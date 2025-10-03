Philipp Spitzenpfeil

Philipp is a Content Specialist at Expatica responsible for creating engaging and informative content for the international expat community with a focus on the DACH countries. Having lived in multiple countries across Europe he brings the right perspective and understanding of the challenges faced by expats living abroad helping them make informed decisions about their international journeys.

In addition to his content responsibilities, he oversees design matters for the site, ensuring that Expatica’s visual identity remains fresh, user-friendly, and aligned with the brand’s mission.