How to get a prescription in Italy as an expat

Key takeaways If you need broader context first, read Expatica’s guide to the healthcare system in Italy. Your situation Where to go What to bring What to expect Registered with the SSN Your medico di baseor public specialist ID, Tessera Sanitaria, medication info Public prescription, possible ticket or subsidy New expat using private care Private GP, specialist, or telemedicine doctor ID, old prescription, medicine box, doctor letter Private consultation, then an Italian prescription if appropriate EU visitor with EHIC or GHIC Private doctor, urgent care, or pharmacist for guidance EHIC or GHIC, ID, prescription details Access depends on the service and medicine Non-EU expat with foreign prescription Italian doctor first ID, old prescription, active ingredient, refill proof Foreign prescription may not be accepted directly Urgent after-hours need Guardia Medica or farmacia di turno ID, medicine details, any existing records Help for non-emergency needs outside office hours Emergency care Call 112 or go to Pronto Soccorso ID if possible, medicine list if available Emergency treatment first, paperwork later Some expats arranging private cover compare Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare for private access and reimbursement support in Italy.

How prescriptions work in Italy This guide is informational only and not medical advice. In Italy, prescriptions are issued by licensed doctors, not pharmacists, and the route changes depending on whether you are using the public Servizio Sanitario Nazionale(SSN) or private care. A ricetta elettronica is an electronic prescription, often linked to your Tessera Sanitaria, while a ricetta bianca is a private prescription that usually means you pay privately for the medicine. Pharmacies dispense medicines, but they do not prescribe them. For official rules on dispensing, see the Italian Ministry of Health guidance. Who can issue a prescription in Italy? A medico di base, your public GP

A public or private specialist

A private doctor, including some telemedicine services

An out-of-hours doctor through Guardia Medica or continuità assistenziale Local pharmacists serve as helpful first points of contact for minor health issues and over-the-counter products. However, they do not have prescribing powers under Italian law, so you will still need a licensed doctor for medications like antibiotics. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Farmacia vs parafarmacia A farmacia can dispense both over-the-counter and prescription medications in Italy. A parafarmacia, by contrast, sells non-prescription medicines, dietary supplements, and health products. Ministry of Health regulations strictly prohibit parafarmacie from supplying prescription drugs, even when a licensed pharmacist is on duty inside. Look for a glowing green cross sign outside a full-service farmacia. Many locations close for an afternoon break, particularly in smaller towns. If you need medication outside standard operating hours, look for a farmacia di turno. These on-duty pharmacies stay open through evenings, nights, and weekends.

How to get a prescription in Italy step by step Check whether you are registered with the SSN. Decide how urgent the problem is. Choose the right route: SSN GP, private doctor, or after-hours care. One thing worth knowing is that the fastest route is not always the cheapest one. Public care usually costs less, but private care may be quicker if you’ve just arrived, are, waiting for paperwork, or need an English-speaking doctor in Italy. =>> Visual: Add a decision-tree infographic showing SSN GP, private doctor, Guardia Medica, farmacia di turno, and Pronto Soccorso. If you’re registered with the SSN Once you join the public health system, your primary doctor handles most everyday care. Your medico di base writes your standard prescriptions, manages ongoing refills, and arranges referrals when you need a specialist. For step-by-step advice on choosing a doctor, check Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in Italy. Bring your Tessera Sanitaria and ID. If a specialist is needed, you may first need a referral, called an impegnativa, and then book through the regional Centro Unico di Prenotazione (CUP). Public prescriptions may lead to subsidized medicine or a health ticket, but co-pays can vary by region. If you’re new to Italy or using private care If you are still waiting for residency, do not yet have SSN access, or simply need care faster, the private route is usually the most practical. A private GP, a specialist, or an online doctor can easily issue an Italian private prescription whenever it is medically appropriate. Bring as much proof as you can: The medicine box or blister pack

An old prescription or refill record

The active ingredient name, not just the brand name Having these details on hand makes a huge difference because brand names frequently change from one country to another. Many expats use private insurers like Cigna Healthcare or Allianz Healthcare to cover these consultations while settling in, though keep in mind that insurance covers the bill rather than overriding the doctor’s decision. If it’s outside office hours Turn to the Guardia Medica (also known as continuità assistenziale) for non-emergency care when your regular doctor is unavailable. When you already hold a valid prescription and simply need an open counter, head to a local farmacia di turno. Emergency rooms and ambulance services should be reserved strictly for urgent, life-threatening situations. For chest pain, breathing trouble, loss of consciousness, a severe allergic reaction, or heavy bleeding, call 112 or go to the nearest Pronto Soccorso. Expatica also has a useful guide to emergency numbers in Italy and a separate guide to hospitals in Italy.

Can you use a foreign prescription in Italy? Sometimes, but you should not rely on it without checking first. An EU cross-border prescription may be recognized if it includes the required details, but the medicine still has to be available in Italy and Italian dispensing rules still apply. Non-EU prescriptions are often where expats run into problems. A pharmacist may ask for an Italian prescription instead, especially if the medicine is controlled, the wording is unclear, or the product name differs from the Italian version. The safest move is to ask the pharmacist what is missing, then take that information to a local doctor. EU and EEA prescriptions EU-issued prescriptions offer the most straightforward recognition when traveling or living in Italy. For an Italian pharmacist to dispense your medication legally, the document needs your full details, the prescriber’s credentials, the generic ingredient name (rather than a local brand name), dosage, strength, and issue date. Digital formats can present an unexpected hurdle at the pharmacy counter. Electronic systems rarely sync smoothly across international borders, so carrying a physical paper copy signed by your doctor avoids delays when picking up your medicine. Non-EU prescriptions and what to bring While US, UK, Canadian, and other non-EU prescriptions are rarely accepted directly at Italian pharmacies, a local doctor can easily review your records and issue a valid Italian prescription instead. Bring: Your passport or other ID

The medicine box or label

The active ingredient name

An old prescription or refill proof

A short doctor letter or summary if you have one This is especially important for chronic medication. If the medicine is controlled or restricted, expect extra checks and do not assume it can be refilled quickly.

How to refill chronic medication or replace lost medicine Pharmacy in Rome, Italy (Photo: Dallas Stribley/Getty Images) Getting a routine refill for ongoing treatment is usually straightforward. SSN-registered expats can arrange this directly through their medico di base, while newcomers without public coverage will find private clinics or telemedicine services much faster. Replacing lost medication involves a bit more preparation, as a doctor needs to verify your medical history before issuing a new prescription. If you are dealing with a local supply shortage, the solution often comes down to finding an Italian alternative that uses the exact same active ingredient and dosage. The risk here is waiting too long. If you are still setting up care in Italy, do not wait until the last pill. You may need time to find the right doctor, confirm the Italian equivalent, or handle regional booking delays. Whatever the situation, do not start, stop, swap, or change the dose of medication without speaking to a licensed clinician. What to bring to the doctor or pharmacy Bring: A passport or other ID

YourTessera Sanitaria, if you have one

Your old prescription

Medicine packaging

The generic or active ingredient name

The dosage and schedule

Any relevant medical notes The active ingredient is important because brand names often differ in Italy. If language is a barrier, translation or booking tools can help while you settle in. Expatica also has a useful list of must-have apps in Italy. What if the medicine is controlled or restricted? Extra checks: Some medicines, including certain stimulants, benzodiazepines, opioids, and other controlled drugs, can involve stricter rules, more documentation, or an in-person assessment. Do not assume a refill: This is different from a standard blood pressure or thyroid refill. Controlled medicines need more verification because the rules are tighter and the risk of misuse is higher. Plan ahead: If you rely on a restricted medicine, arrange a local medical review early and travel with clear documentation.

What prescriptions and medicines cost in Italy Prescription costs in Italy depend heavily on whether you use the public healthcare system or go private, alongside regional rules. Joining the SSN gives you access to subsidized medications and low-cost GP appointments, whereas private care offers much faster appointments at a full out-of-pocket rate. The state subsidizes many essential prescription drugs entirely or partially through co-payments called a ticket, but patients pay full price for non-essential and over-the-counter items. Your payment method also varies depending on how you access care. Private consultations involve paying the doctor or clinic upfront before purchasing the medication at full cost from the pharmacy. Public SSN care typically splits these costs, relying on a small administrative co-payment when booking specialist visits and a standardized fee at the pharmacy counter when picking up your prescription. Route Typical payment point Cost pattern Main trade-off Public SSN GP Usually no GP fee, then pharmacy Lower costs, possible tickets Slower access in some areas Public specialist Often at booking or through CUP Ticket may apply Referral usually needed Private doctor At the visit Full private fee Faster access Pharmacy pickup At collection Subsidized or full price Depends on prescription type If you are still moving money from another country while settling in, some expats use the Wise account and card to keep euros ready for health expenses in Italy, including private doctor visits and pharmacy purchases.

When private insurance helps expats access care faster Private insurance is most useful when you are waiting for SSN access, want faster appointments, prefer a wider provider choice, or need easier access to English-speaking care. It can also help if you expect to use private consultations and then claim reimbursements later. For a wider overview, see Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in Italy in 2026. This is not the same as getting a prescription automatically. Insurance may make access smoother, but a doctor still decides whether a prescription is appropriate. If you are comparing policies, it can also help to review Expatica’s health insurance quotes page. How Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare can fit Provider How it may help What it does not do Cigna healthcare May support private access, reimbursements, and continuity of care for expats Does not issue prescriptions or replace a doctor Allianz healthcare May help with private appointments, provider choice, and reimbursement processes Does not approve medicines on the spot or override clinical judgment