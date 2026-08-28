Is Spain safe? Tips for travelers and expats

Key takeaways Issue Where it matters most What to do Overall verdict Spain is generally safe, but not risk-free Use normal city caution, not fear Biggest risks Barcelona and Madrid transport hubs, summer inland, storm-prone coasts Expect petty theft, scams, and weather disruption Extra caution Las Ramblas, Sagrada Família, Atocha, airports, beaches, festivals Keep moving in crowds and sort your bag after you leave the hotspot Emergency help Nationwide Save 112 first, then use 091 or 092 for police follow-up if needed Money and documents Stations, nightlife areas, and bank ATM stops Carry less cash, split cards, and use Santander, BBVA, or CaixaBank ATMs Weather Andalusia, central Spain, Valencia region, rural fire zones Check AEMET and civil protection updates before day trips

Is Spain safe overall? Overall safety in Spain is exceptionally high, and most expats and visitors enjoy their daily routines without any issues. Violent crime is uncommon, though opportunistic theft remains a regular nuisance in crowded plazas, beach promenades, and metro stations. Staying safe usually comes down to basic situational awareness, like keeping an eye on your bag in heavy crowds and checking local weather updates during extreme heat or wildfire season. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

What are the main safety risks in Spain? Focus on the risks you are most likely to face, not rare worst-case events. In Spain, that usually means theft, poor late-night decisions, and weather conditions that can turn a normal day into a disrupted one. Beautiful couple of lovers shopping in the city centre – Playful tourists visiting a famous european city Petty theft and common scams Pickpocketing in Spain is the issue most readers should take most seriously. It happens most often in crowded tourist zones such as Las Ramblas, the streets around Sagrada Família, Madrid’s Atocha station, airport areas, beaches, festivals, and packed metros. Many thefts depend on distraction, not force. Fake police approaches, café table theft, bag snatches, and card fraud all work because travelers stop paying attention at the wrong moment. Keep phones, wallets, and passports out of outer pockets.

Use zipped bags and keep them in front of you in crowds.

Use ATMs inside Banco Santander, BBVA, or CaixaBank branches.

Never leave a bag or phone on a café chair, beach towel, or table edge. Nightlife, demonstrations, and personal safety Spain’s social hours run late, so the highest-risk moment is often the trip home, not dinner itself. If you have been drinking, choose an official taxi from a rank or a licensed ride-hailing app instead of a long walk through unfamiliar streets. Demonstrations and strikes happen regularly, especially in bigger cities, and even peaceful crowds can change fast. Avoid large gatherings, watch local transport updates, and call 112 for urgent help. The 016 line is for gender-based violence support, not the main emergency number. Do: Use busy, well-lit routes home and stay with your group if plans change.

Use busy, well-lit routes home and stay with your group if plans change. Do: Report drink spiking, harassment, or theft quickly.

Report drink spiking, harassment, or theft quickly. Don’t: Leave drinks unattended or accept one from someone you do not know well.

Leave drinks unattended or accept one from someone you do not know well. Don’t: Stand inside a protest or assume transport will run normally around it. Healthcare Basics Emergency numbers and helplines in Spain Read more About Spain The climate and seasons in Spain Read more Heat, wildfires, beaches, and outdoor risks Climate conditions play a major role in everyday safety across Spain. Extreme summer temperatures regularly create health hazards inland, while sudden seasonal storms can cause flash flooding along the coast. Forest fires also pose real risks in rural regions through sudden road closures and reduced air quality. Rather than assuming the weather will cooperate, make a habit of checking AEMET warnings and municipal safety updates. Taking a quick look at these official updates before driving between cities or spending the day outdoors helps you avoid unnecessary travel disruptions. Risk Where it matters most What to do Heatwaves Andalusia and central Spain Start early, carry water, avoid midday exertion Wildfires Rural inland zones and forest edges Check fire conditions, road access, and smoke alerts Flooding or storms Valencia region and Mediterranean coast Watch warnings and avoid low-lying roads Beach or hiking accidents Islands, cliffs, and inland trails Follow flags, stay on marked routes, turn back early