Italian Grades to US GPA Calculator
Italian academic results deserve full recognition in the US. Use our converter to turn your grades into an accurate 4.0 scale equivalent that admissions offices and employers can understand at a glance.
- Students & Parents: Translate Maturità or university grades for US college and graduate school applications.
- Expats & Nomads: Present your Italian qualifications clearly to American employers.
- Job Seekers: Calculate a precise GPA for your US-style resume or CV.
Italian
Italian Maturità to GPA Calculator
Convert your Italian secondary school (Maturità) grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Useful for US university applications, credential evaluations, and parents wanting to understand how their child's Italian grades translate to American standards. Enter your subjects below.
Italian
Italian University to GPA Calculator
Convert your Italian university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, an expat or digital nomad whose employer needs a GPA equivalent for your Italian degree, or a job seeker putting your academic credentials on a US-format CV, enter your courses below.