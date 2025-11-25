How to use the Wise card in Spain

At a glance: Benefits of using Wise card in Spain Key points: Multi-currency Wise accounts support 40+ currencies, and you can spend these currencies and more in 140+ countries with your Wise card Mid-market rate Wise currency exchange uses the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees for conversion where needed Low card fees Low one time order fee, with no ongoing costs and no fee to replace an expiring card Safe View your transactions in the Wise app, freeze and unfreeze your card in a few taps, and set your own spending limits Virtual cards Additional security offered through 3 virtual cards for each Wise account Convenient Spend in person and online, make withdrawals globally, and manage your account with just your phone Go to Wise

Can I get a Wise card in Spain? Yes. You can get a Wise card in Spain. Wise cards are offered in Spain for both personal and business use. As a Wise personal customer you can order your card to spend online and in person, including mobile payments and virtual card options. You can also make ATM withdrawals, and manage everything from your phone. Get transaction notifications, freeze and unfreeze your card, and view or manage your balance as you go. There’s no fee to spend if you have enough of the required currency in your account – and currency conversion uses the mid-market rate with low conversion fees as required. Wise Business customers can order Wise debit and expensive cards for individual and team use, for low cost international business spending. Get all the perks an individual customer does, with business friendly account extras to help save time as well as money.

Using Wise card for everyday transactions in Spain The Wise card makes everyday spending in Spain easy, whether you’re shopping, eating out, or taking public transport. Use it in stores, online, or with your phone, and keep track of your spending in the app. Here are some common uses for your Wise card in Spain: Spend in person: Use your physical card to tap and pay, or to make Chip and PIN payments. You can also make mobile payments with wallets like Google Wallet and Apple Pay using your physical or virtual card. Spend online and in app: Use your Wise physical or virtual card to spend online and in app. Generate up to 3 virtual cards which have different card numbers to your physical card, for greater security. Get cash: Take cash from ATMs globally, with some withdrawals monthly that don’t incur a Wise fee, before low, transparent charges kick in. Add and convert money: Manage your account with your phone, to top up or convert from one currency to another in a few taps. Track and categorise spending: View transaction history in your Wise app, with handy budgeting tools and ways to categorise transactions to see your spending patterns. Freeze your card: Get transaction notifications, freeze and unfreeze your Wise card in the app, to keep your card and account secure. Share expenses with others: In Spain, Wise’s “Spend with others” feature lets you create a group with one other person. Each member can get their own virtual card to spend from the shared group balance, making it easy and secure to split expenses. Get your Wise card

Managing your card with the Wise app Use the Wise app to view your account, including adding or converting money and checking transactions. This gives you everything you need to manage your budget across multiple currencies with just your phone. You can also log into your Wise account online with your laptop, if you prefer to view your accounts that way. The Wise app and desktop site also let you set and manage your card spending limits, view currency exchange data and set rate alerts so you can spot and make the most of a good exchange rate. How do I put money on my Wise card? You can add money to your Wise account for card spending in the Wise app or by logging into your account online. You’ll just need to tap the Add Money option, and then follow the prompts. Top up options depend a little on the currency you want to use, but you can normally pay with a bank transfer, card, or wallet like Apple Pay. You can also use your local account information in 8+ currencies including EUR, GBP, USD and AUD, to add money with a local payment in those currencies if you like. It’s helpful to know that topping up with cash from ATMS is currently not possible. All top ups are managed digitally, so there’s no way to add cash to your account.

Wise card fees in Spain Here’s a summary of the Wise card fees in Spain. Bear in mind that Wise card fees vary from country to country – so if your card and account are registered elsewhere you’ll need to check the details for your own country of residence. 💡 Wise card pricing Card order fee 7 EUR standard fee

Optional express delivery from 10.4 EUR Monthly or annual fee No fee Fees for spending No fee to spend if your balance in the required currency covers the purchase

Currency conversion from 0.47% where needed Fees for topping up No fee to top up using local account details in 8+ currencies

Otherwise fees may apply to certain currencies or payment methods which are shown in app ATM cash withdrawal fees No Wise fee for 2 monthly withdrawals, to 200 EUR*

After this, fees of 0.5 EUR per withdrawal + 1.75% apply



*Wise will not charge you for these withdrawals, but some additional charges may occur from independent ATM networks Getting a digital card No fee Replacing your card 4 EUR Replacing expired card No fee *Details correct at time of research – 18th November 2025. Wise pricing page.

Is the Wise card safe to use? Yes. The Wise card is safe to use with normal precautions. Wise uses a range of security measures to help keep cards and customer accounts safe, which include: Two-factor authentication and encryption to help secure your Wise account Manual and automatic anti-fraud measures in operation 24/7 to spot and prevent account misuse Get transaction notifications instantly in your Wise app, to keep on top of your account balance Options to freeze/unfreeze your Wise card, or cancel the card easily from the Wise app in case of an emergency Dedicated support is available in English through in-app chat, email or phone; support in other languages, such as Spanish, is also available, although not all three channels may be offered As with any card, there are a few simple steps you can take to keep your Wise card and account safe in Spain or while travelling. Protect your PIN and never share it, enable your phone’s security features like passcodes or Face ID, and check your transactions regularly in the Wise app. Use virtual cards for online shopping to keep your physical card details safer, and freeze your card instantly if it’s lost, stolen, or if you spot anything unusual. When travelling, it’s best to use contactless or mobile payments and avoid public Wi-Fi for transactions.

You can order a Wise card online or through the Wise app and have it delivered to your home address in Spain. To get started, you'll need to register a Wise account and complete identity verification, which usually involves uploading a photo of your ID and a proof of address. A one-time card order fee of 7 EUR applies, and standard delivery typically takes around 14 days. If you prefer faster delivery, you can choose express shipping, which starts at 10.4 EUR and usually arrives within 1–2 days. Here's an outline of how to get a Wise card in Spain: Download the Wise app or open the Wise desktop site Register a Wise account following the prompts and setting a secure password Add the currencies you need, such as EUR for everyday spending in Spain, plus any of the 40+ other supported currencies Top up your Wise account using a bank transfer, card, or any other supported payment method Tap the Cards option and follow the steps to place your card order Complete the verification process, which may include uploading your ID and proof of address Enter and check your shipping address – select standard or express delivery Pay the one time card order fee and your card will be delivered to your door Once you have your card you'll need to activate it for contactless use. To do this all you need to do is make a Chip and PIN payment, or use your card at an ATM. Get your Wise card

If you're planning to move to Spain, it's important to understand how your Wise card works before and after your move, whether you'll need a new card, and how to get one if necessary. If you already have a Wise card, whether you can continue using it in Spain depends on where your card was originally issued – it's a good idea to review Wise's help page for guidance. In most cases, you can continue using your activated card after moving to Spain until it expires. One important exception is the US: if you are moving to Spain from the US, your card will be cancelled, and you will need to order a new one with your updated Spanish address. If you don't yet have a Wise card, you can order one before your move as a resident in many countries. This allows you to have your card ready and start using it immediately, giving you peace of mind while you prepare for your relocation. If your card can be used in Spain without restrictions, you can continue using it until it expires and then order a replacement card with your Spanish address when you're ready. You can also get a Wise card once you are already living in Spain. There is a one-time fee of 7 EUR, and standard delivery usually takes around 14 days. If you need your card sooner, express delivery is available in 1–2 days for a fee starting at 10.4 EUR.

Where can I use my Wise card? You can use your Wise card in 140+ countries, for spending and withdrawals. While living in Spain, you’ll be able to use it everywhere you go, and it’s equally convenient when travelling to popular nearby destinations such as France, Portugal, Italy or the UK. It’s also handy when visiting your home country to see family and friends. The Wise card is designed for international travel, with low cost conversions, and mid-market exchange rates, supporting 40+ currencies for holding, and 140+ countries for spending. That means it could be the perfect partner no matter where you’re heading off to. Using Wise card for international travel The Wise card is an international debit card which is optimised for use when traveling. Here are a few ways you can use the Wise card for international travel: Set your travel budget and spend with no fees on arrival: Convert your balance in advance to the currency you need, and there are no extra spending fees as long as you have enough money in the required currency to cover your purchase. Leave your balance in EUR and use autoconvert to pay: Or, leave your money in whichever currency you prefer, and allow the Wise autoconvert feature to convert when you pay, with the same great fees and mid-market rates. Get cash in local currencies on arrival in your destination: Don’t waste time at a money changer before you travel, just get cash from an ATM at the airport when you arrive in your destination. Use your virtual card with a mobile wallet for extra security: Virtual cards can be used with Apple Pay and other wallets to spend on the move, with no need to share your physical card information. Wise has smart autoconvert features – but you may be wondering: how does Wise know what currency to spend? If you prefer to leave your balance without converting it before you travel, you can simply tap and pay with your card as usual. The card will recognise the local currency wherever in the world you are, and pay in that currency. The card will choose the currency balance you hold which incurs the lowest conversion fee, and debit from this balance to pay. You get the same great rates and low fees as you do with Wise when you make a manual conversion. This also avoids dynamic currency conversion which can lead to unexpected fees. Go to Wise

There are some Wise card spending limits which apply for security. These are shown in the Wise app. You can also check and manage the limits in your app or online, to set them at a level that you're comfortable with. Limits include: Daily and monthly limits on card spending Daily and monthly limits on ATM use As a default your daily and monthly limit will be the same, but you can adjust the Wise daily or monthly limit to a lower amount if you prefer, simply by logging into your Wise app and looking for the Cards tab. Here you're guided through the process by onscreen prompts to make it effortless.

Key takeaways From everyday spending in Spain to international travel and managing multiple currencies, the Wise card is built to keep costs low and give you flexibility at home and abroad. Here is a quick summary of the main points covered in this guide: The Wise card can be used in 140+ countries for spending and withdrawals, making it a practical choice for life in Spain and for international travel;



for spending and withdrawals, making it a practical choice for life in Spain and for international travel; You can pay in 40+ currencies at the mid-market exchange rate , with low, transparent fees whenever conversion is needed;



, with low, transparent fees whenever conversion is needed; Wise offers multi-currency accounts , virtual cards , mobile wallet compatibility , and easy in-app management , giving you control over your spending wherever you are;



, , , and , giving you control over your spending wherever you are; Ordering a Wise card in Spain is straightforward, with a one-time fee of 7 EUR and standard delivery in around 14 days.



and standard delivery in around 14 days. The card is equipped with strong security features , including transaction alerts, two-factor authentication, and instant freeze/unfreeze options.



, including transaction alerts, two-factor authentication, and instant freeze/unfreeze options. Whether you’re travelling, sending money home, or managing everyday expenses, the Wise card is designed to make international payments simple, secure and cost-efficient.