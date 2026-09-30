Bike insurance in the Netherlands for expats

Regular bikes and standard e-bikes do not require separate bike insurance by law, but speed pedelecs are legally treated as mopeds and must have third-party liability (WA) insurance. Policy examples and public sources were checked in September 2026, but premiums, lock requirements, coverage, and claim deadlines vary by insurer, so this guide explains what to check and how to compare your options.

Key takeaways Bike insurance, or fietsverzekering, is usually optional for a regular bike or standard e-bike in the Netherlands.

Speed pedelecs are different: they are treated as mopeds and must have compulsory third-party liability (WA) insurance.

Standalone cover makes the most sense for higher-value bikes, frequent public parking, and expensive e-bikes or cargo bikes.

Home contents insurance and AVP personal liability insurance solve different problems and do not automatically replace bike insurance.

If your bike disappears, check the local fietsendepot first, then report the theft and gather your proof.

Do you need bike insurance in the Netherlands? Legally, you can generally ride a regular bicycle or standard e-bike without standalone bike insurance in the Netherlands. Dutch government guidance treats a standard e-bike much like a regular bicycle for these purposes, and you do not need compulsory WA liability insurance as long as it meets the legal e-bike requirements. Speed pedelecs are different. They are legally treated as mopeds and must have compulsory third-party liability (WA) insurance, as well as a registration plate and other requirements. Compulsory WA insurance covers liability to others and does not replace optional insurance against risks such as theft or damage to your own bike.

When standalone bike insurance is worth it Your bike’s replacement cost, where you park it, and how often you leave it in public are useful factors when deciding whether standalone insurance is worthwhile. If your bike is regularly parked outside, at work, near a station, or in shared storage, theft cover is worth a closer look. Insurance can make particular sense for an expensive commuter bike, e-bike, cargo bike, or bakfiets, especially if replacing it yourself would strain your budget. For a cheap second-hand stadsfiets kept securely and inexpensive to replace, you may decide that paying for standalone insurance is less worthwhile. For example, you might choose to self-insure a €200 used city bike, while a €3,000 e-bike regularly parked near a station presents a different financial risk. Compare the premium, excess, reimbursement or depreciation rules, theft-security requirements, and maximum payout before deciding. Transportation Cycling in the Netherlands Read more

What bike insurance usually covers Most Dutch fietsverzekering policies offer theft cover, with broader policies adding cover for damage to your bike. Depending on the insurer and policy, this can include accidental damage, vandalism, damage following attempted theft, roadside assistance, and cover for an e-bike battery. Accessories may also be covered, but limits and conditions vary. Check how the policy treats items such as child seats, panniers, chargers, removable displays, and other accessories, and whether they need to be included in the insured value. Theft-only, all-risk, and add-ons Policy type Common cover May suit Theft-only Theft, and damage related to attempted theft Riders mainly concerned about the cost of replacing a stolen bike All-risk Theft plus accidental damage, vandalism, falls, and collisions Higher-value bikes, e-bikes, cargo bikes, or frequent riders Optional add-ons Breakdown help, accident cover, rental bike, or legal help Riders who travel longer distances or rely on the bike every day

What insurers require before they pay out Meeting the policy’s security and evidence requirements can be just as important as choosing the right cover. After theft or damage, an insurer may ask for proof of ownership, the bike’s framenummer (frame number), details of the approved lock, original keys, and other evidence required under the policy. Requirements vary by insurer and bike type, so check the policy conditions before you need to make a claim. Keep important evidence somewhere safe rather than leaving everything with the bike. Common requirements include: frame number

purchase receipt or proof of value

lock brand, model, and key number

spare keys or smart lock log

photos of the bike and accessories

police report number or repair estimate ART-approved locks, proof, and common exclusions An ART-approved lock is one certified under the Stichting ART system and marked with an approval rating. Many bike insurers require an ART-2-approved lock for theft cover, while some policies impose additional security requirements, such as a second approved lock or tracking system, especially for e-bikes, cargo bikes, or higher-value models. Check that your lock meets the exact requirements of your insurer and keep any receipt, key numbers, code cards, or other proof the policy requires. Policy exclusions and restrictions vary, but they can cover issues such as commercial use, unauthorized modifications or tuning, failure to use the required locks, and theft of removable accessories. Do not assume that simply locking the bike is enough. A theft claim may be rejected if you cannot show that you followed the security conditions in your particular policy, which can include requirements concerning the number or type of locks, keys, trackers, or how the bike was secured.

How much bike insurance costs in the Netherlands Two bikes with the same purchase price can still receive different insurance quotes. Depending on the insurer, premiums can be affected by factors such as the bike’s value and type, your postcode, local theft risk, and whether you choose theft-only or broader damage cover. The policy may also include an excess, called eigen risico in Dutch, which is the amount or share of a claim you must pay yourself. Excess rules vary by insurer and type of claim, so do not assume that choosing a higher excess will always reduce your premium. When comparing quotes, look beyond the monthly or annual price. Check the reimbursement basis, depreciation rules, security and lock requirements, excess, and how the policy treats batteries, accessories, and second-hand bikes. Pay premiums and bike costs easily with Wise Moving to the Netherlands often involves upfront relocation costs, from purchasing a new bike to paying annual insurance premiums in euros. Wise lets you convert currencies at the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, making it simple to manage your Dutch expenses without high bank charges. Open a Wise account

Bike insurance vs contents and liability insurance This is where the different types of Dutch insurance can get confusing. Bike insurance, home contents insurance, and liability insurance, or aansprakelijkheidsverzekering voor particulieren (AVP), cover different risks. A standalone bike policy protects your own bike, subject to its terms. Home insurance in the Netherlands may cover a bicycle against certain insured events at or around your home under an inboedelverzekering, or contents policy, while AVP generally covers your private liability for injury or property damage you cause to others rather than theft or damage to your own bike. Policy Usually helps with What to check Bike insurance (fietsverzekering) Theft or damage to your own bike, often at home and in public, subject to the policy Lock rules, exclusions, and accessory limits Contents insurance (inboedelverzekering) Your household contents, potentially including a bicycle against certain risks at or around the insured home Whether bicycles, sheds, communal storage, and theft away from home are covered Personal liability insurance (AVP) Injury or property damage you cause to others and for which you are liable Exclusions and circumstances where liability is not covered; it generally does not insure your own bike against theft or damage Insurance Home insurance in the Netherlands: property, contents, and liability Read more