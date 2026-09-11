Sponsor visa Italy: work permit guide for expats

This section clarifies the search term so you can match it to the right Italian route. Italy does not have an official visa category literally called a “sponsor visa.” What most people mean is a work route where an Italian employer offers a job and supports the immigration process. Depending on the route, the employer may need to apply for a nulla osta al lavoro (work authorization) through the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione (Single Immigration Desk). In practice, searches for an Italian “sponsor visa” usually relate to one of these routes: Salaried employment visa ( lavoro subordinato ) : the standard employer-sponsored route for many non-EU workers, generally subject to the annual Decreto Flussi quota system.

the standard employer-sponsored route for many non-EU workers, generally subject to the annual Decreto Flussi quota system. Seasonal work visa: a route for eligible seasonal work, generally subject to annual quotas and sector rules.

a route for eligible seasonal work, generally subject to annual quotas and sector rules. EU Blue Card: a quota-exempt route for eligible highly qualified workers who meet specific job, qualification, and salary requirements.

a quota-exempt route for eligible highly qualified workers who meet specific job, qualification, and salary requirements. Family reunification visa: a different path for joining relatives that may involve a family sponsor rather than an employment-related one One thing worth knowing is that using the wrong label can send you to the wrong advice. Searching for a job offer and work authorization is very different from searching for permission to join a spouse or family member. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

For work purposes, what people often call a “sponsor” is usually the Italian employer that supports or starts the work-authorization process, rather than a recruiter, agent, or friend. That employer may be a registered business or, for eligible types of work, a household employer. Depending on the route, they may need to provide details of the proposed employment and apply for a nulla osta al lavoro (work authorization) before you can apply for your visa. A job offer alone is therefore not always enough. Use this quick check to see which rules are likely to apply: EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens: you do not need a work visa or employer sponsorship to work in Italy, although residence formalities apply for longer stays.

you do not need a work visa or employer sponsorship to work in Italy, although residence formalities apply for longer stays. UK citizens: you are generally treated as third-country nationals unless you are protected under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.

you are generally treated as third-country nationals unless you are protected under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement. Non-EU citizens in salaried work: you will generally need an employer-supported work route, unless you qualify for an exemption or already have Italian immigration status that permits work.

you will generally need an employer-supported work route, unless you qualify for an exemption or already have Italian immigration status that permits work. Family members joining a relative: you may need a family immigration route, not an employer-sponsored work visa.

you may need a family immigration route, not an employer-sponsored work visa. Highly skilled professionals: you may qualify for a quota-exempt route such as the EU Blue Card if you meet requirements.

you may qualify for a quota-exempt route such as the EU Blue Card if you meet requirements. Seasonal workers: you may depend more heavily on the Decreto Flussi quota system.

The main employer-supported routes differ according to the type of work, your qualifications, and whether the job falls within Italy’s annual immigration quotas. Route Who it suits Quota status Main limitation Salaried employment visa Non-EU workers with a standard job offer Often quota-based Employer usually needs a nulla osta first Seasonal work visa Workers in eligible seasonal sectors Quota-based Limited sectors and timing windows EU Blue Card Qualified professionals in skilled roles Usually quota-exempt Qualification, contract, and salary requirements apply Family reunification Spouses and certain relatives Different immigration route Not an employer sponsored work route *Information correct on 21st August 2026 Decreto Flussi work visas Decreto Flussi is Italy’s quota system for many non-EU workers entering the country for employment, including specified categories of non-seasonal and seasonal work. The government sets the number and types of workers who can enter under these routes and establishes dates for submitting applications. A willing employer therefore cannot necessarily obtain a work authorization whenever they choose. The employer needs to follow the relevant Decreto Flussi procedure, and a quota must still be available for the worker and category concerned. For 2026, applications can be submitted until 31 December, subject to quota availability, although specific click days applied to the main categories earlier in the year. Visas & Immigration Work permits and visas in Italy Read more EU Blue Card and other quota-exempt routes Not every employer-supported work route falls under Decreto Flussi. The EU Blue Card is an important quota-exempt route for highly qualified non-EU workers who meet its employment and qualification requirements. Eligibility can be based on qualifying higher education or, in certain cases, relevant professional experience. Applicants also need to meet requirements relating to the employment contract and salary. Other categories of workers can also enter Italy outside the Decreto Flussi quotas, so the Blue Card is not the only alternative to the standard quota system. Family reunification is separate from employer-supported immigration. If you are a non-EU national moving to join an eligible family member in Italy, you will need to apply for a family visa rather than a work visa.

How the application process works The exact process depends on your work category, but employer-supported applications generally involve an employer-side authorization stage followed by your visa application abroad. Separating those stages makes it easier to see who is responsible for each step. What your employer does first For many non-EU employment routes, the Italian employer starts the immigration process. Depending on the category, this can include preparing the proposed employment terms and applying for a nulla osta al lavoro (work authorization) through the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione at the relevant Prefettura. For Decreto Flussi routes, the employer also needs to follow the applicable quota procedure. Other routes, including the EU Blue Card and certain categories under Article 27 of Italy’s immigration rules, sit outside the main quotas but have their own eligibility and application requirements. Your employer may need to prepare or confirm: Full company or household-employer details

Your passport details and job title

Contract terms, salary, and work location

The correct immigration and employment category

Nulla osta application requirements, where applicable

Decreto Flussi quota requirements and timing, where applicable

Supporting documents requested by the local office Before making relocation plans, ask the employer for its full legal name and registered address and confirmation of the immigration route being used. If an application has already been filed, ask for evidence or a reference for the filing rather than relying solely on a verbal promise. What you do before travel Once the required employer-side authorization is in place, you generally apply for the appropriate national work visa through the Italian embassy or consulate responsible for your place of legal residence, or through its authorized visa service provider where applicable. Check your exact requirements using the Visa for Italy portal and the relevant consular office before submitting your application. Requirements vary by visa category and location, and some supporting documents may need translation, legalization, or an apostille. Depending on your route and consulate, your file may include: Passport and visa application form

Photos that meet consular requirements

Job contract or offer documents

Nulla osta details or approval, where required

Proof of accommodation or address details, if requested

Supporting civil or qualification documents, where relevant Relocation can also involve visa fees, housing deposits, travel, and other upfront costs. A Wise account can help you hold, convert, send, or receive money across currencies, but using Wise has no bearing on your immigration eligibility or visa decision. Go to Wise

What happens after you arrive in Italy Getting your work visa is not the end of the immigration process. After entering Italy, you generally need to complete your residence-permit formalities and then deal with practical tasks such as local registration, healthcare, and banking. Apply for your permesso di soggiorno within 8 days If your stay requires a residence permit, you generally need to apply for your permesso di soggiorno within eight working days of entering Italy. Check the current procedure for your permit category with the Polizia di Stato and local authorities. Follow the application procedure for your permit category. Many applications use a designated post-office kit followed by an appointment at the Questura. Keep copies of your passport, visa, employment documents, nulla osta where applicable, and everything submitted with your application. Keep the postal or filing receipt carefully, as it provides important evidence that your residence-permit application is being processed. Attend your Questura appointment for biometrics and any follow-up checks. Track updates through Portale Immigrazione or the instructions given by your local office. Processing times vary, and receiving the physical residence-permit card can take weeks or months depending on the permit and local workload. Register for the basics of life in Italy Once your immigration formalities are underway, you can work through the other administrative steps that apply to your situation. Your first weeks may include: Getting your codice fiscale, the Italian tax identification code used for employment and many everyday administrative tasks.

Completing residence registration with your c omune/anagrafe if required and once you meet the relevant conditions.

omune/anagrafe if required and once you meet the relevant conditions. Arranging your health insurance in Italy, or enrollment in the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN) if you qualify

Setting up your day-to-day finances such as opening an Italian bank account. If you expect to remain in Italy for several years, it is also worth understanding the requirements for permanent residence in Italy. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Italy Read more

Costs, timelines, and common delays There is no single processing time or total cost for what is sometimes called an Italy “sponsor visa.” The timeline depends on the work route, quota availability where applicable, employer-side processing, your consular jurisdiction, and local workloads. Remember that the visa decision is only one stage. Your overall timeline can include the employer’s work-authorization process, visa appointment and processing, travel to Italy, and your residence-permit application after arrival. Item or stage Who pays Typical timing What can affect it How to verify Nulla osta filing stage Usually employer Varies by route and case Work category, quota availability, required checks, local processing Ministry of the Interior and official Decreto Flussi guidance National visa fee Usually applicant Paid at visa stage Visa category, exemptions, and current consular rules Visa for Italy portal and consular office Translation, legalization, or apostille Usually applicant Before application Country of issue and document type Consular office Permesso di soggiorno application and charges Usually applicant File within 8 working days of arrival Permit type, documentation, and Questura workload Polizia di Stato and Portale Immigrazione Appointment waiting times Applicant Varies widely Country of residence, season, center capacity Embassy, consulate, or authorized visa provider *Information correct on 21st August 2026 Common delays include incomplete or inconsistent documents, limited visa appointments, additional checks, and problems with the employer-side application. For Decreto Flussi cases, quota availability and filing dates can also be critical.