How mortgages work in the Netherlands

The Dutch mortgage (hypotheek) market is dominated by long fixed-rate terms. A mandatory valuation report (taxatierapport, typically €400–700) is required before any application. The Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) is a government-backed guarantee available for properties under ~€470,000 in 2026 that reduces lender risk and therefore rates — expats with permanent Dutch employment can typically access it.

The Dutch mortgage interest tax deduction (hypotheekrenteaftrek) allows homeowners to deduct mortgage interest from their taxable income. It is being gradually phased down but remains significant, particularly for higher earners.

Transfer tax (overdrachtsbelasting) is 2% for main residences; 10.4% for investment or second properties. This step up for investment properties is substantial and should inform whether to buy through a private individual or corporate structure.

Getting a mortgage as an expat in the Netherlands

Getting a mortgage in the Netherlands is accessible for expats, particularly those already working in the country on a permanent contract. The application process for expat mortgages generally works the same as for Dutch nationals.

LTV limits by residency status

Residents with permanent employment can borrow up to 100% of the property's value — one of the highest maximums in Europe. Non-permanent residents and expats with temporary employment contracts are generally capped at 90% LTV. The NHG threshold of approximately €470,000 is an important benchmark: properties above it are ineligible for the guarantee scheme.

Which banks lend to expats?

ABN AMRO offers expat mortgages directly and has an English-language mortgage section on its website. ING and Rabobank also lend to expats. Pension funds, insurance companies, and specialist lenders like Obvion and Aegon Hypotheken are increasingly active in the market. For English-language advice, mortgage advisors (hypotheekadviseurs) including Expat Mortgages and Independent Expat Finance specialise in non-Dutch applicants.

How foreign income is assessed

Income in currencies other than euros is accepted but assessed with a discount. ABN AMRO, for example, applies a 10% reduction to non-euro income when calculating maximum borrowing. This means applicants earning in sterling, dollars, or other currencies can still qualify, but the income ceiling is lower. Stable employment is weighted heavily; self-employed applicants typically need two to three years of audited accounts.

What documents are needed

A standard application typically requires:

Valid passport or national ID

Dutch residence permit (if applicable)

Last three months' payslips or employment contract

Last two years' tax assessments

Last three months' bank statements

Details of any existing credit commitments

Valuation report (taxatierapport) for the property

One honest note

Buy-to-let mortgages in the Netherlands are more difficult to obtain than residential ones. If buying as an investment property, speak to a specialist adviser before assuming standard mortgage terms will apply.

More information: Getting a mortgage in the Netherlands in 2026

Buying costs beyond the mortgage

Budget 4–7% of the purchase price on top of your deposit — among the lowest in Europe.