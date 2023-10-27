Mortgage rates in Spain
Variable-rate mortgages in Spain currently average 2.83%, indexed to 12-month Euribor, with fixed rates at 2.58% for 10 years — both down sharply from 2023. Spain is one of Europe's most active markets for foreign buyers, though non-residents are capped at 70% LTV versus 80% for residents and must obtain a NIE before any transaction. Here's what you need to know before applying.
Spain mortgage rate history
Current rates by term
|Term
|Rate
|Fixed ≤ 1 year
|2.83%
|Fixed 1–5 years
|3.26%
|Fixed 5–10 years
|3.68%
|Fixed > 10 years Lowest
|2.58%
Spanish variable mortgages are typically indexed to 12m Euribor. Your rate = Euribor + diferencial.
Mortgage calculator
- Loan amount
- €210,000
- LTV
- 70%
- Total repaid
- €293,212
Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.
Expat and non-resident mortgage rules
Residents may borrow up to 80%. Investment properties are capped at 60%.
A NIE (local tax ID) is mandatory. Apply for it before you start the mortgage process.
Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is recommended but not always required.
Loan must be repaid before age 75. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 35%.
Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type
Source: Spain lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.
Variable mortgage rates across Europe
Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher
Get a personalised rate from a Spain mortgage specialist
Fixed vs variable, resident vs non-resident — a specialist broker navigates the options and compares offers from Santander, CaixaBank, BBVA and others.Find a broker opens in new tab
Residential property prices
What's happening to house prices in Spain?
House prices in Spain have risen by 13.1% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 49%.
ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.
How mortgages work in Spain
Spain offers three main mortgage structures: variable rate (tipo variable, indexed to Euribor + spread), fixed rate (tipo fijo), and mixed rate (tipo mixto, fixed for an initial period then variable). The mixed mortgage is unique to Spain and growing in popularity.
A NIE (Número de Identidad de Extranjero) is required for all property transactions. Allow 6–10 weeks to obtain one through a Spanish consulate or in-person at a Comisaría. This is the most common cause of delay for foreign buyers — apply early.
Transfer tax (ITP) varies dramatically by region: 6% in the Basque Country, up to 11% in Valencia. New builds are subject to IVA (10%) instead of ITP, plus AJD (stamp duty) of 0.5–1.5%.
Getting a mortgage as an expat in Spain
Spain is one of the most accessible property markets in Europe for foreign buyers, and Spanish banks are generally well-set-up for non-resident lending. There are no legal restrictions on non-resident ownership.
LTV limits for non-residents
Residents can usually borrow up to 80% of the assessed property value. Non-residents are limited to 50–70% LTV depending on the bank, the property, and the borrower's profile. Plan on a minimum 30% deposit as a non-resident to be confident of approval. Your mortgage term cannot extend past your 75th birthday with most lenders.
Which banks lend to non-residents?
Spain's largest banks all have dedicated international divisions. Santander offers a specific Non-Resident Mundo Mortgage with English-speaking support and an online simulator. CaixaBank (HolaBank) accepts documents in the applicant's own language for initial pre-approval. BBVA offers a fully digital application and publishes its non-resident terms clearly. Sabadell and Bankinter also have established programmes for foreign buyers.
How foreign income is assessed
Foreign income is accepted by Spanish lenders, though assessment varies by currency and country. Payslips, tax returns, and bank statements from the last two to three years are required. Self-employed applicants need audited accounts. Income in currencies other than euros may be assessed conservatively; some banks apply a haircut of 10–20% to account for exchange rate risk.
What documents are needed
A standard non-resident application requires:
- Valid passport or national ID
- NIE (Número de Identidad de Extranjero)
- Last three months' payslips or equivalent income evidence
- Last two years' tax returns
- Last three months' bank statements
- Details of any existing credit commitments
- Property details and preliminary purchase contract (contrato de arras) if already signed
All documents not in Spanish must be accompanied by an official translation.
Using a mortgage broker
A Spanish mortgage broker can compare offers across multiple lenders simultaneously. This is particularly useful for non-residents who may not be familiar with the local market. Broker fees are typically paid by the bank, not the borrower.
More information: Mortgages in Spain: home loans and interest rates in 2026
Buying costs beyond the mortgage
Budget 10–13% of the purchase price on top of your deposit.
|Cost
|Amount
|Notes
|ITP (resale) or IVA (new build)
|6–11% / 10%
|Varies by region for resale; IVA applies to new builds
|AJD (stamp duty)
|0.5–1.5%
|Applies on new builds and some mortgage deeds
|Notary + registry
|~€2,000
|Combined fixed cost
|Legal fees
|1%
|Recommended for non-residents
|Total estimate
|10–13%
|Budget on top of deposit
Frequently asked questions
Can I get a mortgage in Spain as a non-resident?
Yes. Spain is one of Europe's most open property markets for foreigners, with no restrictions on non-resident ownership. You need a NIE (foreign identity number) to proceed.
What is the difference between Euribor and the diferencial?
Your Spanish variable mortgage rate = 12-month Euribor + the bank's diferencial (spread). The diferencial is negotiated at application. Typical spreads range from 0.5–1.5%.
Should I choose a fixed, variable or mixed rate mortgage?
The right choice depends on how long you plan to hold the property and your tolerance for rate changes.
Variable rates track 12-month Euribor, which fell sharply from its 2023 peak and stood around 2.4–2.5% in early 2026. A low-spread variable mortgage can be the most affordable option when Euribor is falling, but payments will rise again if rates increase.
Fixed rates offer certainty for the full term — typically 15–30 years. Spanish banks have been competitive on fixed pricing, and locking in a rate now protects against future Euribor rises.
Mixed rates (tipo mixto) are unique to Spain: a fixed period of 3–10 years followed by a variable rate. They suit buyers who want predictability in the early years of a mortgage but are prepared to take on rate risk later. Bankinter's "Dual Mortgage" is one well-known example.
For non-residents, variable-rate products are sometimes more readily available than fixed. Check with your chosen lender which structures are open to non-resident applicants.
More information: Mortgages in Spain: home loans and interest rates in 2026
What extra taxes and costs apply when buying property in Spain?
Transfer tax (ITP) is the biggest cost: 6–11% on resale property depending on the region. New builds pay 10% IVA instead. Budget a total of 10–13% on top of your deposit.
Which Spanish banks have expat mortgage programmes?
Santander (Mundo Mortgage), CaixaBank (HolaBank), BBVA, Sabadell, and Bankinter all have international client divisions.
What is a NIE and do I need one for a Spanish mortgage?
Yes — a NIE is mandatory for any Spanish property transaction. Apply at a consulate in your home country or at a Spanish police station. Allow 6–10 weeks.
Can UK citizens still get mortgages after Brexit?
Yes. Brexit changed the right to live and work in Spain but has no bearing on the right to buy property or obtain a mortgage. UK nationals are treated as third-country (non-EU) nationals, which affects visa rules but not property ownership.