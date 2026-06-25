VAT refunds in Spain: A guide to tax-free shopping 2026

How much is the VAT in Spain? Category VAT Rate Standard rate 21% Food 10% Optics – glasses and sunglasses 10% Medicines and pharmaceuticals 4% Books and manazines 4% *Details correct at time of research – 3rd June 2026 Bear in mind that the refund amount you receive is rarely the full VAT amount due to administrative commissions and fees.

Who is eligible for a VAT refund in Spain? You may be eligible for a VAT refund in Spain if you are a permanent resident in a non-EU country. You may also be eligible for a VAT refund if you reside in the Canary Islands, or in the Autonomous Cities of Ceuta and Melilla. Purchases must be of eligible items, but unlike in many countries there’s no minimum value you must spend in Spain to qualify for your VAT refund. You’ll need to make sure you carry your passport in order to collect the correct paperwork to submit your claim at the point of purchase. It’s worth noting that retailers may ask for additional proof to show you’re not an EU resident in some cases. You’re advised to carry additional proof of residence if you can, such as an ID card from your home country which also shows your residential address. The deadline to validate your purchase is 3 months plus the month of the purchase, with your form then remaining valid for anything up to 4 years to allow you to collect your refund. Special Rules for Digital Nomads and Long-term Visas There are no specific rules for digital nomads and people in Spain on long term visas. Instead, decisions about eligibility for a VAT refund come down to your place of permanent residence. If you’re a Spanish citizen but live outside the EU as a permanent resident you may need to prove your residency when you make your VAT claim. You’ll be asked to provide documents like a consular registration card, Green Card, or any other resident card from a non-EU state for example. The retailer has the legal responsibility to ensure that your residence is not in the EU when issuing your VAT refund claim forms.

The VAT Refund Middlemen: Who handles your money? The main VAT refund middlemen in Spain include Global Blue, Innova, Planet, Tax Refund and Travel Tax Free. These providers help you process your VAT refund but may charge you a fee.

What goods are eligible (and ineligible) for a tax refund? You can usually claim a VAT refund on eligible goods for personal use carried in personal luggage and exported from the EU. Eligible goods can include clothing, accessories, and electronics. Items must be new and unused and have their tags and original packaging.

can include clothing, accessories, and electronics. Items must be new and unused and have their tags and original packaging. You can not claim a VAT refund on services such as your spending on hotels, restaurants, or tours in Spain. VAT refunds are not available on tobacco, alcohol, and items intended for business use. House & Home Supermarkets and grocery shopping in Spain Read more

Step-by-Step: How to claim your VAT refund Here’s how to claim a VAT refund in Spain, step by step: Step 1: In the Store Before you buy, check if the retailer offers VAT refund documents (an eligible invoice and also an electronic refund document – ERD), and show your passport. If you’re from the EU but live in another country you’ll also need to have proof of non‑EU residence. The retailer will issue you the VAT reclaim form you need – before you leave the store, double check that it matches your identity and purchases, as you won’t be able to make a claim without everything being correct. Step 2: Electronic validation At the point of leaving Spain – at the airport for example – you’ll need to visit a DIVA VAT refund electronic terminal. You’re prompted to scan your passport and boarding pass or other onward travel document. You’ll then be shown which tax free purchases can be validated. If there are any documents you can’t scan you’re asked to visit the in person customs desk instead. Once your claim is approved you’re shown through an onscreen message. There’s no physical paperwork to receive at this stage. Step 3: Receive your refund The easiest way to receive your refund is through a tax free network provider. Once your forms have been validated at the kiosk or by a customs office you can go straight to the desk of the tax free network you used, to get your money. Usually you can decide how to receive your money, such as through a deposit to your bank account or card. You can find the locations of tax free provider desks by looking on your airport website if you’re flying, or using the store locator tool on the provider’s own website. Fees may be deducted by the tax free provider before you receive your refund. If you can’t get your refund through the tax free provider you can also email your paperwork to the retailer you bought the goods from to get your refund that way instead. Wise card Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Spain and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Where to find VAT refund desks in Spain You can find VAT refund desks in Spain operated by Global Blue, Innova, Planet, Tax Refund and Travel Tax Free at major airports. Madrid Airport VAT Refund Desks are available in all terminals. However, the operating hours can vary. Terminals 1, 4 and 4S have a 24 hour service which should mean you can always find help if you need it, as well as several options with shorter operating hours. 24 hour services in Terminal One are close to Boarding area B (B26-B29); in Terminal 4 head to Check-in area 800; and in Terminal 4S Boarding area S21-S22. Barcelona Airport You’ll find self-service DIVA kiosks in the check in areas and the physical customs authorities offices in Terminals 1, 2A and 2B. The airport authorities remind travellers to keep an eye on their bags when using the DIVA machines as there have been reports of thefts while travelers are distracted by the machine processes. Other EU departure points If you’ve bought items through a specific tax free network, check if they have a desk at your departure point. Some operate through partnerships with money exchange offices for example. Otherwise you can visit the standard Customs Desk at your departure point. Money Management How to use the Wise card in Spain Read more

Deadlines: How long do you have to claim your VAT? The time limit for getting your Tax Free Form validated is 3 months from issue of the Tax Free Form. You then have up to 4 years to make your VAT claim using your validated form.

Common Mistakes: Why VAT refunds get rejected Avoid common pitfalls and make sure your VAT refund claim goes smoothly. Here are some reasons for delayed and failed payments: You’re missing supporting documents or can’t prove you’re eligible for the refund based on residency

or can’t prove you’re eligible for the refund based on residency You can’t present the goods you bought , with the form provided by the retailer when asked by customs at your point of departure

, with the form provided by the retailer when asked by customs at your point of departure The goods you bought have been worn or used, or had tags removed

The form you present is not compliant – not showing all the detail needed for example

– not showing all the detail needed for example You’re too late to make your claim