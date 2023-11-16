Mortgage rates in the Netherlands
Fixed-rate mortgages in the Netherlands currently average 2.8% for 10 years and 3.79% for 5 years, with variable rates at 3.93%. Residents can borrow up to 100% LTV — no deposit required, rare in Europe — though non-residents are capped at 90%. The NHG government guarantee can reduce rates further for properties under ~€470,000. Here's what you need to know before applying.
Netherlands mortgage rate history
Current rates by term
|Term
|Rate
|Fixed up to 1 year
|3.93%
|Fixed 1-5 years
|3.79%
|Fixed 5-10 years
|3.54%
|Fixed over 10 years Lowest
|2.80%
Dutch variable mortgages are indexed to Euribor. Many Dutch borrowers choose fixed-rate terms for certainty.
Mortgage calculator
- Loan amount
- €210,000
- LTV
- 70%
- Total repaid
- €330,107
Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.
Expat and non-resident mortgage rules
Residents may borrow up to 100%. Investment properties are capped at 70%.
Passport, last 3 months of payslips, 6 months of bank statements, and tax returns are typically required.
Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is recommended but not always required.
Loan must be repaid before age 75. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 35%.
Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type
Source: Netherlands lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.
Variable mortgage rates across Europe
Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher
Get help from a Dutch mortgage specialist for expats
NHG, overdrachtsbelasting, hypotheekrenteaftrek — a specialist makes sense of it all and compares offers from ING, ABN AMRO, Rabobank and others.Find a broker opens in new tab
Residential property prices
What's happening to house prices in Netherlands?
House prices in Netherlands have risen by 6.2% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 114%.
ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.
How mortgages work in the Netherlands
The Dutch mortgage (hypotheek) market is dominated by long fixed-rate terms. A mandatory valuation report (taxatierapport, typically €400–700) is required before any application. The Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) is a government-backed guarantee available for properties under ~€470,000 in 2026 that reduces lender risk and therefore rates — expats with permanent Dutch employment can typically access it.
The Dutch mortgage interest tax deduction (hypotheekrenteaftrek) allows homeowners to deduct mortgage interest from their taxable income. It is being gradually phased down but remains significant, particularly for higher earners.
Transfer tax (overdrachtsbelasting) is 2% for main residences; 10.4% for investment or second properties. This step up for investment properties is substantial and should inform whether to buy through a private individual or corporate structure.
Getting a mortgage as an expat in the Netherlands
Getting a mortgage in the Netherlands is accessible for expats, particularly those already working in the country on a permanent contract. The application process for expat mortgages generally works the same as for Dutch nationals.
LTV limits by residency status
Residents with permanent employment can borrow up to 100% of the property's value — one of the highest maximums in Europe. Non-permanent residents and expats with temporary employment contracts are generally capped at 90% LTV. The NHG threshold of approximately €470,000 is an important benchmark: properties above it are ineligible for the guarantee scheme.
Which banks lend to expats?
ABN AMRO offers expat mortgages directly and has an English-language mortgage section on its website. ING and Rabobank also lend to expats. Pension funds, insurance companies, and specialist lenders like Obvion and Aegon Hypotheken are increasingly active in the market. For English-language advice, mortgage advisors (hypotheekadviseurs) including Expat Mortgages and Independent Expat Finance specialise in non-Dutch applicants.
How foreign income is assessed
Income in currencies other than euros is accepted but assessed with a discount. ABN AMRO, for example, applies a 10% reduction to non-euro income when calculating maximum borrowing. This means applicants earning in sterling, dollars, or other currencies can still qualify, but the income ceiling is lower. Stable employment is weighted heavily; self-employed applicants typically need two to three years of audited accounts.
What documents are needed
A standard application typically requires:
- Valid passport or national ID
- Dutch residence permit (if applicable)
- Last three months' payslips or employment contract
- Last two years' tax assessments
- Last three months' bank statements
- Details of any existing credit commitments
- Valuation report (taxatierapport) for the property
One honest note
Buy-to-let mortgages in the Netherlands are more difficult to obtain than residential ones. If buying as an investment property, speak to a specialist adviser before assuming standard mortgage terms will apply.
More information: Getting a mortgage in the Netherlands in 2026
Buying costs beyond the mortgage
Budget 4–7% of the purchase price on top of your deposit — among the lowest in Europe.
|Cost
|Amount
|Notes
|Overdrachtsbelasting
|2% (main res.) / 10.4% (investment)
|Significant difference — confirm classification early
|Notary
|€1,500–2,000
|Fixed cost
|Valuation (taxatierapport)
|€400–700
|Mandatory
|NHG fee (if applicable)
|0.6% of loan
|One-off; typically offset by lower interest rate
|Total estimate
|4–7%
|Lower than most of Europe
Frequently asked questions
Can I get a mortgage in the Netherlands as an expat?
Yes. EU citizens and non-EU expats with permanent Dutch employment are treated similarly to residents. Temporary employment contracts make applications harder but not impossible — speak to a specialist broker.
What is NHG and can expats use it?
NHG (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie) is a government mortgage guarantee for properties under ~€470,000 in 2026. It reduces lender risk, which typically results in lower rates — often 0.3–0.5% lower than non-NHG products. Expats with permanent Dutch employment generally qualify.
More information: Getting a mortgage in the Netherlands in 2026
What is overdrachtsbelasting and how much is it?
Overdrachtsbelasting is the Dutch property transfer tax: 2% for a main residence, 10.4% for a second or investment property. Confirm your classification before assuming the lower rate applies.
Can I get a 100% mortgage as an expat?
100% LTV is available for residents. Non-residents are typically capped at 90% LTV. The 100% option also requires the property to be within the NHG threshold.
What is the Dutch mortgage interest tax deduction?
The hypotheekrenteaftrek allows Dutch residents to deduct mortgage interest payments from their taxable income. It applies only to a property that is your primary residence in the Netherlands. The deduction is being gradually reduced by the Dutch government but remains a meaningful benefit, particularly for higher-rate taxpayers.
More information: Buying property in the Netherlands as an American
Which Dutch banks are best for expat mortgages?
ABN AMRO, ING, and Rabobank are the most accessible for expats. Specialist mortgage advisors including Expat Mortgages and Independent Expat Finance offer English-language guidance and can compare products across the full market.