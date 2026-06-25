Selling Property in Spain as a Non-Resident: Guide 2026

Who is considered a non-resident in Spain? The Spanish tax authorities consider you to be a resident of Spain if you reside in Spain for more than 183 days during the calendar year, or if Spain is the core of your economic activities and interests. If you’re not resident in Spain for over 183 days in a year, you may not be considered a Spanish tax resident. This may mean that your sale of a Spanish property is treated differently compared to the sale of a property by a Spanish tax resident. It’s also helpful to note that rules can differ depending on where your normal residence is located. Capital Gains Tax on a Spanish property sale, for example, may be treated differently if you’re a habitual resident in another EU country, Iceland, Norway or Liechtenstein As tax is complex – and even more complicated if you’re navigating an unfamiliar system – you’ll need to get professional advice to ensure you comply with all your legal obligations.

Preparing your property for sale Before you sell your property there are a few things you can do to get everything organised: Gather the relevant property documents , including title deeds and the contract of sale you were given when you bought the property

, including title deeds and the contract of sale you were given when you bought the property Collect any required permits if you have made alterations, extensions or changes to the building, to show it’s legally compliant

if you have made alterations, extensions or changes to the building, to show it’s legally compliant Make your property market-ready – consider updating interior decor and making the property a blank canvas for a buyer One document to check is the Energy Performance Certificate (Certificado de Eficiencia Energética). You will likely have been given this when you moved into the home, but it does need renewing, usually every ten years. You can’t legally market the property without a valid certificate, making it a crucial pre-sale job. Housing Basics Home renovation in Spain Read more Navigating the Spanish property market Navigating an unfamiliar property market can be tricky, but the good news is that there are many reliable real estate agents who have experience dealing with foreign and non-resident buyers, who typically speak great English to help make the process more straightforward. The seller is usually responsible for paying real estate agent fees, so plan for this when you get started. Commission structures do vary based on the agent and property type, but usually run from about 3% to 6%, plus 21% Spanish VAT. Having a great agent on hand will cost you – but as real estate sales prices in Spain are usually fixed through a negotiation between the seller and buyer’s representatives, having someone you trust on hand can also help ensure you achieve a fair price for your property.

Understanding the legal process for non-resident property sales in Spain To sell a property in Spain as a non-resident you’ll need some local support to manage advertising the property, viewings, and the legal side of the transfer. Generally the seller will engage a real estate agent to support the property sale. It’s also mandatory to have a notary when selling property in Spain, who acts as a neutral party in the transfer and ensures all the legal processes are carried out properly. The buyer will usually choose the notary – your real estate agent can advise you on this if the buyer doesn’t have a preferred candidate for the role. Your real estate agent will support the initial sale process, including marketing and negotiating the price. The notary then plays their role in the legal transfer of the property. You may also choose to have a local representative with power of attorney, and a tax advisor or other legal support depending on the complexity of managing the sale and any resulting tax payments. The role of a local tax identification number You’ll need your NIE – foreigner’s registration number – when you sell a Spanish property. If you have bought the property yourself previously – or if you’ve registered for Spanish tax, opened a bank account or had other cause to communicate with the authorities there you probably already have your NIE. If you’re a non-resident of Spain and don’t have an NIE yet, you can get yours through your local Spanish consulate wherever you live. Appointing a representative (Poder Notarial) It’s common as a non-resident to have a local representative who has Power of Attorney – often known as a Poder Notarial, to act on your behalf if you can’t be physically present to complete the sale of your property. Generally sellers appoint a real estate lawyer or solicitor who can act on their behalf in this capacity.

Key taxes when selling property in Spain as a non-resident Let’s look at an overview of the main taxes a non-resident seller may face in Spain. Taxes do change – verify rates and rules using official sources and consider using a local tax advisor. Bear in mind also that you may be liable for some tax in the country you reside in, as well as anything owed in Spain. Capital gains tax (CGT) for non-residents – CGT in Spain is calculated based on the rise in the value of your property. Flat non-resident CGT rates are usually 19% – 24%. If you’re selling a main home in Spain to move to another main home in the EU, Iceland, Norway or Liechtenstein some taxes may be waived.

– CGT in Spain is calculated based on the rise in the value of your property. Flat non-resident CGT rates are usually 19% – 24%. If you’re selling a main home in Spain to move to another main home in the EU, Iceland, Norway or Liechtenstein some taxes may be waived. Municipal property taxes – Spain has a local tax based on increases in land value since the previous transfer called Plusvalía Municipal. Calculations can be done in different ways depending on the situation – get advice on this and ensure you agree with the buyer who will cover this cost before you complete.

– Spain has a local tax based on increases in land value since the previous transfer called Plusvalía Municipal. Calculations can be done in different ways depending on the situation – get advice on this and ensure you agree with the buyer who will cover this cost before you complete. Withholding tax for non-resident sellers – The buyer of your property must withhold 3% of the sale price as an advance payment toward the seller’s potential CGT liability. This is a standard legal mechanism to support tax compliance. Most sellers have a representative with power of attorney support the completion process to ensure this withholding is completed properly, and you pay the right amount in the end. Taxes Property taxes in Spain: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

What documents are needed to sell property in Spain? Having the correct documents ready is crucial for a smooth sale. Usually the documents for a non-resident to sell property in Spain include: Property title deeds – nota simple

Property survey – Certificado de inspección técnica del edificio

Contract of sale from the point of purchasing the home – escritura de compraventa

Energy certificate – certificado de eficiencia energética

Proof of payment of property tax and other mandatory bills

Your own ID document and NIE number

Costs of selling property in Spain as a non-resident There are a few more potential costs beyond the main taxes which may include: Real estate agent commission: 3% – 6% plus VAT at 21%

3% – 6% plus VAT at 21% Legal and professional fees: 1% – 2% of the sale value

1% – 2% of the sale value Energy Performance Certificate: 100 EUR – 500 EUR

Pre-sale preparation costs: Very variable depending on the situation

Repatriating your sale proceeds: the financial transfer After your sale has been completed you’ll likely want to repatriate your funds by transferring it from Spain to your bank account in your home country. Unfortunately it’s pretty common for people to lose money in this process without even realizing it, through exchange rate markups and additional fees from some providers. Compare total costs before choosing a provider. When sending large international transfers, the exchange rate matters as much as fees. Some banks may add a markup to the exchange rate — it’s worth checking with your provider before arranging your transfer, a percentage fee can ramp up very quickly with high value transfers. This is in addition to the transfer fee you pay but it’s not always easy to see as it’s built into the rate you’re offered when you arrange your transaction. Bringing home funds from a foreign property sale: Chris chose Wise Wise can help to repatriate your funds after selling a property in Spain. Your euros are converted with the mid-market rate and transparent fees – there’s even an automatic fee discount for higher value transfers. Here’s what Chris, a Wise customer, has to say about the service: “Brilliant service all the way from our house sale in Spain through to then transferring euros to GBP into a UK account. Would definitely recommend to everyone.” *In this example, the customer name was changed for privacy. The customer wasn’t paid to share their review. Review collected from Trustpilot in August 2025. Send money with Wise! When sending money home from the sale of your Spanish property using your bank might feel like the obvious choice, but it’s worth comparing providers. Wise may offer competitive rates and convenience for international transfers. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with a small, transparent fee when you make a transfer. You can also use the Wise Account to receive and hold funds in 40+ currencies, and then convert to your home currency only when you’re ready. This lets you wait for a great rate, or hold a balance in euros for future use if you’d prefer. Open a Wise account