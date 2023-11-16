Mortgage rates in Belgium
Fixed-rate mortgages in Belgium currently average 3.34% for 10 years, with variable rates at 4.12%. The most important factor for expats is where you buy: registration tax runs 3% in Flanders versus 12.5% in Brussels and Wallonia — a difference of tens of thousands on a typical purchase. Non-residents are limited to 80% LTV versus 90% for residents. Here's what you need to know before applying.
Belgium mortgage rate history
Current rates by term
|Term
|Rate
|Fixed up to 1 year
|4.12%
|Fixed 1-5 years
|3.56%
|Fixed 5-10 years Lowest
|3.20%
|Fixed over 10 years
|3.34%
Belgian variable mortgages track Euribor. Many borrowers prefer fixed rates given Belgium's stable lending culture.
Mortgage calculator
- Loan amount
- €210,000
- LTV
- 70%
- Total repaid
- €336,726
Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.
Expat and non-resident mortgage rules
Residents may borrow up to 90%. Investment properties are capped at 70%.
Passport, last 3 months of payslips, 6 months of bank statements, and tax returns are typically required.
Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is recommended but not always required.
Loan must be repaid before age 75. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 40%.
Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type
Source: Belgium lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.
Variable mortgage rates across Europe
Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher
Navigate Belgium's complex buying costs with expert help
Registration tax, notary fees and regional differences make Belgium one of Europe's most complex property markets. A specialist broker ensures you're not caught out.Find a broker opens in new tab
Residential property prices
What's happening to house prices in Belgium?
House prices in Belgium have risen by 3.4% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 47%.
ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.
How mortgages work in Belgium
Belgian mortgages (hypothecaire lening / prêt hypothécaire) are available in both fixed and variable rate forms. The market is well-regulated and lenders are experienced with international buyers, especially in Brussels where EU institutions and NATO have driven expat demand for decades.
The most important factor for expats to understand upfront is the regional variation in registration tax (registratierechten / droits d'enregistrement). Flanders reduced its rate to 3% for primary residences in 2022 (from 10%). Brussels and Wallonia remain at 12.5%. For a €400,000 property, that is a difference of €38,000 in tax alone.
Getting a mortgage as an expat in Belgium
Belgium is one of Europe's most accessible property markets for foreign buyers. There are no restrictions on non-residents owning property or taking out a Belgian mortgage, and lenders are well-used to international applicants.
LTV limits and income rules
Residents can typically borrow up to 90% LTV. Non-residents are generally limited to 80% LTV, requiring a minimum 20% deposit. Belgian lenders cap total monthly debt repayments at 40% of gross monthly income. Mortgage terms run from 10 to 30 years, with a maximum age at maturity of 75.
Which banks lend to expats?
BNP Paribas Fortis has a well-established expat banking division with multilingual advisers and extended-hours specialist branches across the country. KBC, ING Belgium, Belfius, and Argenta also offer mortgages to foreign nationals. For non-residents, opening a Belgian bank account with the lender before applying can improve the chances of approval and may be required by some banks.
A mortgage broker (hypotheekmakelaar / courtier en crédit hypothécaire) is worth considering, particularly for non-residents. Brokers in Belgium have relationships with multiple lenders and can often find more competitive terms than going directly. Their service is typically conducted in English and they handle much of the paperwork.
How foreign income is assessed
Foreign income is accepted by Belgian lenders, though the assessment process is thorough. Payslips, tax returns, and bank statements for the last two to three years are standard requirements. Self-employed applicants need audited accounts. Income in non-euro currencies may be assessed conservatively or subject to a discount.
What documents are needed
A standard non-resident application typically requires:
- Valid passport or national ID
- Proof of address in your country of residence
- Last three months' payslips or equivalent income evidence
- Last two to three years' tax returns
- Last three months' bank statements
- Details of any existing credit commitments
- Property details and the preliminary sale agreement (compromis de vente / verkoopcompromis) once signed
Documents not in French, Dutch, or German must be accompanied by a certified translation.
Regional assistance programmes
Each Belgian region runs housing assistance programmes. Flanders offers bonuses and benefits for lower-income buyers. Wallonia has a Chèque habitat tax credit system for lower earners. Brussels provides a €200,000 exemption on the registration tax base for qualifying primary residence purchases. These are worth checking if you plan to settle in one region long-term.
More information: Mortgages in Belgium: home loans and interest rates in 2026
Buying costs beyond the mortgage
Budget 14–22% of the purchase price — the range is wide because it depends entirely on which region you buy in.
|Cost
|Amount
|Notes
|Registration tax
|3% (Flanders primary) / 12.5% (Brussels/Wallonia)
|The biggest variable — confirm region before budgeting
|Notary fees
|1–2%
|Mandatory; fixed by law
|VAT (new builds)
|21%
|Applies instead of registration tax on new builds
|Total estimate
|14–22%
|Flanders is at the lower end; Brussels/Wallonia at the higher
More information: Real estate guide: buying a house in Belgium
Frequently asked questions
Can I get a mortgage in Belgium as an expat?
Yes. Belgium is one of Europe's most open markets. There are no restrictions on foreign ownership, and no restrictions on non-residents taking out a Belgian mortgage. Non-EU buyers face the same terms as EU buyers in most cases.
More information: Living in Belgium as an expat
How much is registration tax?
It depends on where you buy. Flanders: 3% for a primary residence (reduced in 2022). Brussels and Wallonia: 12.5%. Investment properties and second homes attract higher rates in all regions. For new builds, 21% VAT applies instead of registration tax.
Why are closing costs so high in Belgium?
The main driver is registration tax, which in Brussels and Wallonia is among the highest in Europe. Notary fees and other costs are fixed by law and broadly similar to other EU countries — it is the regional tax that pushes the overall figure up. Flanders' 2022 reduction to 3% for primary residences brought it much closer to the European average.
Does it matter which Belgian region I buy in for taxes?
Significantly. A €400,000 purchase as a primary residence in Flanders costs €12,000 in registration tax. The same purchase in Brussels or Wallonia costs €50,000. This is a material consideration for expats who have flexibility over where in Belgium to buy.
What deposit do I need as a foreigner buying in Belgium?
Non-residents typically need a 20% deposit (80% max LTV). Add 14–22% for buying costs on top, depending on the region. These costs cannot be financed through the mortgage.
Which Belgian banks are best for expat mortgages?
BNP Paribas Fortis is widely regarded as the most expat-oriented, with specialist multilingual branches and dedicated international advisers. KBC, ING Belgium, Belfius, and Argenta also offer mortgages to foreign nationals. A mortgage broker can compare offers across lenders simultaneously.
More information: Mortgages in Belgium: home loans and interest rates in 2026