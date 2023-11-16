Mortgage rates in Italy
Variable-rate mortgages in Italy currently average 3.05%, indexed to Euribor, with fixed rates at 3.43% for 10 years. Italy has fewer international-friendly lenders than Spain or Portugal and conveyancing takes 3–6 months. Non-residents are limited to 70% LTV versus 80% for residents — and a Codice Fiscale is required before any transaction. Here's what you need to know before applying.
Italy mortgage rate history
Current rates by term
|Term
|Rate
|Fixed up to 1 year Lowest
|3.05%
|Fixed 1-5 years
|3.48%
|Fixed 5-10 years
|3.62%
|Fixed over 10 years
|3.43%
Italian variable mortgages (tasso variabile) are indexed to Euribor. Your rate = Euribor + bank spread.
Mortgage calculator
- Loan amount
- €210,000
- LTV
- 70%
- Total repaid
- €300,394
Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.
Expat and non-resident mortgage rules
Residents may borrow up to 80%. Investment properties are capped at 60%.
A Codice Fiscale (local tax ID) is mandatory. Apply for it before you start the mortgage process.
Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is recommended but not always required.
Loan must be repaid before age 75. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 35%.
Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type
Source: Italy lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.
Variable mortgage rates across Europe
Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher
Get expert help with an Italian mortgage as an expat
Italy's mortgage market has fewer international-friendly lenders than Spain or Portugal. A specialist broker knows which banks work with foreign buyers.Find a broker opens in new tab
Residential property prices
What's happening to house prices in Italy?
House prices in Italy have risen by 4.1% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 18%.
ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.
How mortgages work in Italy
Italian mortgages (mutuo ipotecario) are available in both fixed (tasso fisso) and variable (tasso variabile) rate forms. Variable rates are indexed to Euribor; fixed rates are priced off European interest rate swaps.
The Codice Fiscale is Italy's personal tax code — a 16-character alphanumeric identifier. It is required for all legal transactions including property purchase, bank account opening, and mortgage applications. Apply before anything else through the Italian consulate in your country; it is free and typically issued within 5–10 days.
Conveyancing in Italy is slower than most EU countries. From signing the preliminary agreement (compromesso) to notarial deed (rogito) typically takes 3–6 months. Factor this into your timeline.
Getting a mortgage as an expat in Italy
Most expats can obtain a mortgage in Italy, but the market has fewer international-friendly lenders than Spain or Portugal. Preparation and realistic timelines are the two things that matter most.
LTV limits and eligibility
Italian lenders typically grant loans of up to 70–80% of the assessed property value. As an expat, a deposit of around 30% is a reasonable baseline to plan around. The maximum loan amount at most banks starts above €50,000. Monthly mortgage repayments must not exceed a set proportion of gross monthly income — typically 30–35%.
Who can buy?
EU citizens face no restrictions. Non-EU citizens can buy freely if their home country has a bilateral agreement with Italy, or if Italians can reciprocally buy property in their country. In practice, nationals of most major countries — including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia — can buy without restriction. Obtaining Italian residency before purchasing removes any remaining restrictions entirely.
Which banks lend to non-residents?
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are the most accessible major banks for non-resident mortgage applicants. BancoBPM and Mediobanca also operate in this space. Specialist comparison tools such as MutuiSupermarket allow buyers to compare offers from multiple Italian lenders simultaneously.
How foreign income is assessed
Foreign income is accepted, but Italian lenders assess it carefully. Evidence of stable employment — including payslips, tax returns, and bank statements for the last two to three years — is required. Self-employed applicants need audited accounts. Life insurance is sometimes required as a condition of lending, depending on the loan size and the borrower's age.
What documents are needed
A standard non-resident application typically requires:
- Valid passport
- Codice Fiscale
- Proof of foreign address
- Last three months' payslips or income evidence
- Last two to three years' tax returns
- Last three months' bank statements
- Details of any existing credit commitments
- Details of the property being purchased
Documents not in Italian must be accompanied by a certified translation.
One honest note
American buyers in particular may find Italian mortgage financing complex due to FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) requirements. Many American buyers opt to finance the purchase from existing US assets or equity rather than taking an Italian mortgage.
More information: Italian real estate: buying a house in Italy
Buying costs beyond the mortgage
Budget 7–12% of the purchase price.
|Cost
|Amount
|Notes
|Registration tax
|2% (primary) / 9% (other)
|Based on cadastral value, not market price
|Cadastral tax
|Fixed low amounts
|Applied alongside registration tax
|Notary
|1–2%
|Mandatory
|Estate agent
|2–4%
|Typically split between buyer and seller
|Total estimate
|7–12%
Frequently asked questions
Can I get a mortgage in Italy as a non-resident?
Yes, but the market has fewer international-friendly lenders than Spain or Portugal. Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are the most accessible. Expect the process to take longer and require more documentation than in other EU markets.
More information: Living in Italy as an expat: 10 questions answered
What is the Codice Fiscale and do I need one for an Italian mortgage?
Yes — it is mandatory. The Codice Fiscale is Italy's personal tax ID (a 16-character alphanumeric code). Apply through an Italian consulate before you start the property search; it is free and typically issued within a few days.
Are there 1-euro houses available in Italy and can I get a mortgage for them?
Some municipalities offer properties at symbolic prices. However, these come with mandatory renovation commitments, and mortgages for such properties are extremely rare — most buyers fund the renovation separately with personal savings or a renovation loan.
What taxes do I pay when buying property in Italy?
Registration tax: 2% of cadastral value for a primary residence, 9% for secondary properties. New builds: 4% IVA + 2% registration.
What deposit do I need as a non-resident in Italy?
Plan for approximately 30% deposit (70% max LTV). Add 7–12% on top for buying costs.
Which Italian banks lend to non-resident buyers?
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are the most widely accessible. Using a mortgage comparison tool such as MutuiSupermarket can help identify lenders willing to finance non-resident purchases.