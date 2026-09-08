What is IVA in Spain? Rates, rules, and examples

IVA in Spain is the country’s value-added tax on goods and services, and it’s built into most prices you see as a consumer. It matters because the same term can describe a simple line on a receipt, or a real filing duty if you work self-employed as an autónomo.
In Spain, most expats first encounter it on restaurant bills, shop receipts, digital subscriptions, or property costs, not on a form they personally have to file.
Key takeaways
- IVA is Spain’s VAT, an indirect tax on consumption. When buying products or services as an ordinary resident, IVA is usually simply included in the listed price.
- The standard rate is 21%, with reduced 10% and 4% rates for some categories. Some transactions are exempt, and that is different from 0% treatment.
- Are prices shown with IVA? In most everyday retail settings, yes, the shelf price, menu price, or total on the card terminal usually already includes IVA.
- Who may need to file it? Many self-employed people and businesses need to charge, track, and report IVA. Consumers do not file IVA just because they shop in Spain.
- Non-EU travelers may be able to claim VAT back on qualifying goods through DIVA, and the Canary Islands use IGIC instead of mainland IVA.
What IVA means in Spain
Impuesto sobre el Valor Añadido literally means value-added tax. In practice, it is Spain’s tax on many goods and services, collected along the supply chain and usually passed on to the final customer. The Spanish tax agency, Agencia Tributaria, often called Hacienda, oversees the framework. Within the tax system in Spain, IVA is separate from income tax, property tax, and social security.
When it comes to consumer prices, IVA is quite simple, and not something you’ll need to be concerned about. If a restaurant menu shows a tapa at €4.50, that is the amount you’ll pay, not €4.50 plus tax at the end. The business accounts for the tax in the background, while you just see the final price on the bill or receipt. The same idea applies to digital subscriptions and store purchases.
IVA, VAT, and sales tax are not the same thing
IVA is Spain’s word for VAT, and VAT is the broader English term used across much of Europe. Though it’s a similar idea on the surface, the system operates very differently from a US-style sales tax.
Sales tax is usually added only at the final sale. VAT and IVA work through each stage of the supply chain, so businesses charge VAT on sales and may deduct eligible VAT paid on their own purchases. As a consumer, you only see it in the prices you pay in the final step, but the tax has already been tracked earlier in the chain.
What are the IVA rates in Spain?
Spain does not use a single VAT rate for everything. According to AEAT’s VAT rates page, the general rate is 21%, and the current reduced rates are 10% and 4%. Which rate applies depends on the type of goods or services involved, so it’s better to classify the transaction than assume every charge falls under a standard rate.
What is taxed at 21%, 10%, 4%, or exempt?
|Rate
|Label
|Common examples
|Key note
|21%
|Standard rate
|Many retail goods, household items, electronics, and services
|This is the rate people see most often, but not the only one
|10%
|Reduced rate
|Restaurants, hotels, passenger transport, and many non-basic food items
|Often shows up in everyday living and travel spending
|4%
|Super-reduced rate
|Some books, medicines, and certain essential goods
|Applies to a narrower group of items
|Exempt
|No IVA charged
|Some healthcare, education, financial services, insurance, and certain real-estate cases
|Exempt treatment has its own rules and may affect input VAT recovery
These rates are current as of September 2026. For the most up-to-date rates, visit AEAT’s official website.
AEAT also notes that certain transactions can fall under a 0% rate in specific cases. In day-to-day life, the more useful question is often not “Do I add tax?” but “What rate is already built in, and do I need a full factura for my records?”
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How are exempt supplies, zero-rated transactions, and IGIC different?
Exempt and zero-rated are not the same thing. AEAT explains that many domestic exempt operations, such as some healthcare, education, and financial services, are limited exemptions, which generally means no IVA is charged and input IVA recovery may also be restricted. Certain foreign operations can carry full exemption instead, which preserves the right to deduct related input VAT. For a freelancer or business, that can change the paperwork and the amount of recoverable tax.
The Canary Islands are different again. Mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands use IVA, but the Canary Islands use Impuesto General Indirecto Canario (IGIC) instead. A hotel bill or service invoice in Tenerife, for example, can fall under IGIC even when the same type of purchase in Madrid would fall under IVA.
When IVA applies in real life
What matters day to day is what you’re expected to do with IVA, not just what it is. In practice, your next step changes a lot depending on whether you are a resident consumer, a traveler leaving the EU, or a professional issuing invoices.
Residents buying everyday goods and services
Most residents and long-term expats encounter IVA as part of normal spending, not as a filing obligation. Supermarket purchases, public transport, restaurant bills, streaming services, and many household items already come with IVA baked into the price you see. You don’t have to file IVA just because you shop in Spain.
Groceries can be mixed because staple and non-basic foods do not always share the same rate. A new-build home can also involve IVA, while a resale purchase usually only involves standard property taxes in Spain, such as ITP. On an ordinary consumer receipt, you’ll often only notice the final total, or a short line showing IVA included, rather than a detailed tax breakdown.
Tourists and VAT refunds
AEAT’s DIVA traveler refund system allows you to claim back IVA paid in Spain for qualifying purchases, but there are important nuances to be aware of. Services such as hotels or restaurant meals generally do not qualify in the same way that take-home goods can. AEAT frames the refund mainly for travelers who live in a non-EU country, with separate guidance for residents of the Canary Islands, Ceuta, and Melilla.
The process for getting an IVA refund under the DIVA system generally works like this:
- Ask the store for the required purchase documents when you buy the goods.
- Validate the refund electronically through DIVA before leaving the EU.
- Follow the merchant or refund operator’s process to receive the money back.
This program’s policies can change, so make sure to check the current framework before you rely on a refund. Expatica’s guide to VAT refunds in Spain is a useful companion if this is your main scenario.
Autónomos, invoices, and Modelo 303
If you work as a self-employed individual in Spain, IVA can move from background tax to active admin. Many autónomos, self-employed sole traders, need to charge IVA on invoices, keep proper records, deduct eligible input IVA where the rules allow, and report it through Modelo 303. That is why it helps to separate the IVA you collect from your own earnings instead of treating the full client payment as disposable income.
Output IVA is the tax you charge clients. Input IVA is the IVA you pay on eligible business costs. If you cannot support the expense with the right paperwork, recovering that input tax becomes much harder. Freelancers in Spain are required to file quarterly, keep invoice numbering in order, and need proper supporting documents if they want to recover IVA on costs such as coworking, software, or office supplies.
Many freelancers do charge the standard rate, but some services may be exempt, and some cross-border situations can follow different rules. If you want the wider picture, Expatica’s guide to freelance tax in Spain covers the bigger tax context beyond IVA.
A realistic invoice example looks like this:
|Invoice line
|Example
|What it means
|Base imponible
|€1,000
|The service price before IVA
|IVA 21%
|€210
|The tax charged to the client
|Total factura
|€1,210
|The full amount the client pays
If you bill a foreign business client, the right treatment can depend on where the client is established and whether the service follows special place-of-supply rules. By contrast, a simple café receipt might only show a final total and a short IVA note. If you may need the expense for your business records, the factura (bill or invoice) matters more than the receipt.
Asking for a receipt instead of a factura
A receipt proves you paid. A factura, meaning a full invoice, gives the formal detail a business or self-employed worker usually needs for records. If you pay for a coworking desk, office equipment, or a business lunch, the seller may need to issue the factura with your details at the point of sale.
If you may need to document a business expense later, ask for a factura when you pay, because going back for one afterward can be difficult.
Mixing IVA with IRPF, ITP, or customs charges
If you are unsure what tax you’re actually paying, separate the acronym from the scenario. IVA is charged on many goods and services. IRPF is personal income tax on your earnings, covered separately in how to file income tax in Spain. ITP usually appears on resale property purchases rather than new-build IVA cases. AJD is stamp duty that can appear in some documented property transactions, often around new-build property rather than everyday shopping. Customs charges are import-related costs that can apply when goods enter the EU from outside it.
Property is a useful example: a new-build home often incurs IVA, while a resale home often incurs ITP instead. An import example is ordering goods from outside the EU, where the main issue may be customs procedures and import charges, not just the IVA rate you know from local shopping.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about IVA in Spain
Is IVA included in the price in Spain?
In most everyday consumer settings, yes, the displayed price already includes IVA. If a supermarket shelf label shows €3.20 or a menu lists a coffee at €1.80, that is generally the final amount you pay as a customer.
Can you get IVA back as a tourist in Spain?
Some non-EU travelers can claim VAT back on eligible goods bought in Spain. Not all spending qualifies, and the process depends on proper documents and DIVA validation before departure. Make sure to check the current rules before assuming a refund applies.
What is the difference between IVA and IGIC?
IVA is the indirect tax used in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. The Canary Islands use IGIC instead, so the same product or service may not follow the same indirect tax framework there.
Useful resources
- Agencia Tributaria: VAT tax rates
- Agencia Tributaria: Exempt operations
- Agencia Tributaria: Form 303 VAT return
- Agencia Tributaria: How to file VAT returns, form 303
- Agencia Tributaria: VAT refunds for travelers’ purchases, DIVA
- European Commission VIES VAT number validation
- Canary Islands Tax Agency: IGIC
- BOE: Ley 37/1992 del Impuesto sobre el Valor Añadido