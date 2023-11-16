Mortgage rates in Luxembourg
Variable-rate mortgages in Luxembourg currently average 3.07%, with fixed rates at 3.79% for 10 years. With average house prices above €800,000, even the 75% LTV cap for non-residents — versus 80% for residents — demands a substantial deposit. Luxembourg's banks are highly experienced with international buyers; nearly half the population are non-Luxembourgers. Here's what you need to know before applying.
Luxembourg mortgage rate history
Current rates by term
|Term
|Rate
|Fixed up to 1 year Lowest
|3.07%
|Fixed 1-5 years
|3.54%
|Fixed 5-10 years
|3.73%
|Fixed over 10 years
|3.79%
Luxembourg mortgages are typically indexed to Euribor. Your rate = Euribor + bank spread.
Mortgage calculator
- Loan amount
- €210,000
- LTV
- 70%
- Total repaid
- €301,052
Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.
Expat and non-resident mortgage rules
Residents may borrow up to 80%. Investment properties are capped at 65%.
Passport, last 3 months of payslips, 6 months of bank statements, and tax returns are typically required.
Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is recommended but not always required.
Loan must be repaid before age 75. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 40%.
Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type
Source: Luxembourg lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.
Variable mortgage rates across Europe
Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher
Get help with a Luxembourg mortgage as an expat
Luxembourg's expat-heavy market means lenders are used to international buyers. A specialist broker compares offers from BIL, BGL BNP Paribas and Spuerkeess.Find a broker opens in new tab
Residential property prices
What's happening to house prices in Luxembourg?
House prices in Luxembourg have risen by 0.1% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 60%.
ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.
How mortgages work in Luxembourg
Luxembourg mortgages (prêt hypothécaire / Hypothekenkredit) are typically indexed to Euribor plus a spread, similar to Portugal and Spain. Both variable and fixed-rate products are available. Most banking is conducted in French; some in German. English is increasingly accepted, especially in Luxembourg City branches.
Property prices are extremely high by European standards — a reflection of Luxembourg's economic strength, limited land, and international workforce. A typical house costs €800,000–€1,200,000. This means even a 25% deposit on an average property requires €200,000–€300,000 in cash.
ECB MFI data for Luxembourg can be sparse in some months due to the small banking volume. Rates shown on this page are based on the latest available ECB data, with any gaps filled using the prior month's figure.
Getting a mortgage as an expat in Luxembourg
Luxembourg's lenders are among the most experienced in Europe with international borrowers — a reflection of the country's makeup, where nearly half the population are non-Luxembourgers working at EU institutions, financial firms, and multinational companies. Foreigners face no legal restrictions on property ownership.
LTV limits and deposit requirements
Most buyers in Luxembourg require a deposit of 20–25%. First-time buyers may in some circumstances qualify for a mortgage with no upfront deposit, though this is not the norm. The high property prices mean that international buyers typically need to transfer €80,000 to €200,000 or more from overseas for the deposit alone.
Which banks lend to expats?
BIL (Banque Internationale à Luxembourg), BGL BNP Paribas, and Spuerkeess (the state savings bank) are the three most active lenders and have wide branch networks. ING Luxembourg also operates in this market. All four have significant experience with expat clients and most offer at least some English-language service.
How foreign income is assessed
Income from within Luxembourg and from EU countries is generally accepted with standard documentation. Lenders assess stable employment carefully; a permanent contract is preferred over a temporary one. Evidence of income includes payslips, tax returns, and bank statements covering the last two to three years.
What documents are needed
A standard application typically requires:
- Valid passport or national ID
- Proof of Luxembourg or EU-country address
- Last three months' payslips
- Last two years' tax assessments
- Last three months' bank statements
- Details of any existing credit commitments
- Property details and the compromis de vente once signed
Documents not in French, German, or Luxembourgish will typically need a certified translation.
Using a notaire
A notaire is required for all Luxembourg property transactions. Unlike France, it is common practice to use a single notaire for both buyer and seller, though buyers can appoint their own if preferred. The notaire handles the legal transfer, collects taxes, and registers the deed. Buyers who do not speak French or German are strongly advised to use a notaire who offers English-language support, or to hire an independent translator.
More information: Real estate guide: buying a house in Luxembourg
Buying costs beyond the mortgage
Budget 7–11% of the purchase price.
|Cost
|Amount
|Notes
|Registration tax
|6%
|Fixed rate; no regional variation
|Transcription fee
|1%
|Land registry
|Notary fees
|1–2%
|Mandatory
|Total estimate
|7–11%
|Some relief may apply for primary residence buyers
Frequently asked questions
Can I get a mortgage in Luxembourg as an expat?
Yes. Luxembourg's lenders are highly experienced with international borrowers — nearly half the population are non-Luxembourgers. EU citizens with Luxembourg income are treated similarly to nationals. The main practical constraint is the high property prices, which require substantial deposits.
More information: Real estate guide: buying a house in Luxembourg
Why are property prices so high in Luxembourg?
Luxembourg has a small surface area, strict planning rules, a wealthy international workforce (EU institutions, finance, consulting), and strong demand from cross-border workers. Supply is constrained; demand is persistent. House prices increased by approximately 131% between 2010 and 2022 — one of the highest increases in the EU.
What taxes do I pay when buying property in Luxembourg?
Registration tax of 6% plus a transcription fee of 1%, plus notary fees. Some relief is available for primary residences — check current rates with a notaire before purchasing.
Which banks in Luxembourg are best for expat mortgages?
BIL, BGL BNP Paribas, Spuerkeess, and ING Luxembourg are the most active. BIL and Spuerkeess have the widest branch networks. All are accustomed to dealing with international clients.
Can I use income from outside Luxembourg to qualify for a mortgage?
Yes, income from EU countries is generally accepted. Non-EU income is assessed on a case-by-case basis. Lenders typically want to see at least two to three years of documented stable income, regardless of where it is earned.