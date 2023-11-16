How mortgages work in Austria

Austrian mortgages (Hypothekarkredit / Wohnbaukredit) are more commonly variable than in Germany or France, indexed to 3m or 6m Euribor plus a bank spread. Fixed-rate products exist but variable dominates — partly historical tradition, partly lender preference.

The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) introduced macroprudential caps in 2022: LTV max 80%, debt-service ratio max 40%, term max 35 years. Non-residents are generally limited to 70% LTV by individual lender policy, below the regulatory maximum.

If you are considering buying in Tyrol or Salzburg, check regional rules on second-home restrictions before proceeding. These apply specifically to holiday homes and investment properties, not primary residences.

Getting a mortgage as an expat in Austria

Getting a mortgage in Austria is straightforward for EU citizens already living and working in the country. Non-EU applicants and those buying as non-residents face more conservative lending conditions, though mortgages are available.

LTV limits and income rules

EU expats resident in Austria are typically eligible for up to 70–80% LTV, in line with the FMA cap. Non-residents are generally limited to 60–70% LTV by lender policy. Austrian lenders tend to apply a euro income preference — income in other currencies can be accepted but may be assessed conservatively. The maximum debt-service ratio is 40%, meaning total monthly credit commitments cannot exceed 40% of gross monthly income.

Which banks lend to expats?

Erste Bank is one of Austria's most accessible lenders for foreign nationals and has an established retail network. Raiffeisen Landesbanken operate at a regional level across all nine Austrian states. BAWAG and Hypo Landesbank also lend to expats. Most Austrian banks insist on the applicant holding a local bank account before approving a mortgage — opening one early in the process is advisable.

How foreign income is assessed

Income from EU member states is generally accepted. Non-EU income is treated more cautiously and some lenders will not accept it at all. In practice, expats working in Austria with Austrian-source income face the fewest obstacles. Self-employed applicants need at least two to three years of audited accounts.

What documents are needed

A standard application typically requires:

Valid passport or national ID

Austrian registration certificate (Meldezettel) if resident

Last three months' payslips or equivalent income evidence

Last two years' tax assessments

Last three months' bank statements

Details of any existing credit commitments

Property details and preliminary purchase agreement (Kaufanbot) once available

Documents not in German must be accompanied by a certified translation.

Regional restrictions

Tyrol and Salzburg impose restrictions on non-residents buying second homes or investment properties. These do not apply to primary residences. If you are purchasing a holiday property or investment in these regions, check the applicable rules with a local lawyer before signing anything.

More information: Guide to getting a mortgage in Austria in 2026

Buying costs beyond the mortgage

Budget 7–10% of the purchase price.