How mortgages work in Portugal

The Portuguese mortgage market is dominated by variable-rate loans, locally called crédito à habitação. Unlike Germany or France, where fixed-rate borrowing is the norm, the vast majority of Portuguese mortgages are indexed to Euribor — typically the 6-month or 12-month rate — plus a bank spread (diferencial). When you see a rate quoted in Portugal, it is almost always expressed as "Euribor 12m + X%" where X is the spread, which typically ranges from 0.8% to 1.5% depending on your borrower profile.

The spread is negotiable. Banks compete on spread, and a well-organised buyer with a strong financial profile — stable income, low debt-to-income ratio, and willingness to bundle home and life insurance — can negotiate meaningfully. This spread negotiation is standard practice and expected.

The total cost of credit is expressed as the TAEG (equivalent to APR) and the MTIC (total mortgage cost over the full term). You'll see both figures in any official bank proposal. For comparison purposes, focus on the TAEG.

The mortgage process in Portugal is relatively straightforward by European standards. Once a bank has approved your application in principle, the final steps involve a formal property valuation, a notarial deed (escritura) signed before a public notary, and registration in the land registry. From application to completion typically takes six to ten weeks for non-residents. The notary and property registry are separate from the bank; you arrange them independently or through a legal advisor.

You do not need to be present in Portugal for every step. Power of attorney is widely used and fully accepted, allowing your lawyer or a trusted representative to sign on your behalf.

Getting a mortgage as an expat in Portugal

Portugal is one of the most accessible mortgage markets in Europe for foreign buyers. There are no restrictions on non-resident property ownership, and the process for expats broadly mirrors that for residents — with two key differences: a lower maximum LTV and a mandatory local tax identification number.

The NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal) is Portugal's personal tax ID. It is required for any property transaction, including mortgage applications. Applying for a NIF is straightforward: you can do it at a Portuguese consulate in your home country before you travel, or at a Finanças office in Portugal. The process takes a few days and costs around €10. Get this done as your first step — without a NIF, nothing else can proceed.

Foreign income is accepted by Portuguese lenders, though banks typically apply a discount to reflect income in a foreign currency. EU-sourced income is generally accepted without haircuts. Non-EU income (USD, GBP, CHF) may be assessed at 70–85% of the stated value, reducing your maximum borrowing. Bank statements covering at least six months, the last two years of tax returns, and three months of payslips are the standard documentation requirements.

The banks most active in non-resident lending are Millennium BCP, Santander Portugal, Bankinter, Novobanco, and UCI (part of Banco Santander). All have dedicated teams for non-resident applications and English-speaking advisers. Smaller regional banks and digital-only lenders are generally less set up for foreign borrowers.

The honest challenge: non-residents are capped at 70% LTV (versus 80% for residents), which means you need a minimum 30% deposit from your own funds. This is a firm limit, not a guideline — it applies regardless of income level or credit history.

Buying costs beyond the mortgage

Portugal's buying costs are moderate by European standards but can still catch buyers off guard. Budget 8–12% of the purchase price on top of your deposit.

Cost Amount Notes IMT (transfer tax) 0–8% 0% under €97,064 for primary residence; rises steeply above. Rates vary by property type and use. Imposto de Selo (stamp duty) 0.8% Applied to purchase price Notary + land registry ~€1,000–1,500 Fixed cost, roughly the same regardless of property value Legal fees 1–2% Strongly recommended; use an independent lawyer, not the bank's Mortgage arrangement fee 0–1% Varies by lender; some charge nothing for variable-rate contracts Total estimate 8–12% Budget this on top of your deposit

The IMT rate depends on whether the property is your primary residence and its value. Properties below approximately €97,000 purchased as a primary residence attract 0% IMT. Above that, rates step up progressively. A property valued at €300,000 used as a primary residence would attract roughly 3–4% IMT. A secondary residence or rental investment is taxed at higher rates from the first euro.

One thing frequently missed: buying costs cannot be financed through your mortgage in Portugal. The full amount must be available as cash on completion day.