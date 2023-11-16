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Mortgage rates in Luxembourg

Variable-rate mortgages in Luxembourg currently average 3.07%, with fixed rates at 3.79% for 10 years. With average house prices above €800,000, even the 75% LTV cap for non-residents — versus 80% for residents — demands a substantial deposit. Luxembourg's banks are highly experienced with international buyers; nearly half the population are non-Luxembourgers. Here's what you need to know before applying.

Variable rate avg3.07%New mortgage contractsVariable
Lowest fixed rate3.07%Across fixed termsFixed
Euribor 12m2.75%As of April 2026
Max LTV75%Non-resident buyers; residents 80%Expat rule

Luxembourg mortgage rate history

Luxembourg variable rateECB deposit rate
2.0%3.0%4.0%5.0%Apr 24Sept 24Jan 25Jun 25Oct 25Mar 26

Current rates by term

TermRate
Fixed up to 1 year Lowest3.07%
Fixed 1-5 years 3.54%
Fixed 5-10 years 3.73%
Fixed over 10 years 3.79%
Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate)As of April 2026
3-month Euribor Resets every 3 months — the most responsive to ECB rate changes. Used by Austrian lenders and some tracker products, which means more frequent payment changes.2.17%
6-month Euribor Resets every 6 months. Common in Portugal and Italy. Balances responsiveness to rate changes with payment stability.2.45%
12-month Euribor Resets once a year — the most stable of the three. The standard index for Spanish variable mortgages and widely used across the Eurozone.2.75%

Luxembourg mortgages are typically indexed to Euribor. Your rate = Euribor + bank spread.

Mortgage calculator

Monthly payment€1,004
Loan amount
€210,000
LTV
70%
Total repaid
€301,052

Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.

Expat and non-resident mortgage rules

Max LTV (non-resident)75%

Residents may borrow up to 80%. Investment properties are capped at 65%.

Required documentsPassport + income proof

Passport, last 3 months of payslips, 6 months of bank statements, and tax returns are typically required.

Mandatory insuranceHome

Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is recommended but not always required.

Max loan term30 years

Loan must be repaid before age 75. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 40%.

Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type

Resident buyer80%
Non-resident / expat75%
Investment property65%

Source: Luxembourg lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.

Variable mortgage rates across Europe

Portugal2.80%Spain2.83%Italy3.05%Luxembourg3.07%Austria3.42%France3.65%Netherlands3.93%Germany4.07%Belgium4.12%

Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher

Get help with a Luxembourg mortgage as an expat

Luxembourg's expat-heavy market means lenders are used to international buyers. A specialist broker compares offers from BIL, BGL BNP Paribas and Spuerkeess.

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Residential property prices

What's happening to house prices in Luxembourg?

0.1% YoY
100125150175200Q1 '16Q1 '18Q1 '20Q4 '21Q4 '23Q4 '25

House prices in Luxembourg have risen by 0.1% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 60%.

ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.

How mortgages work in Luxembourg

Luxembourg mortgages (prêt hypothécaire / Hypothekenkredit) are typically indexed to Euribor plus a spread, similar to Portugal and Spain. Both variable and fixed-rate products are available. Most banking is conducted in French; some in German. English is increasingly accepted, especially in Luxembourg City branches.

Property prices are extremely high by European standards — a reflection of Luxembourg's economic strength, limited land, and international workforce. A typical house costs €800,000–€1,200,000. This means even a 25% deposit on an average property requires €200,000–€300,000 in cash.

ECB MFI data for Luxembourg can be sparse in some months due to the small banking volume. Rates shown on this page are based on the latest available ECB data, with any gaps filled using the prior month's figure.

Getting a mortgage as an expat in Luxembourg

Luxembourg's lenders are among the most experienced in Europe with international borrowers — a reflection of the country's makeup, where nearly half the population are non-Luxembourgers working at EU institutions, financial firms, and multinational companies. Foreigners face no legal restrictions on property ownership.

LTV limits and deposit requirements

Most buyers in Luxembourg require a deposit of 20–25%. First-time buyers may in some circumstances qualify for a mortgage with no upfront deposit, though this is not the norm. The high property prices mean that international buyers typically need to transfer €80,000 to €200,000 or more from overseas for the deposit alone.

Which banks lend to expats?

BIL (Banque Internationale à Luxembourg), BGL BNP Paribas, and Spuerkeess (the state savings bank) are the three most active lenders and have wide branch networks. ING Luxembourg also operates in this market. All four have significant experience with expat clients and most offer at least some English-language service.

How foreign income is assessed

Income from within Luxembourg and from EU countries is generally accepted with standard documentation. Lenders assess stable employment carefully; a permanent contract is preferred over a temporary one. Evidence of income includes payslips, tax returns, and bank statements covering the last two to three years.

What documents are needed

A standard application typically requires:

  • Valid passport or national ID
  • Proof of Luxembourg or EU-country address
  • Last three months' payslips
  • Last two years' tax assessments
  • Last three months' bank statements
  • Details of any existing credit commitments
  • Property details and the compromis de vente once signed

Documents not in French, German, or Luxembourgish will typically need a certified translation.

Using a notaire

A notaire is required for all Luxembourg property transactions. Unlike France, it is common practice to use a single notaire for both buyer and seller, though buyers can appoint their own if preferred. The notaire handles the legal transfer, collects taxes, and registers the deed. Buyers who do not speak French or German are strongly advised to use a notaire who offers English-language support, or to hire an independent translator.

More information: Real estate guide: buying a house in Luxembourg

Buying costs beyond the mortgage

Budget 7–11% of the purchase price.

CostAmountNotes
Registration tax6%Fixed rate; no regional variation
Transcription fee1%Land registry
Notary fees1–2%Mandatory
Total estimate7–11%Some relief may apply for primary residence buyers

Frequently asked questions

Can I get a mortgage in Luxembourg as an expat?

Yes. Luxembourg's lenders are highly experienced with international borrowers — nearly half the population are non-Luxembourgers. EU citizens with Luxembourg income are treated similarly to nationals. The main practical constraint is the high property prices, which require substantial deposits.

More information: Real estate guide: buying a house in Luxembourg

Why are property prices so high in Luxembourg?

Luxembourg has a small surface area, strict planning rules, a wealthy international workforce (EU institutions, finance, consulting), and strong demand from cross-border workers. Supply is constrained; demand is persistent. House prices increased by approximately 131% between 2010 and 2022 — one of the highest increases in the EU.

What taxes do I pay when buying property in Luxembourg?

Registration tax of 6% plus a transcription fee of 1%, plus notary fees. Some relief is available for primary residences — check current rates with a notaire before purchasing.

Which banks in Luxembourg are best for expat mortgages?

BIL, BGL BNP Paribas, Spuerkeess, and ING Luxembourg are the most active. BIL and Spuerkeess have the widest branch networks. All are accustomed to dealing with international clients.

Can I use income from outside Luxembourg to qualify for a mortgage?

Yes, income from EU countries is generally accepted. Non-EU income is assessed on a case-by-case basis. Lenders typically want to see at least two to three years of documented stable income, regardless of where it is earned.