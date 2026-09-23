Unemployment insurance in the Netherlands: WW guide

Below is a breakdown of eligibility criteria, strict application deadlines, and IND residency rules to protect your stay.

Key takeaways Who WW is for: Available to insured employees who lose at least 5 hours of work per week (or half their hours if working under 10 hours) and meet the 26-out-of-36-weeks requirement.

Available to insured employees who lose at least 5 hours of work per week (or half their hours if working under 10 hours) and meet the 26-out-of-36-weeks requirement. Claim window: Submit your application starting 1 week before your first day of unemployment up to 1 week after it begins to avoid financial penalties.

Submit your application starting 1 week before your first day of unemployment up to 1 week after it begins to avoid financial penalties. Payment pattern: You receive 75% of your daily wage for the first 2 months, which drops to 70% from month 3 onwards.

You receive 75% of your daily wage for the first 2 months, which drops to 70% from month 3 onwards. Duration: Benefits last between 3 months and 2 years, based on your work history.

Benefits last between 3 months and 2 years, based on your work history. Self-employed readers: Freelancers (ZZP’ers) are not automatically covered and require voluntary insurance or private fallback arrangements.

Freelancers (ZZP’ers) are not automatically covered and require voluntary insurance or private fallback arrangements. Permit risk: Non-EU expats should verify how claiming public funds affects their specific residence permit to avoid immigration compliance issues.

What unemployment insurance means in the Netherlands WW, often called a WW-uitkering, is an employee insurance benefit based on insured work. It is different from municipal or means-tested support. It sits inside the wider social security in the Netherlands system, but UWV handles the claim and payment side. WW : Earnings-related unemployment benefit for insured employees

: Earnings-related unemployment benefit for insured employees Social assistance : Municipality-run, means-tested support under the Participation Act

: Municipality-run, means-tested support under the Participation Act Employer or CAO supplement: Extra top-up in some contracts or collective agreements, sometimes including PAWW For calculations, UWV may use your sv-loon, the social security salary on your payslip, to work out your dagloon, the average daily wage behind the benefit. Labor Law Dutch employment law and labor rights Read more

Who can get WW unemployment benefit? If you are asking who qualifies for WW in the Netherlands, start with this checklist: You had unemployment coverage through your job, usually because you worked as an employee.

You worked at least 26 of the last 36 weeks before unemployment.

You usually worked at least 10 hours a week and lost at least 5 hours and the matching income.

If you average fewer than 10 hours a week, you generally need to lose half of those hours.

You are available for work and ready to look for it right away.

Part-time and temporary workers can still qualify if they meet the insured-work and lost-hours tests.

If your exit was unusual, such as a dispute, check UWV before assuming the claim will be straightforward. Check UWV’s English eligibility page against your latest payslips and contract. What expats should check before assuming they qualify Expats can often get WW if they meet the same rules as other employees, but immigration consequences still depend on the person. Permit type, permanent residence, and any later need for public-funds support can all have an impact. WW and municipal social assistance can raise different residence questions. A temporary permit holder should check IND before applying for any fallback public-funds benefit, because WW and means-tested support may have different consequences. Before you file, compare your contract position with Dutch employment law and labor rights and check work-related visas in the Netherlands plus IND guidance. Visas & Immigration Work-related visas in the Netherlands Read more

How much WW pays and how long it lasts WW pays 75% of your average monthly unemployment benefit income for the first 2 months, then 70% after that. UWV bases this on your dagloon and related sv-loon, so the exact amount depends on your recent insured earnings and current legal caps. The Dutch unemployment benefit duration runs from 3 months to 2 years. If you worked 4 out of the last 5 years, the benefit can go beyond the basic 3 months. Factor Why it matters Where to check sv-loon Forms the salary base for the calculation Payslip, UWV dagloon Sets the daily value behind your WW payment Mijn UWV Employment history Affects whether you get only 3 months or longer UWV Current maximum daily wage Caps high-income calculations and changes over time UWV, Government.nl For the latest estimate and current cap, check Mijn UWV.

How to apply for WW with UWV Apply from 1 week before your first day of unemployment until 1 week after it. Filing late can temporarily reduce your payment. 1 Set up access to Mijn UWV through DigiD or an eligible EU login. 2 Open the unemployment benefit form, aanvragen WW-uitkering, in Mijn UWV. 3 Keep your latest payslip, most recent contract, unemployment date, and bank account number ready. 4 Submit the form and watch for the decision letter, which UWV says usually arrives within 4 weeks of your first unemployment day. 5 Ask UWV about an advance payment, voorschot, if the first reporting cycle leaves you short on cash. If you want payment to a foreign account, NetherlandsWorldwide says the post route is usually required, although many readers use a Dutch account with ING, ABN AMRO, or Rabobank. Get DigiD working and gather your termination paperwork before your final workday, because the claim window moves fast. It also helps to have your BSN details in order before you apply, and be prepared that some portal steps may only be available in Dutch. If you live abroad or want to use a foreign account, confirm the process on UWV’s application page and NetherlandsWorldwide. Government & Law The Burgerservicenummer: getting a BSN in the Netherlands Read more

Your duties while receiving WW Your obligations start when you file the claim, not when approval arrives, so you should start looking for work right away. Complete the job-search requirement, usually 4 activities every 4 weeks

Keep proof of applications, interviews, and other activity for up to 2 years

Report monthly earnings, even if they are €0

Attend UWV appointments and complete tasks in Work Folder or Mijn UWV

Report holidays in advance and changes within 1 week

Tell UWV if you start studying, take temporary work, or need a wider search after 6 months Payments can be reduced or stopped if you ignore these rules. After several months, a wider strategy for finding jobs in the Netherlands may matter more than waiting for a perfect match.

Can you get private unemployment insurance in the Netherlands? Private unemployment insurance in the Netherlands exists, but it is not common for most employees, with most workers relying on standard employee insurance. The main routes to check are UWV voluntary coverage, employer or CAO top-ups such as PAWW, and case-specific commercial products. UWV’s optional routes usually have a 13-week window after compulsory coverage ends or after you start working abroad. Readers comparing safety nets more broadly may also want to look at insurance in the Netherlands because unemployment cover is only one piece of the picture. Many freelancers find out too late that moving from payroll into zzp work can close off automatic unemployment coverage unless they act within the voluntary-insurance window. Confirm coverage through UWV, your CAO or employer handbook, and any product terms before you assume you are protected. Insurance Insurance in the Netherlands Read more What self-employed people and freelancers should know ZZP’ers and freelancers do not usually build WW rights the same way employees do. But you may still have options if you recently moved from salaried work into self-employment or if you combine freelance work with part-time employment. Whether you qualify depends on your category: former employee, mixed-income worker, or fully self-employed. If you are weighing self-employed unemployment insurance in the Netherlands, check UWV voluntary insurance first and Bbz only as a separate fallback.