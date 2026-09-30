Insurance
Trying to sort out digital nomad health insurance in the Netherlands? Before you compare policies, first work out whether Dutch statutory insurance or international cover applies to your situation.
Health insurance obligations for digital nomads depend mainly on where you live, where and how you work, and which social security system covers you. This guide explains when Dutch basisverzekering, EHIC or GHIC, travel medical cover, or international private insurance may apply, and what you should check next.
Dutch health insurance obligations usually depend on where you live, where and how you work, and which social security system covers you, not on whether you call yourself a digital nomad.
For example, if you spend six weeks in Amsterdam, keep your home-country cover, and do not start working in the Netherlands or move into the Dutch social security system, EHIC or GHIC plus travel medical insurance may still be appropriate for that stage. If your residence, work arrangements, or social security position change later, the answer can change too.
|Situation
|Likely cover type
|What to verify
|Source to check
|Short visitor, no Dutch work or registration
|EHIC or GHIC if eligible, plus travel or international cover
|Eligibility for EHIC/GHIC, length and purpose of stay, home-country cover, and travel-policy exclusions
|European Commission, UK government
|Waiting for registration or visa processing
|Home-country, international private, or travel medical cover
|Whether Dutch statutory insurance already applies; immigration requirements; policy start date, exclusions, and claims rules
|Dutch government
|Living or working in the Netherlands
|Dutch basic insurance may be required
|SVB position and timing to arrange cover
|Rijksoverheid, SVB/Wlz insurance
|Student or intern
|It depends on study, work, and pay status
|Whether you are studying only or also working, type of employment or internship, remuneration, and Wlz status
|Study in NL – healthcare insurance, SVB/Wlz insurance
Rijksoverheid says if you come to live or work in the Netherlands and are required to have Dutch health insurance, you should arrange it as soon as possible and no later than four months after the obligation begins. Whether you need Dutch basic insurance depends on your residence, work arrangements, and social security position.
Dutch basic insurance may be required if you:
Cross-border and remote-working arrangements can make the position more complicated. If you receive a letter from CAK saying that you are uninsured but believe Dutch insurance does not apply to you, check whether you need to ask the Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) for a Wlz assessment.
International private cover often makes more sense for temporary stays or when you are not required to have Dutch basic insurance. International cover can also be useful for digital nomads who move between countries, but it does not replace Dutch basic insurance if you are legally required to have it.
For example:
Start with official rules, not forum advice. Rijksoverheid explains the general obligation, SVB handles Wlz status questions, and CAK explains what happens if you are required to have Dutch health insurance but remain uninsured.
If your case sits in a grey area, your actual residence, work, and social security position matter more than whether you describe yourself as a digital nomad. CAK letters and deadlines should not be ignored, because failing to act can lead to fines and leave you responsible for healthcare costs while uninsured.
Work out whether you are only visiting, or whether you will live, work, or register in the Netherlands.
Check your residence and administrative position, including your visa or permit, BRP registration, and BSN where applicable.
Look closely at how and where you work, such as study only, paid employment, freelancing, an internship, remote work for a foreign employer, or work across several countries.
If the answer is still unclear, check whether you should request an SVB Wlz assessment. Keep any CAK correspondence and supporting documents together.
Your documents can help establish which rules apply. If you are unsure which health insurance for digital nomads in the Netherlands applies, check these first.
If you are waiting for a BSN, residence decision, or an SVB assessment, keep copies of applications, submission dates, insurance documents, and official correspondence in one folder. These can help establish your position and show when particular arrangements began.
Dutch basisverzekering covers a statutory package of essential Dutch healthcare, including GP care, hospital treatment, much mental healthcare, and many prescription medicines, according to Rijksoverheid. The government determines what the basic package covers, while private health insurers provide the policies and administer claims. Supplementary insurance is optional.
|Area
|Dutch basic insurance
|Common gap for mobile workers
|GP and hospital care
|Core treatment in the Netherlands
|Rules can differ once care happens abroad
|Dental and physio
|Often limited or partly outside core cover
|Extra cover may still be needed
|Overseas treatment
|Not the same as worldwide private cover
|Limits, reimbursement rules, and network rules matter
|Repatriation and private extras
|Not a standard catch-all benefit
|Often checked through supplementary or international policies
Dutch basic insurance provides extensive statutory healthcare cover, but mobile workers should still check the rules for treatment abroad, reimbursement, and additional benefits.
For example, healthcare received abroad may be reimbursed only up to the amount permitted under the applicable Dutch policy or statutory rules, leaving you to pay some of the difference yourself.
A Wise multi-currency account simplifies paying international health insurers in their local currency and receiving reimbursement payouts directly into convenient account details. Hold and convert across multiple currencies with transparent mid-market exchange rates, keeping your healthcare finances seamless while traveling.
Once international cover is relevant, compare the structure of each policy before the price. The key question is whether you need emergency-focused travel medical cover for a short stay or broader international health insurance for longer periods, outpatient treatment, and continuity of cover between countries.
Good comparison points include:
These checks can help readers looking for the best health insurance for digital nomads narrow their shortlist.
These providers and platforms offer different types of international cover. Use the table as a first filter, then check current policy wording, geographic scope, eligibility, exclusions, and visa requirements before buying. International insurance does not replace Dutch basic health insurance if you are legally required to have it.
|Provider
|Best-fit use case
|Cover style
|What to verify
|Allianz Worldwide Care
|Longer stays where you want broad international medical cover
|Comprehensive international plans, including short-term and annual options
|Area of cover, inpatient or outpatient modules, and contract length
|Cigna Global
|Readers who want modular global cover and network depth
|Tailored international plans with optional modules
|Add-ons, exclusions, and where direct billing applies
|APRIL International
|Expats and mobile workers who want flexible international use cases
|Long-term and short-term international cover with digital claims tools
|Portability, telehealth, and hospitalisation support
|Feather
|English-speaking mobile workers who prefer a digital-first journey
|International and expat-focused insurance with online onboarding
|Country eligibility, claim method, and whether the policy suits the Netherlands route
Before you buy anything, match the policy to your actual stay. The cheapest plan can still be the wrong one if it does not meet your Dutch visa or immigration requirements, insurance status, or reimbursement needs.
This is where digital nomad insurance in the Netherlands becomes a practical admin task, not just a product search. Save proof of cover, note renewal dates, and check how claims work if you receive care outside the Netherlands or outside your insurer’s provider network.
Money tools can support the practical side of a move without changing which health insurance rules apply to you. A multi-currency account such as Wise can help you hold euros, convert currencies, or pay an overseas insurer while moving between countries.
Depending on the insurer’s payment arrangements, supported account details may also be useful for receiving claim reimbursements. A travel or debit card can help you pay pharmacies or healthcare providers that accept it. Having a Wise account can help you:
FAQ
Sometimes. If you live or work in the Netherlands, Dutch basic insurance may apply. If your position is unclear, verify it with SVB or another relevant Dutch authority before relying on private cover alone.
For visa proof, a short stay, or a transition period, international cover can be useful. Once Dutch basic insurance applies, it may no longer be legally sufficient on its own, so check with SVB, CAK, or official government guidance.
Many people check dental care, certain extras, broader overseas treatment, and repatriation first. Covered benefits can change, so read the current policy wording rather than assuming the core package covers every international need.
The Netherlands does not currently have a dedicated digital nomad visa. Depending on your nationality and circumstances, you may need another residence or work route for a longer stay. Immigration requirements and health insurance obligations are separate questions, so check both before relying on international insurance.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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