Mortgage rates in Austria
Variable-rate mortgages in Austria currently average 3.42%, indexed to Euribor — Austria is unusually variable-rate-heavy for Central Europe. Fixed rates average 3.55% for 10 years. FMA regulations cap LTV at 80% and terms at 35 years; non-residents are typically limited to 70% LTV versus 90% for residents. Here's what you need to know before applying.
Austria mortgage rate history
Current rates by term
|Term
|Rate
|Fixed up to 1 year
|3.42%
|Fixed 1-5 years Lowest
|3.27%
|Fixed 5-10 years
|3.34%
|Fixed over 10 years
|3.55%
Austrian variable mortgages are heavily indexed to 3m or 6m Euribor — Austria has one of Europe's highest variable-rate adoption rates.
Mortgage calculator
- Loan amount
- €210,000
- LTV
- 70%
- Total repaid
- €312,696
Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.
Expat and non-resident mortgage rules
Residents may borrow up to 90%. Investment properties are capped at 60%.
Passport, last 3 months of payslips, 6 months of bank statements, and tax returns are typically required.
Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is recommended but not always required.
Loan must be repaid before age 70. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 40%.
Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type
Source: Austria lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.
Variable mortgage rates across Europe
Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher
Get expert help with an Austrian mortgage as an expat
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Residential property prices
What's happening to house prices in Austria?
House prices in Austria have risen by 3.7% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 63%.
ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.
How mortgages work in Austria
Austrian mortgages (Hypothekarkredit / Wohnbaukredit) are more commonly variable than in Germany or France, indexed to 3m or 6m Euribor plus a bank spread. Fixed-rate products exist but variable dominates — partly historical tradition, partly lender preference.
The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) introduced macroprudential caps in 2022: LTV max 80%, debt-service ratio max 40%, term max 35 years. Non-residents are generally limited to 70% LTV by individual lender policy, below the regulatory maximum.
If you are considering buying in Tyrol or Salzburg, check regional rules on second-home restrictions before proceeding. These apply specifically to holiday homes and investment properties, not primary residences.
Getting a mortgage as an expat in Austria
Getting a mortgage in Austria is straightforward for EU citizens already living and working in the country. Non-EU applicants and those buying as non-residents face more conservative lending conditions, though mortgages are available.
LTV limits and income rules
EU expats resident in Austria are typically eligible for up to 70–80% LTV, in line with the FMA cap. Non-residents are generally limited to 60–70% LTV by lender policy. Austrian lenders tend to apply a euro income preference — income in other currencies can be accepted but may be assessed conservatively. The maximum debt-service ratio is 40%, meaning total monthly credit commitments cannot exceed 40% of gross monthly income.
Which banks lend to expats?
Erste Bank is one of Austria's most accessible lenders for foreign nationals and has an established retail network. Raiffeisen Landesbanken operate at a regional level across all nine Austrian states. BAWAG and Hypo Landesbank also lend to expats. Most Austrian banks insist on the applicant holding a local bank account before approving a mortgage — opening one early in the process is advisable.
How foreign income is assessed
Income from EU member states is generally accepted. Non-EU income is treated more cautiously and some lenders will not accept it at all. In practice, expats working in Austria with Austrian-source income face the fewest obstacles. Self-employed applicants need at least two to three years of audited accounts.
What documents are needed
A standard application typically requires:
- Valid passport or national ID
- Austrian registration certificate (Meldezettel) if resident
- Last three months' payslips or equivalent income evidence
- Last two years' tax assessments
- Last three months' bank statements
- Details of any existing credit commitments
- Property details and preliminary purchase agreement (Kaufanbot) once available
Documents not in German must be accompanied by a certified translation.
Regional restrictions
Tyrol and Salzburg impose restrictions on non-residents buying second homes or investment properties. These do not apply to primary residences. If you are purchasing a holiday property or investment in these regions, check the applicable rules with a local lawyer before signing anything.
More information: Guide to getting a mortgage in Austria in 2026
Buying costs beyond the mortgage
Budget 7–10% of the purchase price.
|Cost
|Amount
|Notes
|Grunderwerbsteuer
|3.5%
|Flat rate; no regional variation unlike Germany
|Land registry
|1.1%
|Grundbuch registration
|Notary fees
|1–2%
|Mandatory
|Total estimate
|7–10%
Frequently asked questions
Can I get a mortgage in Austria as an expat?
Yes, with a 30% deposit (70% max LTV for non-residents). EU citizens with Austrian income are treated similarly to residents. Tyrol and Salzburg have additional restrictions for second-home buyers specifically.
Why are variable rates more common in Austria than other EU countries?
Historically, Austrian lenders preferred variable-rate products and borrowers accepted the rate risk. This has begun to shift since 2022's rate rises, but variable-rate mortgages remain dominant compared to Germany or France.
Are there restrictions on foreigners buying property in Tyrol or Salzburg?
Yes — regional laws restrict the purchase of second homes and investment properties by non-residents in Tyrol and Salzburg. Primary residences are generally not affected. Check with a local lawyer before buying.
What is Grunderwerbsteuer in Austria and how much is it?
Grunderwerbsteuer is Austria's property transfer tax: a flat 3.5% on the purchase price. Unlike Germany, it does not vary by region.
What deposit do I need as a non-resident buying?
30% minimum deposit (70% max LTV for non-residents). Add 7–10% for closing costs on top.
Which Austrian banks lend to expats?
Erste Bank, Raiffeisen, BAWAG, and Hypo are the most accessible for foreign buyers.
More information: Guide to getting a mortgage in Austria in 2026