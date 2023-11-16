Mortgage rates in France
Fixed-rate mortgages in France currently average 3.11% for 10 years and 3.33% for 5 years — France is a predominantly fixed-rate market. Rates are subject to a legal ceiling, the taux d'usure, set monthly by Banque de France. Non-residents are capped at 75% LTV versus 85% for residents, with a maximum 25-year term. Here's what you need to know before applying.
France mortgage rate history
Current rates by term
|Term
|Rate
|Fixed up to 1 year
|3.65%
|Fixed 1-5 years
|3.33%
|Fixed 5-10 years Lowest
|2.36%
|Fixed over 10 years
|3.11%
French mortgages are predominantly fixed rate. Variable-rate loans reference Euribor but are less common.
Mortgage calculator
- Loan amount
- €210,000
- LTV
- 70%
- Total repaid
- €320,484
Indicative only. The rate is pre-filled from current ECB data; actual lender offers depend on your profile.
Expat and non-resident mortgage rules
Residents may borrow up to 85%. Investment properties are capped at 65%.
Passport, last 3 months of payslips, 6 months of bank statements, and tax returns are typically required.
Most lenders require buildings/home insurance. Life insurance is also mandatory.
Loan must be repaid before age 75. Maximum debt-to-income ratio: 35%.
Maximum loan-to-value by buyer type
Source: France lending practice · Non-resident LTV may vary by lender.
Variable mortgage rates across Europe
Avg new variable mortgage rate · new contracts · green = lower, red = higher
Get a personalised rate from a France mortgage specialist
The taux d'usure ceiling and strict affordability rules can make French mortgages tricky. A specialist broker navigates the market for international buyers.Find a broker opens in new tab
Residential property prices
What's happening to house prices in France?
House prices in France have risen by 1.0% over the past year. Over the 10-year period shown, prices are up 28%.
ECB Residential Property Price Index · quarterly · index (2015 = 100) · latest data: Q4 2025.
How mortgages work in France
French mortgages (prêt immobilier / crédit immobilier) are predominantly fixed rate. Unlike Portugal or Spain, variable-rate borrowing is uncommon: French banks price in the rate risk and most borrowers prefer the certainty of a fixed payment.
The taux d'usure is unique to France: it is the maximum APR (TAEG) that any lender can charge, set monthly by Banque de France. In 2022–23, when ECB rates rose faster than the ceiling adjusted, some borrowers found themselves temporarily locked out of the market — a French-specific phenomenon worth understanding. The ceiling now adjusts monthly rather than quarterly, reducing this risk.
The notaire in France plays a dual role, acting for both buyer and seller. Their fee is fixed by law at approximately 1% (above the transfer taxes they collect) and cannot be negotiated. Budget 7–10% total for buying costs.
Getting a mortgage as an expat in France
France places no legal restrictions on non-resident property ownership, and the mortgage market is broadly accessible to foreign buyers. That said, French banks are cautious with non-resident applicants and understanding where that caution shows up will help with preparation.
LTV limits and the 35% income rule
French lenders typically offer 70–80% LTV to EU nationals and residents. For non-EU nationals, the maximum is often 50–70%, depending on the bank and borrower profile. French law caps total monthly liabilities — including all mortgages, rent, and loan repayments — at 35% of gross monthly household income. This is a hard legal limit, not a lender preference. Calculate your maximum monthly payment from this figure before approaching any bank.
Fixed-rate terms
One of the most distinctive features of French mortgages is the availability of long fixed-rate terms — typically 15 to 25 years — at a consistent rate for the full duration. The maximum term for non-residents is 25 years. For buyers used to shorter fixed periods elsewhere, this is a meaningful advantage at current rate levels.
Which banks lend to non-residents?
Major banks with established non-resident programmes include BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, and HSBC France. Non-residents are generally limited to the larger national banks; regional lenders rarely extend mortgage products to foreign buyers without an existing account relationship.
How foreign income is assessed
Foreign income is accepted, but French banks assess it thoroughly. Payslips, tax returns, and bank statements covering the last two to three years are standard requirements. Self-employed applicants need audited accounts covering at least three years. Income in non-euro currencies may be assessed conservatively.
What documents are needed
A standard non-resident application typically requires:
- Passport or national ID
- Proof of address in your country of residence
- Last three months' payslips (or three years' accounts for self-employed)
- Last two to three years' tax returns
- Last three months' bank statements
- Details of existing loans or credit commitments
- Property details and the compromis de vente if already signed
All documents not in French must be accompanied by a certified translation.
Using a mortgage broker
A courtier en crédit (mortgage broker) is worth considering for non-resident applications. Brokers have relationships with banks experienced in lending to foreign buyers and are typically paid by the bank rather than the borrower.
More information: Getting a mortgage in France in 2026
Buying costs beyond the mortgage
Budget 7–10% of the purchase price. New-build properties attract lower costs, typically 2–3%.
|Cost
|Amount
|Notes
|Droits de mutation
|~5.8%
|Transfer tax on resale property; included within frais de notaire
|Notaire fees
|~1%
|Fixed by law; collected on top of transfer taxes
|Estate agent
|0–5%
|Usually paid by seller; often included in listed price
|Mortgage broker fee
|0–1%
|If used; typically paid by the bank
|Total estimate
|7–10%
|Resale property; lower for new builds
Buying costs cannot be included in the mortgage. The full amount must be available as cash.
More information: Buying property in France
Frequently asked questions
Can I get a mortgage in France as a non-resident?
Yes. There are no legal restrictions on non-residents buying property in France, and several major French banks have programmes specifically for foreign buyers. Non-residents typically face a lower maximum LTV (70–80% for EU nationals; often 50–70% for non-EU nationals) and must comply with the same 35% debt-to-income cap that applies to all French borrowers.
What is the taux d'usure and how does it affect mortgages?
The taux d'usure is the maximum APR any French lender can legally charge on a mortgage, set monthly by Banque de France. It covers the total cost of credit — meaning interest rate, insurance premiums, and any arrangement fees combined. When ECB rates rose sharply in 2022–23, the ceiling was slow to adjust and some creditworthy borrowers temporarily could not obtain financing. Banque de France moved to monthly adjustments to reduce this risk going forward.
What deposit do I need as a foreigner buying in France?
As a non-EU national non-resident, plan for a minimum 25–30% deposit. EU nationals may be able to access up to 80% LTV in some cases, implying a 20% minimum deposit. On top of the deposit, budget a further 7–10% for buying costs, which cannot be financed through the mortgage.
Are there any restrictions on buying property as a non-EU citizen?
No legal restrictions apply. Non-EU citizens can buy residential property in France on the same basis as EU nationals. Owning property does not confer the right to reside beyond the standard 90-day Schengen visitor period — a separate visa or residency permit is required for longer stays.
What are the notaire fees when buying?
The frais de notaire are compulsory on every French property purchase and paid by the buyer at completion. For resale properties, the total is approximately 7–8% of the purchase price. For new builds, it is around 2–3%. The notaire personally receives approximately 1% of the property value; the rest is made up of transfer taxes and registration fees paid to public authorities. These amounts are set by law and are not negotiable.
More information: Buying property in France
Which French banks are best for expat mortgages?
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, and HSBC France are among those with established non-resident lending programmes. Non-residents are generally restricted to the major national banks. A courtier en crédit (mortgage broker) can compare offers across multiple lenders and is often paid by the lender rather than the borrower.