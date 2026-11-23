Choosing between public and private healthcare in Italy is rarely a once-and-for-all decision. Most expats end up working out which mix fits their residence status, budget, language needs, and how quickly they want care.
Italy’s Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN), or National Health Service, gives many residents broad, low-cost coverage, but the experience can change from one region to another. Private care can shorten the route to a specialist or an English-speaking clinic, but it also brings premiums, exclusions, and claims rules.
This guide is for general information only. It compares the 2 systems, explains what they cost in practice, and shows how to access care without common administrative mistakes.
Key takeaways
- Public care often suits employed residents, many families, and anyone comfortable using the local system through the SSN (Servizio Sanitario Nazionale).
- Private care may help if you want faster specialist access, more provider choice, or easier access to English-speaking doctors.
- A hybrid setup is common, with expats using the SSN for essential care and private appointments when speed or convenience matters more.
- Costs are mixed. Public care is tax-funded but can still involve a ticket sanitario, which is a co-payment for some services.
- Status comes first. Before you choose, check whether you can register with the SSN, need temporary private coverage, or can use EU or UK coordination documents such as the S1, European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), or UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC).
Public vs private healthcare in Italy: which is right for you?
Public healthcare is often a practical starting point for expats who qualify for the SSN, especially employed residents and families seeking broad essential care at a relatively low cost. Private healthcare may be more useful when you want faster appointments, greater choice, or easier access to English-speaking specialists.
Many expats use both systems. They rely on the SSN for routine and essential treatment, then pay privately or use insurance for specific appointments when convenience matters more.
Your eligibility is the first thing to establish. Before comparing prices or waiting times, find out whether you can register with the SSN, whether you must pay for voluntary enrollment, and whether your residence or visa status requires private coverage.
|Factor
|Public healthcare (SSN)
|Private healthcare
|Hybrid approach
|Costs
|Tax-funded, with possible co-payments or voluntary enrollment fees
|Direct fees or insurance premiums, deductibles, and exclusions
|Public coverage with selected private expenses
|Access
|Registration and referrals where required
|Greater provider choice, depending on the service or plan
|Choice between public and private routes
|Waiting times
|Can be longer for non-urgent specialist care
|Often shorter, depending on availability
|Private appointments when public waits are inconvenient
|Language
|English-speaking support varies by location
|Potentially easier access to English-speaking professionals
|Flexibility for language-specific needs
|Best starting point
|Eligible residents and families
|Those needing temporary coverage or greater choice
|Eligible residents who want additional flexibility
Wise for healthcare payments in Italy
- Pay euro premiums and bills: Hold and convert supported currencies
- Check fees before you pay: See the exchange rate before confirming
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
How healthcare in Italy is set up
Italy’s health system is national in principle and regional in delivery. The SSN sets the broad public route, while regions and local health authorities, called Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL), organize much of the day-to-day access. For a wider overview, Expatica’s guide to the healthcare system in Italy explains the background in more detail.
What the SSN covers
For registered residents, the SSN usually covers GP care, hospital treatment, emergency care through pronto soccorso, and a range of specialist services defined under the Livelli Essenziali di Assistenza (LEA), which is Italy’s essential benefits package. You’ll also usually get subsidized prescriptions and access to public or accredited private facilities that work with the public system.
Covered doesn’t mean every service is free. Some appointments, tests, and medicines still carry a ticket sanitario, so public healthcare in Italy is often low-cost rather than fully free.
How regional differences affect your care
Regional delivery means the SSN doesn’t feel identical across Italy. Waiting times, booking systems, administrative efficiency, and access to English-speaking help can differ between Milan, Palermo, and a smaller town.
Check your ASL website, the regional Centro Unico di Prenotazione (CUP), and the main hospital or clinic options in your area before you assume the same access everywhere.
Public healthcare in Italy: pros, limits, and who it suits
The SSN suits plenty of expats, especially once registration is complete. What matters is how well it matches your access needs, language comfort, and tolerance for waiting.
When public coverage works well for expats
Public coverage often works best for employed residents, families who want broad essential care, and retirees or other long-term residents who already qualify through the right route. If you’re comfortable using a referral-led system and can plan non-urgent care ahead, the SSN may be enough on its own.
Example: An expat with an Italian work contract in Bologna may register with the ASL, choose a medico di base, or family doctor, and use the SSN for routine care, hospital treatment, and prescriptions, paying privately only when speed matters.
Public-only may also make sense if your budget is tight and you don’t need frequent specialist access in English. If you know you want quick appointments or more flexibility, public care alone may feel limiting.
Common frustrations with the SSN
The most common frustrations are slow paperwork, referral steps, and longer waits for some non-urgent specialist care. Language can also be a barrier, especially outside larger cities or private clinics.
Many expats are happy with SSN care once they’re inside it, but the path from registration to appointment can feel uneven, and not every doctor or clinic will have the same availability or communication style.
Private healthcare in Italy: what you gain and what you pay for
Private care changes the experience more than the diagnosis. It usually buys quicker access, more choice, and sometimes easier communication.
Where private care tends to help most
Private care can be most useful when you need a specialist sooner, want more control over where you go, or prefer English-speaking doctors. It can also help with services that are less fully covered publicly, such as routine adult dental care, and it may suit expats who move between countries and want broader continuity.
If private or international coverage feels relevant, Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Italy and its page comparing private and international insurance options can help you compare plan types. Cigna International Healthcare Insurance is one option to compare if you expect to move between countries or want a private top-up with multilingual support, but check the deductible, outpatient limits, direct billing rules, waiting periods, exclusions, and current pricing before you buy.
What private insurance may not solve
Private insurance may not remove every friction point. Plans can have deductibles, waiting periods, exclusions for pre-existing conditions, limits on outpatient care, and rules about whether you pay first and claim later or the insurer settles the bill directly.
Private coverage also doesn’t automatically replace every public administrative step. If your residence status, visa route, or SSN eligibility matters, you may still need public registration documents even if you choose private healthcare in Italy for most appointments.
How to choose between public, private, or both
Start with the part that doesn’t bend: your legal status. Then weigh timing, language needs, and how much you want to pay for faster access.
Best fit for workers, retirees, students, and families
Many expats end up choosing a hybrid route because it balances cost and convenience. The table below shows what usually makes sense first, but your eligibility and fees can still vary by region and status.
|Profile
|Often the best starting point
|What to check first
|Worker with an Italian contract
|SSN first, private only if you want faster access
|Employer registration, ASL process, GP choice
|Retiree with S1 rights
|SSN or hybrid
|Home-country S1 eligibility, local ASL registration
|Student
|Check SSN eligibility, EHIC rights, and private insurance requirements before choosing
|Visa rules, arrival timing, annual public fee, length of stay
|Family with children
|SSN or hybrid
|Pediatric access, local waiting times, private coverage benefits
|Frequent traveler or new arrival in transition
|Hybrid or private first
|Registration gaps, travel needs, reimbursement rules
Workers and families often manage well with the SSN. Students should check whether they can use an EHIC, register voluntarily with the SSN, or need private insurance under their residence conditions. Many new non-EU arrivals may need private coverage during a registration gap, while retirees should check whether an S1 or voluntary registration is the better route.
A simple decision checklist
Use this quick checklist before you commit:
- Are you already eligible to register with the SSN?
- Would long waits for non-urgent specialists be a problem for you?
- Is regular access to English-speaking care important?
- Do you need coverage while your visa or residence paperwork is still moving?
- Will you pay premiums or claims from another currency?
Several yes answers usually point toward a hybrid or private-first setup.
How to access care and avoid common administrative mistakes
Most delays happen before the first appointment. Missing paperwork, unclear status, or choosing the wrong route can leave you paying privately by default.
What you need for SSN registration
The usual public route looks like this:
Get your codice fiscale, which is your Italian tax number.
Check your residence or permit status, because eligibility can depend on your visa or legal basis for staying. If you’re still sorting that out, Expatica’s guide to visas and immigration in Italy explains the main routes.
Register with your local ASL and ask which documents they want for your category.
Choose a GP if your route allows it.
Receive your tessera sanitaria, the health card used for public healthcare access.
Document lists differ by ASL, so call or check your local office before you go.
Finding a GP, specialist, or English-speaking care
Your medico di base, or GP, is usually your first stop for non-urgent public care and referrals. For everyday primary care, Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in Italy explains how choice and registration work.
Don’t assume every doctor or clinic automatically works with the SSN. Public specialist appointments usually go through the CUP, while others are fully private, which is often the easier route if finding English-speaking doctors in Italy is a priority.
For inpatient care, see hospitals in Italy. Keep emergency numbers in Italy handy, use EHIC card Italy if you’re relying on short-stay EU or UK rights, and check how to get a prescription in Italy before you need regular medication.
Costs, waiting times, and what to verify before you choose
Money and waiting time usually decide this choice. What looks cheaper on paper isn’t always easier once regional fees, voluntary SSN charges, and private claims rules come into play.
Public fees, tickets, and exemptions
Public healthcare in Italy is tax-funded, but it isn’t always free at the point of use. You may still pay ticket sanitari for some specialist visits, diagnostic tests, and certain medicines, and some expats pay an annual fee if they join the SSN voluntarily rather than through a mandatory route.
Eligibility for exemptions depends on the relevant national rules and any applicable regional provisions. Check your ASL or regional health portal for current requirements and charges rather than relying on old forum advice.
Private premiums, deductibles, and claims
With private or international coverage, the headline premium is only part of the cost. The final price usually depends on your age, the plan level, where you want coverage, the deductible you choose, and whether the policy pays providers directly or reimburses you later.
If you keep money outside the euro area, a Wise account may make it easier to pay a euro premium or receive a reimbursement in another currency. It doesn’t affect healthcare eligibility, insurance approval, or medical outcomes, but it can simplify the payment side for some expats.
The bottom line
The best healthcare setup in Italy depends on your SSN eligibility, budget, language needs, and how quickly you want appointments. Public care can provide broad essential coverage, while private appointments or insurance may give you more flexibility when needed. Before choosing, confirm your status with your local ASL and compare the terms of any private policy carefully. If you need to pay healthcare expenses or insurance premiums across currencies, Wise Account may help with the payment side without replacing health insurance or access to medical care.
FAQ
Public vs private healthcare in Italy
Is public healthcare in Italy free for expats?
Eligible residents can access public healthcare through the SSN, but not every service is free. Some people pay an annual voluntary enrollment fee, and co-payments can apply to certain visits, tests, and medicines.
Do expats need private health insurance in Italy?
Some expats need private coverage during visa or registration gaps. Others choose it for faster appointments, more flexibility, or easier access to English-speaking care, depending on their circumstances and policy terms.
Can you use both public and private healthcare in Italy?
Yes. Many expats use the SSN for routine and essential care, then book private specialist visits when waiting times or language needs make that more practical.
How do you get a tessera sanitaria in Italy?
You usually receive a tessera sanitaria after registering with your local ASL using documents such as your codice fiscale, ID, and proof of residence or permit status. Requirements vary by eligibility category and local office, so check before visiting.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Healthcare access for citizens of non-EU countries in Italy, Italian Ministry of Health
- Principles and organization of the National Health Service, Italian Ministry of Health
- Essential levels of healthcare assistance (LEA), Italian Ministry of Health
- Health card information and administrative services, Tessera Sanitaria portal
- Health insurance coverage when living abroad, including S1 coordination, Your Europe – European Union
- Healthcare coverage abroad with a UK GHIC or EHIC, National Health Service (NHS)
- Register of authorized insurance undertakings, Institute for the Supervision of Insurance (IVASS)
- Italy country health profile 2023 – healthcare system context and structural trends, European Commission