Mortgage rates in Portugal
Variable-rate mortgages in Portugal currently average 2.8%, down from a peak of 4.66% in early 2024 as the ECB cut rates through 2024 and 2025. Portugal is a predominantly variable-rate market, indexed to Euribor plus a negotiable bank spread. Non-residents are capped at 70% LTV versus 80% for residents. Here's what you need to know before applying.
Portugal mortgage rate history
Current rates by term
|Term
|Rate
|Fixed ≤ 1 year
|2.80%
|Fixed 1–5 years Lowest
|2.72%
|Fixed 5–10 years
|4.41%
|Fixed > 10 years
|3.46%
Most Portuguese variable mortgages are indexed to 6m or 12m Euribor. Your rate = Euribor + bank spread (diferencial).
Mortgage calculator
- Loan amount
- €210,000
- LTV
- 70%
- Total repaid
- €292,241
Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.
Expat and non-resident mortgage rules
Residents may borrow up to 80%. Investment properties are capped at 60%.
A NIF (local tax ID) is mandatory. Apply for it before you start the mortgage process.
Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is also mandatory.
Loan must be repaid before age 75. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 35%.
Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type
Source: Portugal lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.
Variable mortgage rates across Europe
Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher
Get a personalised rate from a Portugal mortgage specialist
Rates vary significantly by profile and bank. A specialist broker compares offers from Millennium BCP, Santander, Bankinter and others on your behalf.Find a broker opens in new tab
Residential property prices
What's happening to house prices in Portugal?
House prices in Portugal have risen by 18.9% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 170%.
ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.
How mortgages work in Portugal
The Portuguese mortgage market is dominated by variable-rate loans, locally called crédito à habitação. Unlike Germany or France, where fixed-rate borrowing is the norm, the vast majority of Portuguese mortgages are indexed to Euribor — typically the 6-month or 12-month rate — plus a bank spread (diferencial). When you see a rate quoted in Portugal, it is almost always expressed as "Euribor 12m + X%" where X is the spread, which typically ranges from 0.8% to 1.5% depending on your borrower profile.
The spread is negotiable. Banks compete on spread, and a well-organised buyer with a strong financial profile — stable income, low debt-to-income ratio, and willingness to bundle home and life insurance — can negotiate meaningfully. This spread negotiation is standard practice and expected.
The total cost of credit is expressed as the TAEG (equivalent to APR) and the MTIC (total mortgage cost over the full term). You'll see both figures in any official bank proposal. For comparison purposes, focus on the TAEG.
The mortgage process in Portugal is relatively straightforward by European standards. Once a bank has approved your application in principle, the final steps involve a formal property valuation, a notarial deed (escritura) signed before a public notary, and registration in the land registry. From application to completion typically takes six to ten weeks for non-residents. The notary and property registry are separate from the bank; you arrange them independently or through a legal advisor.
You do not need to be present in Portugal for every step. Power of attorney is widely used and fully accepted, allowing your lawyer or a trusted representative to sign on your behalf.
Getting a mortgage as an expat in Portugal
Portugal is one of the most accessible mortgage markets in Europe for foreign buyers. There are no restrictions on non-resident property ownership, and the process for expats broadly mirrors that for residents — with two key differences: a lower maximum LTV and a mandatory local tax identification number.
The NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal) is Portugal's personal tax ID. It is required for any property transaction, including mortgage applications. Applying for a NIF is straightforward: you can do it at a Portuguese consulate in your home country before you travel, or at a Finanças office in Portugal. The process takes a few days and costs around €10. Get this done as your first step — without a NIF, nothing else can proceed.
Foreign income is accepted by Portuguese lenders, though banks typically apply a discount to reflect income in a foreign currency. EU-sourced income is generally accepted without haircuts. Non-EU income (USD, GBP, CHF) may be assessed at 70–85% of the stated value, reducing your maximum borrowing. Bank statements covering at least six months, the last two years of tax returns, and three months of payslips are the standard documentation requirements.
The banks most active in non-resident lending are Millennium BCP, Santander Portugal, Bankinter, Novobanco, and UCI (part of Banco Santander). All have dedicated teams for non-resident applications and English-speaking advisers. Smaller regional banks and digital-only lenders are generally less set up for foreign borrowers.
The honest challenge: non-residents are capped at 70% LTV (versus 80% for residents), which means you need a minimum 30% deposit from your own funds. This is a firm limit, not a guideline — it applies regardless of income level or credit history.
Buying costs beyond the mortgage
Portugal's buying costs are moderate by European standards but can still catch buyers off guard. Budget 8–12% of the purchase price on top of your deposit.
|Cost
|Amount
|Notes
|IMT (transfer tax)
|0–8%
|0% under €97,064 for primary residence; rises steeply above. Rates vary by property type and use.
|Imposto de Selo (stamp duty)
|0.8%
|Applied to purchase price
|Notary + land registry
|~€1,000–1,500
|Fixed cost, roughly the same regardless of property value
|Legal fees
|1–2%
|Strongly recommended; use an independent lawyer, not the bank's
|Mortgage arrangement fee
|0–1%
|Varies by lender; some charge nothing for variable-rate contracts
|Total estimate
|8–12%
|Budget this on top of your deposit
The IMT rate depends on whether the property is your primary residence and its value. Properties below approximately €97,000 purchased as a primary residence attract 0% IMT. Above that, rates step up progressively. A property valued at €300,000 used as a primary residence would attract roughly 3–4% IMT. A secondary residence or rental investment is taxed at higher rates from the first euro.
One thing frequently missed: buying costs cannot be financed through your mortgage in Portugal. The full amount must be available as cash on completion day.
Frequently asked questions
Can I get a mortgage in Portugal as a non-resident?
Yes. Portugal places no restrictions on property ownership by non-residents, and multiple major banks have dedicated programmes for foreign buyers. You can apply as a non-resident and complete the purchase from abroad using a power of attorney.
The main differences versus resident borrowers are: the maximum LTV is 70% (residents: 80%), and you will need a Portuguese NIF before the process can begin. Income in foreign currencies is accepted but may be assessed with a small discount.
What deposit do I need as a foreigner buying?
As a non-resident, you need a minimum 30% deposit, corresponding to the 70% maximum LTV cap. This must come from your own savings — it cannot be borrowed or gifted from within the mortgage structure.
On top of the deposit, budget a further 8–12% of the purchase price for buying costs (IMT, stamp duty, notary, legal fees). For a €300,000 property, that means having approximately €120,000–130,000 available before applying.
What is Euribor and how does it affect my Portuguese mortgage?
Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) is the benchmark interest rate at which major European banks lend to each other in the eurozone. The most common mortgage indices in Portugal are 6-month Euribor and 12-month Euribor.
Your mortgage rate is Euribor + your bank's spread. If 12-month Euribor is 2.747% and your spread is 1.0%, your interest rate is 3.75%. When Euribor rises, your rate rises on the next repricing date (typically every 6 or 12 months). When it falls, your rate falls too.
Euribor peaked at 4.16% (12m) in September 2023 and has since fallen substantially as the ECB cut rates. As of early 2026, it sits around 2.747% on the 12-month tenor.
Should I choose a fixed or variable rate?
The vast majority of Portuguese mortgages are variable. Fixed-rate products exist but are less competitive — banks price in a risk premium for the certainty they're offering.
That said, fixed rates make sense if you want certainty over your monthly payment for a defined period, especially in a rising-rate environment. Portugal's banks offer fixed periods of 2, 5, and 10 years, after which the loan typically converts to a variable rate.
For most buyers in 2026, with Euribor having fallen significantly from its 2023 peak, variable rates offer attractive entry points — though locking in a 10-year fixed rate at current levels is also a reasonable hedge against future rate rises. A mortgage adviser can model both scenarios for your specific loan size.
What extra costs should I budget for when buying?
Budget 8–12% of the purchase price on top of your deposit. The main components are:
- IMT (transfer tax): 0–8% depending on property value and use. The biggest single cost for most buyers.
- Imposto de Selo (stamp duty): 0.8% — fixed rate, no exceptions.
- Notary and land registry: approximately €1,000–1,500 regardless of property price.
- Legal fees: 1–2% — strongly recommended, especially for non-residents.
- Mortgage arrangement: varies; some banks charge 0–1%.
For a €300,000 resale property used as a primary residence, total buying costs are typically €24,000–€36,000. Have this in cash — it cannot be borrowed.
Which banks lend to expats?
The five most active lenders for non-resident and expat buyers are Millennium BCP, Santander Portugal, Bankinter, Novobanco, and UCI. All have experience with non-resident applications and some have dedicated international client teams.
Rates and terms vary significantly between banks. Shopping across two or three lenders — or using an independent mortgage broker — can save meaningful amounts over the life of the loan. A broker fee (typically 0.5–1% of the loan) often pays for itself through a lower spread.
Can I use foreign income to qualify for a Portuguese mortgage?
Yes. Portuguese banks accept foreign income, including income earned in the UK, USA, Germany, and other countries. EU-sourced income is typically assessed at full value. Non-EU income (USD, GBP, CHF) may be discounted by 15–30% in the lender's affordability calculation — meaning if you earn £80,000 the bank may underwrite you as if you earn £56,000–£68,000.
Provide at least two years of tax returns from your home country and six months of bank statements. Employment contracts (for employees) or certified accounts (for the self-employed) will also be required.
What is a NIF and do I need one to get a Portuguese mortgage?
A NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal) is Portugal's personal tax identification number. You need one to open a Portuguese bank account, sign any legal document relating to property, and complete a mortgage application. It is non-negotiable — without a NIF, the process cannot start.
Getting a NIF is straightforward. You can apply at a Portuguese consulate in your country of residence (takes a few days, costs around €10). Alternatively, if you are in Portugal, visit any Finanças office with your passport. There is no residency requirement to obtain a NIF.