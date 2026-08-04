Non-resident tax in Spain: rules, rates, and deadlines

Key takeaways Topic What it usually means Common form Timing Tax residence Spain looks at days, economic interests, and family ties, not just paperwork Varies Reviewed by calendar year Modelo 210 Main form for many non-resident income tax situations without a permanent establishment Modelo 210 Depends on income type Unrented property An urban home may still create imputed income tax Modelo 210 Usually filed in the following calendar year Rental income Non-residents may owe tax on Spanish rental income Modelo 210 Often quarterly, or annually where grouping rules apply Sale-related tax A property sale can trigger capital gains tax and a 3% buyer withholding Modelo 210 and buyer’s Modelo 211 After completion, under AEAT deadlines

Who counts as a non-resident for Spanish tax? Spain splits tax rules between residents and non-residents, affecting what income is taxed and how you file. For a broader overview of how the system works, see Expatica’s guide to taxes in Spain. How Spain decides tax residence AEAT says tax residence is based on facts, not labels, relying primarily on three core criteria: You spend more than 183 days in Spain in the calendar year. Your main economic interests or business base are in Spain. Your spouse and dependent minor children usually live in Spain, which can create a presumption of residence. A common question is what evidence Spain may look at if your position is challenged. AEAT can review travel patterns, where you work, where your income-producing assets are, family location, and tax residence certificates from another country. If two countries could both treat you as resident, treaty tie-breaker rules may then decide the answer. You can check AEAT’s official residence criteria here: AEAT tax residence criteria. Immigration status is not the same as tax status A visa, Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero or TIE card, residence registration, or even owning a home in Spain does not automatically settle your tax status. One thing worth knowing is that AEAT looks at the full calendar-year facts, so your immigration paperwork and your tax treatment may not line up neatly. A visa or TIE card does not automatically update your position with AEAT, so if your facts changed during the year, you may still need to check which tax regime applies for that calendar year.

Which Spanish taxes can non-residents owe? Non-resident tax in Spain is not one single bill. It is a group of possible obligations that depend on whether you own property, rent it out, sell it, or earn other Spanish-source income through no permanent establishment. Modelo 210, imputed income, and property ownership Modelo 210 is the form most readers come across because AEAT uses it for many non-resident income tax situations without a permanent establishment. That includes imputed income from certain urban properties, rental income, capital gains, and some refund claims. If you own an urban property in Spain and do not rent it out, Spain may still treat it as producing imputed income under Impuesto sobre la Renta de no Residentes or IRNR. In simple terms, the system assumes a notional benefit from using or holding the property, even when no rent is collected. For example, if you own a holiday home that sits empty all year, you may still need to file Modelo 210 based on the property’s valor catastral, the cadastral value. This is separate from property taxes in Spain, including Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles or IBI, which is the local council property tax. Rental income, capital gains, and related property taxes If you rent out a Spanish property as a non-resident, Spain can usually tax that Spanish-source income. If you later sell the property, the sale can trigger capital gains tax, and the buyer usually withholds 3% of the sale price as an advance payment toward your final Spanish tax position. Here is how it’s typical split: Ongoing obligations: Rental income tax, and imputed income for periods when the property is not rented

Rental income tax, and imputed income for periods when the property is not rented Sale-related obligations: Capital gains tax, typically 19%, and the buyer’s 3% withholding

Capital gains tax, typically 19%, and the buyer’s 3% withholding Local charge to keep separate: Plusvalía municipal, a municipal tax on land value increase, which is not the same as national capital gains tax If you rent for part of the year and use the home yourself for the rest, you may need both treatments in the same year: rental income for the rental period, and imputed income for the days the property was not rented. Are you thinking of selling? Expatica’s guide to selling property in Spain as a non-resident covers the property-sale side in more detail. Banking Best bank accounts for non-residents in Spain Read more

Tax rates, deductions, and who can claim expenses Spanish non-resident income tax relies on specific criteria to calculate what you owe and whether you can claim expenses against your earnings. Applicable rates and deduction rules vary depending on your tax country of residence and the type of Spanish income generated. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Spain? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website The 19% vs 24% rules For many categories of general non-resident income, the rate commonly used is 24%. Residents of EU member states and qualifying EEA countries often use 19% for relevant general non-resident income instead, subject to current AEAT rules and proof of residence. Capital gains on property sales are commonly taxed at 19%, which is different from ongoing rental or imputed income treatment. Scenario Likely rate Expenses may be deductible? What to verify Imputed income on unrented urban property, EU or qualifying EEA resident 19% No, usually not Residence status and current AEAT rule Imputed income on unrented urban property, other non-resident 24% No, usually not Residence status and property type Rental income, EU or qualifying EEA resident 19% Often yes, if directly linked and supported Eligible expenses and proof Rental income, UK, US, or many other non-resident cases Often 24% Yes, following recent court rulings Net income calculation, expense proof, and AEAT treatment Capital gains on a Spanish property sale Commonly 19% Sale costs may affect the calculation Final gain, withholding, and filing route This table is a guide, not a substitute for checking current AEAT rules and your residence country. EU/EEA, UK, and other non-resident scenarios Non-resident property owners in Spain are no longer divided as strictly on expense deductions as they used to be, though key differences remain. • EU and qualifying EEA residents: Pay a 19% tax rate on net rental income and deduct directly linked expenses as standard. • UK, US, and other non-EU residents: Pay a 24% tax rate, but can now also calculate their tax on net income after expenses thanks to recent court rulings. While this levels the playing field for deductible costs, the headline tax percentage still differs depending on where you reside. A British property owner in Marbella spent three years paying a flat 24% tax on his gross rental income because he kept reading out-of-date 2021 forum posts claiming non-EU landlords could not deduct a single euro in expenses. He only realized things had shifted after a local tax advisor mentioned a National Court ruling that allowed non-EU owners to deduct legitimate property expenses, opening the door for him to file a refund claim for overpaid taxes within the standard four-year limit. However, because the State can appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court, property owners should seek tailored guidance from a qualified tax professional rather than acting on unverified advice or assuming a refund is automatic.

Deadlines, forms, and what you need before filing Once you know which tax may apply, the next issue is action. Deadlines vary by scenario, and AEAT has updated some filing options, so it is worth checking the latest timetable before you pay anything. Deadlines by tax scenario AEAT says Modelo 210 deadlines change depending on the kind of income. For many readers, the key difference is between unrented property, rental income, and property sales. The official deadlines page is here: AEAT form and deadline page. Scenario Common form Typical filing window Payment note How to verify Unrented urban property (Imputed income) Modelo 210 2025 & earlier: 1 Jan – 31 Dec of following year2026 onwards: 1 Apr – 31 Dec of following year Direct debit available 1 Jan – 23 Dec (up to 2025) or 1 Apr – 23 Dec (from 2026) Check AEAT deadline page Rental income (Annual grouping) Modelo 210 2024 & 2025: 1 Jan – 20 Jan of following year2026 onwards: 1 Apr – 20 Apr of following year Direct debit available 1–15 Jan (up to 2025) or 1–15 Apr (from 2026) Check AEAT deadline page Rental income (Declared separately) Modelo 210 Up to Sept 2026:First 20 days of April, July, October, and January (quarterly)From Oct 2026: 1 Apr – 20 Apr of following year Direct debit available during the first 15 days of the filing window Check AEAT rule for your income Property sale by non-resident Modelo 210 Within 3 months once 1 month has passed from date of conveyance Buyer usually withholds 3% Check AEAT deadline page Zero-fee returns Modelo 210 1 January – 20 January of the year following accrual Applies when no tax balance is due Check AEAT instructions Refund situations Modelo 210 From 1 February of the year following accrual (up to 4-year statute limit) Processing starts after the accrual year ends Check AEAT instructions Deadlines and filing rules can change, so treat this table as a route map, not the final authority. If you need to send money to Spain from abroad for a tax bill or recurring property cost, compare the total cost, not just the transfer fee. Santander, BBVA, and CaixaBank may be convenient if you already bank there, but it is still worth checking the exchange rate you are offered. Documents and details to gather first Before you file, it helps to gather the same core details a gestor would ask for. That usually includes your NIE or NIF, property address, ownership share, latest IBI receipt, valor catastral, rental records if relevant, sale documents if relevant, and proof of tax residence where treaty or deduction rules depend on it. If you need a refresher on the identification side, Expatica’s guide to the NIE number in Spain explains the basics. Keep the latest IBI receipt handy, because it often contains the cadastral details needed to calculate imputed income or verify property references. If you are claiming any potentially deductible rental expense, keep invoices and bank records as well.

Common mistakes, penalties, and scam warnings Most problems start with an assumption that sounds reasonable but is wrong in Spanish tax practice. The most common ones includde: Assuming no tax is due if the property is not rented

Confusing IBI with IRNR

Using the wrong rate because a website gave only one headline answer

Forgetting that co-owners may each need their own filing

Missing the switch from non-resident to resident treatment when life in Spain changes

Reporting rental income but forgetting imputed income for private-use periods

Treating a TIE card or visa as proof of tax residency by itself If you file late or miss a payment, surcharges, interest, or formal penalties may follow, depending on the situation and whether you regularize before AEAT contacts you. The risk here is not only the extra cost, but also delay and stress later, especially when you come to sell. One thing worth knowing is that tax scams exist too. If you receive a message claiming to be from AEAT and asking for urgent payment or personal data, verify it through official AEAT channels or your adviser before acting.

Double taxation, treaties, and when to get advice A double tax treaty agreement can reduce the risk of paying tax twice on the same income, but it does not automatically remove the Spanish filing obligation. Spain may still tax Spanish rental income or a gain on Spanish property, while your home country often deals with relief through a foreign tax credit or treaty mechanism. For example, if you live in Germany and receive rental income from a Spanish apartment, Spain may tax that income first because the property is in Spain. Germany may then give credit or relief under the treaty, but you still usually need to handle the Spanish side correctly. Speak to a tax professional if you may be resident in two countries, sold property, had a mixed resident and non-resident year, or are dealing with large amounts or uncertain deductions. This article is general information, not personal tax advice.

What changes when you become a Spanish tax resident? The handover point matters because Spain treats you as resident or non-resident for the full calendar year under its internal rules, and treaty position can affect the outcome. If your days in Spain increase, your family settles there, or Spain becomes the center of your economic interests, your filing route may change from non-resident treatment into the resident framework. That is why a part-year move can be more complicated than it looks. If you think you have crossed into resident territory, review Expatica’s main guide to income tax in Spain and get advice on timing, evidence, and treaty position before you assume the old non-resident route still fits.

Manage your Spanish money across currencies with Wise The Wise account lets you hold euros alongside other currencies, converting funds at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees. Holding a dedicated euro balance can help you settle payments without mixing everything into a single account. Wise supports international money management rather than tax filing or residency advice, so you will still need direct guidance from AEAT or a qualified professional for the legal side. Open a Wise account