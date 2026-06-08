Becoming an Au Pair in Spain

What is an au pair in Spain? An au pair is a young person – often aged from 18 to 30 years old – living with a host family overseas, and receiving accommodation, meals, and pocket money in exchange for light childcare and household duties. Au pairs usually stay with one family for anything from one month to one year, and may require an appropriate visa to allow them to enter and remain in the country. It’s helpful to know that for an au pair experience, the primary purpose is cultural immersion, not formal employment. That means an au pair would be expected to take an active part in family life, and use the opportunity to learn more about the country and language.

Who can become an au pair in Spain? Spain does not have a dedicated au pair visa. Au pair arrangements are usually agreed using an agency which acts as a middleman, matching families who are looking for support, and young people who want to become an au pair. This means that the agency may be the one to set any specific requirements which you must fulfil to be eligible to be an au pair in Spain. The common requirements are as follows: 18 – 30 years old

Male or female, although female au pairs are far more common

No children of your own

Some demonstrable experience with children

Secondary level education or above

Non-smokers Some families or agencies may also require you to speak a good level of Spanish, or hold a valid driving license. Generally agencies can work with both EU nationals and non-EU nationals, although getting a visa may work differently depending on the country you’re from. You may find that if you’re from a Spanish speaking country elsewhere in the world, you’re not able to get a placement as an au pair, as one of the benefits of au pair placements should be learning the Spanish language. Check with agencies if this is your situation, to understand what’s possible.

Au pair Spain requirements If you’d like to become an au pair in Spain, there are a few basic requirements you’ll need to consider. Let’s take a look. Passport and visa considerations As we mentioned, Spain does not have a dedicated au pair visa. The exact route to work as an au pair in Spain depends on your nationality and the length of your stay. If you’re a EU citizen you can work in Spain freely, including as an au pair, but you may need to register your residency depending on your length of stay. People from outside the EU who intend to be an au pair in Spain for under 90 days may not need a specific visa if their nationality already grants them visa free entry to Spain or the Schengen area. For longer stays you may need a student visa or a working holiday visa in many cases, according to Au Pair.com agency. For example, if you’re from the UK and applying for a visa to be an au pair in Spain for more than 90 days, you’ll need to get a student visa which you can apply for through your local Spanish consulate. If you’re from Canada you may want a Youth Mobility Visa which allows you to work and travel in Spain, including study and au pair options. Check the official government or local consulate websites for Spain for the most up-to-date information, as rules can change, and whether or not you can be a short term au pair in Spain under a basic visa or using visa free entry may depend on your nationality. You’ll also need to check the standard entry requirements based on your citizenship which usually include having a passport with at least 3 months validity, and several blank pages. Language skills for au pairs in Spain Some agencies and host families will impose specific language requirements for being an au pair in Spain. In most cases, fluency in the local language is not necessary, but a basic understanding can allow you to connect with more families and settle into the country more easily. Learning the local language is important for successful integration – but having a good grasp of English or other European languages can often be enough for host families. Financial ability to afford the trip To get a visa to allow you to work as an au pair in Spain you’ll usually have to show proof of sufficient funds to cover your initial travel costs and personal expenses before receiving pocket money. Au pair agencies and host families may also ask for details of how you’ll support yourself so they know you’ve planned ahead. The amount of money you need to have on hand depends on the visa you’re applying for, and the country you’re in. For example to get a study visa for Spain from the UK you’re asked to show you have (or have access to, via a family member) funds equivalent to 100% of Spain’s Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator (IPREM) – this is about 600 EUR/month, or 7,200 EUR for a one year visa. For a Canadian Youth Mobility Visa you need 2,637 CAD which is intended to cover your costs for the first three months in Spain (2025 figures). Check the financial requirements based on the visa type you intend to apply for, with your local Spanish consulate. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Finding au pair jobs in Spain Once you’ve navigated the visa requirements, you need to decide how to find au pair positions in Spain. Here are some of the most common and effective methods for connecting with host families. Using au pair agencies in Spain Getting matched to a host family using a dedicated au pair agency can make the process of arranging contracts and sorting any required visa paperwork as simple as possible. Agencies may also offer ongoing support if you run into any issues. Some Spanish au pair agencies to consider include: AEPA – Spanish association of au pair programs

Au pair in Spain – au pair agency in Spain

Servihogar – au pair agency in Spain Online platforms for finding au pair programs in Spain Using reputable international online platforms to find au pair opportunities in Spain can be an excellent way to learn more about the opportunities out there and to get connected with host families. Some options which work worldwide and also have postings in Spain include: Au Pair – website supporting au pair matching worldwide

AuPairWorld – website supporting au pair matching worldwide Direct applications to host families Another approach is to apply directly to host families, for example through social media groups or personal networks. You’ll need to create a resume which explains why you’d be a good fit as an au pair, and be prepared for families to arrange digital interviews and meetings so you can see if you’d work well together. If you’re following this route, bear in mind that you’ll need to tackle visa paperwork as needed independently and with no agency to help you out. Money Management Best way to receive money from abroad in Spain Read more

The au pair contract Spain essentials Before you start work, you need to agree to an au pair contract to ensure a clear and fair arrangement. A written contract is essential for protecting both the au pair and the host family. Generally, contracts must be written in accordance with the rules and conditions of the Au Pair program and notarised in Spain. They should include: Duration of the placement and duties agreed

Working hours and time off – at least one full day off per week

Time agreed to attend language courses.

Monthly money pocket amount Agencies may also publish their own requirements for a contract and working arrangements – for example, AuPair World has detailed guidance on working hours, pocket money and rest times. There’s also a helpful au pair contract template in English, provided by Au Pair world which covers the key information and which may be helpful when making visa applications. Pocket money and working hours Pocket money and working hours will be agreed in your au pair contract. Usually, working hours for an au pair in Europe are about 30 hours/week, with variable au pair pocket money based on the family’s location and the au pair’s duties. To give an idea, Servihogar agency offers 80 EUR/week pocket money, and has a 30 hour working week. This is spread over 5 or 6 days with one full weekend off monthly, and a week’s holiday every 6 months. Duties and responsibilities of an au pair The common tasks expected of an au pair focus on childcare and light household duties related to the children. This might include taking the children to school or preparing their food, playing with them, baby sitting or helping with homework or language acquisition for example. Au pairs are not usually expected to take on heavy cleaning tasks or cook for adults in the household. Accommodation and board Your au pair host family provides accommodation – a private room – and meals as a standard part of the au pair agreement. The exact arrangements can vary, but as an example, AuPairWorld states that the room should be 9 metres square or more, with a window and lock, furnishings and heating.

Preparing for your au pair journey Found a host family? Here are some key things to do before departing to ensure a smooth arrival and transition in Spain. Travel insurance and healthcare Before you travel, make sure you have comprehensive travel and health insurance. If you’re from within the EU you may find you can access medically necessary emergency healthcare using an EHIC card. However, this is not an alternative to travel insurance and does not guarantee free access to Spanish state health care. Most au pairs in Spain will have their own private health and travel insurance – this may also be needed for your visa. This covers you in the event of a medical emergency, or if you have items stolen for example. If you are eligible for healthcare in Spain through the state healthcare system – the Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS) – you’ll need to apply for an NIE and social security number, and use this to register with your local healthcare center. Eligibility depends on the length and type of your visa, so check if this is possible before you apply. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Spain Read more Setting up your finances for Spain A convenient way to receive pocket money from your host family – and manage your personal expenses in Spain – may be to open a multi-currency account from a provider like Wise. Wise lets you hold money in different currencies, avoid high bank fees, and easily transfer money internationally. You can receive bank transfers from your host family in EUR and spend conveniently with a Wise card. And whenever you need currency conversion you get the mid-market exchange rate with transparent, low fees. Open a Wise account Packing essentials for Spain Packing carefully is a must as you’re unlikely to have huge storage space – so think ahead to make the most of your luggage allowance: Comfortable clothing – Spain has distinct seasons and regional variances in temperature, so research the likely weather for your location and the timing of your stay

– Spain has distinct seasons and regional variances in temperature, so research the likely weather for your location and the timing of your stay More formal clothes – you may well be invited to more formal occasions at restaurants with your host family, so take along one or two more formal items

– you may well be invited to more formal occasions at restaurants with your host family, so take along one or two more formal items Sports, walking and workout gear – Spain is a great place to hike, swim and get outdoors if that’s your thing

– Spain is a great place to hike, swim and get outdoors if that’s your thing Essential documents – your passport and any visa required, vaccination records, emergency numbers

– your passport and any visa required, vaccination records, emergency numbers Chargers and adaptors – a universal adapter and multi-use charging cable are always handy in case of unexpected travel

– a universal adapter and multi-use charging cable are always handy in case of unexpected travel Small gifts for your host family – taking along something from your home country – such as chocolates or local foods – can help break the ice

Life as an au pair in Spain Day-to-day life as an au pair in Spain depends very much on the family you’re living with and the needs of their children – but in all cases you’ll find wonderful opportunities for personal growth and cultural immersion. During your time in Spain you can enjoy learning the language, trying local foods, understanding customs, and participating in family and community life. To hit the ground running, consider joining local au pair groups, taking language classes, and building a social network around your hobbies. You can also travel within Spain on days off to expand your horizons even further.

FAQ Do I need a visa to be an au pair in Spain? Visa requirements to be an au pair in Spain depend on the length of stay and your nationality. EU nationals may not need a visa, while non-EU citizens may need a student visa or a working holiday visa. Always check the official consulate or embassy website for Spain for the latest, most accurate information before making any plans. How much pocket money do au pairs get in Spain? The monthly pocket money listed by Servihogar agency as an example is 80 EUR/week, which is in addition to free room and board. The exact amount can vary depending on the family, location, and hours worked. Can I work as an au pair in Spain if I don’t speak the local language? Fluency in Spanish is rarely required, but a basic knowledge is highly recommended for safety, communication, and integration. Some families may specifically seek a native English speaker, but a willingness to learn Spanish is almost always expected. How long can I stay as an au pair in Spain? Au pair placements in Spain can range from a month or a summer, to a full year. The maximum duration is often tied to visa regulations – getting a visa for a longer stay might be harder than applying for a few months. What are the main differences between an au pair and a live-in nanny in Spain? An au pair works in Spain with one host family, as part of a cultural exchange program with limited hours and “pocket money.” A nanny is a professional employee with a formal contract, a full salary, and more extensive childcare responsibilities, subject to Spain’s employment laws.