Non-resident mortgages in Spain for expats

If you live outside Spain and want clarity before speaking to lenders or brokers, this guide shows how Spain’s non-resident rules can change your deposit, documents, and risk.

How non-resident mortgages in Spain work Foreign buyers can usually get a Spanish mortgage, even with overseas income. If you first need a broader market view, Expatica’s mortgages in Spain guide covers the general market. Non-resident mortgages are a normal part of the Spanish market, but lenders usually apply tighter funding limits, closer document checks, and extra scrutiny to overseas income. Non-resident usually refers to tax or residence status, not nationality. Resident vs non-resident mortgage rules Typical market practice, as of late 2026, often looks like this, although lender policies can differ: Status Typical LTV Common term Usual document burden Practical effect Resident buying a main home Often up to 80% Often longer Mainly Spanish income and local paperwork Less cash upfront Non-resident buyer Often around 50% to 70% Often 15 to 25 years More proof of income, debts, and source of funds More cash upfront Non-residents may still be able to find offers from major local banks such as Santander, CaixaBank, and BBVA. However, their file often needs to work harder on affordability and paper trail. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Fixed, variable, and mixed rates Spanish mortgages usually come in fixed, variable, or mixed formats. Variable loans often track Euribor, a common eurozone reference rate, so your payment can move over time, while fixed loans trade a higher starting rate for steadier budgeting. A lower starting payment is not automatically the better deal. Mixed mortgages begin with a fixed period and then switch to variable, so the right fit depends on how much payment certainty you want and how comfortable you are with future rate changes. For current market context, see Expatica’s Spain mortgage rates. Mortgages Mortgage rates in Spain Read more

Who can qualify and how much you may borrow Approval usually depends on affordability, job stability, age, country of residence, income currency, deposit size, and property type together. While stronger profiles often get better terms, there is no single national rulebook that guarantees approval. Euro income can sometimes make the file simpler, but EEA borrowers are not all treated the same. Eligibility checks lenders use Spanish lenders look at the same core areas, but non-resident files often have to prove them in more detail: Stable salary, pension, or business income

Recent tax returns and bank statements

Existing loans and monthly commitments

Credit history in your home country

Proof of savings and source of deposit funds

Sworn translations or apostilles where requested Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip A clean income profile can still stall if your paperwork is spread across several countries or accounts. Spanish lenders usually want the source of funds explained clearly, not just the balance shown on screen. LTV, debt ratios, and term limits LTV means loan-to-value, the share of the property price or valuation that the bank will fund. Lenders also look at your debt ratio, meaning how much of your monthly income already goes to debt, and your age, because many want the mortgage repaid by a certain point later in your life. In practice, you can qualify on income but still fall short on deposit. This often happens when the bank funds a lower percentage than expected or when the tasación, the lender’s official property valuation, comes in below the agreed purchase price.

Documents and steps in the process Preparation matters because non-resident applications can slow down fast when translations, tax documents, or property paperwork are incomplete. The smoothest route is to gather your personal documents early, then move to property-specific paperwork once your budget is realistic. The document checklist You will usually need: Passport or national ID

NIE number in Spain, the foreigner ID used for tax and property transactions

Payslips, pension statements, or business accounts

Recent tax returns and bank statements

Details of existing loans and other monthly debts

Proof of deposit funds and their origin

Property papers, such as a reservation agreement or contrato de arras, an earnest money contract

A nota simple, the land registry extract showing ownership and registered charges, when the lender requests it Non-Spanish documents may need a sworn translation, and some lenders may also ask for legalization or apostille depending on the document trail. Government & Law ID numbers in Spain: NIE, DNI, NIF, and social security Read more From pre-approval to notary 1 Pre-approval: You share your finances and get a rough borrowing range. 2 Property selection: You choose the home and keep contract deadlines realistic. 3 Tasación: The bank orders the official valuation. 4 Formal offer: The lender confirms the rate, term, and conditions. 5 FEIN review: You receive the FEIN, the standardized European information sheet, plus warning documents. 6 Reflection period: Spanish law gives at least 10 calendar days before you can be bound. 7 Notary signing: The notary checks that you understand the mortgage before the deed is signed. Many buyers also handle opening a Spanish bank account before completion so taxes, mortgage payments, and utilities have a local payment route.

Costs to budget for before and after completion Buyers often underestimate the cash needed. Even if the headline mortgage looks manageable, regional taxes, valuation fees, legal help, and document costs can push the real cash requirement far above the deposit. Upfront taxes and fees The exact mix depends on whether you buy a resale or a new build, and where in Spain the property sits. Property transfer tax (impuesto sobre transmisiones patrimoniales), AJD, actos jurídicos documentados, can vary by autonomous community, so always verify the local rate. Cost When it applies Why it varies Deposit Before completion Depends on lender LTV and valuation Tasación Before final approval Valuer and property type ITP on many resale homes At purchase Regional tax rules IVA and AJD on many new builds At purchase National and regional tax rules Legal, translation, and admin costs During the process Complexity of the file and property Worked example: on a €300,000 resale home with a 70% mortgage, the deposit is €90,000. Once you add local transfer tax, valuation, legal help, and any translation or registry-related outlays, the cash needed rises above the deposit. This is why a Spain-wide rule of thumb can mislead buyers. Ongoing taxes, insurance, and other costs Beyond the mortgage payment, it’s important to budget for insurance, IBI, community fees, maintenance, and sometimes non-resident tax. IBI, impuesto sobre bienes inmuebles, is the local property tax based on cadastral value, while IRNR, impuesto sobre la renta de no residentes, is Spain’s non-resident income tax regime. Before you commit, make sure your budget reflects the wider steps involved in buying property in Spain. If you later plan to rent the home, local housing regulations in Spain and home insurance in Spain can matter as much as the mortgage itself. Note that short-term rental licensing and tax treatment can vary by region and owner status. Buying & Selling Spanish real estate: buying a house in Spain Read more

Risks to be aware of and how to compare offers responsibly The safest comparison is not the lowest headline rate. Look at the rate type, TAE, deposit requirement, fees, currency exposure, flexibility, and the legal protections that apply before you sign. Currency, rate, and valuation risk If your salary or savings are not in euros, exchange-rate moves can change the real cost of both the deposit and the monthly payment. If the mortgage is variable, Euribor changes can also raise or lower future payments. There is also valuation risk. If you agree to buy at €300,000, expect the bank to lend 70%, and the valuation comes in lower than the purchase price, the bank may lend against the lower figure instead. This can leave you needing more cash just before completion. How Spanish mortgage law protects borrowers Spain’s mortgage law, Ley 5/2019, gives individual borrowers stronger pre-contract information and a notary check before signature. Read the FEIN carefully: It sets out the lender’s offer in a standardized format.

It sets out the lender’s offer in a standardized format. Check the TAE, not just the rate: TAE helps you compare interest plus some core costs.

TAE helps you compare interest plus some core costs. Use the reflection period: Ask about linked insurance, early repayment, and variable-rate scenarios before signing.

Ask about linked insurance, early repayment, and variable-rate scenarios before signing. Treat the notary visit as a real checkpoint: Raise anything that still sounds unclear or too sales-led.