Double taxation agreements in Spain for expats

Taxes
Spain’s double taxation agreements can help stop the same income being taxed twice, but they do not replace Spain’s own tax rules. That is where many expats get stuck when residency, pensions, and foreign income overlap.
This guide breaks down residency, covered income, relief methods, and what to verify before you file. Treaty results vary by country, so use this as general information and get advice for case-specific questions.
A double taxation agreement, often called a tax treaty, is a deal between Spain and another country that aims to stop the same income being taxed twice. It usually does this by assigning taxing rights, limiting withholding tax, or requiring one country to give relief.
That matters most if you live in Spain but still earn money from abroad, such as a pension, dividends, rent, or freelance income. For example, a private pension from the United States and dividends from US shares can fall under different treaty articles.
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Spain decides residency under its own domestic rules first. If Spain treats you as resident, you usually fall under IRPF, Impuesto sobre la Renta de las Personas Físicas, which is Spain’s personal income tax on worldwide income. If not, Spanish-source income often falls under IRNR, Impuesto sobre la Renta de no Residentes.
The Spain-side basics sit inside the tax system in Spain while filing steps are covered in How to file income tax in Spain in 2026.
A common question is whether 183 days settles everything. It does not, because Spain also looks at where your main economic interests are and may presume residence if your spouse and dependent minor children usually live there. A visa, padrón, or NIE number in Spain are important for daily admin, but none of them alone decides tax residency.
Treaty tie-breaker rules come later, and only if Spain and another country both claim you as resident.
The exact wording can vary by treaty, and some cases move on to mutual agreement between tax authorities.
Most tax treaties group income by category rather than giving one answer for everything. That means employment income, self-employment profits, dividends, interest, capital gains, pensions, and rental income can all follow different rules.
Some articles give one country the main taxing right. Others let both countries tax the same payment, then rely on a credit or exemption to prevent double taxation relief Spain from failing in practice. Always check the exact article for your income type before you assume a result.
|Income type
|Usual treaty pattern
|Common trap
|What to verify
|Employment income
|Usually taxed where the work is done
|Remote work facts
|Employment article and day count
|Self-employment or business profits
|Often tied to residence unless there is a fixed base
|Business presence rules
|Business profits article
|Dividends and interest
|Residence country often taxes them while source tax may be limited
|Withholding caps differ
|Dividend or interest article
|Capital gains
|Depends on the asset, especially real estate
|Real estate gains are often special
|Asset type and gains article
|Pensions
|Private and public pensions may follow different rules
|Government service exceptions are common
|Pension article and government service article
|Rental income
|Property income is often taxed where the property sits
|Spain may still require reporting
|Immovable property article
If you’re not sure whether a rule applies to you, start with the income type and then work outward. The question is not just who can tax the income, but also what Spain still expects you to report.
Most readers meet one of two relief methods: tax credit or exemption. A tax credit usually means Spain taxes the income but lets you offset qualifying foreign tax paid, while an exemption usually means Spain excludes or reduces the income under the treaty article and domestic rules.
The important mechanism is that the treaty and Spain’s filing rules work together, not separately. If part of your income arrives in USD, a Wise account can be a simple way to hold funds, convert them, and move money to Spain while keeping records organized.
Example: You live in Spain, receive foreign dividends, and tax is withheld abroad. Spain may still ask you to report the full amount, then claim relief through the relevant return entries if the treaty allows it.
This is where many expats get tripped up. Most treaties mainly deal with taxes on income, and sometimes capital, but they do not automatically switch off every Spain-side filing or tax rule.
Spain is also decentralised, so an autonomous community, Spain’s regional government area, can change how some taxes or allowances work. One thing worth knowing is that special regimes such as The Beckham Law in Spain can interact with residency and reporting differently from the standard resident system.
Start with Spain’s official sources, not a summary article or forum post. The Agencia Tributaria treaty list tells you whether Spain has an agreement with the other country, and the treaty text tells you which article applies to your income.
Self-checking may be enough if you have one simple income stream and clear cut residency, but you may need to seek professional help if you are a resident in two countries, receive pensions, hold high-value assets, run a business, or get conflicting guidance from two tax authorities.
FAQ
Spain has double taxation agreements with many countries, and the fastest way to check is the Agencia Tributaria treaty list. Even when an agreement exists, the result still depends on your residency, your income type, and the exact treaty article.
No. A treaty can reduce double taxation, but it does not automatically remove Spanish filing duties, foreign income reporting, or the need to provide documents when claiming relief.
Many are, but the outcome can vary a lot between private pensions, public sector pensions, and social security style payments. Do not assume all pensions follow one rule, and check the pension article plus any government service article.
Often not in the way readers expect. Treaties usually focus on income taxation, so separate Spain-side rules on wealth tax exposure or foreign asset reporting may still matter.
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