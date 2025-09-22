USD accounts in Spain: Best options

What is a USD currency account? A USD currency account lets you hold and manage dollars while living in Spain. It can be a single-currency account, often provided by banks, or a multi-currency account that also supports euros and other major currencies. For expats, it offers a way to separate dollar income or savings from everyday euro spending, making it easier to transfer, save or spend without constant costly conversions. What can you do with a USD account in Spain? A USD account in Spain gives expats and internationally minded residents the tools they need to handle their money with less stress. Instead of juggling constant conversions between dollars and euros, you can keep part of your finances in the currency you use most. Here are some common ways a dollar account could fit into daily life: Get paid from abroad: If your salary, pension, or freelance income comes from the US, local USD account details make receiving payments faster and cheaper. Wise, for example, gives you account numbers to receive dollars as though you had a regular US bank account.

Save and hold dollars: Keep part of your savings in USD to protect against exchange rate shifts or for future plans in the US. Some Spanish banks also offer interest on foreign currency deposits.

Send international transfers: Move funds easily between the US and Spain, or to other countries, without relying on costly conversions each time.

Spend and withdraw directly: A linked debit card lets you pay in dollars where accepted, or withdraw cash abroad.

Switch between currencies: Multi-currency accounts give you control to convert dollars into euros or other currencies when the exchange rate is most favourable. Types of USD accounts Typical USD accounts you'll find in Spain include: Multi-currency accounts: With a multi-currency account you can keep USD together with euros and other currencies under one roof. They're made for flexibility, often coming with debit cards, mobile apps and handy tools to switch between balances whenever you need to. Wise: Lets you hold USD alongside 40+ other currencies, with low-cost conversions at the mid-market rate and a debit card you can use almost anywhere.

Revolut: Supports USD, EUR, and 30+ other currencies, with app-based budgeting tools, travel perks and different account tiers to suit your lifestyle.

Payoneer: Designed for freelancers and small businesses, offering USD receiving accounts plus other global currencies so you can easily collect payments from clients abroad. Get a Wise account Foreign currency accounts: A foreign currency account is usually built around one main currency like USD. Spanish banks often provide these options for people who want to save in dollars, invest, or cover regular international payments. Santander: Offers foreign currency accounts in USD, aimed at customers who need to save or transfer funds abroad securely through a trusted Spanish bank.

HSBC Expat: Provides current accounts in USD, GBP, or EUR with international support and fee-free payments between HSBC accounts, created for people with global lifestyles.

Best USD accounts in Spain Living in Spain while still earning or spending in US dollars can feel like juggling two worlds, but the right account makes it easier to keep everything connected. Some people prefer the reassurance of a traditional bank that gives you peace of mind and a familiar in-branch service together with some savings or deposit options in dollars. This route can work well if you want the security of a long-established bank and expect to move larger sums internationally. Others are drawn to the ease of digital providers like Wise or Revolut, which let you keep USD and euros side by side and spend abroad with a card that connects straight to your balance. For freelancers or small businesses, services like Payoneer make it easy to get paid in US dollars from international clients and manage cash flow across borders. We’ve chosen a mix of banks and specialist providers available in Spain, based on factors like supported currencies, non-resident eligibility, ease of use and how transparent their pricing is. Below is a quick snapshot of each, followed by more detailed explanations to help you make a final choice. Dollar accounts 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange USD and 40+ currencies, receive payments with local USD details and spend in 150+ countries with the Wise card. Revolut Account Open an account with a free or paid plan, hold multiple currencies including USD and gain access to travel perks and budgeting tools. Santander Foreign Currency Account A local Spanish bank that allows you to hold and manage USD directly, with online banking and branch support for transfers and investments. HSBC Expat Account Global service designed for higher-income clients, offering USD, GBP and EUR accounts along with fee-free international transfers. An HSBC Expat Credit Card can be added for worldwide spending. Payoneer Account Created for freelancers and businesses, with USD receiving accounts, multi-currency balances and a Mastercard for convenient purchases at home and abroad. Wise account Wise makes it simple to manage US dollars while living in Spain. You can open a multi-currency account online to hold USD alongside 40+ other currencies and receive money with local USD bank details as if you had a domestic account in the US. Conversions are done at the mid-market rate with a small transparent fee starting from 0.47%, and you can spend or withdraw directly from your balance using the Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. There are no monthly maintenance fees either, making it an easy option for everyday use as well as international transfers. Hold and exchange USD and 40+ other currencies

Get local USD account details for receiving payments

Use the Wise card for purchases and withdrawals around the world Account opening fee: None for personal customers; businesses customers have to pay a €50 fee to access all features.

Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of Spain and most countries globally.

Supported currencies: 40+ including USD, EUR, GBP.

Monthly fees: None.

Exchange rates: Mid-market rate. Open a Wise account Revolut account Revolut offers a fully digital account that supports USD along with more than 30 other currencies. Customers can choose a Standard plan with no monthly fee or upgrade to Plus, Premium, Metal, or Ultra plans for higher limits and added travel perks such as insurance or lounge access. Every account includes a debit card for global use, some free currency conversion up to your plan’s allowance, and instant transfers between Revolut users. Debit card included with all account tiers

Support for USD, EUR, GBP and other major currencies

Paid plans add higher allowances and lifestyle extras Account opening fee: None.

Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of Spain and other supported countries.

Supported currencies: 30+, including USD, EUR and GBP.

Monthly fees: Free for Standard plans; 32.99–€45 for higher tiers.

Exchange rates: Interbank during weekdays up to plan allowance; 0.5% fee after allowance; 1% on weekends. Santander International Account Santander’s Soluciones Divisa offers a simple, commission-free foreign currency current account, perfect for expats who want to hold US dollars without unnecessary complexity. You can open it in just a few taps through Santander’s online banking or mobile app, and, once set up, the account lets you make and receive payments or invest in the currency of your choice 100% commission-free for managing foreign currency balances and no exchange fees when withdrawing USD notes

Available in over 20 currencies, including USD, GBP, EUR, CAD, AUD, JPY, and more

Can be opened directly online Account opening fee: None.

Eligibility: Open to residents and non-residents via Santander Spain’s online banking or app.

Supported currencies: USD, GBP, EUR and several others (20+ in total).

Monthly fees: None.

Exchange rates: Santander exchange rates apply when converting between currencies or to euros, which typically include a markup. You might enjoy Banking in Spain: the best Spanish banks for expats in 2025 Read more HSBC Expat Account HSBC Expat is built for internationally mobile clients who want to manage their money in several currencies in one place. The account is based offshore in Jersey, but you can open it online from the US, Spain, or many other countries. Once set up, you can hold balances in USD, GBP and EUR, move money between them, and send international transfers without extra HSBC fees. While there isn’t a debit card linked to the account, you can apply for an HSBC Expat Credit Card for global spending and manage your money easily through HSBC’s online and mobile banking. Accounts are available in USD, GBP and EUR

Make international transfers between HSBC accounts without extra fees

Gain access to a HSBC Expat Credit Card for worldwide purchases Account opening fee: None.

Eligibility criteria: Geared toward higher-income clients. You’ll usually need to have at least £75,000 (or currency equivalent) in savings or an annual salary of £120,000 minimum.

Supported currencies: USD, GBP and EUR.

Monthly fees: None, provided you meet eligibility requirements.

Exchange rates: HSBC rates, often with preferential margins for expat customers. Payoneer Account Payoneer is built for freelancers, contractors and small businesses who need to get paid in USD. The account provides local receiving details in the US, so clients can pay you as if you had a domestic account. Balances can be held in USD and several other currencies, converted into Euros, or withdrawn to your Spanish bank. You can also use the Payoneer Mastercard to spend directly from your balance, making it a convenient option for global business payments. Local USD account details for receiving payments from US clients

Multi-currency balances with simple conversion options

Mastercard available for worldwide spending and withdrawals Account opening fee: A registration fee may apply in some countries.

Eligibility criteria: Open to verified individuals over 18 and businesses worldwide.

Supported currencies: USD, GBP, EUR, JPY, CAD, AUD and more.

Monthly fees: No monthly fees, but there is an annual 29.95 USD fee.

Fees for USD accounts in Spain Pricing can vary depending on whether you choose a traditional Spanish bank or an online provider, so it’s always worth reviewing the fee schedule before you open your account. Here are some of the most common charges to look out for: Account opening fee : Some banks in Spain may ask for an initial deposit or setup fee to open a USD account. Digital providers such as Wise and Revolut don’t charge anything to get started.

: Some banks in Spain may ask for an initial deposit or setup fee to open a USD account. Digital providers such as Wise and Revolut don’t charge anything to get started. Monthly maintenance or service fee : A regular fee that some banks apply unless you keep a minimum balance. Online providers like Wise typically don’t charge maintenance fees, making them more cost-effective for day-to-day money management.

: A regular fee that some banks apply unless you keep a minimum balance. Online providers like Wise typically don’t charge maintenance fees, making them more cost-effective for day-to-day money management. ATM withdrawal fees : Most bank accounts in Spain are set up for euro cash withdrawals, and taking out other currencies usually comes with extra costs. Santander’s foreign currency account is different, as it allows you to withdraw USD notes directly without paying exchange fees. This can be useful if you often need cash in dollars while living in Spain. For everyday flexibility abroad, specialist providers such as Wise or Revolut include a small monthly allowance of free withdrawals before applying small fees.

: Most bank accounts in Spain are set up for euro cash withdrawals, and taking out other currencies usually comes with extra costs. Santander’s foreign currency account is different, as it allows you to withdraw USD notes directly without paying exchange fees. This can be useful if you often need cash in dollars while living in Spain. For everyday flexibility abroad, specialist providers such as Wise or Revolut include a small monthly allowance of free withdrawals before applying small fees. Foreign transaction fee : Many banks add a surcharge of around 3% when you spend in a currency that isn’t held in your account. With providers like Wise, you can pay directly from your USD balance and spend using the Wise card without incurring foreign transaction fees.

: Many banks add a surcharge of around 3% when you spend in a currency that isn’t held in your account. With providers like Wise, you can pay directly from your USD balance and spend using the Wise card without incurring foreign transaction fees. Currency conversion fee or exchange rate markup : Banks often build in a margin on the exchange rate, which makes conversions more expensive. By contrast, providers like Wise use the mid-market rate with a small clear fee.

: Banks often build in a margin on the exchange rate, which makes conversions more expensive. By contrast, providers like Wise use the mid-market rate with a small clear fee. Wire or bank transfer fees: Sending USD abroad through a bank can involve fixed charges on top of less favourable exchange rates. HSBC Expat offers fee-free transfers between HSBC accounts, which can be handy for clients who already bank with them. Open a Wise account

How to use your USD account in Spain For many expats, a USD account is a flexible financial tool that bridges life between Spain and the United States. Depending on the provider or bank you choose, you can use your account in a variety of ways. International transfers: Send money from Spain to the US or other countries without needing to convert into euros first. Wise, for example, lets you transfer dollars abroad using the mid-market exchange rate and low transparent fees.

Send money from Spain to the US or other countries without needing to convert into euros first. Wise, for example, lets you transfer dollars abroad using the mid-market exchange rate and low transparent fees. Receiving payments: Freelancers, remote workers and retirees can use local USD account details to get paid directly in dollars,as if they had a US-based bank account.

Freelancers, remote workers and retirees can use local USD account details to get paid directly in dollars,as if they had a US-based bank account. Holding and exchanging funds: Keep dollars in your balance until the exchange rate looks favourable, then convert into euros or another currency when the timing works best.

Keep dollars in your balance until the exchange rate looks favourable, then convert into euros or another currency when the timing works best. Spending abroad: Use a linked debit card to pay directly from your USD balance when travelling or shopping online with US-based retailers, avoiding extra foreign transaction charges.

Use a linked debit card to pay directly from your USD balance when travelling or shopping online with US-based retailers, avoiding extra foreign transaction charges. ATM withdrawals: Take out cash in local currencies worldwide. Providers like Wise and Revolut include a set number of free withdrawals each month, making access to your money straightforward wherever you are.

Take out cash in local currencies worldwide. Providers like Wise and Revolut include a set number of free withdrawals each month, making access to your money straightforward wherever you are. Managing multiple currencies in one place: Some providers allow you to add other balances like EUR, GBP, or AUD, making it easy to keep all your international money in one place without juggling multiple accounts and providers. Get a Wise account

Conclusion Choosing the right USD account in Spain comes down to how you plan to use it. Some expats prefer the stability of a bank, with options for saving or moving larger sums through well-known and established channels. Others find that digital providers offer the flexibility they need, with multi-currency balances, simple apps and linked cards for everyday life in Spain and abroad. There is no single best account for everyone. Your choice should reflect your priorities, from earning interest and managing payments between countries to keeping costs low when you spend in different currencies. If flexibility and transparency are what you’re after, Wise is worth considering. With local USD account details, mid-market exchange rates and a debit card that works in more than 150 countries, Wise makes managing dollars alongside euros and other currencies feel effortless.