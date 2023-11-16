Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers

Mortgage rates in Austria

Variable-rate mortgages in Austria currently average 3.42%, indexed to Euribor — Austria is unusually variable-rate-heavy for Central Europe. Fixed rates average 3.55% for 10 years. FMA regulations cap LTV at 80% and terms at 35 years; non-residents are typically limited to 70% LTV versus 90% for residents. Here's what you need to know before applying.

Variable rate avg3.42%New mortgage contractsVariable
Lowest fixed rate3.27%Across fixed termsFixed
Euribor 12m2.75%As of April 2026
Max LTV70%Non-resident buyers; residents 90%Expat rule

Austria mortgage rate history

Austria variable rateECB deposit rate
2.0%3.0%4.0%5.0%Apr 24Sept 24Jan 25Jun 25Oct 25Mar 26

Current rates by term

TermRate
Fixed up to 1 year 3.42%
Fixed 1-5 years Lowest3.27%
Fixed 5-10 years 3.34%
Fixed over 10 years 3.55%
Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate)As of April 2026
3-month Euribor Resets every 3 months — the most responsive to ECB rate changes. Used by Austrian lenders and some tracker products, which means more frequent payment changes.2.17%
6-month Euribor Resets every 6 months. Common in Portugal and Italy. Balances responsiveness to rate changes with payment stability.2.45%
12-month Euribor Resets once a year — the most stable of the three. The standard index for Spanish variable mortgages and widely used across the Eurozone.2.75%

Austrian variable mortgages are heavily indexed to 3m or 6m Euribor — Austria has one of Europe's highest variable-rate adoption rates.

Mortgage calculator

Monthly payment€1,042
Loan amount
€210,000
LTV
70%
Total repaid
€312,696

Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.

Expat and non-resident mortgage rules

Max LTV (non-resident)70%

Residents may borrow up to 90%. Investment properties are capped at 60%.

Required documentsPassport + income proof

Passport, last 3 months of payslips, 6 months of bank statements, and tax returns are typically required.

Mandatory insuranceHome

Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is recommended but not always required.

Max loan term35 years

Loan must be repaid before age 70. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 40%.

Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type

Resident buyer90%
Non-resident / expat70%
Investment property60%

Source: Austria lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.

Variable mortgage rates across Europe

Portugal2.80%Spain2.83%Italy3.05%Luxembourg3.07%Austria3.42%France3.65%Netherlands3.93%Germany4.07%Belgium4.12%

Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher

Get expert help with an Austrian mortgage as an expat

Austria's variable-rate-heavy market and regional restrictions make local expertise essential. A specialist broker compares offers from Erste Bank, Raiffeisen and others.

Find a broker opens in new tab

Residential property prices

What's happening to house prices in Austria?

3.7% YoY
100120140160180Q1 '16Q1 '18Q1 '20Q4 '21Q4 '23Q4 '25

House prices in Austria have risen by 3.7% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 63%.

ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.

How mortgages work in Austria

Austrian mortgages (Hypothekarkredit / Wohnbaukredit) are more commonly variable than in Germany or France, indexed to 3m or 6m Euribor plus a bank spread. Fixed-rate products exist but variable dominates — partly historical tradition, partly lender preference.

The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) introduced macroprudential caps in 2022: LTV max 80%, debt-service ratio max 40%, term max 35 years. Non-residents are generally limited to 70% LTV by individual lender policy, below the regulatory maximum.

If you are considering buying in Tyrol or Salzburg, check regional rules on second-home restrictions before proceeding. These apply specifically to holiday homes and investment properties, not primary residences.

Getting a mortgage as an expat in Austria

Getting a mortgage in Austria is straightforward for EU citizens already living and working in the country. Non-EU applicants and those buying as non-residents face more conservative lending conditions, though mortgages are available.

LTV limits and income rules

EU expats resident in Austria are typically eligible for up to 70–80% LTV, in line with the FMA cap. Non-residents are generally limited to 60–70% LTV by lender policy. Austrian lenders tend to apply a euro income preference — income in other currencies can be accepted but may be assessed conservatively. The maximum debt-service ratio is 40%, meaning total monthly credit commitments cannot exceed 40% of gross monthly income.

Which banks lend to expats?

Erste Bank is one of Austria's most accessible lenders for foreign nationals and has an established retail network. Raiffeisen Landesbanken operate at a regional level across all nine Austrian states. BAWAG and Hypo Landesbank also lend to expats. Most Austrian banks insist on the applicant holding a local bank account before approving a mortgage — opening one early in the process is advisable.

How foreign income is assessed

Income from EU member states is generally accepted. Non-EU income is treated more cautiously and some lenders will not accept it at all. In practice, expats working in Austria with Austrian-source income face the fewest obstacles. Self-employed applicants need at least two to three years of audited accounts.

What documents are needed

A standard application typically requires:

  • Valid passport or national ID
  • Austrian registration certificate (Meldezettel) if resident
  • Last three months' payslips or equivalent income evidence
  • Last two years' tax assessments
  • Last three months' bank statements
  • Details of any existing credit commitments
  • Property details and preliminary purchase agreement (Kaufanbot) once available

Documents not in German must be accompanied by a certified translation.

Regional restrictions

Tyrol and Salzburg impose restrictions on non-residents buying second homes or investment properties. These do not apply to primary residences. If you are purchasing a holiday property or investment in these regions, check the applicable rules with a local lawyer before signing anything.

More information: Guide to getting a mortgage in Austria in 2026

Buying costs beyond the mortgage

Budget 7–10% of the purchase price.

CostAmountNotes
Grunderwerbsteuer3.5%Flat rate; no regional variation unlike Germany
Land registry1.1%Grundbuch registration
Notary fees1–2%Mandatory
Total estimate7–10%

Frequently asked questions

Can I get a mortgage in Austria as an expat?

Yes, with a 30% deposit (70% max LTV for non-residents). EU citizens with Austrian income are treated similarly to residents. Tyrol and Salzburg have additional restrictions for second-home buyers specifically.

Why are variable rates more common in Austria than other EU countries?

Historically, Austrian lenders preferred variable-rate products and borrowers accepted the rate risk. This has begun to shift since 2022's rate rises, but variable-rate mortgages remain dominant compared to Germany or France.

Are there restrictions on foreigners buying property in Tyrol or Salzburg?

Yes — regional laws restrict the purchase of second homes and investment properties by non-residents in Tyrol and Salzburg. Primary residences are generally not affected. Check with a local lawyer before buying.

What is Grunderwerbsteuer in Austria and how much is it?

Grunderwerbsteuer is Austria's property transfer tax: a flat 3.5% on the purchase price. Unlike Germany, it does not vary by region.

What deposit do I need as a non-resident buying?

30% minimum deposit (70% max LTV for non-residents). Add 7–10% for closing costs on top.

Which Austrian banks lend to expats?

Erste Bank, Raiffeisen, BAWAG, and Hypo are the most accessible for foreign buyers.

More information: Guide to getting a mortgage in Austria in 2026