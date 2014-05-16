In need of a flexible rental in Spain? Check out Homelike. This easy-to-use property portal has a whole host of temporary, fully furnished rentals so you can find a place to stay. Start your adventure right and find your next long-term stay with Homelike.

Many housing laws in Spain relate to its busy holiday letting industry. This bustling sector sees more than 13 million visitors flock to Spain each year.

Renting laws

Some of the most important housing laws refer to the private rental sector in Spain. Landlords must adhere to certain regulations around protecting the rights of tenants.

Drawing up contracts

Whether you’re a tenant or a landlord, you should always have a written tenancy agreement. It should be clear as to whether it’s a long-term or short-term agreement; the latter provides the tenant with fewer rights.

For example, long-term tenants can stay in the property for a number of years on a rolling basis, while short-term tenants need to leave as soon as the initial contract ends.

Contract lengths

Long-term contracts last for at least a year. If you agree to a one-year contract, this renews each year on its expiry up to a minimum three-year term – unless the tenant chooses to break it or the landlord had clearly specified otherwise at the start.

After three years, the landlord can terminate the contract by giving 30 days’ notice.

Protecting deposits

Tenancy deposits in Spain must sit in a third-party scheme. Owners must return the deposit within one month when the tenancy ends.

If the landlord needs to use some of the deposit to fix damage caused by the tenant, they can make a claim on this, and if needs be the third party can adjudicate on disputes.

Tenants in Spain don’t pay for normal wear-and-tear that occurs during their rental period.

Find out more about tenancy agreements in our full guide on renting in Spain.