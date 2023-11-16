How mortgages work in Germany

The standard German mortgage is the Annuitätendarlehen — a loan with a fixed monthly payment for a defined Zinsbindung (interest-rate lock) period, typically 10–15 years. At the end of the Zinsbindung, the remaining balance is refinanced at prevailing rates. Unlike a UK repayment mortgage, the Annuitätendarlehen combines interest and a Tilgungssatz (repayment rate) in each payment. A Tilgungssatz of at least 2% is recommended — a 1% rate means it takes over 40 years to pay off the loan.

After 10 years of any fixed-rate mortgage, German law (§489 BGB) gives borrowers the right to exit the deal with just 6 months' notice and no early repayment penalty. This is unique in Europe and a genuine advantage.

The critical thing non-EU buyers miss: closing costs of 10–15% cannot be financed. Banks require the full deposit plus all closing costs in cash on completion.

Getting a mortgage as an expat in Germany

There are no legal restrictions on expats or non-residents buying property in Germany. The mortgage market is broadly open to foreigners, though the terms vary significantly depending on whether you live and work in Germany or are buying as a non-resident from abroad.

LTV limits by residency status

Expats living and working in Germany can usually borrow up to 80–90% of the assessed property value, similar to German nationals. Non-residents buying from outside Germany are typically limited to 50–60% LTV, meaning a deposit of 40–50% is commonly required. As with closing costs, the full deposit must be in cash — it cannot be borrowed.

Which banks lend to expats?

Deutsche Bank and Santander are among the major banks offering mortgages to expats in Germany. For English-language service, specialist mortgage brokers including Hypofriend, Interhyp, and Dr. Klein are well-established in the expat market and can compare offers across a wide panel of lenders. ING Germany also offers competitive rates and an accessible online application.

How foreign income is assessed

Expats resident in Germany with German-source income are treated similarly to German nationals. Non-residents or expats earning income from outside Germany will face more scrutiny; some lenders will only consider income from EU countries, and income in non-euro currencies may be discounted. Expect to provide payslips, tax returns, and bank statements covering the last two to three years.

What documents are needed

A standard application for an expat resident in Germany typically requires:

Valid passport or national ID

Proof of German address (Meldebescheinigung)

Last three months' payslips

Last two years' tax assessments (Steuerbescheid)

Last three months' bank statements

Details of any existing credit commitments

Property details and the notarised purchase agreement (Kaufvertrag) once available

Non-residents will additionally need to provide proof of address and income documentation from their country of residence, with certified German translations.

One honest note

The German mortgage process is thorough. Applications typically take four to eight weeks. For non-residents, the process can take longer due to additional document requirements and more conservative lender policies. Using an English-speaking broker familiar with the expat market can significantly reduce friction.

More information: How to get a mortgage in Germany in 2026

Buying costs beyond the mortgage

Budget 10–15% of the purchase price on top of your deposit — and every euro must be cash.