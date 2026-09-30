Bike insurance in the Netherlands for expats

Insurance
Bike insurance in the Netherlands is usually optional, but the risk of theft can make it worth considering, particularly for expensive bikes and e-bikes. If you are new to cycling in the Netherlands, whether you need cover will depend on your bike’s value, where you park it, and how easily you could afford to replace it.
Regular bikes and standard e-bikes do not require separate bike insurance by law, but speed pedelecs are legally treated as mopeds and must have third-party liability (WA) insurance. Policy examples and public sources were checked in September 2026, but premiums, lock requirements, coverage, and claim deadlines vary by insurer, so this guide explains what to check and how to compare your options.
Legally, you can generally ride a regular bicycle or standard e-bike without standalone bike insurance in the Netherlands. Dutch government guidance treats a standard e-bike much like a regular bicycle for these purposes, and you do not need compulsory WA liability insurance as long as it meets the legal e-bike requirements.
Speed pedelecs are different. They are legally treated as mopeds and must have compulsory third-party liability (WA) insurance, as well as a registration plate and other requirements. Compulsory WA insurance covers liability to others and does not replace optional insurance against risks such as theft or damage to your own bike.
Your bike’s replacement cost, where you park it, and how often you leave it in public are useful factors when deciding whether standalone insurance is worthwhile. If your bike is regularly parked outside, at work, near a station, or in shared storage, theft cover is worth a closer look.
Insurance can make particular sense for an expensive commuter bike, e-bike, cargo bike, or bakfiets, especially if replacing it yourself would strain your budget. For a cheap second-hand stadsfiets kept securely and inexpensive to replace, you may decide that paying for standalone insurance is less worthwhile.
For example, you might choose to self-insure a €200 used city bike, while a €3,000 e-bike regularly parked near a station presents a different financial risk. Compare the premium, excess, reimbursement or depreciation rules, theft-security requirements, and maximum payout before deciding.
Most Dutch fietsverzekering policies offer theft cover, with broader policies adding cover for damage to your bike. Depending on the insurer and policy, this can include accidental damage, vandalism, damage following attempted theft, roadside assistance, and cover for an e-bike battery.
Accessories may also be covered, but limits and conditions vary. Check how the policy treats items such as child seats, panniers, chargers, removable displays, and other accessories, and whether they need to be included in the insured value.
|Policy type
|Common cover
|May suit
|Theft-only
|Theft, and damage related to attempted theft
|Riders mainly concerned about the cost of replacing a stolen bike
|All-risk
|Theft plus accidental damage, vandalism, falls, and collisions
|Higher-value bikes, e-bikes, cargo bikes, or frequent riders
|Optional add-ons
|Breakdown help, accident cover, rental bike, or legal help
|Riders who travel longer distances or rely on the bike every day
Meeting the policy’s security and evidence requirements can be just as important as choosing the right cover. After theft or damage, an insurer may ask for proof of ownership, the bike’s framenummer (frame number), details of the approved lock, original keys, and other evidence required under the policy.
Requirements vary by insurer and bike type, so check the policy conditions before you need to make a claim. Keep important evidence somewhere safe rather than leaving everything with the bike.
Common requirements include:
An ART-approved lock is one certified under the Stichting ART system and marked with an approval rating. Many bike insurers require an ART-2-approved lock for theft cover, while some policies impose additional security requirements, such as a second approved lock or tracking system, especially for e-bikes, cargo bikes, or higher-value models.
Check that your lock meets the exact requirements of your insurer and keep any receipt, key numbers, code cards, or other proof the policy requires. Policy exclusions and restrictions vary, but they can cover issues such as commercial use, unauthorized modifications or tuning, failure to use the required locks, and theft of removable accessories.
Do not assume that simply locking the bike is enough. A theft claim may be rejected if you cannot show that you followed the security conditions in your particular policy, which can include requirements concerning the number or type of locks, keys, trackers, or how the bike was secured.
Two bikes with the same purchase price can still receive different insurance quotes. Depending on the insurer, premiums can be affected by factors such as the bike’s value and type, your postcode, local theft risk, and whether you choose theft-only or broader damage cover.
The policy may also include an excess, called eigen risico in Dutch, which is the amount or share of a claim you must pay yourself. Excess rules vary by insurer and type of claim, so do not assume that choosing a higher excess will always reduce your premium.
When comparing quotes, look beyond the monthly or annual price. Check the reimbursement basis, depreciation rules, security and lock requirements, excess, and how the policy treats batteries, accessories, and second-hand bikes.
Moving to the Netherlands often involves upfront relocation costs, from purchasing a new bike to paying annual insurance premiums in euros. Wise lets you convert currencies at the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, making it simple to manage your Dutch expenses without high bank charges.
This is where the different types of Dutch insurance can get confusing. Bike insurance, home contents insurance, and liability insurance, or aansprakelijkheidsverzekering voor particulieren (AVP), cover different risks.
A standalone bike policy protects your own bike, subject to its terms. Home insurance in the Netherlands may cover a bicycle against certain insured events at or around your home under an inboedelverzekering, or contents policy, while AVP generally covers your private liability for injury or property damage you cause to others rather than theft or damage to your own bike.
|Policy
|Usually helps with
|What to check
|Bike insurance (fietsverzekering)
|Theft or damage to your own bike, often at home and in public, subject to the policy
|Lock rules, exclusions, and accessory limits
|Contents insurance (inboedelverzekering)
|Your household contents, potentially including a bicycle against certain risks at or around the insured home
|Whether bicycles, sheds, communal storage, and theft away from home are covered
|Personal liability insurance (AVP)
|Injury or property damage you cause to others and for which you are liable
|Exclusions and circumstances where liability is not covered; it generally does not insure your own bike against theft or damage
Once you know you want cover, compare the details rather than assuming all Dutch insurers use terms such as theft, all-risk, and purchase value in exactly the same way.
|Provider
|Cover examples
|Lock signal
|Payout example
|ANWB
|Theft, damage, optional breakdown assistance
|1 ART-2 lock minimum, 2 for e-bikes
|Choice of 3 or 5 years at purchase value for theft, subject to excess and policy conditions
|Centraal Beheer
|Theft and damage, with cover depending on the policy
|ART-2 security requirements apply, with additional conditions for some bike types
|Purchase amount for 1 year, or 3 years as an option
|FietsZeker
|Theft or theft plus casco, optional breakdown
|Check current lock and security requirements for your bike type and value
|Choice of a continuous policy with a term of 3 or 5 years
|InShared
|Theft or all-risk, optional bring-home service
|ART-2 or approved electronic E+ lock
|100% of purchase amount in the first 3 years
|Univé
|Theft, damage, optional breakdown
|ART-2 lock required; 2 approved locks for e-bikes and higher-value bikes
|Purchase amount for 3 years, subject to policy conditions
Policy wording and security requirements can change, and some bike types have additional conditions. Check the insurer’s current policy summary and full terms, paying particular attention to lock and tracking requirements, excesses, claim procedures, battery and accessory treatment, and how the payout changes as your bike gets older.
Compare current provider pages and broker options in Expatica’s Insurance Companies Directory.
Check the local fietsendepot (municipal bike depot) first. If your bike has disappeared from a public place, the municipality may have removed it because it was parked incorrectly, dangerously, or for too long.
Report a theft to the police. Provide as much identifying information as possible, particularly the frame number. You can report many bicycle thefts online, although some circumstances require phone or in-person contact.
Gather your evidence. Depending on the insurer, this may include the purchase receipt or other proof of ownership, frame number, lock and key details, photos, police report, and a repair estimate for damage.
Contact your insurer promptly. Follow the claim procedure and any reporting deadline in your policy, as the insurer may require specific forms or supporting documents before assessing the claim.
For damage, check the repair procedure first. Get a repair estimate if required and do not authorize major repairs until you have checked whether your insurer needs to assess or approve the damage first.
FAQ
Not for a regular bicycle or standard e-bike. Speed pedelecs are different: they are legally treated as mopeds and must have compulsory third-party liability (WA) insurance.
It may, but the answer often depends on where the theft happened and what your policy says. Many policies are clearer on theft from home or locked storage than theft from the street.
Many Dutch insurers ask for an ART-approved lock, often at ART-2 level or higher. Some also want a second lock or proof the bike was attached to a fixed object, especially for e-bikes and higher-value bikes.
For many expats, it can be worth considering if the bike is expensive, parked in public often, or hard to replace from savings. Check whether the policy covers the battery, accessories, and the type of theft or damage you are most concerned about.
Yes. A speed pedelec is legally treated as a moped rather than a standard e-bike and must have compulsory WA liability insurance. Separate theft or damage cover may also be available, so distinguish between the legally required liability insurance and optional cover for the speed pedelec itself.
Yes, some Dutch insurers cover second-hand bikes, but eligibility, valuation, age limits, and proof requirements vary. Keep evidence of the purchase, frame number, bike details, and any other documents required by the insurer, and consider checking the frame number against the police’s stolen-goods records before buying.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
Did you find this guide helpful?