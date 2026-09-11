What is Bizum in Spain? A guide for expats and newcomers

If you’re wondering what Bizum is in Spain, it’s an online payment service built into the apps of participating Spanish banks, letting people send and request money using only a phone number. It can also be used to pay some merchants, and sometimes pay in person without full account details. Bizum is a part of everyday life in Spain, from splitting a bill to paying a friend back after dinner. For expats and those who are new to Spain, Bizum access depends on your bank, account setup, and provider rules. With this in mind, it’s important not to assume that every foreigner, phone number, or non-Spanish setup will work the same way. This guide explains how Bizum works, who usually can use it, what to check with your bank, and when a Wise account might be more practical for cross-border money.

What Bizum is and why it matters in Spain Bizum is Spain’s bank-integrated instant payment system. Normally, you don’t download a separate wallet. Instead, you activate it within the mobile app of a participating provider and link it to the account you want to use. Once it’s active, you can send money to friends, request money back, pay at some online checkouts, donate to approved causes, and in some cases pay in person. This range of uses is a big part of how Bizum has grown out of being a niche app, and is now a normal part of daily life in Spain.

How Bizum works day to day For most people, getting set up on Bizum is fairly simple. You check that your provider supports Bizum, open the bank app, and turn on the service in the payments area. Because Bizum sits inside a banking app, it also helps to understand the basics of mobile banking in Spain before you start. Sending and requesting money For standard person-to-person transfers, you choose the Bizum option in your banking app, select a contact or type in a mobile number, enter an amount, and confirm. If the other person already uses Bizum, the money often reaches them in seconds. A request for money is different from a completed payment. Before you confirm, make sure to check the recipient name, number, and amount carefully. Completed person-to-person Bizum payments move fast and are not something you can normally undo with a simple button. Paying online and in person Bizum isn’t just for splitting bills. Some Spanish online stores will have a ‘Pay with Bizum’ option at checkout. If you select this option, all you have to do is enter your mobile number, and approve the purchase in your banking app. Some banks and merchants also support in-person payments, often through Bizum Pay, QR, or contactless flows. This is separate from standard card acceptance, and availability varies a lot, so make sure to check the checkout screen or your bank app rather than assume every merchant offers it. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Spain? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website

Who can use Bizum in Spain? Many expats, newcomers, and other international residents can use Bizum in Spain, but access isn’t automatic. In practice, compatibility depends on a participating banking provider, a supported account setup, and the bank’s onboarding and security rules. In your first weeks in Spain, you usually need the local basics in place before Bizum becomes useful. Setting up banking in Spain and opening a Spanish bank account often needs to come first. Bizum’s official guidance centers on compatible Spanish or Andorran IBANs. IBAN stands for International Bank Account Number, and Spanish ones normally start with ES. A short-term visitor may not have the banking setup needed, and some banks may request identity checks or resident documentation before Bizum becomes available. What expats and foreigners need to check Bizum is featured prominently on the homescreen for many popular banking apps in Spain. Generally though, a Spanish bank account needs four things you can check to ensure you can get set up on Bizum: Does the bank offer Bizum?

Is your account linked to a compatible IBAN?

Can your mobile number be registered with the account?

Are there extra ID or app security steps you’ll need to complete? Some official Bizum guidance says a foreign phone number may work when it is linked to a compatible Spanish or Andorran account, but you should still confirm this with your provider because setup rules may differ. Insider Tip: Many newcomers look for a standalone Bizum app, but activation usually sits inside the payments or transfers section of the bank’s own app.

Bizum fees, limits, and bank-specific rules For personal use, Bizum is usually free in Spain. Bizum itself confirms on its site that there are no user costs attached to the service, but notes that individual banks can still charge fees for using it. What changes more often are the limits and extra payment features attached to your bank. A common question is whether old Bizum limit articles are still reliable. These can often be outdated, because Bizum is bank-integrated and supported features can change over time. When in doubt, check with your bank for the latest information on Bizum limits. Specific variables to check with your bank include: The maximum amount per transfer.

Any daily or monthly sending limits.

Whether online merchant payments are enabled.

Whether in-person or QR payments are available.

Whether your provider allows a foreign number on the account.

What happens if a payment or request goes wrong Why rules vary by bank Because Bizum is integrated with each provider’s app, the flow won’t look exactly the same everywhere. CaixaBank, BBVA, Banco Santander, Banco Sabadell, and ING may present the service a little differently, and some banks support more payment types than others. Verify the live rules in your own app or provider help pages instead of assuming one screenshot, limit, or workaround applies everywhere.

Common problems and safety risks Most Bizum payments between people are designed for speed, which is convenient until things go wrong. The two main risks around using Bizum are simple human error, and scams that rely on rushed approval. When using Bizum, the key things to be wary of include: Wrong number or wrong person: if you confirm a completed payment to the wrong contact, there isn’t a simple cancel button that will allow you to reverse it. Pending requests: a money request is not the same as money already sent. You’ll usually be prompted with the option to accept or reject it in the app. Marketplace scams: Bizum can be handy with people you know, but it is a poor choice for strangers on peer-to-peer selling platforms unless you fully trust the deal. Name mismatch: If the app shows a name that does not match who you expect, stop immediately and recheck all the relevant details before you approve anything. What to do if a payment goes wrong If you send money to the wrong person, contact the recipient right away and then contact your bank through the app or support line. If the problem is a pending request, review it carefully before accepting, and if you suspect fraud, tell your bank immediately and follow their instructions. Bizum’s own guidance points users back to their provider for case-specific help. Your bank, not a generic overview page, can tell you which records, reports, or recovery options may apply in your situation.