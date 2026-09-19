Liability insurance in the Netherlands for expats

Insurance
A broken laptop at a friend’s place or a child kicking a ball through a neighbor’s window raises the same question: who pays? In the Dutch market, that answer often starts with personal liability insurance.
Personal liability insurance in the Netherlands helps pay if you accidentally injure someone or damage their property. Many expats choose it because one everyday mistake can turn into a large bill, even though this cover is usually not required by law.
If you are still sorting out insurance in the Netherlands, this guide explains what personal liability insurance often covers, what it excludes, typical costs, and how to compare policies.
In Dutch, personal liability insurance is called aansprakelijkheidsverzekering, often shortened to AVP. It can help when you are legally responsible for accidental injury or damage to other people or their property in everyday life.
This article focuses on personal liability for private life, not business-only cover – make sure you’re buying the right insurance policy for your specific requirements before you sign.
Personal liability insurance – AVP – is generally optional in the Netherlands. Many households still choose it because claims can be expensive, but that does not make it a legal requirement. Motor liability on the other hand can be mandatory under separate rules.
For expats, AVP means third-party cover for private life. It is not for your own phone, your own injuries, or mistakes at work. If your child breaks a neighbor’s window, an AVP policy may help, but damaging a client’s equipment during paid work may call for separate business cover.
Think of it as cover for everyday accidents that affect someone else. Many policies help with property damage, bodily injury, or loss caused by children or household pets in private life.
Some policies can also apply outside the home and may include limited holiday or worldwide cover while you normally live in the Netherlands. That is separate from home insurance, which is about your home and belongings.
Common examples include:
Whether a claim is paid can depend on legal liability, household setup, and insurer wording.
Editor in the Netherlands
Tarah Ren
If you rent a furnished apartment, do not assume borrowed, rented, or entrusted items are covered. Many policies cap this area or exclude it, so check the wording and product sheet.
Many insurers offer a single-person policy and a family-style policy. A family policy may include a partner, children, and pets, while housemates in a shared rental often need their own policy.
Students or adult children living away for study may be included on some policies. A shared address may not be enough to qualify for a multi-person policy, so check the household definition.
It is easy to confuse personal liability insurance with other products. AVP is the private-life policy, while professional liability, public liability, and motor third-party liability address different risks.
|Type
|Usually covers
|Often required?
|When you need it
|Personal liability
|Accidental third-party injury or property damage in private life
|Usually no
|Everyday private life
|WA motor liability
|Damage caused by a car or other motor vehicle
|Often yes
|When you own or use a motor vehicle
|Business or public liability
|Physical damage or injury caused during work or business activity
|Sometimes
|When clients, visitors, or the public could be harmed
|Professional liability
|Financial loss caused by advice, design, or professional mistakes
|Sometimes
|When your work can cause client loss without physical damage
Dutch WA-verzekering, or motor third-party liability, usually refers to vehicle insurance, not general personal liability. If you scratch a parked car with your bicycle, an AVP policy may be relevant, depending on the facts and wording, but if you cause the same damage with a car, the issue usually sits under car insurance in the Netherlands.
If you freelance, consult, tutor, or run a small business, personal liability may not be enough. Public or business liability usually deals with physical damage or injury caused during work, while professional liability is aimed at financial loss caused by advice or errors. If you are self-employed, running a business in the Netherlands often means checking contract requirements and sector rules before you rely on personal cover.
For many households, this is one of the cheaper insurance policies they carry. Many policies cost a few euros per month, but the premium can change with the coverage limit, household type, optional eigen risico or deductible, and whether the policy is bundled with other insurance.
Price is only the starting point. A cheaper policy can be a poor fit if it excludes borrowed items, narrows family cover, or offers weak claims support in English. Compare your options carefully before you buy, looking at price as one of many different important factors.
Before you commit, check the insurer in the DNB public register to verify their legal right to operate. You can also look for consumer reviews on sites like Trustpilot to see what existing customers think of their service.
A second check is reading the insurer’s product sheet beside consumer guidance from Consumentenbond. Some providers market in English while the binding policy wording, claim forms, or follow-up emails stay mainly in Dutch. That can affect providers sold through familiar names such as ABN AMRO, ING, or Rabobank as well as specialist insurers.
Insider tip: it’s helpful to know that while you can initially complain to your insurer in the event of a problem, if a dispute is not resolved internally, Kifid is the main complaints body many consumers use for complaints related to financial services.
Buying an AVP policy is usually straightforward. The main delays for expats tend to be household details, language expectations, or switching before the new policy has actually started.
For broader disputes about policy terms or claim handling, legal insurance in the Netherlands is a separate product that may help with legal costs. It does not replace personal liability insurance.
Many newcomers assume any policy with the word “liability” will solve the problem. In practice, the key is matching the cover to the situation, whether that is private life, motor use, rented items, or professional work.
Language is another trap. A polished English sales page can still lead to Dutch-only claims paperwork when you need help most.
Here are a few mistakes to watch out for and avoid:
Worth knowing: in shared housing, each adult may need to check whether they count as one household under the policy, because a shared address alone does not always fit the rules.
FAQ
Yes, some providers offer English-facing sales or support. But the full policy wording, claim forms, and follow-up communication may still be partly or mainly in Dutch, so verify this before you buy.
Pets are often included on personal liability policies, and non-motorized bike incidents can be covered in some situations. That said, the facts of the accident and the policy wording still matter, and motorized vehicles fall under separate liability rules.
Some policies include limited worldwide or holiday cover while you remain normally resident in the Netherlands. Check territorial limits, time limits, and whether temporary travel is treated differently from relocation.
This is one of the most policy-specific areas. Some insurers exclude rented, borrowed, or entrusted items, while others allow limited cover or sub-limits, so read the exclusions carefully.
If your work could cause client loss or third-party damage, personal liability insurance may not be enough. Contracts, sector rules, and the difference between physical damage and financial loss can all point to separate professional or business cover.
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