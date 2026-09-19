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Liability insurance in the Netherlands for expats

A broken laptop at a friend’s place or a child kicking a ball through a neighbor’s window raises the same question: who pays? In the Dutch market, that answer often starts with personal liability insurance.

Claire Millard
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Last updated

Personal liability insurance in the Netherlands helps pay if you accidentally injure someone or damage their property. Many expats choose it because one everyday mistake can turn into a large bill, even though this cover is usually not required by law.

If you are still sorting out insurance in the Netherlands, this guide explains what personal liability insurance often covers, what it excludes, typical costs, and how to compare policies.

Key takeaways

  • Personal liability insurance in the Netherlands is usually optional.
  • Dutch aansprakelijkheidsverzekering, or AVP, can cover accidental injury or property damage you cause in private life.
  • It often excludes your own belongings, deliberate damage, motor vehicle claims, and work mistakes.
  • Common insured amounts often sit around €1.25 million to €2.5 million, but limits and exclusions vary.
  • AVP is different from WA-verzekering, which commonly means motor third-party liability.

What liability insurance means in the Netherlands

In Dutch, personal liability insurance is called aansprakelijkheidsverzekering, often shortened to AVP. It can help when you are legally responsible for accidental injury or damage to other people or their property in everyday life.

This article focuses on personal liability for private life, not business-only cover – make sure you’re buying the right insurance policy for your specific requirements before you sign.

Is liability insurance mandatory?

Personal liability insurance – AVP – is generally optional in the Netherlands. Many households still choose it because claims can be expensive, but that does not make it a legal requirement. Motor liability on the other hand can be mandatory under separate rules.

What does AVP mean for expats?

For expats, AVP means third-party cover for private life. It is not for your own phone, your own injuries, or mistakes at work. If your child breaks a neighbor’s window, an AVP policy may help, but damaging a client’s equipment during paid work may call for separate business cover.

What personal liability insurance usually covers

Think of it as cover for everyday accidents that affect someone else. Many policies help with property damage, bodily injury, or loss caused by children or household pets in private life.

Some policies can also apply outside the home and may include limited holiday or worldwide cover while you normally live in the Netherlands. That is separate from home insurance, which is about your home and belongings.

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Common examples include:

  • accidental damage to someone else’s belongings
  • injury to another person
  • damage caused by children in your household
  • damage caused by household pets
  • some incidents away from home or on temporary trips abroad

Whether a claim is paid can depend on legal liability, household setup, and insurer wording.

image of insider

Editor in the Netherlands

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

If you rent a furnished apartment, do not assume borrowed, rented, or entrusted items are covered. Many policies cap this area or exclude it, so check the wording and product sheet.

What is usually excluded?

  • Intentional damage: deliberate or reckless acts are commonly excluded.
  • Your own property: AVP is for third-party loss, not your own laptop, bike, or sofa.
  • Motor vehicles: many car, scooter, and other motor claims sit under separate liability rules.
  • Business-related mistakes: paid work, freelancing, and professional advice often need separate cover.
  • Borrowed, rented, or entrusted items: this area varies a lot by insurer, so check limits and exclusions carefully.

Who can be covered on one policy?

Many insurers offer a single-person policy and a family-style policy. A family policy may include a partner, children, and pets, while housemates in a shared rental often need their own policy.

Students or adult children living away for study may be included on some policies. A shared address may not be enough to qualify for a multi-person policy, so check the household definition.

Personal, professional, public, and motor liability compared

It is easy to confuse personal liability insurance with other products. AVP is the private-life policy, while professional liability, public liability, and motor third-party liability address different risks.

TypeUsually coversOften required?When you need it
Personal liabilityAccidental third-party injury or property damage in private lifeUsually noEveryday private life
WA motor liabilityDamage caused by a car or other motor vehicleOften yesWhen you own or use a motor vehicle
Business or public liabilityPhysical damage or injury caused during work or business activitySometimesWhen clients, visitors, or the public could be harmed
Professional liabilityFinancial loss caused by advice, design, or professional mistakesSometimesWhen your work can cause client loss without physical damage

Personal liability vs WA motor insurance

Dutch WA-verzekering, or motor third-party liability, usually refers to vehicle insurance, not general personal liability. If you scratch a parked car with your bicycle, an AVP policy may be relevant, depending on the facts and wording, but if you cause the same damage with a car, the issue usually sits under car insurance in the Netherlands.

When expats may need professional or public liability instead

If you freelance, consult, tutor, or run a small business, personal liability may not be enough. Public or business liability usually deals with physical damage or injury caused during work, while professional liability is aimed at financial loss caused by advice or errors. If you are self-employed, running a business in the Netherlands often means checking contract requirements and sector rules before you rely on personal cover.

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How much liability insurance costs and how to compare policies

For many households, this is one of the cheaper insurance policies they carry. Many policies cost a few euros per month, but the premium can change with the coverage limit, household type, optional eigen risico or deductible, and whether the policy is bundled with other insurance.

Price is only the starting point. A cheaper policy can be a poor fit if it excludes borrowed items, narrows family cover, or offers weak claims support in English. Compare your options carefully before you buy, looking at price as one of many different important factors.

What to check before you buy

  • Coverage limit: a lower limit can leave you paying the rest yourself after a serious injury claim.
  • Deductible or eigen risico: a lower premium can still mean an out-of-pocket bill when you claim.
  • Household definition: partner, children, students, and pets are not always treated the same way.
  • Borrowed or rented items: this is where many expats discover the gap too late.
  • Bikes, pets, and worldwide or holiday cover: useful in daily Dutch life, but not always offered on the same terms.
  • Claims and cancellation rules: check notice periods, start date, and what documents the insurer expects.

How to verify an insurer and compare English-language support

Before you commit, check the insurer in the DNB public register to verify their legal right to operate. You can also look for consumer reviews on sites like Trustpilot to see what existing customers think of their service.

A second check is reading the insurer’s product sheet beside consumer guidance from Consumentenbond. Some providers market in English while the binding policy wording, claim forms, or follow-up emails stay mainly in Dutch. That can affect providers sold through familiar names such as ABN AMRO, ING, or Rabobank as well as specialist insurers.

Insider tip: it’s helpful to know that while you can initially complain to your insurer in the event of a problem, if a dispute is not resolved internally, Kifid is the main complaints body many consumers use for complaints related to financial services.

How to buy a policy, make a claim, and switch providers

Buying an AVP policy is usually straightforward. The main delays for expats tend to be household details, language expectations, or switching before the new policy has actually started.

What documents and steps you usually need

  1. Start with the policy type and decide whether single or family cover matches your household.
  2. Your Dutch address and the people or pets who need to be included are usually added next.
  3. Many insurers also ask for ID and payment details. Check whether a BSN, Dutch address, or local bank details are required or simply helpful.
  4. Before you confirm, save the start date, product sheet, and full policy wording.

How claims usually work

  1. Document the incident first with photos, names, receipts, and a short timeline.
  2. Report it to the insurer quickly, and stick to factual information instead of assuming the claim is definitely covered.
  3. Keep one question in mind throughout: does this loss belong under personal liability, motor liability, or business cover instead?

How cancellations, switching, and complaints work

  1. Read the contract closely for minimum terms, notice periods, and refund rules before you switch.
  2. Wait until the new policy is confirmed before ending the old one, otherwise you can create a gap in cover.
  3. If there is a dispute, follow the insurer’s own complaints route first and keep copies of what you send. Kifid comes after that if the matter is still unresolved.

For broader disputes about policy terms or claim handling, legal insurance in the Netherlands is a separate product that may help with legal costs. It does not replace personal liability insurance.

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Common expat mistakes to avoid

Many newcomers assume any policy with the word “liability” will solve the problem. In practice, the key is matching the cover to the situation, whether that is private life, motor use, rented items, or professional work.

Language is another trap. A polished English sales page can still lead to Dutch-only claims paperwork when you need help most.

Here are a few mistakes to watch out for and avoid:

  • mixing up AVP with WA motor cover, which can lead to the wrong policy
  • assuming housemates are included, even when the insurer uses a narrow household definition
  • choosing on price alone, without checking exclusions or claim support
  • overlooking borrowed or rented item rules until after something is damaged
  • trusting English marketing pages without checking the language of the actual policy and claim forms

Worth knowing: in shared housing, each adult may need to check whether they count as one household under the policy, because a shared address alone does not always fit the rules.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about liability insurance in the Netherlands

Can expats get liability insurance in English in the Netherlands?

Yes, some providers offer English-facing sales or support. But the full policy wording, claim forms, and follow-up communication may still be partly or mainly in Dutch, so verify this before you buy.

Does Dutch liability insurance cover damage caused by my bike or pet?

Pets are often included on personal liability policies, and non-motorized bike incidents can be covered in some situations. That said, the facts of the accident and the policy wording still matter, and motorized vehicles fall under separate liability rules.

Does liability insurance in the Netherlands cover you abroad?

Some policies include limited worldwide or holiday cover while you remain normally resident in the Netherlands. Check territorial limits, time limits, and whether temporary travel is treated differently from relocation.

Does personal liability insurance cover rented or borrowed items?

This is one of the most policy-specific areas. Some insurers exclude rented, borrowed, or entrusted items, while others allow limited cover or sub-limits, so read the exclusions carefully.

Do freelancers need professional liability insurance in the Netherlands?

If your work could cause client loss or third-party damage, personal liability insurance may not be enough. Contracts, sector rules, and the difference between physical damage and financial loss can all point to separate professional or business cover.

Useful resources
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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