rental is not final. Finally, ensure you’ll have enough cash for deposits, setup bills, and expense overlap. A remote worker moving to Valencia, for example, may need to cover flights, short-term housing, insurance, and a rental deposit before cash flow settles. What should you do in your first 30 days in Spain? Move into a usable address, even if it’s temporary.

Acquire a padrón through your ayuntamiento, or town hall.

Attend your TIE appointment if your route visa requires it.

Register with social security in Spain or the healthcare route linked to your status.

Open a bank account and get a local phone number. Bear in mind that appointments can move slowly, especially in large cities with a large backlog of immigration cases to process. With this in mind, it’s important to attempt getting any necessary appointments secured as early as possible.

Set up your money, banking, and transfers Opening a bank account in Spain A Spanish bank account is often useful for rent, utilities, payroll, and routine admin. Even when you’re able to handle these things with a foreign bank account, you may require a Spanish one for paying taxes and social security once you become a tax resident. Major local banks such as Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, and Sabadell may ask for your passport, NIE, proof of address, and sometimes proof of income or residency, though exact requirements can vary. For a more complete overview, see opening a bank account in Spain. Moving money from Canada to Spain When moving your money to Spain, make sure to compare more than the transfer fee. Banks and money transfer providers can wrap cost into the exchange rate, card charges, receiving options, or timing. Some Canadians consider options such as a Wise account for the move. Wise account is free to open, can hold 40+ currencies, convert money, send and receive funds, and work with the Wise card in 150+ countries. This can be practical if you need an account set up before and after arrival, but it’s important to compare it to your bank and other providers route by route. Wise account options for Canadian customers give you a single platform where you can manage balances of both Canadian dollars and Euros, which may help to simplify financial management when you first move to Spain.

Budget for housing and everyday costs According to data from Numbeo, Spain has a generally lower cost of living compared to Canada, though this can vary from one city or region to another. Even with lower costs in many areas, deposits, city-center rent, and first-month setup costs can still bite. Renting in Spain as a newcomer New arrivals may be asked for a deposit, proof of income, and sometimes a guarantor. Furnished places can make the first weeks easier, but they may cost more. It’s also important to be aware of scam listings, and to never send money until you verify the landlord, address, and contract. How do Spain and Canada compare on daily costs? Spain is often cheaper on rent, transit, and dining, but your city and housing standard matter more than the country label. Category Spain example, Jan 2026 Canada comparison Rent 1 Bedroom Apartment in City Centre – €1,360 ($2,196) 1 Bedroom Apartment in City Centre – €1,414 ($2,283) Groceries About €540 per month for a family of 4 ($872) About €590 per month for a family of 4 ($953) Transit Single ticket on local transport – €1.50 ($2.42) Single ticket on local transport – €2.08 ($3.36) Utilities Basic Utilities for 85 m2 Apartment – €166 ($268) Basic Utilities for 85 m2 Apartment – €110 ($178) Basic private health insurance Monthly cost for a single adult – €50-€100 per month ($81-$161) Monthly cost for a single adult – €55 – €93 ($90-$150) Like anywhere in the world, your destination city and housing setup will determine how much cheaper Spain feels. For a deeper local breakdown, see Expatica’s cost of living in Spain, last checked in August 2026. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Arrange healthcare and insurance Healthcare is easy to misunderstand when you’re planning to move to Spain. A travel policy, a visa-compliant private plan, and public coverage through the healthcare system in Spain can all solve different problems. A long-stay visa may require private insurance first, while public access usually depends on legal residence and a recognized route through Spain’s social security system or another entitlement path. Your local public entry point is often the centro de salud, or health center, once you’re registered. For the bigger picture, start with our guides to health insurance in Spain and free healthcare for expats in Spain.