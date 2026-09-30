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Digital nomad health insurance in the Netherlands

Trying to sort out digital nomad health insurance in the Netherlands? Before you compare policies, first work out whether Dutch statutory insurance or international cover applies to your situation.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Roy Pallas
Reviewed by
Last updated
Freelance, business and e-commerce concept. Creative enthusiastic female journalist writing new article, typing on laptop, smiling, write-down project ideas, sit cafe, drink coffee working remote.

Health insurance obligations for digital nomads depend mainly on where you live, where and how you work, and which social security system covers you. This guide explains when Dutch basisverzekering, EHIC or GHIC, travel medical cover, or international private insurance may apply, and what you should check next.

Key takeaways

  • If you live or work in the Netherlands, Dutch basic health insurance may be required, according to Rijksoverheid.
  • EHIC or GHIC can help with medically necessary care during a temporary stay, but not if Dutch statutory insurance applies.
  • International private cover often suits short stays, transition periods, or mobile setups that span several countries.
  • If you receive a letter from CAK, act quickly and check your status with SVB if anything is unclear.
  • Dutch basic insurance covers essential care, but mobile workers should still compare overseas cover, dental care, repatriation, and claims administration.

Which insurance rules apply to digital nomads in the Netherlands?

Dutch health insurance obligations usually depend on where you live, where and how you work, and which social security system covers you, not on whether you call yourself a digital nomad.

For example, if you spend six weeks in Amsterdam, keep your home-country cover, and do not start working in the Netherlands or move into the Dutch social security system, EHIC or GHIC plus travel medical insurance may still be appropriate for that stage. If your residence, work arrangements, or social security position change later, the answer can change too.

SituationLikely cover typeWhat to verifySource to check
Short visitor, no Dutch work or registrationEHIC or GHIC if eligible, plus travel or international coverEligibility for EHIC/GHIC, length and purpose of stay, home-country cover, and travel-policy exclusionsEuropean Commission, UK government
Waiting for registration or visa processingHome-country, international private, or travel medical coverWhether Dutch statutory insurance already applies; immigration requirements; policy start date, exclusions, and claims rulesDutch government
Living or working in the NetherlandsDutch basic insurance may be requiredSVB position and timing to arrange coverRijksoverheid, SVB/Wlz insurance
Student or internIt depends on study, work, and pay statusWhether you are studying only or also working, type of employment or internship, remuneration, and Wlz statusStudy in NL – healthcare insurance, SVB/Wlz insurance
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Healthcare Basics

Guide to getting health insurance in the Netherlands in 2026

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When Dutch basic health insurance may be required

Rijksoverheid says if you come to live or work in the Netherlands and are required to have Dutch health insurance, you should arrange it as soon as possible and no later than four months after the obligation begins. Whether you need Dutch basic insurance depends on your residence, work arrangements, and social security position.

Dutch basic insurance may be required if you:

  • Live in the Netherlands and fall under the Dutch social insurance system.
  • Work in the Netherlands and Dutch social security rules apply to you.
  • Freelance or work in a way that creates Dutch insurance obligations.

Cross-border and remote-working arrangements can make the position more complicated. If you receive a letter from CAK saying that you are uninsured but believe Dutch insurance does not apply to you, check whether you need to ask the Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) for a Wlz assessment.

When international private cover may be more appropriate

International private cover often makes more sense for temporary stays or when you are not required to have Dutch basic insurance. International cover can also be useful for digital nomads who move between countries, but it does not replace Dutch basic insurance if you are legally required to have it.

For example:

  • Short stays
  • Schengen visas
  • The gap before BRP registration or a Dutch BSN
  • Mobile arrangements where another country’s social security system continues to apply
#

Government & Law

The Burgerservicenummer: getting a BSN in the Netherlands

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How do you check whether Dutch health insurance is mandatory for you?

Start with official rules, not forum advice. Rijksoverheid explains the general obligation, SVB handles Wlz status questions, and CAK explains what happens if you are required to have Dutch health insurance but remain uninsured.

If your case sits in a grey area, your actual residence, work, and social security position matter more than whether you describe yourself as a digital nomad. CAK letters and deadlines should not be ignored, because failing to act can lead to fines and leave you responsible for healthcare costs while uninsured.

1

Work out whether you are only visiting, or whether you will live, work, or register in the Netherlands.

2

Check your residence and administrative position, including your visa or permit, BRP registration, and BSN where applicable.

3

Look closely at how and where you work, such as study only, paid employment, freelancing, an internship, remote work for a foreign employer, or work across several countries.

4

If the answer is still unclear, check whether you should request an SVB Wlz assessment. Keep any CAK correspondence and supporting documents together.

Documents and status checks that matter

Your documents can help establish which rules apply. If you are unsure which health insurance for digital nomads in the Netherlands applies, check these first.

  • Visa or residence permit type
  • BRP registration
  • BSN
  • Employment contract, internship agreement, or evidence of freelance or self-employed work
  • Evidence showing where you physically perform your work
  • Proof of travel medical cover for visa use
  • Any CAK letter or SVB decision

If you are waiting for a BSN, residence decision, or an SVB assessment, keep copies of applications, submission dates, insurance documents, and official correspondence in one folder. These can help establish your position and show when particular arrangements began.

What does Dutch basic health insurance cover, and where are the gaps?

Dutch basisverzekering covers a statutory package of essential Dutch healthcare, including GP care, hospital treatment, much mental healthcare, and many prescription medicines, according to Rijksoverheid. The government determines what the basic package covers, while private health insurers provide the policies and administer claims. Supplementary insurance is optional.

AreaDutch basic insuranceCommon gap for mobile workers
GP and hospital careCore treatment in the NetherlandsRules can differ once care happens abroad
Dental and physioOften limited or partly outside core coverExtra cover may still be needed
Overseas treatmentNot the same as worldwide private coverLimits, reimbursement rules, and network rules matter
Repatriation and private extrasNot a standard catch-all benefitOften checked through supplementary or international policies
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Healthcare Basics

The healthcare system in the Netherlands

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Common gaps for mobile expats to check

Dutch basic insurance provides extensive statutory healthcare cover, but mobile workers should still check the rules for treatment abroad, reimbursement, and additional benefits.

  • Check overseas treatment limits, repatriation cover, and out-of-network rules.
  • Review whether you need supplementary cover for areas such as adult dental care and physiotherapy.
  • Check referral and provider requirements, including for non-urgent specialist and mental healthcare.
  • Read the deductible, personal-contribution, and reimbursement rules before assuming a bill will be covered in full.

For example, healthcare received abroad may be reimbursed only up to the amount permitted under the applicable Dutch policy or statutory rules, leaving you to pay some of the difference yourself.

Manage Your Cross-Border Healthcare Costs with Wise

A Wise multi-currency account simplifies paying international health insurers in their local currency and receiving reimbursement payouts directly into convenient account details. Hold and convert across multiple currencies with transparent mid-market exchange rates, keeping your healthcare finances seamless while traveling.

How should digital nomads compare international health insurance options?

Once international cover is relevant, compare the structure of each policy before the price. The key question is whether you need emergency-focused travel medical cover for a short stay or broader international health insurance for longer periods, outpatient treatment, and continuity of cover between countries.

Digital nomad working from a cafe

Good comparison points include:

  • Area of cover
  • Inpatient versus outpatient care
  • Emergency evacuation
  • Pre-existing condition rules
  • Deductibles
  • Mental health
  • Sports and activity exclusions
  • Claims process
  • Direct billing
  • Visa documents

These checks can help readers looking for the best health insurance for digital nomads narrow their shortlist.

  • Look at where the policy provides cover, not just where you buy it.
  • Check whether routine outpatient care is included or excluded.
  • Review repatriation, evacuation, and pre-existing condition terms.
  • Compare how claims are handled, whether through an app, reimbursement, or direct billing.
  • Check sports and activity exclusions if you cycle, ski, surf, or take part in other activities.

Compare Allianz Worldwide Care, Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather by use case

These providers and platforms offer different types of international cover. Use the table as a first filter, then check current policy wording, geographic scope, eligibility, exclusions, and visa requirements before buying. International insurance does not replace Dutch basic health insurance if you are legally required to have it.

ProviderBest-fit use caseCover styleWhat to verify
Allianz Worldwide CareLonger stays where you want broad international medical coverComprehensive international plans, including short-term and annual optionsArea of cover, inpatient or outpatient modules, and contract length
Cigna GlobalReaders who want modular global cover and network depthTailored international plans with optional modulesAdd-ons, exclusions, and where direct billing applies
APRIL InternationalExpats and mobile workers who want flexible international use casesLong-term and short-term international cover with digital claims toolsPortability, telehealth, and hospitalisation support
FeatherEnglish-speaking mobile workers who prefer a digital-first journeyInternational and expat-focused insurance with online onboardingCountry eligibility, claim method, and whether the policy suits the Netherlands route
Policy availability, benefits, exclusions, and eligibility can change. Check the provider’s current policy wording before purchasing cover.

What practical admin and money steps should you sort out before buying?

Before you buy anything, match the policy to your actual stay. The cheapest plan can still be the wrong one if it does not meet your Dutch visa or immigration requirements, insurance status, or reimbursement needs.

This is where digital nomad insurance in the Netherlands becomes a practical admin task, not just a product search. Save proof of cover, note renewal dates, and check how claims work if you receive care outside the Netherlands or outside your insurer’s provider network.

  • Confirm whether your residence, work, or social security position means Dutch basic health insurance is required.
  • Save insurance documents needed for your visa or journey somewhere you can access offline.
  • Check how reimbursements work if you pay first.
  • Set reminders for policy renewals and any CAK or SVB deadlines or follow-up.
  • Do not choose a policy based on price or how quickly it starts without checking its eligibility, exclusions, and coverage.
#

Visas & Immigration

Dutch visas: how to immigrate to the Netherlands in 2026

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Using a multi-currency account and travel card during a mobile stay

Money tools can support the practical side of a move without changing which health insurance rules apply to you. A multi-currency account such as Wise can help you hold euros, convert currencies, or pay an overseas insurer while moving between countries.

Depending on the insurer’s payment arrangements, supported account details may also be useful for receiving claim reimbursements. A travel or debit card can help you pay pharmacies or healthcare providers that accept it. Having a Wise account can help you:

  • Hold euros alongside other supported currencies during your move.
  • Pay an overseas insurer without maintaining several bank accounts.
  • Receive reimbursements in the currency your insurer pays out, where the insurer supports the relevant account details.
Find out more about Wise

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about digital nomad health insurance in the Netherlands

Do digital nomads need Dutch health insurance in the Netherlands?

Sometimes. If you live or work in the Netherlands, Dutch basic insurance may apply. If your position is unclear, verify it with SVB or another relevant Dutch authority before relying on private cover alone.

Can you use an EHIC or GHIC in the Netherlands?

EHIC or GHIC may help with medically necessary care during a temporary stay. They do not replace Dutch mandatory insurance if local duties apply, and they may not cover repatriation, private care, or a longer settled stay.

Is international health insurance enough if you move to the Netherlands?

For visa proof, a short stay, or a transition period, international cover can be useful. Once Dutch basic insurance applies, it may no longer be legally sufficient on its own, so check with SVB, CAK, or official government guidance.

What is not covered by Dutch basic health insurance?

Many people check dental care, certain extras, broader overseas treatment, and repatriation first. Covered benefits can change, so read the current policy wording rather than assuming the core package covers every international need.

Does the Netherlands have a digital nomad visa?

The Netherlands does not currently have a dedicated digital nomad visa. Depending on your nationality and circumstances, you may need another residence or work route for a longer stay. Immigration requirements and health insurance obligations are separate questions, so check both before relying on international insurance.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. General rules on when Dutch health insurance is mandatory, Rijksoverheid — mandatory Dutch health insurance
  2. Rules for people coming to work in the Netherlands and timing for arranging insurance, Rijksoverheid — working in the Netherlands and health insurance
  3. Information on Wlz status and insurance assessments, SVB — Wlz
  4. Information for people identified as uninsured and about CAK fines, CAK — uninsured scheme and fines
  5. Health insurance requirements for Schengen visa applications, NetherlandsWorldwide — Schengen visa insurance requirements
  6. Health insurance guidance for international students and related work situations, Study in NL — healthcare insurance
  7. International health insurance plan information and coverage options, Allianz Care — international health insurance
  8. International health insurance plans and optional coverage modules, Cigna Global — international health insurance
  9. Long-term international health insurance and mobile expat coverage, APRIL International — international health insurance
  10. International and expat-focused insurance information, Feather — international insurance
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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