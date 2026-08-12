Self-Employed Health Insurance in the Netherlands

Key takeaways For most self-employed people, the rule is simple: if you live or work in the Netherlands, Dutch basic health insurance usually applies. The harder cases are new arrivals, cross-border workers, and freelancers whose residence or social insurance position is still being checked, so use official guidance from SKGZ, SVB, and the Belastingdienst before you guess. Question Short answer Do most freelancers need Dutch basic insurance? Yes, if they live or work in the Netherlands. When do you need to arrange it? Usually within four months of becoming obliged to insure. Is supplementary cover required? No, it is optional. When should you ask for an SVB (Sociale Verzekeringsbank or Social Insurance Bank) or Wlz (Langdurige Zorg – the Dutch Long-Term Care Act) assessment? If you work across borders, have foreign employment links, or your Dutch status is unclear. Where should you verify current rules? SKGZ ombudsman, SVB, Rijksoverheid (government), and the Belastingdienst (tax administration).

Do self-employed people need Dutch health insurance? If you are self-employed and actually living and working in the Netherlands, the answer is usually yes. For a broader background, see our guides below: Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in the Netherlands Read more The main risk is assuming your foreign cover still counts once you start Dutch self-employment. Your residence, work pattern, and social insurance status matter more than your client location when deciding whether Dutch insurance is required. If any of the following apply, you’ll need to confirm the correct next steps regarding Dutch self employed health insurance to ensure you’re covered properly: You live in the Netherlands and freelance from there

You commute into the Netherlands for most of your work

You have started work but still rely on EHIC, GHIC, or old home-country cover

You have recently arrived and are waiting for admin, such as a BSN

You split work between countries and are not sure which social system applies Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in the Netherlands in 2026 Read more Most freelancers and zzp’ers will need Dutch basic insurance A zzp’er is a self-employed person without employees. The basic Dutch policy is called the basisverzekering, which means the standard health insurance package set by the government. SKGZ says people who are obliged to take out Dutch basic insurance should enrol within four months, and insurers must accept eligible applicants for that basic package. That acceptance rule applies to the basic policy, not automatically to supplementary cover. When an expat may need an SVB/Wlz assessment or temporary cover first One thing worth knowing is that expat edge cases do exist. If you live abroad and work in the Netherlands, work in more than one country, are seconded, or your residence and work setup do not clearly point to one system, ask the SVB for a Wlz assessment instead of relying on forum advice. If you are still waiting for a BSN tax registration number, or you have only just arrived, do not cancel valid cover too early. Keep temporary cover in place if needed, then confirm your position with SVB or SKGZ and switch once your Dutch insurance duty is clear.

What does Dutch health insurance cover, and what do freelancers need separately? Dutch health insurance is there to cover medical care, not to protect your freelance income or your business. That difference matters because new arrivals may assume that “freelance insurance” is more extensive, and miss gaps that only show up when something goes wrong. What basic insurance includes The government decides what sits in the basic package. According to Rijksoverheid, core cover includes GP care, hospital treatment, many prescription medicines, and mental healthcare, although conditions and deductibles can vary by type of care. Adult dental care, most routine physiotherapy, and some extras sit outside the standard package. Always check the current policy wording because the package and reimbursement rules can change each year. What sits outside health insurance Dutch health insurance does not replace the other protections freelancers often need. If you are building a business here, read Expatica’s guides to running a business in the Netherlands and social security in the Netherlands. Editor in The Netherlands Tarah Ren Insider tip Many new zzp’ers assume their monthly premium protects their income if they are too ill to work, but Dutch basic health insurance covers medical care, not lost freelance earnings. Protection What it helps with Usually mandatory? Basic health insurance Medical care Usually yes Supplementary health insurance Dental, extra physio, other add-ons No Disability or income protection Lost income if you cannot work No Liability insurance Claims for damage or professional mistakes Depends on your work or contracts

What does self-employed health insurance cost? The total cost is not just one monthly bill. Most freelancers pay an insurer premium, face the annual eigen risico, which is the mandatory deductible, and may also pay an income-related healthcare contribution through the tax system. Monthly premiums, eigen risico, and the income-related contribution A common confusion is mixing the insurer premium with the tax-linked contribution. Business.gov.nl explains that self-employed people can also owe an income-dependent Zvw contribution on top of the premium paid to their insurer. The 2026 mandatory eigen risico is €385, and GP care is not charged against it, according to SKGZ and Rijksoverheid. Monthly premiums vary by insurer and policy type, so check live quotes before you buy. Cost element What it is Typical current figure Where to verify Monthly premium Paid to your insurer Varies by policy and insurer Insurer quote, Independer, Zorgwijzer Mandatory eigen risico Annual deductible for many treatments €385 in 2026 SKGZ, Rijksoverheid Voluntary extra deductible Higher risk for lower premium Up to €500 extra Insurer policy terms Income-related contribution Tax-linked Zvw contribution Changes yearly Business.gov.nl, Belastingdienst *Details checked in July 2026 – deductibles and other material facts change, so you’ll need to check live information before starting to use Dutch health insurance Can you get zorgtoeslag as a freelancer? Yes, some freelancers can get zorgtoeslag, the healthcare allowance, if their income and assets stay within the yearly limits. You must have Dutch basic health insurance first, and your household situation also affects the result. Expatica Tip If your freelance income rises mid-year, update your estimate quickly through Mijn toeslagen or you may need to repay part of your allowance later. Expatica’s guide to freelance taxes in the Netherlands in 2026 is useful background, but verify live thresholds on the Belastingdienst page for zorgtoeslag.

How to choose and apply for a policy as a zzp’er If you are not sure where to start, the key question is not just price. It is whether the policy will be easy to use where you live, whether nearby providers are contracted, and whether the admin feels manageable in English. How to compare Dutch insurers and policy types When you compare Dutch insurers, look at the premium, deductible options, contracted providers, claims processes, English-language support, and whether supplementary cover has separate acceptance rules. Popular providers for Dutch residents include ONVZ, FBTO, Zilveren Kruis, Independer, and Zorgwijzer. A cheap policy can cost more later if it gives limited access to local providers or makes reimbursement harder. That matters even more if you have just moved to Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, or Utrecht and still need to find a provider near home. If your situation requires international coverage or specialized expat-focused support, you may also want to explore options like: Allianz Worldwide Care

Cigna Global

April International

Feather Insurance Be sure to compare policies across your shortlist on Expatica’s health insurance comparison page to see which one best meets your medical and administrative needs. Insurance quotes The best health insurance quotes 2026 Compare providers Step-by-step application for new arrivals and existing residents Register with your gemeente (municipality or town hall) and get your BSN, if you are eligible to do so. Check whether Dutch basic insurance applies now, or whether your case needs SVB or SKGZ verification first. Compare insurers and policy types, then keep a shortlist based on provider access, admin ease, and any supplementary needs. Prepare the usual details, such as ID, address, BSN, and payment details. Submit the application and confirm the policy start date. Once active, register with a local huisarts (GP) and learn which providers your policy contracts. If you are still waiting for a BSN or your status is unclear, keep valid cover in place and do not assume you can safely wait without checking. Working in the Netherlands with foreign clients? While you’re setting up your health care provisions, why not also tackle your business finances? If you invoice overseas clients, a multi-currency business account such as the Wise Business account can make it easier to receive foreign-currency income and pay Dutch premiums without extra admin becoming the main problem. Discover Wise

Common expat mistakes when sorting out freelance insurance Most expensive mistakes come from treating Dutch health insurance like a travel policy or assuming it also covers business risk. What matters in practice is knowing which problem your policy solves, and which problems sit elsewhere. Mistaking EHIC, GHIC, or foreign cover for full Dutch eligibility EHIC or GHIC may still help with medically necessary care during a temporary stay. But once you are living and working in the Netherlands as a freelancer, that cover often stops being enough, so check with SKGZ or ask for an SVB assessment. Choosing on price alone and missing provider access or English support A low premium can be a false economy if your local GP options are limited or the reimbursement process is awkward. If you are a UK freelancer moving to Amsterdam while still invoicing overseas clients, check practical issues first, such as nearby huisarts availability and how the insurer handles English-language customer support. Editor in The Netherlands Tarah Ren Insider tip A low-cost policy may look fine on a comparison site, but it can be far less practical if GP practices near your postcode are already full or if customer service is only available in Dutch. FAQ Frequently asked questions about self-employed health insurance in the Netherlands Do zzp'ers need health insurance in the Netherlands? Most zzp’ers (self employed people) living and working in the Netherlands will need Dutch basic health insurance. Cross-border and transitional cases can differ, so verify first if your work or residence setup is unusual. Can I use an EHIC or GHIC as a freelancer in the Netherlands? Sometimes only for necessary care during a temporary stay. Once you start living and working in the Netherlands, it is often not enough on its own, so check with SKGZ or ask SVB for a status assessment. Is Dutch health insurance tax-deductible for self-employed people? Do not assume the insurer premium and the income-related contribution are treated the same way. Tax treatment can depend on your situation, so check current Belastingdienst rules or ask a qualified tax adviser before filing. Can freelancers get zorgtoeslag in the Netherlands? Yes, some can, depending on income, assets, and household status. Apply through the Belastingdienst and keep your income estimate updated during the year. Can a Dutch insurer refuse my application? For the basic package, eligible applicants must be accepted. Supplementary insurance is different, and separate conditions or refusal may apply.