How to get a prescription in Spain as an expat

Key takeaways Check first whether your medicine is prescription-only in Spain, because a farmacia can help with minor issues but cannot replace a doctor for restricted drugs.

Bring your passport, health card or insurance card, current medicine details, allergy information, and the active ingredient name if you know it.

EU prescriptions may work in some cases, and MyHealth@EU may help with certain e-prescriptions, but Spanish dispensing rules still apply.

If your local pharmacy is closed, check the door notice or the official farmacias de guardia search to find the nearest duty pharmacy.

Call 112 or go to urgencias for severe symptoms, breathing trouble, chest pain, serious injury, or anything that feels like an emergency.

Step 1: Check whether you need a Spanish prescription Many newcomers are surprised to learn how tightly Spanish pharmacies manage daily medications. Common items you might expect to buy freely often require a valid doctor’s prescription (receta médica) in Spain. Before heading to your local farmacia, it helps to know whether your medication needs a doctor’s approval. This section outlines which treatments are available over the counter and when you will need to consult a physician first. Medicine type Usually over the counter Usually needs a prescription Pain relief Lower-dose paracetamol or ibuprofen Higher-dose pain medicines Infection-related medicines None Prescription antibiotics Ongoing or specialist treatment Some repeat-use supportive products Asthma inhalers, hormonal treatments, and many chronic medicines What you can usually buy over the counter Pharmacists in Spain can advise on minor problems and sell some non-prescription medicines. A parafarmacia, a health and wellness shop, may sell products like sunscreen or skincare, but it cannot dispense prescription medicines. One thing worth knowing is that brand names do not always travel well.

Step 2: Choose the right care route for your situation Your best route depends on three things: your legal status in Spain, how urgent the issue is, and whether you mainly need a new prescription, a refill, or an in-person exam. If you are not yet sure how Spain’s healthcare system works, our overview of the healthcare system in Spain can help you place the steps below in more context. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Spain Read more A resident with a tarjeta sanitaria, a public health card, will usually start with a centro de salud, a public primary care center linked to the Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS). A visitor using an EHIC or GHIC may be able to use public care for medically necessary treatment, while many non-EU expats and travelers will need a private route. A common question is whether telemedicine is the fastest answer every time. It can be useful for straightforward cases, but emergencies belong in urgencias, an emergency department, or with 112, not in a rushed search for an online prescription service. Route Best for Main trade-off What to bring Public centro de salud Resident with tarjeta sanitaria or EU visitor using EHIC or GHIC Slower access and less English support ID, health card, medicine details Private clinic New arrival, non-EU expat, or anyone who wants in-person care Higher out-of-pocket cost Passport, insurance card, medicine list Online doctor Straightforward advice, short-term refill, or travel-related issue Not right for emergencies or all medicines ID, medicine details, local address Urgent in-person care Severe symptoms or something that cannot wait Long waits for non-emergencies ID and any health or insurance card When public, private, or online care makes sense Imagine you live in Valencia, have a tarjeta sanitaria, and need an asthma refill that was already managed in Spain. Public care may be the most direct route, because the clinician can check your record and issue or renew the prescription within the system. Now picture a new arrival in Málaga who has no public registration yet and needs a short-term replacement for regular medicine. Private in-person care or an online doctor may be faster, but the risk is choosing a service that cannot see your records or needs you to come in anyway. If you need advice on a Sunday, start by asking whether a local farmacia de guardia, a duty pharmacy, can help with a non-prescription option, or whether you need a doctor first. If you already have international health insurance, check whether your Cigna or Allianz plan includes outpatient GP visits, telemedicine, English-speaking networks, prescription reimbursement, or pre-authorization rules before you book. For the nuts and bolts of appointments and referrals, as well as public vs. private health insurance cover, take a look at our guides below. Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in Spain Read more

Step 3: Prepare what the doctor or pharmacist will ask for Before you go anywhere, prepare the details that make it easy for a Spanish doctor or pharmacist to identify your case correctly. This is where many refill prescription Spain problems happen, especially when the patient only knows a home-country brand name. If you are unsure about the Spanish name, the CIMA medicine database can help you verify the active ingredient before the appointment. Passport or photo ID

NIE or TIE if you have one, these are your foreigner ID numbers

Public health card or private insurance card

Current medicine name, strength, and how long you have used it

Allergy information, old prescriptions, or a photo of the medicine box

A short note on symptoms or refill history, using the active ingredient if possible, for example salbutamol instead of a home brand Photo: Yunus Tuğ/Unsplash

Step 4: Get the prescription and check the details before you leave In the public system, many prescriptions are handled through receta electrónica, an electronic prescription linked to your health record and usually accessed with your tarjeta sanitaria, as described by the Ministry of Health’s RESNS guide. In private care, you may receive a digital or paper prescription that the pharmacy can read and dispense under Spanish rules. Before you leave the appointment, check the basics: your identity, the medicine name, the strength, the dosage instructions, the date, and the prescriber’s details. One missing detail can mean a second trip, especially if the medicine is time-sensitive or the pharmacist cannot tell exactly what was intended. Some medicines, especially controlled drugs, higher-risk medicines, and certain specialist treatments, may need stricter checks or an in-person review. That is why it is better to treat online prescription promises carefully and confirm what the clinician can legally prescribe before you pay. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Spain in 2026 Read more If you are using an EU or non-EU prescription EU cross-border rules can help, but they do not mean every pharmacy in Spain can dispense every foreign prescription automatically. Spain also participates in the MyHealth@EU e-prescription service for some cases, yet participation still depends on the countries involved, the medicine, and the information on the prescription. Non-EU prescriptions may not be accepted, so do not assume a US or other overseas prescription will work at the counter. The safest next step is to confirm with a local pharmacy, bring a paper copy when possible, and ask your home doctor to list the active ingredient, not only the brand name.