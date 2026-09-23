Unemployment insurance in the Netherlands: WW guide

Insurance
Facing job loss as an expat in the Netherlands is stressful enough without having to decipher local benefit bureaucracy. Dutch unemployment insurance (WW-uitkering, managed by UWV) is an earned entitlement rather than general welfare, but securing it depends heavily on your work history, dismissal terms, and visa status.
Below is a breakdown of eligibility criteria, strict application deadlines, and IND residency rules to protect your stay.
WW, often called a WW-uitkering, is an employee insurance benefit based on insured work. It is different from municipal or means-tested support.
It sits inside the wider social security in the Netherlands system, but UWV handles the claim and payment side.
For calculations, UWV may use your sv-loon, the social security salary on your payslip, to work out your dagloon, the average daily wage behind the benefit.
If you are asking who qualifies for WW in the Netherlands, start with this checklist:
Check UWV’s English eligibility page against your latest payslips and contract.
Expats can often get WW if they meet the same rules as other employees, but immigration consequences still depend on the person. Permit type, permanent residence, and any later need for public-funds support can all have an impact.
WW and municipal social assistance can raise different residence questions. A temporary permit holder should check IND before applying for any fallback public-funds benefit, because WW and means-tested support may have different consequences.
Before you file, compare your contract position with Dutch employment law and labor rights and check work-related visas in the Netherlands plus IND guidance.
WW pays 75% of your average monthly unemployment benefit income for the first 2 months, then 70% after that. UWV bases this on your dagloon and related sv-loon, so the exact amount depends on your recent insured earnings and current legal caps.
The Dutch unemployment benefit duration runs from 3 months to 2 years. If you worked 4 out of the last 5 years, the benefit can go beyond the basic 3 months.
|Factor
|Why it matters
|Where to check
|sv-loon
|Forms the salary base for the calculation
|Payslip, UWV
|dagloon
|Sets the daily value behind your WW payment
|Mijn UWV
|Employment history
|Affects whether you get only 3 months or longer
|UWV
|Current maximum daily wage
|Caps high-income calculations and changes over time
|UWV, Government.nl
For the latest estimate and current cap, check Mijn UWV.
Apply from 1 week before your first day of unemployment until 1 week after it. Filing late can temporarily reduce your payment.
Set up access to Mijn UWV through DigiD or an eligible EU login.
Open the unemployment benefit form, aanvragen WW-uitkering, in Mijn UWV.
Keep your latest payslip, most recent contract, unemployment date, and bank account number ready.
Submit the form and watch for the decision letter, which UWV says usually arrives within 4 weeks of your first unemployment day.
Ask UWV about an advance payment, voorschot, if the first reporting cycle leaves you short on cash.
If you want payment to a foreign account, NetherlandsWorldwide says the post route is usually required, although many readers use a Dutch account with ING, ABN AMRO, or Rabobank.
Get DigiD working and gather your termination paperwork before your final workday, because the claim window moves fast. It also helps to have your BSN details in order before you apply, and be prepared that some portal steps may only be available in Dutch.
If you live abroad or want to use a foreign account, confirm the process on UWV’s application page and NetherlandsWorldwide.
Your obligations start when you file the claim, not when approval arrives, so you should start looking for work right away.
Payments can be reduced or stopped if you ignore these rules. After several months, a wider strategy for finding jobs in the Netherlands may matter more than waiting for a perfect match.
Private unemployment insurance in the Netherlands exists, but it is not common for most employees, with most workers relying on standard employee insurance.
The main routes to check are UWV voluntary coverage, employer or CAO top-ups such as PAWW, and case-specific commercial products. UWV’s optional routes usually have a 13-week window after compulsory coverage ends or after you start working abroad.
Readers comparing safety nets more broadly may also want to look at insurance in the Netherlands because unemployment cover is only one piece of the picture. Many freelancers find out too late that moving from payroll into zzp work can close off automatic unemployment coverage unless they act within the voluntary-insurance window.
Confirm coverage through UWV, your CAO or employer handbook, and any product terms before you assume you are protected.
ZZP’ers and freelancers do not usually build WW rights the same way employees do. But you may still have options if you recently moved from salaried work into self-employment or if you combine freelance work with part-time employment.
Whether you qualify depends on your category: former employee, mixed-income worker, or fully self-employed. If you are weighing self-employed unemployment insurance in the Netherlands, check UWV voluntary insurance first and Bbz only as a separate fallback.
If WW is refused or runs out, do not assume the next step is the same support under another name. You may need to check municipal social assistance, Bbz if your business ends, employer or CAO supplements, or other income-support routes, and these can have different immigration effects.
Use this quick next-step list to speed the process up:
If you are managing money across two countries, it can help to compare your household income against minimum wage and average salary in the Netherlands and use a tool like Wise to move funds or hold euros alongside another currency.
Cross-border cases depend on which country insured you. In some situations that will not be the Netherlands, even if you live here, so check the competent country before you file.
PD U1 proves insured work periods across countries. PD U2 is the route that can let you take Dutch WW to another EU/EEA country or Switzerland while you look for work there, usually for up to 3 months.
If you live abroad, use a foreign account, or need Dutch forms, expect extra admin and sometimes Dutch-only steps. If you need to move money between countries while job-searching, Wise or another multi-currency service can help with transfers, but UWV and NetherlandsWorldwide should still be your first stop for benefit rules.
Before travel, confirm PD U2 timing with UWV and use NetherlandsWorldwide for cross-border applications and optional insurance.
FAQ
Yes, in principle, if they meet the same insured-work and lost-hours rules as other employees. Residence rights, permit type, and fallback benefits can still affect the practical choice, so check UWV and IND when relevant.
It can, but the answer depends on the permit type and the benefit involved. WW and broader public-funds support are not identical, so use IND as the final authority on residence consequences.
Usually not in the same way as employees, but former employees and mixed-income workers may still have rights or voluntary options. The key checks are your employment history, timing, and whether you can still enter UWV voluntary coverage.
Sometimes. If the route is allowed, you may be able to take WW to another EU/EEA country or Switzerland for a limited period through PD U2, but verify the conditions with UWV or NetherlandsWorldwide before you leave.
Did you find this guide helpful?