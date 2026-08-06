EHIC card Italy: how it works for expats

Your EHIC can help with medically necessary public healthcare during a temporary stay in Italy, but it is not the same as long-term cover, and it usually will not help with private treatment, planned care, or repatriation. If you are moving for longer, want private access, or need broader cover, it can make sense to compare Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare early.

What is an EHIC card in Italy? EHIC stands for European Health Insurance Card. In Italy, it gives eligible temporary visitors access to medically necessary public healthcare on the same terms as local residents. Official guidance from Your Europe and the Italian Ministry of Health confirms that treatment is provided under the standard rules of the public system. One thing worth knowing is that people often mean two different things when they search for this topic. Some want to know if they can use their card in Italy right now. Others want to know whether living in Italy makes them eligible for an Italian-issued EHIC. The answer depends on where you are insured, whether your stay is temporary, and whether you have joined Italy’s healthcare system. If you are visiting Italy, the main question is whether your treatment is medically necessary during a temporary stay.

If you are moving to Italy, the key question is usually whether EHIC is enough, or whether you need SSN registration, a Tessera Sanitaria, an S1, or private cover.

If you are already registered in Italy’s public system, the rules for getting an Italian-issued EHIC are different from the rules for using a foreign-issued card in Italy. Who can use an EHIC in Italy? EHIC is for people insured through an eligible public healthcare system in an EU or EEA country or Switzerland. Each person usually needs their own card, including children, and you should check validity before travel. UK readers are a common point of confusion here. Many now travel with a GHIC instead, although some people can still hold a UK-issued EHIC in specific cases. Non-EU family members living in Europe may also need to confirm eligibility with the institution that issued their cover, because the rules are not identical in every case.

What does the EHIC cover in Italy? Photo: Maskot/Getty Images EHIC coverage in Italy provides medically necessary care during a temporary stay. That usually means treatment you cannot reasonably wait to get until you go home, taking into account your medical need and how long you are staying. In Italy, that care sits inside the public system, so provider status matters just as much as the card itself. To understand how the public and private split works on the ground, see Expatica’s guide to the healthcare system in Italy. Coverage extends to urgent doctor visits, treatment in a public hospital, emergency care, and some prescriptions. However, holding a card does not guarantee fully comprehensive care for every situation. Because the card simply links state healthcare systems together, it only applies when treatment goes through an authorized public provider rather than a purely private clinic. EHIC may help with: An urgent GP visit after a sudden illness during a short stay

Treatment at a public hospital or an SSN-contracted hospital

Emergency care after an accident or unexpected medical problem

Some prescription medicine linked to treatment in the public system, even though you may still pay upfront

Which doctors and hospitals accept it? EHIC usually works with public providers and providers that are convenzionato con il SSN, which means contracted with Italy’s public system. It usually does not work with doctors who only operate privately, even if they are well known or easy to book. Before you go, ask these three things: Is this doctor, clinic, or hospital part of the SSN or contracted with it?

Can they process treatment with an EHIC or GHIC before the appointment starts?

Will you need to pay a private fee, a public ticket, or the full cost upfront? A simple Italy-specific way to check is to ask reception, “È convenzionato con il SSN?” If the answer is no, your EHIC usually will not help. For more on finding medical providers, see Expatica’s guide to doctors in Italy. Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in Italy Read more

What the EHIC does not cover in Italy EHIC is not travel insurance. It does not usually cover private healthcare, planned treatment abroad, repatriation to your home country, or broader relocation needs. The European Commission’s Italy EHIC page is clear that access depends on the provider being in, or contracted with, the public system. One expensive misunderstanding is assuming EHIC means free care. In Italy, you may still have to pay a ticket for some treatment, medicine, or non-urgent emergency visits. You may also need to pay first and ask your home institution about reimbursement later. That is why the safest mindset is this: EHIC reduces risk, but it does not remove all costs. What could go wrong: You book a private specialist and discover the card is not accepted at all.

You go to a public service but still owe a regional co-payment.

You pay for prescriptions upfront and only sort reimbursement after you return home.

You assume planned treatment is covered, then find you needed authorization through another route. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Italy with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website

How to use your EHIC in Italy step by step 1. Verify your card before traveling Check your card’s expiry date to ensure it stays valid for your entire trip. UK residents should verify whether they need a Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) instead, as both cards grant temporary visitors access to medically necessary public care in Italy under the same terms. 2. Choose an authorized public provider Confirm that the doctor, clinic, or hospital operates within the public system or holds an active contract with the SSN (struttura accreditata). State insurance cards do not cover private medical centers, meaning you would have to pay full out-of-pocket rates. 3. Present your card prior to care Hand over your card or GHIC at reception before your consultation begins rather than after treatment. Doing so allows administrative staff to register your details under the correct billing code and explain any co-payments upfront. 4. Keep all medical paperwork Retain every document generated during your visit, including medical reports, prescriptions, pharmacy receipts, and hospital discharge summaries. Should you need to file a claim later, your home health authority will require these original records as proof of treatment. 5. Settle co-payment fees and request receipts Pay any mandatory patient contribution (ticket) directly to the facility and request an official itemized receipt. Reimbursement for eligible expenses rarely happens on the spot in Italy, so you will usually submit these receipts to your home country’s healthcare issuer upon returning. At a doctor, pharmacy, or clinic Bologna, Italy (Photo: tirc83/Getty Images) At a routine appointment, show your EHIC at reception as early as possible and ask whether the visit is being handled under SSN terms. If you wait until the end, it may be much harder to fix a private billing decision. Prescriptions can still involve charges. In some cases you may pay only part of the cost, but in others you may pay the full amount first, especially at the pharmacy, and ask your home institution later whether reimbursement is possible. If you are unsure, ask whether the consultation and prescription are being processed through the public route. In an emergency or at a hospital If you need urgent help, call 118 or go to a public emergency department, known in Italy as pronto soccorso. Show your EHIC as soon as you can, because emergency staff may not ask for it immediately while treating you. Emergency checklist: Call 118 for an ambulance if the situation is urgent. Show your EHIC or GHIC early, once it is safe and practical to do so. Keep discharge papers and payment receipts, because even emergency care can involve a ticket if the case is judged non-urgent or does not lead to admission. Healthcare Basics Emergency numbers in Italy Read more

EHIC vs Tessera Sanitaria, GHIC, and S1 Understanding which medical card you need comes down to three main factors. These are where you hold official insurance, how long you plan to stay in Italy, and whether you access care as a temporary visitor or a registered resident. While all of these cards link into public healthcare, each one works under different rules and covers specific situations. Option Best for When it is used What it generally covers Biggest limitation EHIC EU, EEA, or Swiss insured visitors Temporary stay in Italy Medically necessary public or SSN-contracted care Not a long-term resident solution Tessera Sanitaria People registered with Italy’s SSN Living in Italy and using the public system Access to SSN services in Italy Depends on SSN registration, not short-stay visitor status GHIC Many UK visitors Temporary stay in Italy Similar public medically necessary care rules to EHIC Not a substitute for private or long-term cover S1 Certain cross-border workers, pensioners, and dependants Longer-term situations tied to another state’s system Access to healthcare in Italy after registration Only available in specific eligibility cases Private health insurance Expats, longer stays, or people wanting private access Before or after moving to Italy Broader cover, private care, and extra benefits depending on policy Costs, exclusions, waiting periods, and policy limits vary If you are not sure which route applies, the first question is not “Which card is best?” It is “Am I visiting Italy, or am I starting to live there?” That answer usually points you to the right document.

When expats in Italy need private health insurance EHIC stops being enough when your situation stops looking like a short public healthcare need. That includes relocating to Italy, staying beyond a temporary period, wanting private treatment, needing faster access, or wanting broader benefits than the public route offers. If you are weighing those gaps, Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Italy is the next step. This is where private health insurance Italy expats options become relevant. Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare can be useful starting points for readers who want plans designed for international residents, broader provider choice, or more predictable private access. The key is not to buy the first plan you see, but to compare what actually matters for your situation. When comparing plans, check: Outpatient care and whether specialist visits are included

Access to private hospitals and English-speaking support

Direct billing, exclusions, and waiting periods

Whether the plan works for a longer stay, visa needs, or cross-border living Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website

Common mistakes and insider tips for Italy Private clinic charges: Private clinics hold no obligation to accept state health cards, meaning a visit there will usually result in full out-of-pocket charges.

Private clinics hold no obligation to accept state health cards, meaning a visit there will usually result in full out-of-pocket charges. Timing your card presentation: Card details need to be processed at reception prior to your appointment. Presenting your card after care has already been delivered makes administrative billing errors much harder to resolve.

Card details need to be processed at reception prior to your appointment. Presenting your card after care has already been delivered makes administrative billing errors much harder to resolve. Documentation management: Original paperwork, including pharmacy receipts, discharge notes, and prescription slips, must be kept safely for home country reimbursement claims.

Original paperwork, including pharmacy receipts, discharge notes, and prescription slips, must be kept safely for home country reimbursement claims. Travel insurance limitations: Travel insurance remains vital because public state coverage excludes expensive emergency repatriation, private facility stays, and planned procedures. Private doctors issue white prescriptions (ricetta bianca), which force Italian pharmacies to charge you full retail price for your medication. A British expat in Florence recently found out the hard way when his private skin cream prescription cost €85 at the counter, whereas the exact same drug on a public red form (ricetta rossa) carries a tiny fixed co-payment. If you see a private specialist, ask whether your public family doctor (medico di base) can transcribe the recommendation onto an official SSN form before heading to the pharmacy.