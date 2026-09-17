Moving to Spain from Canada: practical guide

Relocation
Canadians have the right to stay in Spain for up to 90 days visa-free. But if you want to move there permanently, you’ll have to find the right long-stay route for your unique needs.
Relocating to Spain and keeping within the relevant regulations can feel overwhelming at first, but Canadians do have workable routes to residency, as long as you choose the right visa and handle the admin steps in the correct order.
If you’re wondering where to start, the first thing to look at is whether your visa, healthcare, tax position, and banking will still work once you arrive. This guide explains the main routes to residency, what to do before you leave Canada, what to tackle in your first month in Spain, and how to avoid common mistakes.
Canadians don’t have an automatic right to live and work in Spain, and you’ll need to secure a visa that’s right for your working status and finances. Our Spain visas guide can help you compare different options and decide a visa that’s the best fit for your unique situation.
If you work online, the digital nomad visa in Spain is usually the first route to examine. However, there may be other visa options available that are better-suited to your needs. Here’s a brief comparison of the main options available to Canadians immigrating to Spain.
|Route
|Best for
|Work?
|Main proof
|Watch out for
|Digital nomad visa
|Remote workers
|Yes
|Income, work contract(s), insurance, proof of income
|Meeting the minimum required income threshold
|Non-lucrative visa
|Retirees, passive-income households
|No
|Savings or passive income, insurance
|Not a remote-work visa
|Work visa
|People hired in Spain
|Yes
|Job offer, employer sponsorship
|Depends on employer approval
|Student route
|Study-led relocation
|Limited
|Admission, funds, insurance
|Limited work rights
Spanish immigration advisers often flag a common mistake made by would-be expats: treating the non-lucrative visa like a flexible remote-work option. In practice, this visa only suits retirees or financially independent households. For Canadians planning to work in a salaried job or as a remote freelancer for clients, the digital nomad visa is usually the best route to residency.
Most Spanish visa applications require the same things:
The exact checklist of materials you need can vary by consular district, so make sure to verify yours with the relevant Spanish consulate in Canada before you make any travel plans. Medical certificates and insurance for Spanish visas in particular can vary from one consulate to another, and may be a confusing topic for expats who are immigrating for the first time.
Last checked in August 2026, the Consulate General of Spain in Toronto still states that Canadians do not need a short-stay visa for tourism or business stays under 90 days, but national visa rules and fees depend on the route.
To keep your move simple and easy to organise, we recommend you split your moving to Spain checklist into two stages: what you need to finish in Canada, and what needs to wait until you’re in Spain.
Finally, ensure you’ll have enough cash for deposits, setup bills, and expense overlap. A remote worker moving to Valencia, for example, may need to cover flights, short-term housing, insurance, and a rental deposit before cash flow settles.
Bear in mind that appointments can move slowly, especially in large cities with a large backlog of immigration cases to process. With this in mind, it’s important to attempt getting any necessary appointments secured as early as possible.
A Spanish bank account is often useful for rent, utilities, payroll, and routine admin. Even when you’re able to handle these things with a foreign bank account, you may require a Spanish one for paying taxes and social security once you become a tax resident.
Major local banks such as Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, and Sabadell may ask for your passport, NIE, proof of address, and sometimes proof of income or residency, though exact requirements can vary. For a more complete overview, see opening a bank account in Spain.
When moving your money to Spain, make sure to compare more than the transfer fee. Banks and money transfer providers can wrap cost into the exchange rate, card charges, receiving options, or timing.
Some Canadians consider options such as a Wise account for the move. Wise account is free to open, can hold 40+ currencies, convert money, send and receive funds, and work with the Wise card in 150+ countries. This can be practical if you need an account set up before and after arrival, but it’s important to compare it to your bank and other providers route by route. Wise account options for Canadian customers give you a single platform where you can manage balances of both Canadian dollars and Euros, which may help to simplify financial management when you first move to Spain.
According to data from Numbeo, Spain has a generally lower cost of living compared to Canada, though this can vary from one city or region to another. Even with lower costs in many areas, deposits, city-center rent, and first-month setup costs can still bite.
New arrivals may be asked for a deposit, proof of income, and sometimes a guarantor. Furnished places can make the first weeks easier, but they may cost more. It’s also important to be aware of scam listings, and to never send money until you verify the landlord, address, and contract.
Spain is often cheaper on rent, transit, and dining, but your city and housing standard matter more than the country label.
|Category
|Spain example, Jan 2026
|Canada comparison
|Rent
|1 Bedroom Apartment in City Centre – €1,360 ($2,196)
|1 Bedroom Apartment in City Centre – €1,414 ($2,283)
|Groceries
|About €540 per month for a family of 4 ($872)
|About €590 per month for a family of 4 ($953)
|Transit
|Single ticket on local transport – €1.50 ($2.42)
|Single ticket on local transport – €2.08 ($3.36)
|Utilities
|Basic Utilities for 85 m2 Apartment – €166 ($268)
|Basic Utilities for 85 m2 Apartment – €110 ($178)
|Basic private health insurance
|Monthly cost for a single adult – €50-€100 per month ($81-$161)
|Monthly cost for a single adult – €55 – €93 ($90-$150)
Like anywhere in the world, your destination city and housing setup will determine how much cheaper Spain feels. For a deeper local breakdown, see Expatica’s cost of living in Spain, last checked in August 2026.
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
Healthcare is easy to misunderstand when you’re planning to move to Spain. A travel policy, a visa-compliant private plan, and public coverage through the healthcare system in Spain can all solve different problems.
A long-stay visa may require private insurance first, while public access usually depends on legal residence and a recognized route through Spain’s social security system or another entitlement path. Your local public entry point is often the centro de salud, or health center, once you’re registered. For the bigger picture, start with our guides to health insurance in Spain and free healthcare for expats in Spain.
You don’t need to be an expert on Spanish tax law before you move, but you do need to know what can trigger tax residency.
Spain’s tax authority says you are generally a tax resident if you spend more than 183 days in Spain in a calendar year, or if your main economic interests are based there. That can mean Spain taxes your worldwide income, not just money earned inside Spain.
Strong work, business, or family ties centered in Spain can matter too. The Canada-Spain tax treaty helps prevent double taxation, but it does not remove filing obligations by itself. Tax residency rules were last checked in August 2026. Confirm the latest position with Agencia Tributaria and the Canada Revenue Agency non-resident guidance, or with a qualified cross-border adviser.
Think of these documents as a chain, not substitutes. The NIE identifies you, the TIE and padrón prove status and address, and the rest open the door to work or healthcare access.
Daily life in Spain can feel easy once you’re settled, but the first weeks often move slower than Canadians expect. In Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, and Alicante, you may hear plenty of English in private services, but paperwork-heavy appointments still tend to move faster in Spanish.
If you’re moving with children, decide early whether you want public or private schooling, because language, curriculum, and place availability can determine the best place for you to live. If you are not moving on a remote-work or employer-sponsored route, be realistic about work rights before you job hunt. Many North American expats find that bringing a Spanish-speaking friend or translator can make official appointments much smoother.
Rules, fees, and procedures were last checked in August 2026, but they can change, so confirm the latest details with official Spanish and Canadian sources before you act.
Healthcare rules and registration steps were last checked in August 2026. A travel policy can still fail a residence application if it has copays, coverage limits, or the wrong insurer status in Spain.
FAQ
Canadians can enter Spain visa-free for short visits in the Schengen area. If you plan to live in Spain for more than 90 days, you will usually need the correct long-stay visa or residence route before you go.
The standard limit on visa-free stays is 90 days in any 180-day period across the Schengen area. This is a useful window to bear in mind for travel and short visits, but it is not a route to long-term residency.
It depends on your visa route, city, family size, rental deposit, and whether you need private insurance. Keep visa proof-of-funds separate from real move-in costs, because the legal threshold and your practical settling-in budget are not the same thing.
Work rights depend on the visa route you use. A digital nomad visa can allow qualifying remote work, a work visa allows sponsored employment, and a non-lucrative visa does not let you work, including most forms of active remote work.
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