EHIC card in Spain: what it covers and what it doesn’t

While the card guarantees access to Spain’s public healthcare system (Sistema Nacional de Salud) at the same rate as locals during temporary visits, it never serves as a replacement for full private or resident health coverage. This guide breaks down who can use the card, what it covers, what it misses, and when securing supplementary insurance becomes essential.
Key takeaways
If you need the short answer, this table shows where most people fit.
|Option
|Best for
|Usually covers
|Usually doesn’t cover
|EHIC
|EU, EEA, or Swiss short-stay visitors
|Necessary public care in Spain, on local terms
|Private care, repatriation, planned treatment, and resident cover
|GHIC
|UK short-stay visitors
|Necessary public care in Spain, on local terms
|Private care, repatriation, most travel problems, and resident cover
|S1 route
|Retirees and some movers insured by another state
|Public healthcare in Spain after registration, if eligible
|Travel benefits, private care by default, or universal eligibility
|Travel insurance
|Short trips needing wider protection
|Emergency medical costs, repatriation, cancellations, and some private care
|Resident healthcare, guaranteed routine private care, and every pre-existing condition
|Private health insurance
|Expats, residents, visa applicants, and longer stays
|Planned care, private networks, ongoing treatment, and cross-border support
|Every condition or service, unless your policy includes it
What the EHIC is and whether it works in Spain
Yes, you can use an EHIC in Spain, but only for medically necessary public care during a temporary stay. It is not full health insurance and not a residency solution.
Your treatment must go through the public system, and what counts as medically necessary depends on your condition and expected stay. If you want to do a deeper dive, the European Commission’s Spain EHIC guidance explains the rules in Spain.
You can usually rely on the card if these points are true:
- Temporary stay: It is a short visit, not a move.
- Public system: The provider is part of state-funded care.
- Local terms: If locals pay, you may pay too.
- No planned treatment: You did not travel to Spain for care.
EHIC vs GHIC in Spain
If you’re from the UK, you may have a GHIC instead of an EHIC. In Spain, the practical use is similar for short stays, because it gives access to necessary public healthcare on local terms. Think GHIC for public care, and travel insurance for the rest.
What the EHIC covers in Spain
The EHIC covers medically necessary care through Spain’s public health system, the Sistema Nacional de Salud, and its regional branches. If treatment cannot reasonably wait until you get home, the card may help you access a public doctor, hospital, or urgent care service.
However, covered does not always mean free at the point of use. Prescriptions can still involve a contribution, and non-emergency hospital care usually needs a referral. Expatica’s healthcare in Spain guide explains the public system behind the card in more detail.
Covered situations often include:
- Unexpected illness or injury
- Public primary care visits
- Public hospital treatment
- Emergency treatment
- Necessary care for a pre-existing condition during your stay
- Prescriptions written by a public doctor
- Necessary maternity care during your stay
Public care you can usually access
Most visitors look for emergency treatment, doctor visits, hospital care, public ambulances, and medicines from public practitioners. Public dental care is very limited and usually only covers specific urgent cases.
Treatment that may need pre-booking
Dialysis, oxygen therapy, and chemotherapy may need pre-booking before you travel. Check with the public health service in the autonomous community where you will stay, because local capacity and referral steps can differ.
What the EHIC does not cover in Spain
This is where many readers get caught out. The EHIC is not full health insurance and does not follow you into every care setting in Spain.
The biggest gaps are private treatment, repatriation, planned treatment, and wider travel costs. You might receive public emergency care but still need separate cover for a flight home, a private follow-up, or other out-of-pocket costs.
The main exclusions are:
- Private care: No private hospitals or doctors.
- Medical repatriation: No return journey home after serious illness or injury.
- Planned treatment: Not for care you traveled to Spain to receive.
- Travel losses: No cancellations, lost baggage, or similar risks.
- Long-term cover: Not designed for life in Spain as a resident.
Private care, repatriation, and long-term treatment
A mixed hospital or clinic may handle both public and private patients, but if you are admitted or billed privately, the card will usually not help.
It also does not replace resident cover, regular specialist access, or broader international protection. If you’re staying longer or want routine care outside the public pathway, you’ll need more than the card.
Allianz Care
Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.
Who can rely on the EHIC and who cannot?
Whether an EHIC actually covers your care in Spain depends entirely on why you are in the country and how long you plan to stay.
- EU, EEA, and Swiss visitors: EHIC usually works for a temporary stay.
- UK visitors: GHIC typically fills the same role.
- Retirees and some movers: S1 may be more relevant for resident rights.
- People relocating to Spain: EHIC is not the long-term answer.
- Non-EU nationals insured through an EU country: Rights may depend on issuing country and status.
- Non-EU readers outside this system: You’ll usually need travel or private insurance.
When travel or private health insurance makes sense
EHIC or GHIC can be enough for a short trip if you only need necessary public care, but if you are looking for private treatment, repatriation, or wider protection, you need something else.
Extra cover makes sense for:
- Non-EU travelers without EHIC rights
- Those who have made a visa application or are moving to Spain
- Those wanting to see a private doctor, receive faster follow-ups, or have access to English-speaking specialists
- Frequent travelers or those looking for repatriation or broader cross-border protection
Short trips call for standard travel insurance to handle broad travel risks like cancellations alongside medical emergencies. If you are relocating long term, private health insurance provides the ongoing care expats and families actually need. When reviewing long-term policies, ensure the coverage fits your visa requirements, covers pre-existing conditions without long waiting periods, and offers direct clinic billing.
Cigna and Allianz options for expats and longer stays
When temporary public care is no longer an option, global insurers provide the coverage required for long-term residency. Cigna works well for settled expats, families, and retirees who need comprehensive health coverage tailored to a permanent move. If your lifestyle involves frequent international travel or splitting time between countries, Allianz offers strong cross-border plans that keep your protection seamless across borders.
- Cigna: Often a better fit if you want long-term international health insurance, family cover, and support that continues across countries.
- Allianz: Often a better fit if you want established global coverage and a policy that can support frequent movement between countries.
If you need more than a temporary public-care safety net, compare how Cigna and Allianz handle plan limits, direct billing, pre-existing conditions, and visa suitability before you commit.
FAQ
FAQ
Can you use an EHIC at private hospitals in Spain?
No, not in most cases. EHIC in Spain is for public care, and some facilities serve both public and private patients, so confirm the route before treatment starts.
Is an EHIC enough for expats living in Spain?
No, EHIC in Spain is for temporary stays, not long-term residence. Expats usually need public registration, an S1 where eligible, or private insurance.
Do UK travelers need a GHIC or travel insurance for Spain?
For many short trips, a GHIC can help with necessary public care in Spain. It does not replace travel insurance for repatriation, private treatment, or wider travel disruption.
What prescriptions are covered with an EHIC in Spain?
Prescriptions from public practitioners can usually be filled at Spanish pharmacies under the public system. You may still pay a share of the cost, because treatment is on the same terms as local patients.
Useful resources
Information checked 24th August 2026
- European Commission, Spain EHIC page, Spain-specific rules on public treatment, prescriptions, referrals, and pre-booked care.
- Your Europe, health cover for temporary stays, official guidance on who EHIC is for and what it does not cover.
- Your Europe, health insurance cover in your host country, useful if you’re moving to Spain, retiring there, or using an S1 route.
- Spain’s Ministry of Health search tool for public centers, official tool to check public hospitals, health centers, and urgent care facilities.
- NHS guidance on GHIC and EHIC, helpful for UK-specific eligibility and replacement-card questions.
Disclaimer: Eligibility can change with your nationality, issuing country, residency status, and Spanish region, so verify the latest rules before you travel or relocate.