How to get a prescription in Spain as an expat

Fortunately, Spain’s medical system offers several fast, legal ways to secure what you need without unnecessary delays. Whether you need a quick prescription renewal, emergency treatment while traveling, or a long-term plan as a resident, picking the right care channel keeps the process simple and stress-free.
The steps below show how to check if you need a doctor, choose the right service, prepare your documents, and avoid a failed trip to the farmacia.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Step 1: Check whether you need a Spanish prescription
- Step 2: Choose the right care route for your situation
- Step 3: Prepare what the doctor or pharmacist will ask for
- Step 4: Get the prescription and check the details before you leave
- Step 5: Fill the prescription at a farmacia and solve common problems
- Useful sources
Key takeaways
- Check first whether your medicine is prescription-only in Spain, because a farmacia can help with minor issues but cannot replace a doctor for restricted drugs.
- Bring your passport, health card or insurance card, current medicine details, allergy information, and the active ingredient name if you know it.
- EU prescriptions may work in some cases, and MyHealth@EU may help with certain e-prescriptions, but Spanish dispensing rules still apply.
- If your local pharmacy is closed, check the door notice or the official farmacias de guardia search to find the nearest duty pharmacy.
- Call 112 or go to urgencias for severe symptoms, breathing trouble, chest pain, serious injury, or anything that feels like an emergency.
Step 1: Check whether you need a Spanish prescription
Many newcomers are surprised to learn how tightly Spanish pharmacies manage daily medications. Common items you might expect to buy freely often require a valid doctor’s prescription (receta médica) in Spain.
Before heading to your local farmacia, it helps to know whether your medication needs a doctor’s approval. This section outlines which treatments are available over the counter and when you will need to consult a physician first.
|Medicine type
|Usually over the counter
|Usually needs a prescription
|Pain relief
|Lower-dose paracetamol or ibuprofen
|Higher-dose pain medicines
|Infection-related medicines
|None
|Prescription antibiotics
|Ongoing or specialist treatment
|Some repeat-use supportive products
|Asthma inhalers, hormonal treatments, and many chronic medicines
What you can usually buy over the counter
Pharmacists in Spain can advise on minor problems and sell some non-prescription medicines. A parafarmacia, a health and wellness shop, may sell products like sunscreen or skincare, but it cannot dispense prescription medicines. One thing worth knowing is that brand names do not always travel well.
Step 2: Choose the right care route for your situation
Your best route depends on three things: your legal status in Spain, how urgent the issue is, and whether you mainly need a new prescription, a refill, or an in-person exam. If you are not yet sure how Spain’s healthcare system works, our overview of the healthcare system in Spain can help you place the steps below in more context.
A resident with a tarjeta sanitaria, a public health card, will usually start with a centro de salud, a public primary care center linked to the Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS). A visitor using an EHIC or GHIC may be able to use public care for medically necessary treatment, while many non-EU expats and travelers will need a private route.
A common question is whether telemedicine is the fastest answer every time. It can be useful for straightforward cases, but emergencies belong in urgencias, an emergency department, or with 112, not in a rushed search for an online prescription service.
|Route
|Best for
|Main trade-off
|What to bring
|Public centro de salud
|Resident with tarjeta sanitaria or EU visitor using EHIC or GHIC
|Slower access and less English support
|ID, health card, medicine details
|Private clinic
|New arrival, non-EU expat, or anyone who wants in-person care
|Higher out-of-pocket cost
|Passport, insurance card, medicine list
|Online doctor
|Straightforward advice, short-term refill, or travel-related issue
|Not right for emergencies or all medicines
|ID, medicine details, local address
|Urgent in-person care
|Severe symptoms or something that cannot wait
|Long waits for non-emergencies
|ID and any health or insurance card
When public, private, or online care makes sense
Imagine you live in Valencia, have a tarjeta sanitaria, and need an asthma refill that was already managed in Spain. Public care may be the most direct route, because the clinician can check your record and issue or renew the prescription within the system.
Now picture a new arrival in Málaga who has no public registration yet and needs a short-term replacement for regular medicine. Private in-person care or an online doctor may be faster, but the risk is choosing a service that cannot see your records or needs you to come in anyway.
If you need advice on a Sunday, start by asking whether a local farmacia de guardia, a duty pharmacy, can help with a non-prescription option, or whether you need a doctor first. If you already have international health insurance, check whether your Cigna or Allianz plan includes outpatient GP visits, telemedicine, English-speaking networks, prescription reimbursement, or pre-authorization rules before you book.
For the nuts and bolts of appointments and referrals, as well as public vs. private health insurance cover, take a look at our guides below.
Step 3: Prepare what the doctor or pharmacist will ask for
Before you go anywhere, prepare the details that make it easy for a Spanish doctor or pharmacist to identify your case correctly. This is where many refill prescription Spain problems happen, especially when the patient only knows a home-country brand name. If you are unsure about the Spanish name, the CIMA medicine database can help you verify the active ingredient before the appointment.
- Passport or photo ID
- NIE or TIE if you have one, these are your foreigner ID numbers
- Public health card or private insurance card
- Current medicine name, strength, and how long you have used it
- Allergy information, old prescriptions, or a photo of the medicine box
- A short note on symptoms or refill history, using the active ingredient if possible, for example salbutamol instead of a home brand
Step 4: Get the prescription and check the details before you leave
In the public system, many prescriptions are handled through receta electrónica, an electronic prescription linked to your health record and usually accessed with your tarjeta sanitaria, as described by the Ministry of Health’s RESNS guide. In private care, you may receive a digital or paper prescription that the pharmacy can read and dispense under Spanish rules.
Before you leave the appointment, check the basics: your identity, the medicine name, the strength, the dosage instructions, the date, and the prescriber’s details. One missing detail can mean a second trip, especially if the medicine is time-sensitive or the pharmacist cannot tell exactly what was intended.
Some medicines, especially controlled drugs, higher-risk medicines, and certain specialist treatments, may need stricter checks or an in-person review. That is why it is better to treat online prescription promises carefully and confirm what the clinician can legally prescribe before you pay.
If you are using an EU or non-EU prescription
EU cross-border rules can help, but they do not mean every pharmacy in Spain can dispense every foreign prescription automatically. Spain also participates in the MyHealth@EU e-prescription service for some cases, yet participation still depends on the countries involved, the medicine, and the information on the prescription.
Non-EU prescriptions may not be accepted, so do not assume a US or other overseas prescription will work at the counter. The safest next step is to confirm with a local pharmacy, bring a paper copy when possible, and ask your home doctor to list the active ingredient, not only the brand name.
Step 5: Fill the prescription at a farmacia and solve common problems
Once you have the prescription, take it to a farmacia, a pharmacy licensed to dispense medicines. If the prescription came through the public system, eligible patients may pay a copago farmacéutico, the patient share of a subsidized medicine cost, while private prescriptions are usually paid in full at the counter.
Bring ID if the pharmacist asks for it, and ask for a factura, an itemized invoice, if you plan to claim reimbursement from private insurance or an employer scheme. If something cannot be dispensed, ask whether the pharmacy can order it, whether a permitted generic equivalent exists, or whether the prescriber needs to correct the prescription first.
How to find a farmacia de guardia and what to do if stock is unavailable
A farmacia de guardia is a duty pharmacy that covers out-of-hours needs. You can usually find the nearest one from the notice posted on any pharmacy door, a local search, or the official farmacias de guardia search run by Spain’s pharmacists’ association. If the medicine is out of stock, ask if it can be ordered for the same day or next day, and ask the pharmacist to explain the next step clearly.
If the problem is becoming severe, stop looking for stock and use Expatica’s guide to Emergency numbers and helplines in Spain. If you expect ongoing prescription needs, compare best expat health insurance quotes in Spain and confirm how Cigna and Allianz handle pharmacy bills, digital visits, and chronic refills before you need urgent care.
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about how to get a prescription in Spain
Can I use a US prescription in Spain?
Do not assume a US prescription can be dispensed in Spain. The safest route is usually a Spain-based doctor or a quick check with a local pharmacy, especially for ongoing, specialist, or controlled medicines.
Can I use a UK or EU prescription in Spain?
EU cross-border rules exist, but Spanish rules on dispensing, availability, and prescription details still apply. Bring a paper copy when possible, and confirm locally because MyHealth@EU coverage and pharmacy practice can vary.
Do I need a prescription for antibiotics in Spain?
Antibiotics generally require a prescription in Spain. If you think you need one, the practical next step is to speak to a doctor or urgent care service, not to rely on a pharmacist to supply it without a prescription.
How much does it cost to get a private prescription in Spain?
There is no single national price, because you usually pay for the consultation and the medicine separately. Ask the clinic about visit fees first, and check your insurer’s rules on outpatient cover and reimbursement before you book.
What should I do if I need medicine outside normal pharmacy hours?
Check for the nearest farmacia de guardia first, using a door notice or an official local source. If the issue is severe or fast-worsening, go to urgencias or call 112 instead of spending time looking for a prescription.
Can I refill a long-term prescription in Spain?
Refills are usually easier if you are already in the Spanish system or have a Spain-based private doctor. Bring your old prescription, a photo of the box, and the active ingredient details, because that makes it much easier to match the medicine correctly.
Useful sources
Information checked 25th August 2026
- Spanish Ministry of Health, Receta Electrónica del Sistema Nacional de Salud: explains how public electronic prescriptions work across Spain and when you can use a health card at the pharmacy.
- Spanish Ministry of Health, MyHealth@EU ePrescription and eDispensation: explains how Spain handles certain EU cross-border e-prescriptions and why participation depends on country coverage.
- Your Europe, presenting a prescription in another EU country: lists the information a cross-border prescription should contain and notes that local dispensing rules still apply.
- CIMA, AEMPS’s medicine database: useful for checking active ingredients, Spanish medicine names, availability, and official patient leaflets.
- Farmacias de guardia search: official search tool for finding duty pharmacies by province.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and does not replace medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Prescription rules, medicine availability, and insurance coverage in Spain can change, so check with a licensed doctor, pharmacist, insurer, or regional health service before acting. For emergencies, call 112 or go to the nearest urgencias.