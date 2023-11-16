German Grades to US GPA Calculator
Germany's grading scale runs in reverse — but your results shouldn't get lost in translation. Use our converter to get an accurate 4.0 scale equivalent that US admissions offices and employers can readily understand.
- Students & Parents: Translate Abitur points or university grades for US college and graduate school applications.
- Expats & Nomads: Present your German academic record clearly to American employers.
- Job Seekers: Calculate a precise GPA for your US-style resume using the Modified Bavarian Formula.
German
German University to GPA Calculator
Convert your German university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale using the Modified Bavarian Formula — the standard methodology used by US graduate admissions offices. Useful for US graduate school applications, US employer credential checks, or expats and digital nomads presenting their German degree in the US. Enter your courses below.
German
German Abitur to GPA Calculator
Convert your German Abitur point scores to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying directly to a US university from the Gymnasium, or a parent wanting to understand how your child's Abitur results translate to American standards, enter your subjects below.