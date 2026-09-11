Sponsor visa Italy: work permit guide for expats

This guide, last verified in July 2026, explains the main routes, documents, costs, and application steps. It is for general information, not legal advice – rules vary by nationality, job, employer, and consular office, so always check the latest official requirements before applying.
Table of contents
What “sponsor visa” usually means in Italy
This section clarifies the search term so you can match it to the right Italian route. Italy does not have an official visa category literally called a “sponsor visa.”
What most people mean is a work route where an Italian employer offers a job and supports the immigration process. Depending on the route, the employer may need to apply for a nulla osta al lavoro (work authorization) through the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione (Single Immigration Desk).
In practice, searches for an Italian “sponsor visa” usually relate to one of these routes:
- Salaried employment visa (lavoro subordinato): the standard employer-sponsored route for many non-EU workers, generally subject to the annual Decreto Flussi quota system.
- Seasonal work visa: a route for eligible seasonal work, generally subject to annual quotas and sector rules.
- EU Blue Card: a quota-exempt route for eligible highly qualified workers who meet specific job, qualification, and salary requirements.
- Family reunification visa: a different path for joining relatives that may involve a family sponsor rather than an employment-related one
One thing worth knowing is that using the wrong label can send you to the wrong advice. Searching for a job offer and work authorization is very different from searching for permission to join a spouse or family member.
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Who can sponsor you and who usually qualifies
For work purposes, what people often call a “sponsor” is usually the Italian employer that supports or starts the work-authorization process, rather than a recruiter, agent, or friend.
That employer may be a registered business or, for eligible types of work, a household employer. Depending on the route, they may need to provide details of the proposed employment and apply for a nulla osta al lavoro (work authorization) before you can apply for your visa. A job offer alone is therefore not always enough.
Use this quick check to see which rules are likely to apply:
- EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens: you do not need a work visa or employer sponsorship to work in Italy, although residence formalities apply for longer stays.
- UK citizens: you are generally treated as third-country nationals unless you are protected under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.
- Non-EU citizens in salaried work: you will generally need an employer-supported work route, unless you qualify for an exemption or already have Italian immigration status that permits work.
- Family members joining a relative: you may need a family immigration route, not an employer-sponsored work visa.
- Highly skilled professionals: you may qualify for a quota-exempt route such as the EU Blue Card if you meet requirements.
- Seasonal workers: you may depend more heavily on the Decreto Flussi quota system.
Employer-sponsored routes in Italy
The main employer-supported routes differ according to the type of work, your qualifications, and whether the job falls within Italy’s annual immigration quotas.
|Route
|Who it suits
|Quota status
|Main limitation
|Salaried employment visa
|Non-EU workers with a standard job offer
|Often quota-based
|Employer usually needs a nulla osta first
|Seasonal work visa
|Workers in eligible seasonal sectors
|Quota-based
|Limited sectors and timing windows
|EU Blue Card
|Qualified professionals in skilled roles
|Usually quota-exempt
|Qualification, contract, and salary requirements apply
|Family reunification
|Spouses and certain relatives
|Different immigration route
|Not an employer sponsored work route
Decreto Flussi work visas
Decreto Flussi is Italy’s quota system for many non-EU workers entering the country for employment, including specified categories of non-seasonal and seasonal work. The government sets the number and types of workers who can enter under these routes and establishes dates for submitting applications.
A willing employer therefore cannot necessarily obtain a work authorization whenever they choose. The employer needs to follow the relevant Decreto Flussi procedure, and a quota must still be available for the worker and category concerned. For 2026, applications can be submitted until 31 December, subject to quota availability, although specific click days applied to the main categories earlier in the year.
EU Blue Card and other quota-exempt routes
Not every employer-supported work route falls under Decreto Flussi. The EU Blue Card is an important quota-exempt route for highly qualified non-EU workers who meet its employment and qualification requirements.
Eligibility can be based on qualifying higher education or, in certain cases, relevant professional experience. Applicants also need to meet requirements relating to the employment contract and salary.
Other categories of workers can also enter Italy outside the Decreto Flussi quotas, so the Blue Card is not the only alternative to the standard quota system.
Family sponsorship is a different route
Family reunification is separate from employer-supported immigration. If you are a non-EU national moving to join an eligible family member in Italy, you will need to apply for a family visa rather than a work visa.
How the application process works
The exact process depends on your work category, but employer-supported applications generally involve an employer-side authorization stage followed by your visa application abroad. Separating those stages makes it easier to see who is responsible for each step.
What your employer does first
For many non-EU employment routes, the Italian employer starts the immigration process. Depending on the category, this can include preparing the proposed employment terms and applying for a nulla osta al lavoro (work authorization) through the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione at the relevant Prefettura.
For Decreto Flussi routes, the employer also needs to follow the applicable quota procedure. Other routes, including the EU Blue Card and certain categories under Article 27 of Italy’s immigration rules, sit outside the main quotas but have their own eligibility and application requirements.
Your employer may need to prepare or confirm:
- Full company or household-employer details
- Your passport details and job title
- Contract terms, salary, and work location
- The correct immigration and employment category
- Nulla osta application requirements, where applicable
- Decreto Flussi quota requirements and timing, where applicable
- Supporting documents requested by the local office
Before making relocation plans, ask the employer for its full legal name and registered address and confirmation of the immigration route being used. If an application has already been filed, ask for evidence or a reference for the filing rather than relying solely on a verbal promise.
What you do before travel
Once the required employer-side authorization is in place, you generally apply for the appropriate national work visa through the Italian embassy or consulate responsible for your place of legal residence, or through its authorized visa service provider where applicable.
Check your exact requirements using the Visa for Italy portal and the relevant consular office before submitting your application. Requirements vary by visa category and location, and some supporting documents may need translation, legalization, or an apostille.
Depending on your route and consulate, your file may include:
- Passport and visa application form
- Photos that meet consular requirements
- Job contract or offer documents
- Nulla osta details or approval, where required
- Proof of accommodation or address details, if requested
- Supporting civil or qualification documents, where relevant
Relocation can also involve visa fees, housing deposits, travel, and other upfront costs. A Wise account can help you hold, convert, send, or receive money across currencies, but using Wise has no bearing on your immigration eligibility or visa decision.
What happens after you arrive in Italy
Getting your work visa is not the end of the immigration process. After entering Italy, you generally need to complete your residence-permit formalities and then deal with practical tasks such as local registration, healthcare, and banking.
Apply for your permesso di soggiorno within 8 days
If your stay requires a residence permit, you generally need to apply for your permesso di soggiorno within eight working days of entering Italy. Check the current procedure for your permit category with the Polizia di Stato and local authorities.
- Follow the application procedure for your permit category. Many applications use a designated post-office kit followed by an appointment at the Questura.
- Keep copies of your passport, visa, employment documents, nulla osta where applicable, and everything submitted with your application.
- Keep the postal or filing receipt carefully, as it provides important evidence that your residence-permit application is being processed.
- Attend your Questura appointment for biometrics and any follow-up checks.
- Track updates through Portale Immigrazione or the instructions given by your local office.
Processing times vary, and receiving the physical residence-permit card can take weeks or months depending on the permit and local workload.
Register for the basics of life in Italy
Once your immigration formalities are underway, you can work through the other administrative steps that apply to your situation.
Your first weeks may include:
- Getting your codice fiscale, the Italian tax identification code used for employment and many everyday administrative tasks.
- Completing residence registration with your comune/anagrafe if required and once you meet the relevant conditions.
- Arranging your health insurance in Italy, or enrollment in the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN) if you qualify
- Setting up your day-to-day finances such as opening an Italian bank account.
If you expect to remain in Italy for several years, it is also worth understanding the requirements for permanent residence in Italy.
Costs, timelines, and common delays
There is no single processing time or total cost for what is sometimes called an Italy “sponsor visa.” The timeline depends on the work route, quota availability where applicable, employer-side processing, your consular jurisdiction, and local workloads.
Remember that the visa decision is only one stage. Your overall timeline can include the employer’s work-authorization process, visa appointment and processing, travel to Italy, and your residence-permit application after arrival.
|Item or stage
|Who pays
|Typical timing
|What can affect it
|How to verify
|Nulla osta filing stage
|Usually employer
|Varies by route and case
|Work category, quota availability, required checks, local processing
|Ministry of the Interior and official Decreto Flussi guidance
|National visa fee
|Usually applicant
|Paid at visa stage
|Visa category, exemptions, and current consular rules
|Visa for Italy portal and consular office
|Translation, legalization, or apostille
|Usually applicant
|Before application
|Country of issue and document type
|Consular office
|Permesso di soggiorno application and charges
|Usually applicant
|File within 8 working days of arrival
|Permit type, documentation, and Questura workload
|Polizia di Stato and Portale Immigrazione
|Appointment waiting times
|Applicant
|Varies widely
|Country of residence, season, center capacity
|Embassy, consulate, or authorized visa provider
Common delays include incomplete or inconsistent documents, limited visa appointments, additional checks, and problems with the employer-side application. For Decreto Flussi cases, quota availability and filing dates can also be critical.
How to find a real sponsor and avoid scams
Legitimate employer-supported immigration normally starts with an identifiable employer, a genuine job, and clear employment terms. Be cautious of agents or middlemen selling “sponsorship,” guaranteed visas, or access to Decreto Flussi quotas without a genuine job behind the offer.
A common misconception is that you can buy sponsorship first and sort out the employer later. In a legitimate work case, you should be able to identify the employer and understand the official immigration route being used, including the nulla osta or other employer-side authorization process where required.
Use this scam-check list before you pay money or share documents:
- Someone asks you to pay for “sponsorship,” a Decreto Flussi quota place, or guaranteed visa approval.
- Fees are unexplained or you are asked to pay into an unrelated personal account.
- The job offer is vague about the employer, role, salary, working hours, or location.
- You are pressured to pay or provide documents before receiving clear written information.
- The employer or intermediary refuses to provide verifiable business or contact details.
- Someone promises guaranteed visa approval or an exact approval date.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about sponsor visas in Italy
Can I get an Italy sponsor visa without a job offer?
Usually not through a standard employer-supported work route. Most routes for non-EU nationals moving to Italy for salaried employment require a genuine job offer and action by the Italian employer, although other immigration routes may allow you to live or work in Italy under different conditions.
How long does an employer-sponsored visa take in Italy?
There is no single processing time for an employer-supported work visa. Your overall timeline can include the employer’s work-authorization process, Decreto Flussi quota timing where applicable, the visa appointment and decision, and your residence-permit application after arrival. Check current timeframes with the relevant Italian authorities and consular office rather than planning around a fixed estimate.
What is a nulla osta in Italy?
A nulla osta al lavoro is a work authorization required for many non-EU employment routes. Where required, the employer applies for it before the worker applies for the corresponding visa, so receiving the nulla osta is an important step in the official process.
Useful resources
(checked 21 August 2026)