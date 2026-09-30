Digital nomad health insurance in the Netherlands

Health insurance obligations for digital nomads depend mainly on where you live, where and how you work, and which social security system covers you. This guide explains when Dutch basisverzekering, EHIC or GHIC, travel medical cover, or international private insurance may apply, and what you should check next.

Key takeaways If you live or work in the Netherlands, Dutch basic health insurance may be required, according to Rijksoverheid.

EHIC or GHIC can help with medically necessary care during a temporary stay, but not if Dutch statutory insurance applies.

International private cover often suits short stays, transition periods, or mobile setups that span several countries.

If you receive a letter from CAK, act quickly and check your status with SVB if anything is unclear.

Dutch basic insurance covers essential care, but mobile workers should still compare overseas cover, dental care, repatriation, and claims administration.

When Dutch basic health insurance may be required Rijksoverheid says if you come to live or work in the Netherlands and are required to have Dutch health insurance, you should arrange it as soon as possible and no later than four months after the obligation begins. Whether you need Dutch basic insurance depends on your residence, work arrangements, and social security position. Dutch basic insurance may be required if you: Live in the Netherlands and fall under the Dutch social insurance system.

Work in the Netherlands and Dutch social security rules apply to you.

Freelance or work in a way that creates Dutch insurance obligations. Cross-border and remote-working arrangements can make the position more complicated. If you receive a letter from CAK saying that you are uninsured but believe Dutch insurance does not apply to you, check whether you need to ask the Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) for a Wlz assessment.

When international private cover may be more appropriate International private cover often makes more sense for temporary stays or when you are not required to have Dutch basic insurance. International cover can also be useful for digital nomads who move between countries, but it does not replace Dutch basic insurance if you are legally required to have it. For example: Short stays

Schengen visas

The gap before BRP registration or a Dutch BSN

Mobile arrangements where another country’s social security system continues to apply Government & Law The Burgerservicenummer: getting a BSN in the Netherlands Read more

How do you check whether Dutch health insurance is mandatory for you? Start with official rules, not forum advice. Rijksoverheid explains the general obligation, SVB handles Wlz status questions, and CAK explains what happens if you are required to have Dutch health insurance but remain uninsured. If your case sits in a grey area, your actual residence, work, and social security position matter more than whether you describe yourself as a digital nomad. CAK letters and deadlines should not be ignored, because failing to act can lead to fines and leave you responsible for healthcare costs while uninsured. 1 Work out whether you are only visiting, or whether you will live, work, or register in the Netherlands. 2 Check your residence and administrative position, including your visa or permit, BRP registration, and BSN where applicable. 3 Look closely at how and where you work, such as study only, paid employment, freelancing, an internship, remote work for a foreign employer, or work across several countries. 4 If the answer is still unclear, check whether you should request an SVB Wlz assessment. Keep any CAK correspondence and supporting documents together. Documents and status checks that matter Your documents can help establish which rules apply. If you are unsure which health insurance for digital nomads in the Netherlands applies, check these first. Visa or residence permit type

BRP registration

BSN

Employment contract, internship agreement, or evidence of freelance or self-employed work

Evidence showing where you physically perform your work

Proof of travel medical cover for visa use

Any CAK letter or SVB decision If you are waiting for a BSN, residence decision, or an SVB assessment, keep copies of applications, submission dates, insurance documents, and official correspondence in one folder. These can help establish your position and show when particular arrangements began.

What does Dutch basic health insurance cover, and where are the gaps? Dutch basisverzekering covers a statutory package of essential Dutch healthcare, including GP care, hospital treatment, much mental healthcare, and many prescription medicines, according to Rijksoverheid. The government determines what the basic package covers, while private health insurers provide the policies and administer claims. Supplementary insurance is optional. Area Dutch basic insurance Common gap for mobile workers GP and hospital care Core treatment in the Netherlands Rules can differ once care happens abroad Dental and physio Often limited or partly outside core cover Extra cover may still be needed Overseas treatment Not the same as worldwide private cover Limits, reimbursement rules, and network rules matter Repatriation and private extras Not a standard catch-all benefit Often checked through supplementary or international policies Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in the Netherlands Read more Common gaps for mobile expats to check Dutch basic insurance provides extensive statutory healthcare cover, but mobile workers should still check the rules for treatment abroad, reimbursement, and additional benefits. Check overseas treatment limits, repatriation cover, and out-of-network rules.

Review whether you need supplementary cover for areas such as adult dental care and physiotherapy.

Check referral and provider requirements, including for non-urgent specialist and mental healthcare.

Read the deductible, personal-contribution, and reimbursement rules before assuming a bill will be covered in full. For example, healthcare received abroad may be reimbursed only up to the amount permitted under the applicable Dutch policy or statutory rules, leaving you to pay some of the difference yourself. Manage Your Cross-Border Healthcare Costs with Wise A Wise multi-currency account simplifies paying international health insurers in their local currency and receiving reimbursement payouts directly into convenient account details. Hold and convert across multiple currencies with transparent mid-market exchange rates, keeping your healthcare finances seamless while traveling. Open a Wise account