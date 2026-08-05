Is healthcare free in Italy? Costs, coverage, and access

However, healthcare in Italy is not completely free for everyone and access depends on your status, registration, and the type of care you need. If you are moving to Italy and expect a gap before SSN access, or you want private backup for faster treatment, Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Care are two options many expats compare alongside the public route.
Key takeaways
|Topic
|Short answer
|Who it applies to
|What to do next
|Is healthcare free in Italy?
|Not fully. Many essential services are free or low-cost for eligible SSN users, but some care still has co-pays or private fees.
|Everyone
|Work out whether you are a visitor, resident, or registered SSN user.
|Who qualifies for the SSN?
|Italian citizens and many legal residents qualify, either through mandatory or voluntary registration.
|Workers, families, some students, some retirees, protected groups
|Check your residence status, work basis, and local ASL rules.
|What is a ticket sanitario?
|It is a public co-pay for some specialist visits, diagnostics, and some non-urgent ER use.
|Registered SSN users
|Check the Ministry of Health ticket rules and your region’s tariffs.
|Is emergency care available?
|Yes, emergency treatment is available to everyone, but non-urgent ER use can still lead to charges.
|Residents, visitors, tourists
|Use pronto soccorso for real emergencies and call 112 if needed.
|When does private cover help?
|It can help during visa or residency gaps, or if you want faster access, wider provider choice, or more English-language support.
|Many non-EU arrivals and some residents
|Compare Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Care if you need private cover before or alongside SSN access.
Table of contents
Is healthcare free in Italy?
The short answer to “does Italy have free healthcare” is no, not in the absolute sense. Italy has a public system that is funded through taxes, and once you are properly registered, many everyday and essential services are free at the point of use or cost much less than private care.
What often confuses expats is the word “free.” In practice, healthcare in Italy for expats can fall into three buckets: care that is free or very low-cost through the SSN, care that comes with a ticket sanitario, and care you pay for privately. It’s also good to note that rules, waiting times, and some co-pays can vary by region and by local Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL).
|Free or low-cost
|Ticketed
|Usually paid privately
|GP visits, hospital treatment, some screenings, many vaccinations
|Many specialist visits, diagnostics, some prescriptions, some non-urgent ER visits
|Private specialists, most adult dental care, elective or comfort-based treatment
What is actually free or low-cost?
Once you are registered with the SSN, “free” usually means publicly funded at the point of use or heavily subsidized, not cost-free in every situation. This includes:
- Visits to your medico di base, your family doctor or GP
- Medically necessary hospital care, including inpatient treatment
- Emergency treatment through pronto soccorso, the emergency room
- Many vaccinations and public prevention programs
- Some cancer screening and maternity-related services
- Some prescriptions and follow-up care, depending on the medicine and your exemption status
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What still costs money?
Some costs stay with you even if you qualify for public healthcare in Italy.
- Specialist visits and diagnostic tests often come with a ticket sanitario
- Some prescriptions may include a regional co-pay
- Most adult dental care is outside standard public coverage
- Non-essential or elective care may not be covered
- Fully private appointments are paid out of pocket unless your insurance covers them
Exact charges can change, and regions apply some rules differently, so always check locally before you book.
Who qualifies for public healthcare in Italy?
Qualification depends on your official residence status and administrative registration rather than your nationality. In the Italian system, being a foreign citizen and being a legal resident carry very different meanings when it comes to coverage.
For example, an EU employee moving to Milan may join the SSN through work, while a non-EU arrival in Rome may need private cover first while visa and residency paperwork are still being processed. If you are unsure which route fits you, Guide to getting health insurance in Italy in 2026 explains the wider insurance picture.
|Reader type
|SSN access route
|Likely next step
|Employee or self-employed resident with the right status
|Usually mandatory registration
|Register with your local ASL
|Student or non-working resident with eligible status
|Often voluntary registration
|Check fee and document rules locally
|Retiree with home-country healthcare rights
|Often S1 or voluntary route
|Confirm with your home insurer and local ASL
|EU or UK visitor on a temporary stay
|State care through EHIC or GHIC rules, not full SSN registration
|Use state providers and follow local rules
|Tourist or short-stay non-EU visitor
|No ordinary SSN route
|Rely on travel or private insurance, except for emergency care
Who gets mandatory SSN access?
Mandatory SSN access applies when you hold a legal residency status that automatically entitles you to public coverage. Eligibility attaches to your specific permit or employment status rather than your nationality.
You generally qualify for automatic registration if you fall into one of the following categories:
- Italian citizens
- Many legal residents working in Italy
- Some self-employed residents
- Dependent family members in qualifying situations
- Some protected groups, including asylum-related categories
Who can register voluntarily?
Some expats can join the public system even when registration is not automatic, usually by paying an annual fee. This is where many students, retirees, and non-working residents start comparing public and private options.
Voluntary registration often applies to:
- Students with qualifying long-stay status
- Some retirees, especially if they are not already covered through another route
- Some non-working residents with the right documents
- Some family-based residents
- Some people waiting for a longer-term settlement path
If your stay is short, your paperwork is delayed, or you want faster private access, private insurance may make more sense.
Who needs private insurance first?
Private insurance offers a practical safety net during administrative transition periods before SSN registration becomes possible. Temporary policies bridge the gap until your official residency and public health credentials take effect.
- Many non-EU arrivals during the visa or early residency phase
- Some short-stay visitors and tourists
- People whose eligibility is still being processed
- Expats who want private care while keeping public registration separate later on
Short-term tourists need to handle healthcare differently than official residents, as non-residents rely on private policies or out-of-pocket payments for non-emergency visits.
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What does the SSN cover?
Once you qualify and register, the SSN gives you access to a broad package of essential care. Everyday healthcare usually starts with your GP and then moves through referrals for specialists, tests, or hospital treatment.
Services usually included
The SSN covers the care most people use regularly, especially when it is medically necessary and follows the public pathway.
- GP care through your registered medico di base
- Referrals to specialists and diagnostic tests
- Hospital treatment and medically necessary inpatient care
- Emergency treatment
- Some screening and prevention programs
- Maternity-related essentials and many child health services
- Subsidized prescriptions in many cases
- Access to public or accredited Hospitals in Italy through the public route
Services that are limited or excluded
Public coverage is extensive, but it is not the same as unlimited choice or instant access.
- Most adult dental care is limited or excluded
- Private specialist visits sit outside the public route
- Some elective or comfort-based services are not covered
- Faster access may still mean using private care
- Some services require referrals, which is part of how the system controls costs
How much does healthcare cost in practice?
Healthcare costs in Italy are often lower through the SSN than through private care, but they are not zero. One thing worth knowing is that affordability depends on what kind of care you need, how urgent it is, and whether you qualify for an exemption.
Tickets and exemptions
A ticket sanitario is the co-pay you may pay for certain public services. According to the Ministry of Health, tickets commonly apply to specialist visits, diagnostic tests, and non-urgent emergency room use classified as a white code. Outpatient specialist tickets are generally capped at €36.15 per prescription, although regions may set their own tariffs and rules through local systems.
Common exemption routes can include:
- Low income, sometimes linked to age or family situation
- Some pregnancy-related care
- Some chronic or rare conditions
- Some disability-related categories
- Some children and older adults, depending on income rules
Because regional rules change, confirm the current position with your local ASL or the Ministry page before assuming a service is free.
Public versus private costs
|Route
|Typical cost level
|Best for
|SSN primary care
|Usually free at point of use
|Everyday care after registration
|SSN specialist or diagnostic care
|Low-cost public co-pay
|Lower-cost planned treatment if you can wait
|Private care
|Full private fee or plan-dependent insurance cost
|Faster access, provider choice, and more flexibility
How do expats access healthcare in Italy?
Registration in the Italian healthcare system turns your paper eligibility into real access to medical appointments. Navigating the administrative process smoothly comes down to visiting the correct local health office with all your official documentation in order.
How to register with the ASL and get a Tessera Sanitaria
Your local Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL) manages SSN enrollment. The Tessera Sanitaria is the health card that shows you are registered and lets you use public services more easily.
- Get your documents ready. You will usually need ID, a codice fiscale tax number, proof of address, and residence-related paperwork such as a residence certificate or permesso di soggiorno.
- Find your local office through the official Ministry list of ASLs.
- Register for the SSN if you qualify, either through mandatory or voluntary enrollment.
- Ask how and when your Tessera Sanitaria will be issued and whether you will receive a temporary certificate first.
Requirements vary by region and by status, so check your local ASL or Ministry guidance before you go in person.
How to choose a GP and use referrals
After registration, you usually choose a medico di base, your GP. This doctor is your first stop for most non-emergency care, and the GP often acts as the gatekeeper to specialists and tests.
That gatekeeper model is important because it keeps public costs lower and decides whether you stay on the public route or move into private care. Without a referral, you may end up paying privately even when you are otherwise eligible for public care.
Use this checklist after you register:
- Choose a GP who is accepting new patients
- Ask how appointments are booked and whether English is spoken
- Use GP referrals for specialist visits and diagnostics when possible
- If your preferred doctor is full, ask the ASL for alternatives
- For urgent out-of-hours needs, ask about local continuity care services or use 112 for emergencies
For day-to-day appointments, Guide to doctors and GPs in Italy is a useful next step.
When does private health insurance make sense?
Public care is often enough for routine needs once you are fully registered, but healthcare in Italy for expats does not always start there. Private cover makes the most sense when you need faster treatment or want more choice over where and how you are treated.
If you are weighing up plans, Best expat health insurance in Italy 2026 is a good starting point. International providers like Cigna Healthcare and Allianz Care frequently come up in these comparisons for expats seeking private coverage before or alongside their public SSN registration.
When Cigna Healthcare can help expats in Italy
Cigna Healthcare can be useful if you want international-style cover that works before your public registration is fully sorted, or if you expect to move between countries.
- It may suit expats who want long-term private cover during a transition period
- Some plans may appeal if you want direct billing options with many providers
- It can be relevant if multilingual support matters to you
- It may help if you want cover that goes beyond Italy, depending on the plan
When Allianz Care can help expats in Italy
Allianz Care can make sense if you want private treatment support with international reach and a broad network feel, especially for families or frequent travelers.
- It may suit expats who want private hospital access and wider provider choice
- Some plans may include multilingual support and direct billing options
- It can be worth comparing if family coverage matters
- It may be useful if you want cover that follows you beyond Italy, depending on the policy
How to compare plans without overpaying
- Check waiting periods
- Compare deductibles and co-pays
- Ask how direct billing works
- Read exclusions carefully
- Decide whether you need Italy-only or worldwide cover
What challenges should expats expect?
Even when you qualify, access is not always smooth. The risk here is not usually total lack of care, it is delay, paperwork friction, or booking the wrong route and paying more than you expected.
Wait times, language barriers, and regional differences
Experiences can vary a lot between regions and even between cities. A reader in Milan may find a different booking system from someone in Naples.
- Wait times for public specialists can be long
- English-language support is inconsistent outside some major private settings
- Northern and central areas may feel easier to navigate than some southern areas
- Private care is often chosen for speed and clearer communication, not necessarily because public clinicians are less qualified
What to do in an emergency
- Call 112 for urgent help.
- Go to pronto soccorso, the emergency room, for real emergencies.
- Keep in mind that non-urgent ER use may still trigger charges.
For the full emergency pathway, save Expatica’s guide to Emergency numbers in Italy.
📚 Useful sources
Checked 21st July 2026
- Ministero della Salute – Ticket ed esenzioni
- Ministero della Salute – Tessera europea assicurazione malattia – TEAM
- European Health Insurance Card – Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion
- Standard forms for social security rights – Your Europe
- Ministero della Salute – Elenco Aziende sanitarie locali e Strutture di ricovero