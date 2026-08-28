EHIC card in Spain: what it covers and what it doesn’t

Key takeaways If you need the short answer, this table shows where most people fit. Option Best for Usually covers Usually doesn’t cover EHIC EU, EEA, or Swiss short-stay visitors Necessary public care in Spain, on local terms Private care, repatriation, planned treatment, and resident cover GHIC UK short-stay visitors Necessary public care in Spain, on local terms Private care, repatriation, most travel problems, and resident cover S1 route Retirees and some movers insured by another state Public healthcare in Spain after registration, if eligible Travel benefits, private care by default, or universal eligibility Travel insurance Short trips needing wider protection Emergency medical costs, repatriation, cancellations, and some private care Resident healthcare, guaranteed routine private care, and every pre-existing condition Private health insurance Expats, residents, visa applicants, and longer stays Planned care, private networks, ongoing treatment, and cross-border support Every condition or service, unless your policy includes it

What the EHIC is and whether it works in Spain Yes, you can use an EHIC in Spain, but only for medically necessary public care during a temporary stay. It is not full health insurance and not a residency solution. Your treatment must go through the public system, and what counts as medically necessary depends on your condition and expected stay. If you want to do a deeper dive, the European Commission’s Spain EHIC guidance explains the rules in Spain. You can usually rely on the card if these points are true: Temporary stay: It is a short visit, not a move.

It is a short visit, not a move. Public system: The provider is part of state-funded care.

The provider is part of state-funded care. Local terms: If locals pay, you may pay too.

If locals pay, you may pay too. No planned treatment: You did not travel to Spain for care. EHIC vs GHIC in Spain If you’re from the UK, you may have a GHIC instead of an EHIC. In Spain, the practical use is similar for short stays, because it gives access to necessary public healthcare on local terms. Think GHIC for public care, and travel insurance for the rest. Healthcare Services Healthcare in Spain for tourists Read more

What the EHIC covers in Spain The EHIC covers medically necessary care through Spain’s public health system, the Sistema Nacional de Salud, and its regional branches. If treatment cannot reasonably wait until you get home, the card may help you access a public doctor, hospital, or urgent care service. However, covered does not always mean free at the point of use. Prescriptions can still involve a contribution, and non-emergency hospital care usually needs a referral. Expatica’s healthcare in Spain guide explains the public system behind the card in more detail. Covered situations often include: Unexpected illness or injury

Public primary care visits

Public hospital treatment

Emergency treatment

Necessary care for a pre-existing condition during your stay

Prescriptions written by a public doctor

Necessary maternity care during your stay Public care you can usually access Most visitors look for emergency treatment, doctor visits, hospital care, public ambulances, and medicines from public practitioners. Public dental care is very limited and usually only covers specific urgent cases. Treatment that may need pre-booking Dialysis, oxygen therapy, and chemotherapy may need pre-booking before you travel. Check with the public health service in the autonomous community where you will stay, because local capacity and referral steps can differ.

What the EHIC does not cover in Spain This is where many readers get caught out. The EHIC is not full health insurance and does not follow you into every care setting in Spain. The biggest gaps are private treatment, repatriation, planned treatment, and wider travel costs. You might receive public emergency care but still need separate cover for a flight home, a private follow-up, or other out-of-pocket costs. The main exclusions are: Private care: No private hospitals or doctors.

No private hospitals or doctors. Medical repatriation: No return journey home after serious illness or injury.

No return journey home after serious illness or injury. Planned treatment: Not for care you traveled to Spain to receive.

Not for care you traveled to Spain to receive. Travel losses: No cancellations, lost baggage, or similar risks.

No cancellations, lost baggage, or similar risks. Long-term cover: Not designed for life in Spain as a resident. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Spain Read more Private care, repatriation, and long-term treatment A mixed hospital or clinic may handle both public and private patients, but if you are admitted or billed privately, the card will usually not help. It also does not replace resident cover, regular specialist access, or broader international protection. If you’re staying longer or want routine care outside the public pathway, you’ll need more than the card. Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website

Who can rely on the EHIC and who cannot? Whether an EHIC actually covers your care in Spain depends entirely on why you are in the country and how long you plan to stay. EU, EEA, and Swiss visitors: EHIC usually works for a temporary stay.

EHIC usually works for a temporary stay. UK visitors: GHIC typically fills the same role.

GHIC typically fills the same role. Retirees and some movers: S1 may be more relevant for resident rights.

S1 may be more relevant for resident rights. People relocating to Spain: EHIC is not the long-term answer.

EHIC is not the long-term answer. Non-EU nationals insured through an EU country: Rights may depend on issuing country and status.

Rights may depend on issuing country and status. Non-EU readers outside this system: You’ll usually need travel or private insurance. Photo: SDI Productions/Getty Images