How mortgages work in Belgium

Belgian mortgages (hypothecaire lening / prêt hypothécaire) are available in both fixed and variable rate forms. The market is well-regulated and lenders are experienced with international buyers, especially in Brussels where EU institutions and NATO have driven expat demand for decades.

The most important factor for expats to understand upfront is the regional variation in registration tax (registratierechten / droits d'enregistrement). Flanders reduced its rate to 3% for primary residences in 2022 (from 10%). Brussels and Wallonia remain at 12.5%. For a €400,000 property, that is a difference of €38,000 in tax alone.

Getting a mortgage as an expat in Belgium

Belgium is one of Europe's most accessible property markets for foreign buyers. There are no restrictions on non-residents owning property or taking out a Belgian mortgage, and lenders are well-used to international applicants.

LTV limits and income rules

Residents can typically borrow up to 90% LTV. Non-residents are generally limited to 80% LTV, requiring a minimum 20% deposit. Belgian lenders cap total monthly debt repayments at 40% of gross monthly income. Mortgage terms run from 10 to 30 years, with a maximum age at maturity of 75.

Which banks lend to expats?

BNP Paribas Fortis has a well-established expat banking division with multilingual advisers and extended-hours specialist branches across the country. KBC, ING Belgium, Belfius, and Argenta also offer mortgages to foreign nationals. For non-residents, opening a Belgian bank account with the lender before applying can improve the chances of approval and may be required by some banks.

A mortgage broker (hypotheekmakelaar / courtier en crédit hypothécaire) is worth considering, particularly for non-residents. Brokers in Belgium have relationships with multiple lenders and can often find more competitive terms than going directly. Their service is typically conducted in English and they handle much of the paperwork.

How foreign income is assessed

Foreign income is accepted by Belgian lenders, though the assessment process is thorough. Payslips, tax returns, and bank statements for the last two to three years are standard requirements. Self-employed applicants need audited accounts. Income in non-euro currencies may be assessed conservatively or subject to a discount.

What documents are needed

A standard non-resident application typically requires:

Valid passport or national ID

Proof of address in your country of residence

Last three months' payslips or equivalent income evidence

Last two to three years' tax returns

Last three months' bank statements

Details of any existing credit commitments

Property details and the preliminary sale agreement (compromis de vente / verkoopcompromis) once signed

Documents not in French, Dutch, or German must be accompanied by a certified translation.

Regional assistance programmes

Each Belgian region runs housing assistance programmes. Flanders offers bonuses and benefits for lower-income buyers. Wallonia has a Chèque habitat tax credit system for lower earners. Brussels provides a €200,000 exemption on the registration tax base for qualifying primary residence purchases. These are worth checking if you plan to settle in one region long-term.

More information: Mortgages in Belgium: home loans and interest rates in 2026

Buying costs beyond the mortgage

Budget 14–22% of the purchase price — the range is wide because it depends entirely on which region you buy in.

Cost Amount Notes Registration tax 3% (Flanders primary) / 12.5% (Brussels/Wallonia) The biggest variable — confirm region before budgeting Notary fees 1–2% Mandatory; fixed by law VAT (new builds) 21% Applies instead of registration tax on new builds Total estimate 14–22% Flanders is at the lower end; Brussels/Wallonia at the higher

More information: Real estate guide: buying a house in Belgium